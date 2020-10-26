Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ng.relaciones

Noveno Grado
Unidad Final: Microsoft Access
Tema 7: Relaciones

Ng.relaciones

  1. 1. 1. Abre Access y ve a ver y selecciona vista diseño 2. Crea la primera tabla con los siguientes campos NOVENO GRADO Tema 7: Creando una relación
  2. 2. 3. Ve a Ver y selecciona vista hoja de datos y rellena la tabla con 3 datos 4. Ve a la ficha crear e inserta una nueva tabla
  3. 3. 5. Ve a Ver y selecciona vista diseño y crea los campos de la segunda tabla 6. Ve a Ver y selecciona la vista diseño para rellenar la tabla con 3 datos
  4. 4. 7. Ve a la ficha herramientas de base de datos y da clic en relaciones 8.Te aparecerá una tabla en la cual tiene que dar clic en tabla 1 y después agregar; luego en tabla 2 y agregar, finalmente cerrar
  5. 5. 9. Ahora has una relación del nombre a lugar de residencia, para hacerlo da clic en nombre sin soltar y suéltalo sobre lugar de residencia 10. Para crear la segunda relación da clic en teléfono y suéltalo sobre oficio o profesión, te aparecerá un mensaje da clic en si
  6. 6. 11. Te aparece una tabla y has la relación de forma manual seleccionando los campos a relacionar (teléfono – oficio o profesión) 12. Finalmente te quedará algo así. Envía esa captura a la plataforma, WhatsApp o Messenger

