Revista literaria-institucional

Responsable: Licda. Ana Merely Rivas
Ms. Ismael Quijada Cardoza Dir. Centro Escolar INSA
Licdo. Román Zaldaña Sub director. Vespertino. Centro Escolar INSA
Poemas Cuentos Reflexiones
¿Qué son las Figuras literarias? Las figuras literarias, también conocidas como figuras retóricas, son formas no convencio...
¿QUÉ ES UN POEMA? Un poema es un arreglo de palabras que contienen significado y musicalidad. La mayoría de los poemas se ...
José Salvador Ramírez Ponce 2j TEMPESTAD. Encerrado estoy luchando contra la pandemia y tempestad. No sé para donde salir ...
Gabriela Amisadai Miranda Crespo 2j Amanda la tormenta Amanda con aguas de furor, desenfreno, de vientos imparables y lluv...
Nadie se esperaba, los estragos, y la cantidad de cuerpos ahogados, ¡Vida desafortunada! Dejaste múltiples heridas, de las...
Gabriela Amisadai Miranda Crespo 2j Covid-19 Se confirmó el primer caso, aquí en El Salvador, De uno a dos; la cosa se pus...
en casa nadie te hará daño, eso sí te lo aseguro. ¿Piensas salir? No te lo aconsejo, recuerda el dicho; ¡Él que no oye con...
Adriana Cecilia Aguilar Morales 1K El dolor es la ruptura de la concha que me hace entender la realidad. El sufrimiento es...
Ana Centeno 2J A cambió. Como una galaxia, esta triste mi corazón pensado en lo cruel que fue tu desino vagas por el mundo...
William Moran Verte de nuevo Quiero que pasen rápido los días, ver tu tierna carita y tus hermosas mejillas, poder verte o...
JORGE LUIS MARTINEZ RODRÍGUEZ 2j Le dicen a Dios: "por que no estuviste a su lado”. Pero porque Señor una familia entera s...
PERSEVERA En la vida hay que continuar Más no quedarse atrás Ser uno es lo principal Para lograr lo esencial. Mi meta es l...
La pandemia me ha dejado sin batería y sin brillo Tú eres mi conexión Cuando pasen estos días. Caeré en tus brazos. Aunque...
William Alexander Moran Rosales 2J Los Cambios Del Tiempo !Hoy es martes 09 de junio¡ Aun no preparo el desayuno, Es otro ...
Seres humanos vestidos por fuertes lluvias. Las casas se inundan y se derrumban Y los políticos no dan importancia alguna....
Josué Raúl Ramon Ramírez 2J CORONAVIRUS Al mundo llegaste por sorpresa, como un parpadeo de ojo apareciste causaste tanto ...
TORMENTA AMANDA Amanda eres más fuerte que Cristóbal No me lo han contado, lo has demostrado. Dejaste a muchos sin hogares...
Jefferson Antonio Alvarado Turcios 1K MI QUERIDO EL SALVADOR Oh mi querido El Salvador. Lleno de gente con grandeza. Te es...
Llena de tristeza esta mi tierra la tierra que me vio nacer que me vio crecer toda nuestra economía y sentimientos nos ha ...
Wendy Stephanie Alvarado 1K COVID-19 No hay tiempo que perder. Las personas corren con miedo para combatir esta pandemia h...
El virus ha recorrido el planeta entero no ha distinguido clase social, raza, ideología política o género. Este virus perj...
Andrea Saraí Morales Alfaro 2J Ni mil tormentas Paz y ganas de seguir Si podremos salir de toda circunstancia, Suenan torr...
Rosa Margarita Alarcón Ramírez 1k Nuestras Esperanzas vivas Después de la tragedia, hay esperanzas nuestro temor, nos mata...
Dejando mis palabras al silencio en espera las noticias que n día llegue Con mi familia, de la mano en impaciente espera.
Jessica Isabel Chacón Vanegas 1K En tiempos de pandemia. El dolor es la ruptura de la concha entiende la realidad. El sufr...
Jorge Luís Martínez Rodríguez 1f 2020 Estar encerrados nos trajo desesperación ,en casa debemos estar, pues es nuestra úni...
Un cuento (del latín, compŭtus, cuenta)​ es una narración breve creada por uno o varios autores, basada en hechos reales o...
Por: NELSON GABRIEL LINARES MONROY 1k Había una vez, una numerosa familia de una zona marginal de Santa Ana. Donde vivía C...
Cómo era costumbre que eres la mamá de Chepe estaba desde muy temprano haciendo las tareas del hogar Chepe su hijo mayor t...
Su situación ya no era sólo afectada por el virus sino que también por las lluvias y las inundaciones que se generaron en ...
Por: EDWIN AMILCAR MARTÍNEZ AVELAR 1M Había una vez un virus grande, feo y contagioso que nos puso de cabeza porque era mu...
Ya eran compatriotas dispuestos a matar a todos pero lo que no sabían es que los seres humanos tenía a un héroe llamado SU...
Por: KATHIA LISSETH CASTILLO RETANA 1K En un país muy cercano había un virus al q se le conocía como coronavirus, este vir...
Pero el villano con corona que se creía rey estaba atacando en el país a los mas vulnerables atacaba especialmente a las p...
Rosa llego muy asustada a su casa y su familia le pregunto ¿Qué paso? Ella respondió muy asustada el virus me viene persig...
Mientras otras familias no corrían con la misma suerte el terrible villano los estaba dañando eran 113,656 personas que es...
Esta terrible villana también cobro vida de por lo menos 15 personas murieron y miles de familias perdieron sus hogares, p...
El pequeño país estaba siendo dañado por dos villanos que lo estaban atacando el villano corona virus que se sentía rey y ...
Por: JOSUÉ EDUARDO ARDÓN 1K - La curiosa Daniela, pregunta… Papá ¿Por qué no puedo salir a jugar? Daniela aburrida de esta...
- ¿Estos son muy malos? Pregunta Daniela. - Si se llaman virus son los microbios más pequeños y no pueden sobrevivir por s...
- Bueno te explico una tormenta científicamente a aquella nube capaz de producir un trueno o rayo dividible, tormentas son...
- Daniela algo preocupada le pregunta a su padre si esto acabara - Su padre le dice que primero Dios todo terminará solo d...
- Si padre feliz de ver educado bien a su hija y de verle dado un consejo sano murió y se sintió feliz por ver convertido ...
POR: ROSA MARGARITA ALARCÓN RAMÍREZ 1k El peligro inundaba todo el mundo pues había llegado un fuerte virus a EL SALVADOR ...
