redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br Setembro 2017 As notícias da nossa cidade I Ano I I n° 07 Combate ao Bullying nas escolas da...
PAULISTA EM FOCO as notícias da nossa cidade A-2redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br Setembro 2017 O jornal Paulista em Foco é um...
Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade A-3redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br U ma solenidade reple- ta de emoç...
PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Setembro 2017 A-4redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br USAMOS TECNOLOGIA E CONTABILIDADE...
PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Setembro 2017 A-5redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br A taques à soberania nacional, à ...
Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade A-6redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br O ex-governador de Pernambuco, Ro...
agora em setembro e esse é o meu presente. Investi R$ 3.500,00 e estou muito feliz. Vim apenas para desfilar”, concluiu o ...
PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Setembro 2017 B-2redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br A chuva que caiu na tarde da terç...
Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Plano de Cargos, Carreira e Vencimentos (PCCV) por Titulação B-3re...
Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade B-4redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br O s cursos tecnólogos já foram co...
Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade B-5redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br D ando continuida- de a série esp...
Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade B-6redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br O cantor e compositor pernambucan...
Setembro 2017

  1. 1. redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br Setembro 2017 As notícias da nossa cidade I Ano I I n° 07 Combate ao Bullying nas escolas da Rede Municipal O projeto Prevenção Legal é uma parceria entre a Secretaria Municipal de Educação e a Polícia Civil e vai atuar com o foco na prevenção, possibilitando que profissionais da rede de ensino participem de formações para coibir esse tipo de crime nas escolas da cidade. Junior Matuto inaugura a Ponte do Bamheiro do Soldado em Arthur I A solenidade foi marcadas por discursos emocionados e a presença maciça da população, apesar da chuva. A gestão municipal realizou uma intervenção muito aguardada pelos moradores que sofriam com a falta de infraestrutura, principalmente, no período das chuvas. Com a construção da ponte e o sistema de drenagem da via, a população ganhou mais mobilidade e tranquilidade com o fim dos alagamentos. Curso Superior Tecnológico em alta Apesar de ter uma duração menor do que os cursos Tradicionais de Bacharelado, esta modalidade de ensino é riquíssima em conteúdo e traz grandes possibilidades de empregabilidade. Em Paulista, a Uninabuco oferece a formação em várias áreas. Prefeitura inicia revitalização das praças do município Dando continuidade a série especial sobre as praças do município, a reportagem do Paulista em Foco conversou com o secretário-executivo de Serviços Públicos, Jaime Domingos. Ele mostrou um planejamento traçado, que começou a colocar em prática o cronograma de revitalização das praças da cidade. A ação vai contemplar pelo menos 25 áreas de lazer e convivência existentes no município. Agentes estão usando câmeras para monitorar trânsito O 1º Norte Geek reuniu fãs de tecnologia, games, jogos de tabuleiro, HQs, animes, vídeos, séries e outros elementos da cultura pop. Obras de duplicação da Ponte do Barão já foram iniciadas pela Prefeitura Os motoristas e moradores que passam pela ponte da comunidade do Barão precisam ficar atentos. É que teve início as obras de duplicação e requalificação da ponte que fica na Avenida Lindolfo Collor e liga o Centro do Paulista ao bairro de Paratibe. A via ficará interditada durante 150 dias para o tráfego de veículos e motocicletas. Com a duplicação, a via vai ficar mais larga e contará com calçadas para os pedestres. Em média 20 mil veículos passam pela ponte do Barão. Shopping Norte promove primeiro evento geek do Janga Fernando Ferrari realiza mais uma Semana Cultural Com o tema Legado Africano para a Humanidade, os alunos apresentaram trabalhos literários, culturais e científicos desenvolvidos em sala de aula, com o objetivo de fortalecer a herança deixada pelo continente Berço da Humanidade. Magalhães recebe Título de Cidadão O ex-governador de Pernambuco, Roberto Magalhães (DEM), recebeu o Título de Cidadão Paulistense das mãos do vereador Camelo do Seguro, autor do projeto aprovado por unanimidade. A solenidade ocorreu no Plenário da Câmara dos Vereadores. Nesses primeiros 15 dias de setembro, as câmeras não serão usadas pelos agentes de trânsito para autuar os condutores infratores. Pág. A-02 Pág. B-02 Pág. B-04 Pág. B-05 Pág. B-01 Pág. B-06 Pág. A-06 Pág. A-04 Pág. B-03 Pág. B-05 PaulistaemFoco Almir Martins/AscomPaulista
  2. 2. PAULISTA EM FOCO as notícias da nossa cidade A-2redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br Setembro 2017 O jornal Paulista em Foco é uma publicação da Fatos Comunicação (MEI). Rua Lauro Sodré, 171, Mangueira - Recife-PE CNPJ:28.154.027/0001-58 Redação: Rua 7 de Setembro, 48,Vila Torres Galvão - Paulista/PE CEP: 53.403-540 Fone: (81) 99693-1547 Jornalista responsável: Denis Araújo / Reg. DRT/PE 4101 Telefone: (81) 99693-1547 Gerente Comercial: Andréa Ribeiro Telefone: (81) 99609-1949 EXPEDIENTE C ombater a prática do Bullying nas escolas municipais. Esse é o objetivo do projeto Preven- ção Legal, que foi lançado pela Prefeitura do Paulista, na sexta-feira (25.08), no SENAC, em Jardim Paulis- ta. A iniciativa, que faz parte da parceria entre a Secretaria Municipal de Educação e a Polícia Civil, vai atuar com o foco na prevenção, possibili- tando que profissionais da rede de ensino participem de formações para coibir esse tipo de crime nas escolas da cidade. A ideia é de que as medi- das adequadas sejam toma- das quando algum caso acontecer. Por isso, agentes do Departamento de Polícia de Criança e do Adolescente (DPCA) estão envolvidos nesse trabalho. Eles ficaram responsáveis por comparti- lhar experiências, passar di- cas e orientações sobre a Lei 13.185/15, que institui o pro- grama de combate ao Bullying nas unidades de en- Lançado projeto de combate ao Bullying nas escolas de Paulista sino do município. O trabalho preventivo teve início pela formação de gestores, supervisores e con- selheiros escolares. O públi- co-alvo foi composto por 180 profissionais. A diretora da Escola Municipal Susie Regis, Valdenize Honório, aprovou