Aro 3d

Primer Año
Clase 4: Aro 3D

Aro 3d

  1. 1. Pasos: 1. Entra el siguiente Link: https://www.blockscad3d.com/editor/ 2. Damos clic en 3d shapes y seleccionamos torus, y le colocamos las cantidades que se indican 3. Ahora vamos a la opci�n transforms y seleccionamos translate, y le colocamos los valores indicados. PRIMER A�O CLASE 4: Aro 3D
  2. 2. 4. Damos clic en la opci�n transform e insertamos rotate, y le colocamos 45� grados
  3. 3. 5. Damos clic en la opci�n transform e insertamos color, selecciona cualquier color menos amarillo 6. Luego en text selecciona 3d, escribe tu nombre con las siguients idnciaciones y rotalo para que se vea
  4. 4. 7. Finalmente haz la captura y env�ala a la plataforma, Messenger o WhatsApp