En su maldad querían, que el virus atacará nuestro héroe, pero se mantuvo en pie. nuestro héroe que su hermosa hija había ...
POR: SAÚL STANLEY RAMOS 2j Esta es la historia de Pablito, Pablito era un niño que vivía en el salvador era feliz tenía su...
Paso el tiempo, ambos comenzaron a sentir los síntomas, fiebre alta, cansancio dificultad para respirar diarrea tos seca y...
POR: KEVIN MANUEL MARTÍNEZ MORÁN 1m Hace un tiempo atrás, había una niña llamada Sofía, que le gustaba jugar con sus amigo...
Por suerte este VIRUS siempre hace viajes por temporadas, así que todos estamos esperando a que se vaya pronto. Eso no es ...
Por: BRANDON ULISES MENDOZA FLORES 1M - ¡Ayayay! ¡Este confinamiento no termina! -exclamó mamá leona, abrazando a su hijo ...
- Una pandemia llamada Covid-19 había atacado de forma agresiva nuestro bosque – comento su abuelita leona. Papá gorila, d...
Reflexión es el hecho y efecto de considerar algo con detenimiento. Una reflexión es también una advertencia, un comentari...
Reflexión: La Pandemia y La Tormenta José Eduardo Ramos López 2j Frase una vez, en un pequeño país de Centroamérica, llega...
La enfermedad tiene un riesgo menor de ser grave, pero de contraer la enfermedad y volverse grave, prácticamente éstas mue...
Reflexión: ¿Qué pienso de la pandemia? Katherinne Lissette Cortez Sandoval 1k Era un día como cualquier otro donde empecé ...
Nunca pensé que llegaría aquí al Salvador pero no fue así, era un hecho, ya no había vuelta de hoja y aunque hay que acept...
Esto de la pandemia se vuelve más empático cada día, y puedo decir que, si me he llegado a sentir mal e incluso he llorado...
La asamblea, le dejo todo el cargo al presidente, pienso que lo que en realidad quieren, es que nos entierren, después de ...
Antes la estructura de los hospitales caía, ahora podemos ver que nunca les importo eso, solo fue mentira, me decepcionada...
Reflexión: La pandemia Cristian Rafael Pacheco Morales 1m En la. Capital de China, Pekín. Se detectó una infección. La cua...
Un día durante la cuarentena. Se pronosticó Que íbamos a ser azotados con una tormenta tropical, la cual. Devastó al país ...
Reflexión: La lluvia en tiempo de caos Paola Saraí Belloso 1k Era un mes de enero, los jóvenes empezaron su año escolar, e...
La situación emocional de todos era deplorable todos teníamos miedo, no queríamos alguien de nuestra familia muriera. Mese...
2020. Vol 1.
Revista literaria-institucional
  1. 1. Responsable: Licda. Ana Merely Rivas
  2. 2. Ms. Ismael Quijada Cardoza Dir. Centro Escolar INSA
  3. 3. Licdo. Román Zaldaña Sub director. Vespertino. Centro Escolar INSA
  4. 4. Poemas Cuentos Reflexiones
  5. 5. ¿Qué son las Figuras literarias? Las figuras literarias, también conocidas como figuras retóricas, son formas no convencionales de emplear las palabras para dotarlas de expresividad, vivacidad o belleza, con el objeto de sorprender, emocionar, sugerir o persuadir.
  6. 6. ¿QUÉ ES UN POEMA? Un poema es un arreglo de palabras que contienen significado y musicalidad. La mayoría de los poemas se forman a partir de una serie de versos que forman grupos conocidos como estrofas. Un poema puede rimar o no rimar, puede tener una métrica fija o ser un flujo libre y poli rítmico. Aún se debate qué es un poema, pero a nadie le queda la menor duda de su capacidad de transmitir y contagiar estados de ánimo. ¿Poema o poesía? Poema y poesía son dos cosas diferentes, pero a veces pueden ser utilizados como sinónimos. Un poema es una composición literaria, en cambio, una poesía es un género literario que evoca belleza o sentimientos artísticos generalmente escrita en versos.
  7. 7. José Salvador Ramírez Ponce 2j TEMPESTAD. Encerrado estoy luchando contra la pandemia y tempestad. No sé para donde salir sí hacer un hoyo y huir. Me siento enredado hundido en mi pensar, no logro comprender ¡¡¡Que hay que cambiar!!! Solo tengo que saber que la tormenta pronto pasará.
  8. 8. Gabriela Amisadai Miranda Crespo 2j Amanda la tormenta Amanda con aguas de furor, desenfreno, de vientos imparables y lluvias inexplicables. Una tormenta de aguas inesperables, impactaste casas y no se te opuso freno. ¡Una nube pasajera! Exclamaron algunos, simplemente pasará, sin dejar daño alguno.
  9. 9. Nadie se esperaba, los estragos, y la cantidad de cuerpos ahogados, ¡Vida desafortunada! Dejaste múltiples heridas, de las personas que ahogaste, ¡Tardaron en encontrar la salida! demasiadas vidas llevaste. Seres que perdieron familiares; hijos que perdieron a sus padres, padres que perdieron a sus hijos, fue todo un timo… En tus aguas ahogantes, con furor delirante. Lo que causaste es irreparable, ¡Tanto daño inexplicable! Las cosechas se echaron a perder, ¿Qué podemos hacer? Más que esperar y esperar, solamente en Dios confiar.
  10. 10. Gabriela Amisadai Miranda Crespo 2j Covid-19 Se confirmó el primer caso, aquí en El Salvador, De uno a dos; la cosa se puso peor, cerraron las calles, las escuelas, los bares y los mercados. Encerrados en nuestras casas: sin salir a ningún lado. Hoy en día; ¡hay que tener cuidado! Quédate en casa, como buen ciudadano, mientras esto pasa, no es tan malo estar en casa. Estando en casa; estamos seguros, lava tus manos y date un baño,
  11. 11. en casa nadie te hará daño, eso sí te lo aseguro. ¿Piensas salir? No te lo aconsejo, recuerda el dicho; ¡Él que no oye consejo, no llega a viejo!
  12. 12. Adriana Cecilia Aguilar Morales 1K El dolor es la ruptura de la concha que me hace entender la realidad. El sufrimiento es la amarga poción que nuestro médico interno nos da. El covid-19 no entiende el dolor y agonía y nos causa pavor. No entiende; sexo, edad, y raza. Un virus apareció y nada más.