a formação. “Va- mos sair daqui bem mais preparadas para lidar com essa situação na escola. Esse tipo de formação é muito im- portante para que possamos evitar essa prática”, disse a educadora, que é responsá- vel por aproximadamente 300 estudantes. Convidado para partici- par do lançamento do proje- to, o titular da 1ª Delegacia de Crimes Contra Crianças e Adolescentes e de Atos In- fracionais do Paulista (DP- CAI), Jorge Ferreira, desta- cou que a formação dos gestores escolares representa um grande passo. “Muitas vezes os diretores das esco- las são os primeiros a sabe- rem dos problemas dos estu- O projeto tem foco na prevenção para coibir esse tipo de crime Almir Martins/AscomPaulista dantes. Por isso, é fundamental que eles tenham um olhar ainda mais sensível para a questão do Bullying”, frisou o delegado. Ele disse ainda que os diretores e vi- ces devem procura à delega- cia para informar essa práti- ca se necessário. Durante o discurso de abertura, o secretário de Educação do Paulista, Car- los Ribeiro Jr, comentou que o projeto Prevenção Legal é mais uma ação da gestão de Junior Matuto na prevenção da violência nas escolas. “Nós temos investido em ações que trabalham a ques- tão da prevenção à violência nas escolas, como o Propaz, Abraçando a Escola, o Pro- erd. Esse último, por exem- plo, terá o reforço da Patru- lha Escolar, com viaturas para atender a ocorrência nas unidades de ensino”, desta- cou o gestor, que elogiou o envolvimento do gerente de Gestão Escolar da pasta, Gleidson Alves de Farias na realização do evento. Agentes do Departamento de Polícia de Criança e do Adolescente (DPCA) participam do projeto Os entornos das escolas são alvos preferenciais de criminosos e de traficantes de drogas. Baseado nisto, o prefeito Junior Matuto apre- sentou ao secretário estadual de Educação, Fred Amân- cio, um projeto para esten- der a atuação do Programa Patrulha nas Escolas, dando cobertura de combate e pre- venção à violência também nas unidades de ensino do município. Este encontro aconteceu na quinta-feira (31.09), na sede da secreta- ria, no Bairro da Várzea, no Recife. Na reunião, o secretário de Segurança Cidadã e De- fesa Civil do Paulista, Ma- noel Alencar, adiantou que a integração das ações do mu- nicípio com o Estado vai fortalecer o combate a vio- lência. “A gestão vem inves- tindo pesado na prevenção e combate à violência, com Patrulha nas Escolas vai garantir segurança nas unidades de ensino câmaras de monitoramento, programas como o Crack é Possível Vencer e nosso aplicativo, que a população usa para denunciar em tem- po real as ocorrências de violência. Se temos mais este instrumento que é o Pa- trulha Escolar, vamos con- seguir fechar um cerco so- bre importantes áreas de atuação da criminalidade”, Assegurou Alencar. O Secretário Fred Amân- cio considerou a proposta muito boa. “Na verdade, o programa é coordenado pela SDS. Nós, aqui na Educa- ção, indicamos os pontos críticos para definir os locais de atuação do programa. Vou me reunir com o secre- tário, Antônio de Pádua, para avaliar a possibilidade de atender ao pleito do pre- feito do Paulista. Junior Matuto por sua vez, saiu confiante do en- contro. “A população sabe que não é atribuição do pre- feito garantir segurança, mas não temos como fugir da responsabilidade. Já trea- lizamos diversas ações como a melhopria da ilumi- nação pública, que inibe a investida dos marginais, o vídeo monitoramento e o aplicativo de denúncia via celular, mas a gente sabe que não tem sido suficiente porque a violência é um pro- blema social que está gene- ralizado. Por isso, viemos buscar esta parceria com o governo Paulo Câmara, através da Educação e da Defesa Social para garantir mais segurança no entorno de nossas escolas. Estamos confiantes que vamos conse- guir”, finalizou Junior. Jorge Macrino/AscomPaulista O prefeito saiu da reunião confiante na parceria com o Estado Dez movitos para ir ao dentista 1.Tirar o siso (terceiro molar): Um incômodo para muitas pessoas é o dente do siso, o terceiro molar, que costuma nascer na maioridade e pode provocar muita dor. Para evitar problemas futuros, como prejuízo aos dentes vizinhos, é aconselhável sua retirada. Quem avalia isso é o seu dentista. Se há espaço suficiente e saúde bucal, não tem o porquê tirá-lo. 2.Limpar a fundo: Mesmo realizando a higiene bucal diariamente, existem lugares que a escova não alcança, acumulando placa entre os dentes e problemas gengivais. Para realizar uma limpeza mais profunda, o seu dentista irá realizar a técnica de profilaxia adequada a cada caso. 3.Prevenir o câncer bucal: Exames periódicos ajudam a identificar pequenas lesões que, se não tratadas, poderão evoluir para alguma forma de câncer. Se você perceber manchas, inchaços, ardência, vermelhidão, ou qualquer característica diferente, procure o seu dentista para tirar a dúvida. Lesões cancerosas em estágio inicial podem ter um aspecto inofensivo. 4. Aplicar flúor:Afluoração nos dentes ajuda na prevenção contra o surgimento de cáries (disbiose). 5. Acabar com a dor de cabeça: Problemas bucais podem estar relacionados a dores de cabeça e enxaquecas. A articulação temporomandibular (ATM) pode ser a causa da sua enxaqueca crônica. 6. Corrigir maus hábitos: Em conversa com o seu dentista, ele identificará seus maus hábitos, como morder os lábios, roer unhas ou mastigar canetas, mostrará os malefícios dessas atitudes e estimulará a desvincular-se deles. 7. Tratar cáries (disbiose): Tratar cáries (disbiose) assim que elas surgem evita procedimentos mais dolorosos e mais caros, como tratamentos de canal e das gengivas. 8. Curar aftas ou herpes: O tratamento das aftas impede que elas se alastrem. Já a herpes, é contagiosa, mas seu dentista pode aliviar e tratar suas manifestações rapidamente. Você sabia? 9. Manifestação de outras doenças: Lesão bucal pode ser consequência de alguma doença sistêmica, o dentista irá indicar um especialista, nesses casos específicos. Fique atento! Em quase toda doença, a primeira manifestação é na boca. 10. Corrigir a linha do sorriso: um sorriso bonito depende de dentes e gengivas bem cuidados. Algumas alternati- vas ajudam a deixá-lo invejável: reposicionamento dos dentes para dentro, diminuição ou aumento da gengiva, mudança no formato dos dentes. Dr. Gustavo Lopes Odontólogo, especialista em Cirurgia Bucomaxilofacial e Professor de Cirurgia Oral da Unicap. Dra. Carolina Paraíso Especialista em Endodontia e Saúde da Família. Você sabia que fugir do dentista pode lhe causar muita dor de cabeça? Isso mesmo, adiar sua visita com desculpas de falta de tempo, ou de dinheiro, só irá prejudicar o seu sorri- so e principalmente a sua saúde. Abaixo você confere mais 10 motivos para você ir ao dentista regularmente: Fique ligado!