  13. 13. Ana Centeno 2J A cambió. Como una galaxia, esta triste mi corazón pensado en lo cruel que fue tu desino vagas por el mundo llevando a rastras mi dolor Escuchemos nuestros corazones Amemos sin razones Ignoramos opiniones.
  14. 14. William Moran Verte de nuevo Quiero que pasen rápido los días, ver tu tierna carita y tus hermosas mejillas, poder verte otra vez me llenaría de alegría por ti hasta daría mi vida Quisiera se un ave para poder cantarte toda la mañana. Para verte asomar por la ventana escuchar tu voz de niña enamorada y poder estar contigo hasta que estés anciana. Verte de nuevo es mi anhelo encerrado viendo por la ventana y el cielo de lejos te veo, te saludo con la mano y quisiera decirte te amo pero no me atrevo.
  15. 15. JORGE LUIS MARTINEZ RODRÍGUEZ 2j Le dicen a Dios: "por que no estuviste a su lado”. Pero porque Señor una familia entera se tuvo que ir, será que ya les tocaba sus morir. Sueños que la tormenta les arrebataba, El Salvador tuvo que enfrentar, pero siempre nos vamos a levantar, esta es la realidad. Tenemos 80 días de estar encerrados, a veces nos sentimos un poco frustrados. Los padres piden desesperados, comida para sus hijos. Recuerda que después de la tormenta viene la calma.
  16. 16. PERSEVERA En la vida hay que continuar Más no quedarse atrás Ser uno es lo principal Para lograr lo esencial. Mi meta es llegar Y así poder ganar Y darme cuenta que mi esfuerzo No está de más. y si logró llegar aunque con pandemia, lluvia y dificultades. Es una experiencia Aprender de los errores Es mi lema ¡Con esfuerzo! ¡Levántate y espera! Nicolle Alessandra Navidad Vásquez 2J
  17. 17. La pandemia me ha dejado sin batería y sin brillo Tú eres mi conexión Cuando pasen estos días. Caeré en tus brazos. Aunque eres mi aflicción El no verte no me abruma Cuando hablas de lejitos El corazón me palpitaMaynor Omar Villalta 2j
  18. 18. William Alexander Moran Rosales 2J Los Cambios Del Tiempo !Hoy es martes 09 de junio¡ Aun no preparo el desayuno, Es otro día donde la pandemia se lleva a mas de uno. El gastar el dinero en objetos innecesarios es un momento de infortunio. El coronavirus aún no se le encuentra cura, personas salen de casa como si nada pasara parece cultura; hay personas que tienen miedo Que las abruma de gran manera
  19. 19. Seres humanos vestidos por fuertes lluvias. Las casas se inundan y se derrumban Y los políticos no dan importancia alguna. Los socorristas están al mando pero el tiempo se esta terminando la lluvia ha dejado personas sin hogar y sin poder descansar. Pido un minuto de silencio Por esas personas que murieron bajo la tormenta
  20. 20. Josué Raúl Ramon Ramírez 2J CORONAVIRUS Al mundo llegaste por sorpresa, como un parpadeo de ojo apareciste causaste tanto dolor, tristeza y muerte, sin remordimientos. ¡Atacaste como un león hambriento, como serpiente con deseo de matar! Contagias a niños, jóvenes, adultos y ancianos. ¡Sin dar aviso contagiaste al mundo! ¡Llegaste a El Salvador! provocando tristeza. muerte y dolor.
  21. 21. TORMENTA AMANDA Amanda eres más fuerte que Cristóbal No me lo han contado, lo has demostrado. Dejaste a muchos sin hogares, Inundaste carreteras; Milpas y arrozales Vidas humanas te llevaste ¡Ay de mi dice, el huérfano y la viuda! No se duermen con temor a ti. provocaste grandes estragos en todo el país. Eres como pantera, acechando arrasando con todo a tu paso. No quiero verte nunca más por mi país. Josué Raúl Ramon Ramírez 2J
  22. 22. Jefferson Antonio Alvarado Turcios 1K MI QUERIDO EL SALVADOR Oh mi querido El Salvador. Lleno de gente con grandeza. Te escribo con sentimiento y honor y te digo te amo con certeza. Juntos pasamos momentos duros vivimos muchas guerras pero supimos salir de esos apuros y te defendimos como fieras. Hoy esta pandemia nos ha separado pero en el corazón estamos juntos aunque todo esto nos ha costado como siempre resolveremos esto juntos.
  23. 23. Llena de tristeza esta mi tierra la tierra que me vio nacer que me vio crecer toda nuestra economía y sentimientos nos ha destrozado y todo esto lastimosamente nos tuvo que doler. Este virus jamás nos podrá vencer somos gente humilde y trabajadora por eso jamás dejaré de creer lo que mi corazón añora.
  24. 24. Wendy Stephanie Alvarado 1K COVID-19 No hay tiempo que perder. Las personas corren con miedo para combatir esta pandemia hay que actuar con rapidez. Un virus hizo que el mundo se detuviera. Se han cerrado fronteras se han cerrado trabajos para proteger la vida.
  25. 25. El virus ha recorrido el planeta entero no ha distinguido clase social, raza, ideología política o género. Este virus perjudica al mundo entero. El tiempo se va, las empresas también La pandemia esta acá y la muerte también.
  26. 26. Andrea Saraí Morales Alfaro 2J Ni mil tormentas Paz y ganas de seguir Si podremos salir de toda circunstancia, Suenan torrentes vientos que azotan ventanas, El río, se mira cuál mar embravecido, las gotas caen Como miedo, miedo, ni mil tormentas La noche no esta iluminada Solo caen gotas cual estrellas a la mar Pero, ni mil tormentas, hacen olvidarme de ti.
  27. 27. Rosa Margarita Alarcón Ramírez 1k Nuestras Esperanzas vivas Después de la tragedia, hay esperanzas nuestro temor, nos mata sin matarnos somos fuertes como el martillo, podremos aguantar los golpes, la pandemia, no nos detendrá. Una sonrisa en mi cara, es ver el cielo, en su inmensidad. Dios dame fuerza. Con una flor en mis manos la esperanza veo con ella mis deseos, Nunca derrotado estaré, mi alegría vivirá
  28. 28. Dejando mis palabras al silencio en espera las noticias que n día llegue Con mi familia, de la mano en impaciente espera.
  29. 29. Jessica Isabel Chacón Vanegas 1K En tiempos de pandemia. El dolor es la ruptura de la concha entiende la realidad. El sufrimiento es la amarga poción. covid-19 no entiende el dolor se han cerrado fronteras, se han pospuesto los viajes un virus ha recorrido todo el mundo entero. Las leyes cambiaron, la cuarentena Apareció y nos encerró.