  3. 3. Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade A-3redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br U ma solenidade reple- ta de emoção e sim- bolismo marcou a vida de 100 mulheres do Paulista, na sexta-feira (11.08). As formandas rece- beram certificados de con- clusão referentes a curso oferecidos pela Secretaria Executiva de Política para as Mulheres, através do Progra- ma Lugar de Mulher é na Qualificação Profissional. O evento aconteceu na Facul- dade Joaquim Nabuco, Cen- tro. Durante as aulas, que du- raram dois meses, as alunas se capacitaram para o merca- do de trabalho em grupos fa- bris nas áreas da costura – cama, mesa e banho, lona crua e moda praia e lingerie; material de limpeza e higie- ne; artesanato em madeira e utensílios domésticos atra- vés da reciclagem de garra- fas pet. A capacitação também contou com palestras sobre orientação para negócios; empreendedorismo e gera- ção de renda; desenvolvi- mento de equipe; contabili- dade básica; qualidade do produto e plano de negócio. Após a capacitação, as alu- nas estão recebendo equipa- mentos e insumos para con- fecção dos produtos e vão ter a oportunidade de junto à Secretaria de Finanças for- malizar sua empresa. A dona de casa Lúcia Barros, 55 anos, disse que está ansiosa para colocar em Elas participaram do Programa Lugar de Mulher é na Qualificação Profissional Almir Martins/AscomPaulista Os cursos foram nas áreas da costura – cama, mesa e banho, lona crua e moda praia e lingerie; material de limpeza e higiene; artesanato em madeira e utensílios domésticos através da reciclagem de garrafas pet. Mais 100 mulheres são capacitadas em Paulista prática tudo o que aprendeu no curso. “Fiz o módulo so- bre cama, mesa e banho. Achei o curso proveitoso. É uma janela que se abre em conseguir uma oportunidade de trabalho”, enfatizou. De acordo com a secretá- ria Executiva de Política para as Mulheres, Bianca Pi- nho Alves, o intuito do curso é qualificar essas mulheres valorizando e fortalecendo sua autoestima, além de tor- ná-las independentes e pre- paradas para o mercado de trabalho. “Quero destacar a importância desse dia. É um sonho que está se realizando. Vocês estão dando o primei- ro passo para agarrar as oportunidades que vão sur- gir.Apartir de agora é mudar a realidade e crescer cada vez mais”, enfatizou. O chefe de gabinete Fran- cisco Padilha, representando o prefeito Junior Matuto, disse que o empoderamento feminino é um compromisso da gestão municipal. “O nos- so objetivo é que as mulhe- res do Paulista se capacitem e entrem na disputa pelo mercado de trabalho com qualificação. Isso vai garan- tir a independência financei- ra delas. O que desejo é que elas busquem o espaço com autonomia e usufruam do conhecimento aprendido em sala de aula”, frisou. “Parabenizo a gestão mu- nicipal pela linda e inovado- ra iniciativa. É um olhar di- ferenciado que está sendo lançado para essas mulheres. Percebo que o curso não é terapia ocupacional. Aqui as mulheres estão sendo prepa- radas para o mercado de tra- balho para se obter sucesso”, disse a secretaria da Mulher do Estado Sílvia Cordeiro. A oferta dos cursos faz parte de uma parceria firma- da entre a gestão municipal, Instituto, Diversidade, Gê- nero e Educação (IDGE), e Governo Federal, através da Secretaria de Políticas para as Mulheres. Almir Martins/AscomPaulista Em visita ao prefeito do Paulista, Junior Matuto, o arcebispo da Arquidiocese de Olinda e Recife, Dom Fernando Saburido esteve com o pároco do Paulista, Padre Adriano Chagas, para solicitar do gestor mu- nicipal um apoio na condu- ção do Lar Santa Rita de Cássia, administrado pela paroquia, localizado entre as comunidades de Riacho da Prata e Jaguarana, que atualmente passa por sérias dificuldades, na iminência de fechar e deixar desabri- gados 54 idosos. Para Dom Saburido, o abrigo presta um importan- te serviço social, mas a pa- roquia não tem mais condi- ções de manter o mesmo em funcionamento. “É la- mentável ter que fechar as portas do abrigo, temos que juntos encontrar uma solu- ção de continuar o impor- tante espaço de acolhimen- to funcionando, por isso, viemos conversar com Ju- nior Matuto que tem mos- trado boa vontade sempre que procuramos a prefeitu- ra. Todos os nossos ofícios são respondidos, com solu- ções para nossas deman- das”, afirmou Dom Fernan- do. Sensível à causa, Junior Matuto se colocou à dispo- sição de buscar junto ao ju- rídico uma forma de viabi- lizar uma parceria, para manter o abrigo em funcio- namento. “A burocracia do serviço público tem mos- trado o quanto precisamos perseverar para fazer o bem. Vamos buscar formas de parcerias para ajudar no que for possível, mas tudo dentro dos ditames da Lei”, assegurou o prefeito, que não disfarçou a satisfação em recebera a visita do Monge Beneditino. O encontro entre Igreja Católica e Prefeitura do Paulista aconteceu na tarde da terça-feira (15.08), no gabinete do prefeito, onde também participaram o diá- cono Charles Araújo, e o Monsenhor Alessandro Co- razza. Prefeito recebe visita de Dom Fernando Saburido Foram tratadas questões da Igreja no Paulista AscomPaulista Dando continuidade ao diagnóstico e a prevenção no combate ao câncer de mama, a Prefeitura do Pau- lista, através da Secretaria de Saúde segue com a pro- gramação do Programa Amigo do Peito, que neste mês de setembro, percorrerá os bairros do Janga, Nobre, Engenho Maranguape, Con- ceição, Maranguape I, Jar- dim Paulista Baixo e da Ja- guarana. Para realizar o exame de mamografia, as mulheres precisam ter idade acima de 40 anos e estar cadastradas na Unidade de Saúde da Fa- mília do bairro. Também é preciso apresentar um docu- mento de identificação e o Cartão SUS. O atendimento será das 8h às 17h. Paulista segue com programação do Mama Móvel em setembro Segunda-feira (11.09) Rua 28, próximo ao terminal de ônibus de Jardim Paulista Baixo. Sexta-feira (15.09) USF Maranguape IA e Jurandir Freire I. Segunda-feira (18.09) USF Quirino Ribeiro. Rua Atena 296, Conceição. Sexta-feira (22.09) Secretaria da Mulher. Engenho Maranguape. Segunda-feira (29.09) Centro de Saúde do Nobre. Rua Amazonas S/N Nobre. Confira a agenda: AscomPaulista A unidade móvel vai atender várias comunidades do município
  4. 4. PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Setembro 2017 A-4redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br USAMOS TECNOLOGIA E CONTABILIDADE PARA TORNAR NOSSA RELAÇÃO MAIS PRÓXIMA Entregamos uma vantagem competitiva já no primeiro mês. Nossa experiência e ética já trouxeram segurança para milhares de empreendedores tomarem as melhores decisões. O que fazemOs pOr vOcê? •Contabilidade completa da sua empresa. •Somos especialistas e entregamos tudo como deve ser feito, em detalhes. •Temos forma econômica para a crise, pagando serviços Contábil com descontos de até 60% mais barato mensal. •Com a mesma qualidade e eficiência platinada há 24 anos. •Facilitamos sua vida. • Tudo que você precisa e realmente importa, de um jeito que você entende. • É muito simples começar com a gente. veja cOmO é fácil nOssO trabalhO Você tem tudo o que um contador te oferece, com a diferença de que alguns trâmites dependerão mais do seu controle e atuação, visto que nosso atendimento é todo online e queremos tornar tudo mais econômico... E não estou falando apenas em valores, nós queremos poupar seu tempo, deixe que a gente cuida dessa parte “chata” da contabilidade, assim você tem tempo para analisar relatórios, tirar dúvidas e ainda controlar seus impostos, ou seja, você tem tempo para o que mais interessa: o seu business. Rua Epitácio Pessoa, 148 Centro - Paulista/PE 81 3435.5757 I 81 3010 - 8810 www.grupoariel.com.br Criada em 1995, a ARIEL Contábeis Serviços Contábeis possui uma metodologia voltada para o fluxo da informação, na qual se define com os clientes os relatórios e a periodicidade da gestão contábil, realizando uma engenharia reversa para o cumprimento do cronograma e prazos de entrega dos serviços. GrupO ariel cOrpOrativO O Centro de Atenção Psicossocial Álcool e Ou- tras Drogas (CAPS AD) está funcionando em um local mais adequado e oferecendo mais conforto aos usuários. Localizado na Av. Antônio Cabral de Souza, 825, conhecida como PE-22, ao lado da unidade do SAMU Pau- lista, o CAPS AD faz o atendimento em três tur- nos das 08h às 21h de se- gunda à sexta-feira. A Unidade oferece terapia ocupacional, acompanha- mento psicológico, psi- quiátrico, atividades espe- ciais, músicas, dinâmicas e oficinas. O local tem salas climatizadas para atendimentos especializa- dos e um programa bas- tante procurado que é o tratamento ao tabagismo. A secretária de Saúde Fabiana Bernart, lembrou que o antigo CAPS AD funcionava na Vila Torres Galvão e estava em si- tuação muito precária, com difícil acesso para os usuários. “Como os pa- cientes precisam de aten- dimentos especiais e ati- vidades elaboradas com acompanhamentos médi- co, psicológico e psiquiá- trico, fizemos um esforço para oferecer uma melhor estrutura”, relata a secre- tária Fabiana Bernart. O Prefeito Junior Ma- tuto reafirmou o compro- misso da gestão em olhar a cidade como um todo. “Apesar da crise que pas- samos, continuamos na luta para melhorar a estru- tura de nossa rede, trans- formando nossas unida- des em um ambiente adequado para que os ser- vidores tenham condições de oferecer um serviço melhor à população”, in- formou Junior Matuto. S ó no mês de julho, aconteceram mais de 100 acidentes de trân- sito no Paulista. 83 registra- dos pelo Serviço Móvel de Urgência (SAMU) e 13 pelo aplicativo Paulista Conec- tado. As câmeras de video- monitoramento que já são utilizadas pelo Centro Inte- grado de Segurança (CIS) já estão sendo usadas desde o dia primeiro de setembro pa- ra coibir infrações de trânsito e também prevenir acidentes. Os agentes de trânsito vão utilizar, a princípio, sete dos 16 equipamentos existentes nas vias para flagrar os con- dutores que cometerem in- frações, a exemplo de esta- cionamento irregular; con- versão em local proibido; fila dupla; motociclistas sem capacete ou realizando ma- nobras perigosas. Segundo o Secretário de Segurança Cidadã e Defesa Civil, Manoel Alencar, esta iniciativa tem por objetivo reduzir o número de aciden- tes e ordenar o trânsito. “O prefeito Junior Matuto tem como preocupação garantir mobilidade urbana, mas com um trânsito voltado priorita- riamente para o pedestre, nas ruas e avenidas da cidade”, adiantou Alencar. Os locais onde estão ins- taladas as câmeras de video- monitoramento foram sinali- CAPS AD oferece novos serviços em nova estrutura Entre os serviços oferecidos na unidade estão terapia ocupacional, acompanhamento psicológico, psiquiátrico, música e oficinas. AscomPaulista Agentes estão usando câmeras para monitorar trânsito em Paulista Nesses primeiros 15 dias de setembro, as câmeras não serão usadas pelos agentes de trânsito para autuar os condutores infratores. zados para facilitar a identificação dos conduto- res. Placas com a mensagem “fiscalização de trânsito por videomonitoramento” estão em seis equipamentos no Centro e um no bairro de Pa- ratibe. Apesar do auxílio da tecnologia, o trabalho dos agentes de trânsito nas ruas da cidade continua normal- mente. Atualmente, o muni- cípio conta com um efetivo de 80 profissionais. Nesses primeiros 15 dias de setembro, as câmeras não serão usadas pelos agentes de trânsito para autuar os condutores infratores. Esse período será destinado ao trabalho educativo e, conse- quentemente, ao processo de adaptação da população, como detalhou o diretor de Trânsito, Renato Cândido. “É bom lembrar que a fisca- lização através das câmeras está permitida desde 2015, como prevê a resolução 532 do Conselho Nacional de Trânsito (Contran). Em Pau- lista, até dia 15 de setembro, faremos apenas ações edu- cativas, nenhum infrator será penalizado”, concluiu. Almir Martins/AscomPaulista Centro do Paulista 1 – Avenida Marechal Floriano Peixoto, em frente à Prefeitura do Paulista; 2 – Bifurcação entre as ruas Floriano Peixoto e Getúlio Var- gas, em frente à Esposende; 3 – Rua Siqueira Campos (via do comércio), no cruzamento da Rua Pompeu José da Silva; 4 – Rua Siqueira Campos, no cruzamento com a Rua Coronel Alberto Lundgren (antiga Rua do Abacaxi); 5 – Rua Francisco Santiago da Costa, próximo ao Banco do Brasil; 6 – Rua Francisco Santiago da Costa, em frente à Agência do Trabalho; Paratibe 7 – Avenida Lindolfo Collor, em frente à Praça da Liberdade, no acesso ao Mercado Público do bairro. Confira os pontos que serão fiscalizados: A fiscalização através de câmeras é prevista na resolução 532 do Conselho Nacional de Trânsito
  5. 5. PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Setembro 2017 A-5redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br A taques à soberania nacional, à Consti- tuição, ao salário mí- nimo, aos direitos trabalhis- tas. O golpe completa um ano da votação da admissi- bilidade do impeachment no Senado Federal e, tal como previsto por Dilma Rousse- ff em seu discurso antes da destituição, a democracia e o Estado brasileiros foram atingidos em cheio. Saúde, educação, direitos trabalhistas e o patrimônio nacional estão na mira dos golpistas. Os serviços pú- blicos escasseiam, o déficit fiscal aumenta, empresas públicas foram colocadas à venda e a economia não des- lancha. Para piorar, no mês pas- sado, Temer gastou cerca de R$ 14 bilhões para comprar deputados e, assim, conse- guiu se safar da denúncia do procurador-geral da Repú- blica Rodrigo Janot. O golpe ainda está em curso. A única boa notícia é que o povo tem resistido nas ruas. Nesta quinta-feira (31), o Rio de Janeiro promove debate com a presença de Dilma Rousseff no Rio de Janeiro. Já em Belo Hori- zonte, o ato será na praça da Estação, às 16h. PEC dos Gastos Aprovada ainda em 2016, a Emenda dos Gastos foi a primeira encomenda cumprida pelo presidente golpista Michel Temer e os apoiadores do golpe. A me- dida altera a Constituição e congela por 20 anos os in- vestimentos públicos na li- nha da inflação. Ou seja: 20 anos sem au- mentos reais no