  30. 30. Jorge Luís Martínez Rodríguez 1f 2020 Estar encerrados nos trajo desesperación ,en casa debemos estar, pues es nuestra única opción, si nuestras vidas queremos salvar. Las personas enloquecen, por la cuarentena, pronto saldremos de esto, pues no es una condena, no hay mal que dure cien años, aunque la pandemia ha echo mucho daño, pues estar con mis amigos yo extraño. COVID-19 Otra noche más cae en El Salvador, La pandemia ha dado un duro golpe, Se ha llevado todo nuestra humor, mientras personas mueren corazones se rompen. Estar encerrado causa mucha frustración, Lo se ya nada será igual, estar es casa se siente como una prisión, pero como todo mal' siempre tiene un final.
  31. 31. Un cuento (del latín, compŭtus, cuenta)​ es una narración breve creada por uno o varios autores, basada en hechos reales o ficticios, cuya trama es protagonizada por un grupo reducido de personajes y con un argumento relativamente sencillo. Un cuento se caracteriza por su corta extensión pues debe ser más corto que una novela, y además, suele tener una estructura cerrada donde desarrolla una historia, y solamente podrá reconocerse un clímax. CUENTO
  32. 32. Por: NELSON GABRIEL LINARES MONROY 1k Había una vez, una numerosa familia de una zona marginal de Santa Ana. Donde vivía Chepe, un cipote que estudiaba segundo año de bachillerato, para trasladarse a la escuela tenía que cruzar un río. Su padre había conseguido un trabajo en una fábrica en San salvador, era la cabeza del hogar, el principal proveedor de los alimentos a su familia. Cierto día Benito su padre había madrugado hacia su trabajo y se había subido en la primera TUDO ordinaria. Rumbo a San Salvador.
  33. 33. Cómo era costumbre que eres la mamá de Chepe estaba desde muy temprano haciendo las tareas del hogar Chepe su hijo mayor tenía que estar en clases a las 9 a.m. sus dos hermanas gemelas y su hermano de 5 años no estudiaba y se quedaban acompañando a su madre. Chip y como era de costumbre se había preparado y salido a estudiar. Eran las 2 pm cuando la maestra avisó a sus alumnos que se suspendían las clases por una semana debido a una alerta que podría llegar al país. Chepe y sus amigos gritaron de felicidad. Seis semanas después las clases siguen suspendidas y el virus se había convertido en una pandemia mundial trayendo con eso la pérdida de muchos empleos entre esos el de Don Benito. A consecuencia de ello la familia se fue quedándose sin recursos y sin dinero sobrevivían con la poca ayuda que recibían más sin embargo no era suficiente pasan los días se acercaba la época lluviosa en el país.
  34. 34. Su situación ya no era sólo afectada por el virus sino que también por las lluvias y las inundaciones que se generaron en la zona debido a la tormenta tropical Amanda. Era un día sábado por la tarde y la ciudad como ciertas partes del país se veía afectada por una fuerte tormenta que conllevó a un temporal que duraría 8 días la familia de Chepe había sido afectada por una inundación y por el coronavirus de igual manera habían perdido lo poco que tenían. Fueron llevados a un albergue gracias a Dios la bendición llegó y personas bondadosas les llevaron muchos víveres y ropa para suplir las necesidades que tenían. Un año después el mal tiempo pasó reconstruyeron su vivienda Chepe se logró graduar de bachillerato y la familia estuvo más unida que nunca. Fin.
  35. 35. Por: EDWIN AMILCAR MARTÍNEZ AVELAR 1M Había una vez un virus grande, feo y contagioso que nos puso de cabeza porque era muy peligroso. Como llevaba corona, se creía que era rey. No sabía que las personas podrían luchar contra él. Los sabios lo analizaron al derecho y al revés y pudieron descubrir su punto débil también parecía muy fiero, cuando atacaba a un humano, él y todos sus hermanos al agua y jabón tenían miedo. Pero el problema era cada vez mucho más grande a causa de que el Virus ya estaba propagado por todo el mundo llegó “AMANDA” era una tormenta que estaba dispuesta a unir fuerzas Con el virus para acabar con la humanidad pues así fue ellos a al lapso de 2 días
  36. 36. Ya eran compatriotas dispuestos a matar a todos pero lo que no sabían es que los seres humanos tenía a un héroe llamado SUPER BUKELE era quien protegía siempre de las tragedias a los seres vivos de ese planeta lo cual cuando llego a oídos de él lo que tramaba el Virus y Amanda inmediatamente corrió a investigar con que detenerlos pues a los 3 días el pudo encontrar la solución llamado ALCOHOL GEL lo cual si el llegaba donde estaba mucho más fuerte el plan de virus y Amanda terminarían desapareciendo inmediatamente el en ese momento que supo cómo vencerlos corrió asía allá pasó 4 días solo caminar el estaba desbastado pero era más fuerte lo que asía por el pueblo que un simple cansancio. Asta que al fin llegó y cuando vio a VIRUS Y AMANDA les expresó : “VIRUS!!VINE DESDE MUY LEJOS PARA ELIMINAR TE!” A los dos segundos que el dijo eso lanzó muchos litros de ALCOHOL GEL al virus los cual cuando el lo sintió gritaba lloraba de dolor pedía mucha ayuda… pasaron 3 horas y el virus ya estaba muerto gracias a SUPER BUKELE lo cuál el mundo le agradecía dejándolo como presidente de una república muy lejana llamada a EL SALVADOR. Amanda cuando vio todo eso dio como opción ser una buena tormenta e irse poco a poco pero sin antes cambiar su nombre a CRISTÓBAL se fue desvaneciendo poco a poco asta dejar salir el sol con mucha calma y tranquilidad.
  37. 37. Por: KATHIA LISSETH CASTILLO RETANA 1K En un país muy cercano había un virus al q se le conocía como coronavirus, este virus como todo aquel que se pone una corona en la cabeza 👑 deseaba conquistar el mundo y como este virus no tenia piernas y solo podía avanzar saltando por ser redondo como una pelota pensó y pensó hasta que llego ala conclusión de que la única manera de avanzar era saltando de persona en persona, los hombres y mujeres mas importantes del mundo o mejor dicho los que se creían los mas fuertes se reunieron a pensar como podían vencer a este virus pero no encontraban la solución, en medio de esto en el lugar donde se encontraba estaba una niña y les dijo si no tiene piernas y nosotros somos sus piernas entonces si nos quedamos todo el tiempo posible en casa no podrá avanzar y le ganaremos sin luchar, entonces esta propuesta llego hasta los oídos de un posible héroe q sugería llamado Nayib Bukele para la lucha contra este virus esta héroe ordeno a todos los habitantes del país que se quedaran en casa para estar seguros.
  38. 38. Pero el villano con corona que se creía rey estaba atacando en el país a los mas vulnerables atacaba especialmente a las personas de la tercera edad los niños estaban tan confiados que este villano no les aria daño que decidieron no poner en practica lo que se había ordenado cuando de pronto una niña de 6 años de edad llamada Rosa decidió salir de la casa porque se sentía aburrida para ir al parque y de pronto que el terrible villano se encontraba sentado junto a ella en una banqueta del parque , Rosa no sabia que este villano le quería hacer daño así que converso un poco con este virus disfrazado de rey. De pronto un policía le dijo a Rosa ¿que haces aquí pequeña ? No sabes que te tienes que quedar en casa que un terrible villano esta atacando a nuestro país le dijo el policía, Rosa muy asustada respondió ese virus solo esta afectando a los adultos a los niños no, luego este policía respondió no es así niña este virus afecta a todas las personas no importando la edad cuando de pronto Rosa vio al terrible villano q estaba sentado junto a ella y el policía junto ella sintieron mucho miedo, el policía le dijo a la niña huyamos de este virus por que es muy peligroso ambos salieron corriendo, cada uno se dirigía a sus casas.
  39. 39. Rosa llego muy asustada a su casa y su familia le pregunto ¿Qué paso? Ella respondió muy asustada el virus me viene persiguiendo es un terrible villano que ataca a todos, Rosa de inmediato se fue a su cuarto cuando de pronto vio este terrible virus en su ventana y dijo Mamá el virus esta aquí su Mamá en seguida llego y le dijo a su hija lávate las manos evitan tocarte la cara, la niña se desinfecto las manos para atacar al virus que estaba frente a su casa. Los días pasaron y este virus seguía afuera de su casa y la comida de su familia se estaba terminando, pensaban ¿como vamos a sobrevivir? decían ¡antes que el virus nos mate nos moriremos de hambre! y así la familia estaba angustiada no sabían que hacer si su comida estaba por terminar así que pensaron y luego de mucho pensar dijeron salgamos pero debemos protegernos ¿protegernos como? Se preguntaron los integrantes de la familia, si respondió la madre de Rosa ágamos unas mascarillas que cubran nuestras bocas y nuestra nariz por que el coronavirus ataca por la boca, la nariz y los ojos así q así fue con tela que encontraron es su humilde casa fabricaron unas mascarillas y así una persona de esa familia salió a comprar lo q necesitaban y tomando las debidas precauciones la familia se mantuvo segura de este virus y lograron alejar el virus de su casa.
  40. 40. Mientras otras familias no corrían con la misma suerte el terrible villano los estaba dañando eran 113,656 personas que estaban en riesgo de ser atacados por este terrible virus que era todo un villano y 3,274 personas estaban siendo atacados 60 personas habían perdido la vida por causa de este villano. Muchas personas tenían miedo algunos cumplían las medidas que uno de nuestros héroes Nayib Bukele había puesto para vencer este virus algotros no obedecían cada día aumentaban los casos de las personas que estaba siendo atacadas y la única forma de atacar este villano era con un arma invisible que era quedarse en casa. Pero en medio de este ataque por este virus surgió una nueva villana llamada Amanda era una villana muy diferente al corona virus pero igual quería atacar a este pequeño país, primero empezó con una tormenta normal pero después puso en Alerta Roja al país, quería ganar quería dañar a los habitantes de este país, así que esta villana empezó a dañar a ese país debilitando la tierra provocando inundaciones, y deslizamientos por todas partes y provocando que muchas personas perdieran la vida y sus casas.
  41. 41. Esta terrible villana también cobro vida de por lo menos 15 personas murieron y miles de familias perdieron sus hogares, pero esta villana no se quedaría para siempre en el País solo estaba de paso dañando el país por esta razón surgieron varios héroes que ayudarían a estas personas a poder sobrevivir mientras esta villana estuviera atacado el país así que empezaron estos héroes a ayudar a los necesitados empezaron a llevarse para un lugar donde las personas que perdieron sus hogares podían estar seguros y de nuevo estaba el mas importante héroe Nayib Bukele para ayudar a todas las personas que estaba siendo dañadas por la villana Amanda.
  42. 42. El pequeño país estaba siendo dañado por dos villanos que lo estaban atacando el villano corona virus que se sentía rey y quería conquistar todo el mundo no solo este pequeño país llamado El Salvador y la terrible villana que estaba de paso provocando desastres en este pequeño país, las personas estaban preocupadas porque eran 2 emergencias por las que pasaba este país. Muchos héroes se sumaban a lucha contra estos dos villanos y confiaban en que no serian vencidos que con la unión que todos hacían iban a lograr vencerlos, decían que la unión hace la fuerza luego de una semana la villana Amanda se retiros de ese pequeño país pero dejo muchos daños por todas partes familias sin hogares, mientras el villano seguían causando daños y no podía ser derrotado todo el país ponía de su parte de alguna manera para ganarle la batalla decían que si 1,274 personas le habían ganado la batalla todos podían y así este virus sigue causando daños y cobrando la vida de las personas pero todos confían en q Dios les ayudara a vencer este terrible villano que los ataca.
  43. 43. Por: JOSUÉ EDUARDO ARDÓN 1K - La curiosa Daniela, pregunta… Papá ¿Por qué no puedo salir a jugar? Daniela aburrida de estar encerrada en la casa… - Pues porque ahí afuera hay un microbio, tan pequeño que es invisible, que si te agarra hará que te pongas enferma. ( Le contesta Juan su padre) - ¿Algo que no se ve puede hacer eso? ¿Cómo papá? - Aunque no lo veamos, este mundo está lleno de microbios -le cuenta- están en el agua, suelo, aire…si los pusiéramos en una balanza ¡Pesaría más que todos los animales juntos! Si nos invaden hacen que nos sintamos muy mal.
  44. 44. - ¿Estos son muy malos? Pregunta Daniela. - Si se llaman virus son los microbios más pequeños y no pueden sobrevivir por si solos, necesitan meterse en otras cèlulas como por ejemplo, nuestro cuerpo, se multiplican sin parar. Así es como causan enfermedades y este es el que nos está causando problemas se llama Coronavirus si tienes el virus dentro y toses, sale volando y se queda pegado a los objetos, esperando que alguien los toque y así se contagian más y más personas. - ¡Ya me dio miedo! – exclama Daniela preocupada será mejor que nos protejamos de ese virus por qué es muy malo. - Si por eso es importante que nos quedemos en casa para no contagiarnos y no contagiar a nuestras familias. - ¡Pues ahora ya no me importa estar encerrada hasta que ese virus malo se vaya! Papá que es una tormenta?