orçamento. É um golpe nos serviços pú- blicos essenciais, sobretudo em saúde e educação, que deixam de ter os mínimos previstos pela Constituição. Direitos Trabalhistas Depois de décadas de conquistas, os direitos tra- balhistas retrocederam para o período anterior à CLT(- Consolidação das Leis Tra- balhistas). Os dois principais pontos foram a aprovação da terceirização irrestrita e da- reforma trabalhista. A liberação da terceiri- zação permitiu que todas as atividades de uma empresa, inclusive a atividade-fim, pudessem ser terceirizadas. Grande parte dos processos trabalhistas ocorrem em em- presas terceirizadas. Outro golpe foi a aprova- ção da reforma trabalhista, com a alarmante prevalência do negociado sobre o legis- lado. Além disso, libera jor- nadas de 12 horas. A lei também implanta a jornada intermitente, quando o trabalhador fica à disposi- ção da empresa para traba- lhar nos horários de maior demanda. Também precariza a justiça do trabalho. Presidente Corrupto Desde que assumiu, Te- mer tem entregue os prin- cipais Ministérios para de- nunciados. Em maio, foi o próprio Temer que apareceu envolvido diretamente em uma denúncia de corrupção. Em conversa gravada com o presidente da JBS, Joesley Batista, Temer indicava que o empresário falasse com o deputado Rocha Loures so- bre os interesses da empresa. Dias depois, Loures foi fla- grado recebendo uma mala de R$ 500 mil que, segundo Batista, teria Temer como destinatário. A denúncia foi apresen- tada pelo procurador-geral da República Rodrigo Ja- not. Mas, a custa de muito dinheiro e cargos públicos, Temer conseguiu barrar a denúncia na Câmara. Cortes no orçamento e déficit fiscal Apesar da gastança para salvar a própria pele, Temer tem cortado investimentos em áreas essenciais, como educação e ciência e tecno- logia. Na prática, o país está completamente paralisado. Universidades federais ameaçam suspender aulas e hospitais estão sem itens básicos. Os cortes atingem também a Polícia Federal e os investimentos públicos. O Programa de Susten- tação de Investimentos, por exemplo, sofreu corte de 75% desde junho de 2016, na comparação com o pri- meiro ano do segundo man- dato do governo de Dilma Rousseff (PT), de R$ 38, 3 bilhões para R$ 9,6 bi. No mesmo período, o PAC caiu 36%, de R$ 56,6 bilhões para R$ 36,4 bilhões. O corte no Minha Casa, Mi- nha Vida foi de 71%, de R$ 23,5 bi para apenas R$ 6,9 bi. Mesmo com tudo isso, o governo só aumentou o déficit fiscal. No primei- ro semestre, Temer bateu o recorde e obteve o maior deficit fiscal da historia. O resultado ficou negativo em R$ 56,092 bilhões de janeiro a junho, contra déficit de R$ 36,477 bilhões no mesmo período do ano passado. Privatizações Como definiu Lula, com Temer, o Brasil virou uma imobiliária. Temer tem ven- dido tudo à iniciativa pri- vada. Em sua viagem pelo nordeste (Lula Pelo Brasil) o ex-presidente visitou vários locais que sofrem desmonte do golpista. É o caso da indústria petroquímica de Suape, em Pernambuco vendida para o setor privado por um preço muito menor do que o valor investido. No Rio Grande do Norte, diversos poços da Pe- trobras também estão sendo repassados para o setor pri- vado. Faz parte da política de Pedro Parente de “desinves- timentos”: fatiar para poder vendê-las em pedaços ao mercado. A Casa da Moeda e a Eletrobras também estão Um ano depois do golpe, Temer acumula denúncias e paralisa País Lista de retrocessos é imensa e aumenta a cada dia; golpistas atacam frontalmente direitos trabalhistas, empresas públicas, saúde e educação na mira da privatização do golpista, assim como os ae- roportos mais lucrativos do país. Educação A educação é um dos se- tores mais afetados pelo pre- sidente golpista. Em apenas dois anos, os recursos das universidades federais bra- sileiras e os investimentos em ciência, tecnologia e ino- vação tiveram uma redução total de 50%. Boa parte das instituições de ensino superior mantidas pelo governo federal correm o risco de paralisar suas ati- vidades antes mesmo do fim do ano, já que vai faltar di- nheiro para pagamento de contas de água, luz, limpeza e segurança, além das pró- prias atividades acadêmicas e de pesquisa, como manu- tenção de bolsas de iniciação científica, compra de mate- riais e insumos para labora- tório e equipamentos. Programas como o Ciên- cias Sem Fronteiras foram encerrados. E a Emenda do Teto dos Gastos também terá impacto direto, já que acaba com a porcentagem mínima de investimentos na área. Saúde A saúde é outra vítima do desmonte do golpista. O setor também está sendo diretamente impactado pelo corte de gastos, e será ainda mais quando a Emenda do Teto dos Gastos entrar efeti- vamente em vigor. Hospitais federais de todo o Brasil sofrem com a falta de verba. Além disso, o Ministério da Saúde diminui o número mínimo exigido de médicos a serem contratados para atuar em Unidades de Pronto Atendimento (UPA). As Farmácias Populares também foram extintas. Reforma da Previdên- cia - Temer enviou ao Con- gresso uma de suas maio- res maldades, a reforma da Previdência. Por meio de uma proposta de emenda à Constituição, o golpista quer retirar o direito de aposenta- doria de quem mais precisa. A proposta deve afetar so- bretudo os mais pobres, as mulheres e as trabalhadoras rurais. A mudança estabelece uma idade mínima de apo- sentadoria de 65 anos, ele- vando em cinco anos a ida- de para homens do campo e para mulheres da cidade e em dez anos a aposentadoria da mulher rural. A proposta também aca- ba com o regime especial de aposentadoria para o traba- lhador do campo, que con- tribui de acordo com a sua produção. Além disso, vai reduzir o valor das aposenta- dorias ao exigir mais anos de contribuição para alcançar o valor integral do benefício. Meio Ambiente O meio ambiente e, so- bretudo, a Amazônia, estão sob forte ameaça do governo golpista. Apenas na última semana, Temer extinguiu a Renca (Reserva Nacional do Cobre e Associados), uma área de 4 milhões de hecta- res, equivalente ao estado do Rio de Janeiro, abrindo o território para a exploração mineral. A reserva de Jamanxim, no Pará, de 1 milhão de hec- tares, também está na mira do golpista. Para atender ruralistas, Temer enviou um projeto que flexibiliza a pro- teção ambiental dessa área gigantesca de floresta. Para se safar e ganhar vo- tos de ruralistas, Temer tam- bém liberou a construção de uma estrada que havia sido vetada pelo Ibama no Mato Grosso. A obra vai afetar direta- mente as terras dos indíge- nas do Xingu, com 16 etnias e oito mil índios, e que deve acarretar impactos sociais e ambientais com novos nú- cleos habitacionais e uso de agrotóxicos. Fonte: www.pt.org.be Posse de Temer no dia 31 de agosto de 2016, início da investida contra os trabalhadores Internet
  6. 6. Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade A-6redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br O ex-governador de Pernambuco, Rober- to Magalhães (DEM) recebeu o Título de Cidadão Paulistense das mãos do ve- reador Camelo do Seguro, autor do projeto aprovado por unanimidade. A soleni- dade ocorreu no Plenário da Câmara dos Vereadores, na sexta-feira (25.08). “Só tenho a agradecer a Deus mais uma vez por ter me dado a honra de poder vi- ver esse momento e poder ser o autor desse requeri- mento ao qual se torna lei, de poder outorgar esse Título de Cidadão a um homem tão respeitado, um político sé- rio, de mãos limpas, um exemplo de homem público a ser seguido”, disse o verea- dor, lembrando as obras rea- lizadas pelo ex-governador que contribuíram para o de- senvolvimento de Paulista. O ex-governador Gusta- vo Krause, que fez parte da mesa que presidiu a sessão, aproveitou a oportunidade para expressar sua gratidão ao vereador Camelo do Se- guro pelo reconhecimento ao trabalho de Magalhães. “Ele viveu intensamente a vida pública. Trabalhou muito por Pernambuco e por Pau- lista. Entrou, saiu e vai conti- nuar limpo. Um exemplo para todos os políticos brasi- leiros”, ressaltou Krause. O vice-prefeito do Pau- lista, Jorge Carreiro, que re- presentou o Executivo Mu- nicipal, também destacou a importância desse título ser entregue ao ex-governador. Ex-governador Roberto Magalhães é o mais novo Cidadão Paulistense O autor do projeto, aprovado por unanimidade pela Câmara Municipal do Paulista, foi o vereador Camelo do Seguro “Em Pernambuco, tem obra em todo canto, que tanta gente também fez, mas o que muita gente não fez como doutor Roberto foi a obra da dignidade, a obra da corre- ção, da inspiração, das coi- sas corretas. Essa é a obra principal. Desejo que o se- nhor seja muito feliz como paulistense, como eu sou. Seja bem-vindo”, afirmou Carreiro. O ex-governador Rober- to Magalhães falou um pou- co de sua trajetória e fez questão de ressaltar que nin- guém faz nada e nem é nada sozinho, lembrando que teve a sorte de compor uma equi- pe dedicada e comprometida com o desenvolvimento de Pernambuco. “Eu não espe- rava esta homenagem, já passei dos 80 anos e estou fora da política há sete. Pesei que seria uma solenidade chata, mas me deparei com uma festa. Um dia muito agradável. Encontrei muitos amigos que sempre me aju- daram em Paulista quando eu era político, militante. E, claro, meu amigo e irmão Camelo do Seguro, que sem- pre esteve ao meu lado.Aele serei eternamente grato pelo reconhecimentodo do meu trabalho, por poder dizer que sou cidadão paulistense”, declarou Magalhães. Além de lideranças co- munitárias e vereadores, par- ticiparam do evento a depu- tada estadual Priscila Krause (DEM), o ex-prefeito do Paulista Antônio Speck, a secretária executiva da mu- lher, Bianca Pinho Alves, o chefe de Gabinete do prefei- to, Francisco Padilha, o se- cretário de Desenvolvimento Urbano, Robertinho Couto, e o secretário Executivo de Desenvolvimento Econômi- co, Turismo e Cultura, Íkaro Guimarães. Jorge Macrino/AscomPaulista Jorge Macrino/AscomPaulista Jorge Macrino/AscomPaulista Jorge Macrino/AscomPaulista A solenidade teve a participação de grandes nomes da política Roberto Magalhães, Jorge Carreiro e Camelo do Seguro O Plenário da Câmara ficou lotado durante a cerimônia Roberto Magalhães agradeceu ao vereador Camelo do Seguro pelo reconhecimento ao seu trabalho
  7. 7. agora em setembro e esse é o meu presente. Investi R$ 3.500,00 e estou muito feliz. Vim apenas para desfilar”, concluiu o empresário. Se no passado ser nerd era sinônimo de exclusão social, os geeks estão aí para comprovar que este concei- to ficou para trás. No dicio- nário de inglês as palavras nerd e geek remetem a pes- soas cafonas e fora de moda, porém hoje, ao que parece, esta denominação é que está ultrapassada. A cultura geek está fortemente presente na sociedade atual, apresentan- do-se como tendência. Às palestras tiveram pú- blico garantido e foram bas- tante concorridas. Os geeks bateram um papo com Cláu- dio Marinho sobre Direito Autoral no Mundo das Hqs e com Cezar e Odin sobre A Cena Nerd em Pernam- buco. A grande expectativa do evento foi a palestra de Thony Silas e Eron Villar sobre o processo criativo do projeto A Noiva, uma histó- ria em quadrinhos sobre a Revolução Pernambucana de 1817. E como não podei deixar de acontecer, o pú- blico também quis saber da experiência de Thony Silas, responsável por desenhar super-heróis como Homem- -Aranha, Batman, Super- -Homem e Mulher Maravi- lha para a DC Comics e para a Marvel. No Palco o Grupo Mu- sical Griô, de Olinda, apre- sentou músicas autorais, como Na Parada Desce, e vários sucessos de artistas já consagrados empolgando o público, que cantou e dan- çou durante a apresentação. Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br N os dias 26 e 27 de agosto, o Shopping Norte foi tomado por geeks. Os fãs de tecno- logia, games, jogos de tabu- leiro, HQs, animes, vídeos, séries e outros elementos da cultura pop encontram o ambiente perfeito no 1º Nor- te Geek, que reuniu algumas das atividades preferidas desta tribo, formada por pes- soas de todas as idades. O evento, o primeiro rea- lizado no Janga, contou com palestras, oficinas, carica- turas ao vivo, dicas de con- servação de quadrinhos, just dance, disputadas de games, concurso de cosplayers, além de espaço para venda de pro- dutos para os apaixonados pela cultura geek como qua- drinhos, pelúcias, camisetas, spinners, jogos, canecas, pôsteres e chaveiros. Quem circulou pelo Shopping se encantou com o desfile de cosplayers (re- presentação de personagens a caráter) de filmes consa- grados como Star Wars, Os Shopping Norte promove primeiro evento geek do Janga O 1º Norte Geek reuniu no Janga fãs de tecnologia, games, jogos de tabuleiro, HQs, animes, vídeos, séries e outros elementos da cultura pop Vingadores, Liga da Justiça, Frozen, entre outros, que pousaram para fotos com o público. Pela primeira vez participando de um even- to geek, o estudante Sueld Diego Cordeiro Viana, de 22 anos, residente em Jar- dim Atlântico (Olinda), foi o campeão do concurso de cosplayers incorporan- do Ichigo personagem Do Anime Bleach, garantin- do o prêmio de R$ 300,00 em vale- compras nas lojas do shopping. O concurso premiou até o sexto colo- cado, mas nem todos os cosplayers participaram da disputa, como o empresário Josias Souto Maior Junior que incorporou um dos per- sonagens de Star wars, o cruel Darth Vader. “Esse é um sonho de infância. Es- tou completando 51 anos PaulistaemFoco PaulistaemFoco PaulistaemFoco PaulistaemFoco