  45. 45. - Bueno te explico una tormenta científicamente a aquella nube capaz de producir un trueno o rayo dividible, tormentas son fenómenos atmosfèricos violentos que a superficie de la tierra están asociados a la lluvia, hielo, granizo, electricidad, vientos fuertes. - Y será que por los vientos fuertes hay tantos desastres en el país?- pregunta Daniela. - Si, la tormenta Amanda deja muertos en El Salvador, destruyendo 50 viviendas, llevándose 23 vehículos y desalojando a 4.000 personas. - Pero entonces está emergencia, en plena pandemia, preocupa más! Por que veo mucha gente sufriendo ya no solo por la pandemia si no también por estas lluvias (pregunta Daniela) - Si pero esperamos que hayan aprendido de los errores que se cometieron al inicio del manejo de la pandemia en los centro de cuarentena y cumplan los protocolos de distanciamiento entre las personas en los albergues que se habiliten para afectados de este fenómeno natural.
  46. 46. - Daniela algo preocupada le pregunta a su padre si esto acabara - Su padre le dice que primero Dios todo terminará solo deben de confiar en Dios y todo saldrá bien Y tomar las medidas de seguridad ya que solo así las personas podrán estar bien. - Y así fue como su padre le enseñó a Daniela la importancia del virus y las lluvias y se pusieron ayudar ala gente más necesitada y vivieron felices ayudando a los demás - Daniela al pasar la cuarentena de volvió una niña de bien y siempre ayudó a los demás por la enseñanza que su padre le había dado de siempre ayudar a los más necesitados y estar juntos a pesar de la distancia.
  47. 47. - Si padre feliz de ver educado bien a su hija y de verle dado un consejo sano murió y se sintió feliz por ver convertido a su hija en una niña de bien - Hoy cuenta la historia que Daniela siempre que hay lluvias o algo siempre ayuda a los demás y les da si a pollo y siempre con una sonrisa ayuda a las demás personas en memoria de su padre. - Y así fue como Daniela a pesar de todos pudo vivir feliz para siempre ayudando a los demás y fin.
  48. 48. POR: ROSA MARGARITA ALARCÓN RAMÍREZ 1k El peligro inundaba todo el mundo pues había llegado un fuerte virus a EL SALVADOR familias salvadoreñas se afligían, un virus se esparce provocando en las personas un miedo tan fuerte, el virus acaba con sus vidas, pues el salvador ante dicho problema tenía un héroe su nombre era NAYIB BUKELY Quién tenía una hermosa esposa GABRIELA quien esperaba una hermosa niña, NAYIB luchaba con el pueblo el dijo ¡quédense, en casa! ¿Cómo comeremos pregunté? De pronto surgió nuestro héroe, dio $300 dólares para apalear estómago. Nuestro héroe, seguía luchando contra el virus, tenía mucha presión, preocupación, pues llegó un grupo de personas muy malvadas, que querían hacerle daño al héroe y al pueblo.
  49. 49. En su maldad querían, que el virus atacará nuestro héroe, pero se mantuvo en pie. nuestro héroe que su hermosa hija había nacido a quien le pusieron como nombre Layla, esto le dio la alegría y fuerza a su corazón. Nuestro héroe, fue unos días al cielo. Pero unas malignas nubes, malvadas dijeron. ¡Dejaremos al pueblo que muera y le caiga la lluvia por doquier! Nuestro héroe, al escuchar se quiso anticipar. Hizo albergues para que la gente fuera a reposar. La tormenta inundó casas, Soterró familias, quitándoles la vida, nuestro héroe hizo lo que pudo, y le dolió su corazón, porque amaba a la gente a montón. la lluvia se calmó, banderas blancas, surgen en las calles por necesidad. familias se sentía, pues dijo el presidente: estamos luchando contra esto dijo solo pongamos esperanza en nuestras vidas el héroe inclino su rostro Nuestro presidente pidió sabiduría a nuestro Dios, sus ojos vertían lágrimas sinceras, cosa que nunca en nuestro país a un presidente se vio. Los malvados, seguían insistiendo, que el pueblo salvadoreño, saliera y muriera. Pero nuestro héroe, no demuestra miedo. Lucha sin cansancio, aunque todos le den la espalda, nosotros le admiramos por ser joven con valentía y aplomo.
  50. 50. POR: SAÚL STANLEY RAMOS 2j Esta es la historia de Pablito, Pablito era un niño que vivía en el salvador era feliz tenía sus amigos, comenzaba su 3°grado y estaba muy feliz pero un día se decretó emergencia nacional por un virus, que estaba entrando al país, era muy peligroso que generaba muerte y tristezas en las familias. Un día su padre salió a trabajar, a para sostener a su familia. Pablito le dio un beso sin saber que ese sería el ultimo. Pasarían días hasta saber que su padre había fallecido. Pablito muy triste, comenzó a enfermar ya no comía su luz se apagaba lentamente y hoy su madre, era la encargada de mantenerlo ella trabajaba. Un día Pablito mientras recibía clases virtuales observó a su madre triste y cansada, decía que la vida iba de mal en peor. Pablito solo se esforzaba en entregar sus tareas y de aprender, aunque le constaba, no tenía computadora, ni internet.
  51. 51. Paso el tiempo, ambos comenzaron a sentir los síntomas, fiebre alta, cansancio dificultad para respirar diarrea tos seca y preocupada su mama no decía por miedo a que la separaran de su hijo y solo callo. Al tiempo en las noticias reportaron fuertes lluvias las cuales dificultaría más la vida de Pablito, pronto comenzó a ponerse grave y su madre igual, pero se tenían uno al otro cuidándose lloviera o no. Al final ambos murieron por causa del covid19.
  52. 52. POR: KEVIN MANUEL MARTÍNEZ MORÁN 1m Hace un tiempo atrás, había una niña llamada Sofía, que le gustaba jugar con sus amigos en el parque, pero ella no sabía que había virus, de los que había que protegerse, algunos son más feos que otros, ella, cuando tuvo gripe, tenía mucha fiebre, le dolía la cabeza, no tenía hambre y estaba muy cansada...Pero con el pasar de los días se recuperó y pudo regresar a jugar con sus amigos, por suerte estaba su familia que la cuidaba, hace poco ha llegado a su ciudad, un virus nuevo al que le gusta mucho VIAJAR. Ha estado en China, Italia, Francia y otros países.
  53. 53. Por suerte este VIRUS siempre hace viajes por temporadas, así que todos estamos esperando a que se vaya pronto. Eso no es todo, lo acompañó, una tormenta, que le aterrorizaba por el simple hecho la tormenta, esa tormenta se llamaba Amanda, pensó que era una mujer furiosa, al principio. Cuando las lluvias tomaron fuerza, arrasó con muchas casas y muchas vidas humanas, ella pensaba que sus papás estaban retenidos por la guardia civil, pero regreso tapado de la boca, para quedarse en casa y evitar que se propague el virus. La abuela la animaba, que cuando la cuarentena terminará y las lluvias cesaron, regresaría a jugar con sus amigos… y se puso en su ventana a esperar. FIN
  54. 54. Por: BRANDON ULISES MENDOZA FLORES 1M - ¡Ayayay! ¡Este confinamiento no termina! -exclamó mamá leona, abrazando a su hijo que temerosa se esconde entre sus brazos. Mamá es muy cuidadosa siempre se lava las manos para tocar a su hijo. - El leoncito muy preocupado y con miedo por todas las noticias que se escuchan en medio de la selva, sobre tantos animalitos de la selva están muriendo a causa del virus.
  55. 55. - Una pandemia llamada Covid-19 había atacado de forma agresiva nuestro bosque – comento su abuelita leona. Papá gorila, dijo. - Ya casi cumplimos tres meses sin salir libremente a los árboles del bosque y todavía no se ponen de acuerdo los señores leones del órgano legislativo y ejecutivo. - “Pero yo ya tengo ganas, de ir a la escuela a recibir clases extrañando a sus compañeritos de primer año de bachillerato. Leoncito antes del confinamiento por el coronavirus hablaba mucho de lo que le gusta la escuela, pero de cómo han cambiado las cosas desde que cerraron las escuelas, y tuvo que quedarse en casa, ahora el bosque se ve solo sin animales en la selva. - Comprendió que podía seguir aprendiendo en casa y disfrutando de la escuela y la comunicación de sus maestros y compañeros por medio de las redes en línea en recibir tareas y enviar así mismo. - Muchos animalitos de la selva han salido de sus cuevas, por la necesidad de no tener comida y muchos han colocado banderas blancas, en señal de necesidad de alimentos para poder subsistir en medio de la pandemia.
  56. 56. Reflexión es el hecho y efecto de considerar algo con detenimiento. Una reflexión es también una advertencia, un comentario o un consejo que pretende influir en alguien.
  57. 57. Reflexión: La Pandemia y La Tormenta José Eduardo Ramos López 2j Frase una vez, en un pequeño país de Centroamérica, llegaron grandes calamidades. Él nombre de ese país era Él Salvador. Un país pequeño con gente trabajadora, pero la gran mayoría son pobres. Pobres pero ricos en bondad y altruismo para con él prójimo. En él año 2020, se tenía expectativas de mejorar en gran manera, pero esa esperanza, se vería mermada por un asesino traicionero. Al pequeño país, le afectó una pandemia mortal, llamada CORONAVIRUS. Una enfermedad que con solo tocar o estar cerca de donde estuvo una persona contagiada, había un gran riesgo de contagiarse. La mejor forma para no contraer dicha enfermedad, era encerrarse en casa y solo si se acababa la comida o suministros esenciales para mantenernos vivos. Pero no es tan sencillo decir que simplemente saldríamos a comprar alimentos, debíamos usar mascarilla, usar guantes de ser necesario, usar alcohol gel y lentes para evitar él menor contacto con él exterior posible. Y bañarse inmediatamente estando de vuelta en casa.
  58. 58. La enfermedad tiene un riesgo menor de ser grave, pero de contraer la enfermedad y volverse grave, prácticamente éstas muerto. Y claro, somos humanos, por muy fuerte que seamos, la muerte puede generar inseguridad o miedo a cualquiera. Por si no fuera poco, a un par de meses de que esa pandemia se hizo presente, una tormenta llamada "Amanda" azotó él pequeño país, y dejó una gran cantidad de daños materiales y vidas de personas y animales. A estos problemas, él país se empezó a sumir en una gran pobreza, como si sus habitantes tuvieran que pagar él precio por las calamidades ocurridas. Él gobierno hacía esfuerzos para ayudar a las personas, pero los grupos políticos de oposición, creían que los daños, no eran tan graves como para que él gobierno tenga que ayudar a las personas. No sabemos qué pasará en este pequeño país, pero sabemos es que Dios guiará a las personas afectadas, a encontrar ¡Paz en medio de la tormenta! Y superar las tormentas que estén por venir.
  59. 59. Reflexión: ¿Qué pienso de la pandemia? Katherinne Lissette Cortez Sandoval 1k Era un día como cualquier otro donde empecé a darle más importancia a las noticias como nunca antes lo había hecho y es que no solo tengo familia en El Salvador, en este momento solo puedo pensar en todas las imágenes que he visto, las publicaciones pidiendo ayuda y el número tan alto de gente muriendo ¡Dios! Esto es increíble… y no solo en mi país. Quieren sabe ¿Cómo me siento?, ¡Oh vaya! Pues dejen me decirle que estoy empezando 1°año de bachillerato no entiendo muchas cosas y otras trato de hacerlo, confieso que al principio quise rendirme. Gracias a Dios que hay unas pocas personas, que todavía creen en mí, y saben que puedo lograrlo. así que sigo, logré hacer unas cuantas amistades no muchas, ya que no soy una persona de muchos amigos, pero logré adaptarme y cuando ya lo había logrado supe que habían declarado cuarentena por el virus COVID-19.
  60. 60. Nunca pensé que llegaría aquí al Salvador pero no fue así, era un hecho, ya no había vuelta de hoja y aunque hay que aceptar que así como el presidente Nayid Bukele fue muy precavido, también Dios nos dio mucho tiempo para que el pensara, en una y mil formas para que la pandemia no pegara muy fuerte en el país y se lo agradezco; cuando empezaron los primeros días de cuarentena vi imágenes de las personas en los mercados en redes sociales me decepcionó… porque… de qué sirve que el gobernante del país haga todo por ellos si ellos mismos no hacen nada por su persona. Me preocupé muchísimo porque mi abuela siempre ha ido al mercado y tiene un cuadro clínico muy delicado y me daba pavor, de que se contagiara no sólo porque dependo de ella, sino porque es mi abuela y a pesar que por la edad sea algo enojada y olvidadiza sé que todo es por mi bien y la amo. Por ende, no quisiera que nada malo le pasará y a nadie de mi familia, me dolió dejar a mis compañeros, aunque no me hablara con todos, pero era increíble hacer acto de presencia, pero seguí con mis clases, porque, así lo recuerdo y mi prima también lo hace “para llegar a ser alguien en la vida. Hay que esforzarse, rebuscarse y dar el 100%” Porque se puede, yo lo intento dar y gracias a Dios, y a los que me ayudan voy bien, y alejándonos del tema del estudio.