  8. 8. PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Setembro 2017 B-2redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br A chuva que caiu na tarde da terça-feira (29.08) não atrapa- lhou a agenda do prefeito do Paulista, Junior Matuto. O gestor municipal realizou a entrega da ponte do Banhei- ro do Soldado, em Arthur Lundgren I. A solenidade foi marcada por discursos emo- cionados e a presença maci- ça da população. A gestão municipal reali- zou uma intervenção muito aguardada pelos moradores que sofriam com a falta de infraestrutura, principal- mente, no período das chu- vas. Com a construção da ponte e o sistema de dre- nagem da via, a população ganhou mais mobilidade e tranquilidade com o fim dos constantes alagamentos. Um dos moradores mais antigos da comunidade, o serralheiro Zito Silva, reve- lou que a obra coloca um ponto final ao sofrimento dos moradores. “Eu mesmo já passei por cada situação difícil aqui. Até para socor- rer uma pessoa era uma di- ficuldade enorme. E quan- do chovia era pior. Quantas pessoas não perderam os pertences com os alagamen- tos. Mas, agora, a situação está muito diferente. Chega enche os olhos quando eu vejo tudo enxuto mesmo de- pois de uma chuva”, come- morou. Aproveitando a oportu- nidade de voltar à comuni- Junior Matuto inaugura ponte do Banheiro do Soldado A solenidade foi marcada por discursos emocionados e a presença maciça da população. dade, o prefeito do Junior Matuto deixou um recado àqueles que não acredita- vam na gestão municipal. “Quando nós anunciamos a obra do Banheiro do Solda- do, tinha muitas pessoas que não acreditavam que ela fos- se ficar pronta. A descrença era enorme. Mas firmamos um compromisso e não po- deríamos deixar de atender esse pleito da população. Hoje posso ser o prefeito. Amanhã apenas um morador na cidade. Mas quero que as pessoas lembrem desse e de tantos outros compromis- sos que assumimos e cum- primos no nosso mandato”, destacou. Os kits escolares da Rede Municipal de En- sino do Paulista começa- ram a ser entregues, na quarta-feira (30.08). A Escola Marcílio Dias foi a unidade escolhida para ser a primeira. No even- to da entrega, os alunos realizaram uma apresen- tação musical. Todos jun- tos cantaram uma música que faz parte do projeto da escola, 5 R’s. “A mochila serve como proteção para que não molhem os materiais e também para não per- de-los”, ressaltou Maria da Penha, a gestora da unidade escolar, que des- tacou a importância dos kits para os alunos. “Eles chegaram em uma boa hora”, completou. O secretário de Edu- cação, Carlos Júnior, contou que para a entrega ser realizada em todas as escolas, a rede de ensino foi dividida em 5 polos. Ele assegurou que serão entregues todos os kits até o final deste mês de setembro. “Agradeço muito, chegou o que estávamos precisando. Estou feliz”, finalizou o pequeno Lu- cas Pierre, estudante do quinto ano. Na ocasião, foram entregues dois ti- pos de kits: o infantil, para crianças do grupo 4,que inclui uma mochi- la, giz de cera, massa de modelar, lápis e aponta- dores. O outro tipo de kit, que inclui dois cader- nos, lápis, apontador e ca- neta são para os alunos do ensino fundamental. Ainda na quarta-feira professores da rede mu- nicipal de ensino do Pau- lista foram beneficiados com um curso de forma- ção, proporcionado pela parceria entre a Prefeitu- ra do Paulista e a Fábrica Jeep. O curso faz patê de um programa de fortale- cimento, para que haja uma melhoria concreta do ensino para às crianças e adolescentes. A construção da ponte do Banheiro do Soldado faz parte de um convênio com o Ministério da Integração Nacional na ordem de R$ 26 milhões, que contempla ainda a duplicação da Ponte do Barão e a dragagem do Rio Paratibe – principal da cidade. Francisco Marques/AscomPaulista Francisco Marques/AscomPaulista Alunosrecebem kits escolares AscomPaulista A construção da ponte e do sistema de drenagem da via coloca um ponto final nos alagamentos Mesmo debaixo de chuva a população participou do evento
  9. 9. Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade Plano de Cargos, Carreira e Vencimentos (PCCV) por Titulação B-3redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br Na quinta-feira (03/08), foi realizada uma reunião da Comissão Especial de Enquadramento funcional dos ser- vidores municipais do Paulista, na sede do Instituto de Previdência Social do Município do Paulista (PreviPaulis- ta), com as presenças dos diretores sindicais José Inácio e Carlos Eduardo. Na ocasião, foi discutido o Projeto de Lei Complementar (PLC) 3.957/2006, de 14/12/2006 que im- planta o Plano de Cargos, Carreira e Vencimentos (PCCV) por Titulação. Após a leitura do PLC, os sindicalistas fize- ram algumas ponderações e receberam cópia do Projeto de Lei, cujo objetivo é debater junto à diretoria do Sin- sempa. Também foi feito um levantamento dos títulos que foram apresentados, indicando os enquadramentos, casos de indeferimentos e pendências. Ficou deliberado ainda que o Sinsempa irá localizar os servidores que apresentem pendências, para que possa encaminhá-los à SECAD e so- lucionar as pendências. O Jurídico do Sinsempa informa que em 25/08/2017, protocolou ação de revisão da gratificação da estabilidade financeira, requerendo o reajuste original da gratificação supracitada em face do desconto ocorrido nos primeiros meses do ano de 2016. O processo pode ser acompanhado pelo site do Tribunal de Justiça pelo protocolo: 0003836- 82.2017.8.17.3090. Neste momento foram beneficiados os seguintes servidores: Carlos Leopoldino Ferreira, Ilma Mauricio do Carmo Braga, Laudjane Correia de Souza, Moésio de Amorim Almeida e Nilson Medeiros de Lima. A Comissão Especial de Enquadramento funcional dos servidores municipais do Paulista está convocando os ser- vidores abaixo para que compareçam à Secretaria de Ad- ministração (SECAD), para resolver pendências referente à titularização. Simone Maria de Barros - Mat. 12017 Maria Cristina Pimentel - Mat. 10332 Tatiane Regina de Jesus - Mat. 14266 Elisângela Clemente Genuíno - Mat. 11575 Maria dos Prazeres José da Silva - Mat. 11751 Josivete Santos Ferreira - Mat. 12444 Luciane Maria da Silva - Mat. 10978 Lecy Alexandre Tinoco - Mat. 04481 Servidor você já parou para pensar e ver que ser sin- dicalizado (a) é uma questão de consciência, pois uma ca- tegoria unida e organizada será capaz de mudar o com- portamento dos patrões e gover- nos. Sindicali- zar-se significa mostrar que o trabalhadoracreditanotraba- lhador, com o fortalecimento da representação, o exercí- cio da cidadania, o caráter Ação de revisão da gratificação da estabilidade financeira Servidores: pendências em relação à titularização Não fique só, fique sócio do Sinsempa solidário e a contribuição para ampliar os serviços prestados pelo Sindicato. O trabalhador sindicaliza- do sabe que as conquistas são coletivas e a luta tam- bém. Sindi- calize-se: en- tre em contato conosco pelo telefone (81) 3372.2383. Lembre-se que, filiado, você sempre terá prioridade no atendi- mento. O setor Jurídico do Sindicato dos Servidores Municipais do Paulista (Sinsempa), vem a público prestar esclarecimentos, em especial aos servidores as- sociados, sobre as ações de estabilidade financeira que estão em curso. Em função das ilegali- dades cometidas pela Pre- feitura Municipal, foi ajui- zada diversas ações visando reaver os valores que eram pagos em março de 2016 a título de estabilidade finan- ceira. A justificativa da gestão municipal que autorizou a redução das horas extras foi que, para fins de base de cálculo devem ser conside- radas como horas extras o máximo de 40 horas e não mais 60 horas como eram feitos os cálculos. Na prática, esse reajuste prejudicou profundamente os vencimentos