  61. 61. Esto de la pandemia se vuelve más empático cada día, y puedo decir que, si me he llegado a sentir mal e incluso he llorado, por lo que pasa en el país, no es tan fácil perder a las personas, o ver quedarse sin oxígeno. afecta a El Salvador las personas, por la necesidad de ir a trabajar por unos pocos centavos, ya que es muy bajo el sueldo que ganan, y no alcanza para comer. No todos tenemos la misma situación económica, y he llegado a pensar que ocasionó la pandemia, existe miedo de ir a los hospitales a contagiarse, y pensar que los que están en tomar decisiones. No les interesa, realmente no hay apoyo, pueden dar algo que no sienten, el amor por la gente. La tormenta Amanda, destrozó lo poco que algunas personas tenían, hizo muchos estragos en familias, imágenes muy desgarradoras, y perdidas es incuantificable, sentí tristeza e impotencia, por no poder hacer nada para ayudar, a las personas afectadas, las personas que tienen se ponen en el plan de criticar en vez de ayudar, y ver como los diputados en lugar de ayudar también se pongan a criticar en lugar de aportar ayuda, ¡Porque son muy cobardes! Para ir y estar en primera fila, ver y sentir el sufrimiento, cuanta gente sin trabajo, y damnificada.
  62. 62. La asamblea, le dejo todo el cargo al presidente, pienso que lo que en realidad quieren, es que nos entierren, después de ser guerrilleros pasaron a ser un partido político que supuestamente defenderían al pueblo, que supuestamente luchaban por la gente y ahora hacen lo contrario, quieren dejar morir a las personas, matar en una forma masiva pero sin ninguna arma forjada por hombres, ¿Cómo lo llamarían ustedes? Yo lo llamo conspiración, a mi edad, no hicieron un censo durante tantos años, y ahora no quieren que se den cuenta de su negligencia y hacer como que sino ha pasado nada. ¿Es justo? Ellos solo culpan a otros, para ellos no tener culpa de nada, no se dan cuenta que están mal, que les falta mucho del amor al prójimo. ¡La verdad me siento decepcionada! Los que se eligieron, en su momento como representantes del pueblo, no se ponen a pensar en la vida, y en la salud de los salvadoreños, así como dijo Un alcalde de un partido político, su lema es: “Primero El Salvador, segundo El Salvador y Tercero El Salvador” y ahora resulta que no apoyan al presidente, solo por llevar lo contraria. Y ¿Nosotros? No importa la salud, he visto en las noticias, en cadenas nacionales, el ministro de salud ha presentado, unos hospitales increíbles, donde si dan ganas de estar esperando, para pasar consulta.
  63. 63. Antes la estructura de los hospitales caía, ahora podemos ver que nunca les importo eso, solo fue mentira, me decepcionada y me da tristeza. Que no pueden cambiar, lo demuestran ahora. Primero Dios, termine la pandemia y la Tormenta Amanda, y terminen todos los problemas políticos, sin salida, Como dice mi presidente que Dios bendiga a El Salvador.
  64. 64. Reflexión: La pandemia Cristian Rafael Pacheco Morales 1m En la. Capital de China, Pekín. Se detectó una infección. La cual le pusieron el nombre de corona virus pero para abreviar covid19 . El cuál era el un pequeño microbio, que se reproducía y esparcía muy rápido en semanas Había infectado ese país dejando muchos muertos. Luego se esparció por Corea del Norte Corea del Sur, India, España, Rusia y por todo el continente y después le siguió estados unidos luego México, hasta el grado que llego al eso a El Salvador. En El Salvador, el presiden se estuvo preparando para la llegada del covid19 comenzó a cerrar las fronteras, por tierra y mar. y el aeropuerto Durante la cuarentena se detuvieron las clases los trabajadores se mandaron a sus casas, algunos dijeron trabajando, como las policías y doctores, siendo ellos la primera línea contra.
  65. 65. Un día durante la cuarentena. Se pronosticó Que íbamos a ser azotados con una tormenta tropical, la cual. Devastó al país con familias que fueron arrastrado por las. Corrientes de agua. Alguna aplastada por derrumbes, otra se quedó sin casa. Nunca en la historia del salvador, ha habido. Un presidente más dedicado y devoto a su pueblo, dio ayuda monetaria, para más necesitados, y gente andaba repartiendo los víveres . Solo Dios sabe cómo va a terminar esto.
  66. 66. Reflexión: La lluvia en tiempo de caos Paola Saraí Belloso 1k Era un mes de enero, los jóvenes empezaron su año escolar, empezaron con sus clases todo normal se esforzaban por sacar buenas notas, todos se estaban esforzando. Solo fueron dos meses de clases, ya que llego una pandemia lo cual tomaron medidas para que la gente no se contagiara así que, suspendieron las clases pasaríamos guardados en nuestras casas para evitar cualquier tragedia. Al principio la situación no era de alto riesgo ya que aún no había nadie contagiado solo parecían vacaciones. Paso casi un mes que todavía no había nadie contagiado hasta que… apareció el primero contagiado, tomaron medidas para que no se expandieran lo encerraron para que no contagiase a nadie más. Paso otro mes y casi no había contagiados hasta que poco a poco aparecieron más personas contagiadas. Todos estaban con temor de ser contagiados, pero aun así había personas que no se lo tomaban en serio salían a la playa o iban a las montañas con si se tratasen de vacaciones y como si no hubiera una pandemia que nos amenazaba de muerte a todos los seres humanos, todo esto estaba pasando en todo el mundo. Las noticias eran tristes ver cuanta gente estaba muriendo.
  67. 67. La situación emocional de todos era deplorable todos teníamos miedo, no queríamos alguien de nuestra familia muriera. Meses después… la situación se iba calmando y aquellas que perdieron sus hogares les ayudaron, a construir un nuevo hogar. Las cosas han mejorado, eso parece hasta ahora.
  68. 68. 2020. Vol 1.

×