de alguns servidores que chegaram a perder mais de 70% de sua gratificação, mas, felizmen- te, por força do SINSEMPA passaram novamente a re- ceber os valores justos. Os servidores que sofre- ram esse decesso em suas gratificações, por gentileza, tragam os seguintes docu- mentos para voltar a rece- ber a quantia correta: - Cópia RG, CPF, Compro- Estabilidade financeira: esclarecimentos importantes Por BrunoA. Siqueira/Advogado/Jurídico do Sinsempa vante de endereço; - Cópia das Fichas Finan- ceiras iniciando dos anos de 2010 até 2017. - Cópia do parecer da se- cretária de assuntos jurídi- cos (obtido na secretária de Administração) Todavia, observem que os casos relacionados a im- plantação da estabilidade financeira, isto é, as pesso- as que ainda não recebem e seus vencimentos, NÃO ESTÃO SENDO CON- TEMPLADAS, para tais situações, estamos traba- lhando em uma ação au- tônoma e entraremos quão rapidamente possamos. Para as pessoas que se encaixam nesta situação, ou seja, não recebem a es- tabilidade financeira, não há necessidade de, neste momento, trazer docu- mentações para o Sindi- cato, pois o processo será automático e convidare- mos as pessoas a medida que a necessidade surgir. O s motoristas e mo- radores que passam pela ponte da comu- nidade do Barão precisam fi- car atentos. É que teve início, na quarta-feira (30.08), as obras de duplicação e requa- lificação da ponte que fica na Avenida Lindolfo Collor e liga o Centro do Paulista ao bairro de Paratibe. A via fi- cará interditada durante 150 dias para o tráfego de veícu- los e motocicletas. Durante o bloqueio, os condutores que trafe- gam pela Avenida Lindolfo Collor devem fazer o per- curso por rotas alternativas. Duas vias podem ser usadas pelos motoristas; Rua 79 e Av. Palmares. A primeira liga Paratibe a Jardim Pau- lista, enquanto a outra faz a conexão entre Arthur Lun- dgren I, pela ponte do Ba- nheiro do Soldado, até a área central do município. O secretário de Infraes- trutura, Serviços Públicos e Meio Ambiente do Paulista, Tiago Magalhães, disse que a obra era um sonho antigo da comunidade. “Os mora- dores se arriscam ao atraves- sar a via, disputando lugar com os veículos e correndo risco de acontecer um aci- dente. É uma solicitação antiga da população, e nós estamos felizes com a re- Paulista inicia duplicação da Ponte do Barão Durante o bloqueio, os condutores que trafegam pela Avenida Lindolfo Collor devem fazer o percurso por rotas alternativas. qualificação e a duplicação da ponte que vai beneficiar tanta gente”, enfatizou. É o caso de Rosália José, 53 anos. A dona de casa dis- se que agora está vendo o so- nho se tornar realidade. “Há dez anos vivo nesta comuni- dade e já vi muito acidente por causa da ponte estreita. Acredito que as coisas vão melhorar. A comunidade só tem a ganhar”, comemorou. Por conta da obra, qua- tro linhas de ônibus e duas de Kombi terão o itinerário alterado. O serviço faz parte CONFIRAAS LINHAS QUE TERÃO O ITINERÁRIO ALTERADO: Ônibus: Linha 1935 – Paratibe/T.I Pelópidas; Linha 1934 – Arthur Lundgren I/T.I Pelópidas; Linha 1996 – Arthur Lundgren II/ Rio Doce; Linha 1948 – Arthur Lundgren II/Macaxeira. Kombi: Linha 02 – Arthur Lundgren I/Cidade Tabaraja; Linha 03 – Arthur Lundgren I/ Jardim Maranguape. de um convênio com o Mi- nistério da Integração Na- cional. Com a duplicação, a via vai ficar mais larga e contará com calçadas para os pedestres. No local, em mé- dia 20 mil veículos passam pela ponte do Barão. Jorge Macrino/AscomPaulista Pela ponte, que liga o Centro de Paulista ao bairro de Paratibe, passam em média 20 mil veículos
  10. 10. Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade B-4redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br O s cursos tecnólogos já foram confundidos com cursos técnicos. Foram, durante um tempo, pouco valorizados no mer- cado de trabalho e procu- rados só por aqueles que já trabalhavam na área. Mas esta realidade está mudan- do e com muita velocidade. Nos últimos anos, a procura cresceu, o perfil dos alunos mudou e o mercado criou novas oportunidades para os profissionais, tanto deste seguimento quanto do segui- mento educacional. O Curso Superior Tecno- lógico não é um curso Téc- nico, como alguns pensam. Este é um curso superior com uma duração mais curta, em virtude das necessidades do mercado de trabalho. Apesar de ter uma duração menor do que os cursos Tradicionais de Bacharelado, esta moda- lidade de ensino é riquíssima em conteúdo e traz grandes possibilidades de emprega- bilidade. Esse formato de curso tem uma forte carga de aulas práticas e laboratoriais, além de incentivar o estágio e o aprendizado focado. Tais profissionais já saem da Fa- culdade direcionados a uma área especifica, “já sabendo pra onde vai”. Em Paulista, o Centro Universitário Joaquim Na- buco (Uninabuco) oferece diversos cursos tecnólogos direcionados para a deman- Cursostecnólogosemalta da do mercado de trabalho surgida com o crescimento que a cidade e todo o Lito- ral Norte está vivendo. Só o polo industrial da Jeep gerou cerca de oito mil em- pregos, sem falar na chega- da do Paulista North Way Shopping e da instalação da Inbetta, gerando mais de 400 empregos diretos. “Entre os cursos que ofe- recemos estão Radiologia, Estética e Cosmético, Gestão de Recursos Humanos e Lo- gística”, disse o Coordena- dor dos Cursos Tecnólogos da Uninabuco-Paulista, Jessé Barbosa de Araújo, lembran- do que o processo de ingres- so na Nabuco para os cursos tecnólogos é o mesmo para qualquer graduação. A maioria dos alunos já estão no mercado de traba- lho e buscam a graduação para “crescer” profissional- mente, como André Luiz da Silva França, que trabalha na Unilever, em Igarassu. “Já estou no segundo período do curso de Gestão de Logística na Uninabuco. Acertei na es- colha porque o curso é muito bom e sou apaixonado pela área de logística. Com a con- clusão do curso terei mais chances de ascensão na em- presa” afirmou André Luiz. Claro que a graduação tecnológicanão vai substituir o bacharelado. É certo que a procura por este tipo de cur- so tem crescido e que mais pessoas podem completar o ensino superior nessa mo- dalidade, que exige menos anos de estudo. Mas é preci- so lembrar que os focos do bacharelado e da graduação tecnológica são distintos. A graduação tecnológica é um tipo de graduação focada em um segmento especifico. O profissional se especializa em uma determinada área, se aprofunda. Enquanto a graduação de Bacharelado é uma formação mais abran- gente, com uma visão mais generalista. Para saber mais sobre os cursos tecnológicos, ingres- so e mensalidades, basta acessar a página da Unina- buco: joaquimnabuco.edu. br ou procurar a unidade de Paulista na Av. Mal. Floria- no Peixoto, s/n – Centro. Em Paulista, o Centro Universitário Joaquim Nabuco (Uninabuco) oferece essa modalidade de ensino que é riquíssima em conteúdo e traz grandes possibilidades de empregabilidade. Paulista tem, segundo estimativa do IBGE, uma pulação de 328 mil habi- tantes, estando entre as mais populosas cidades do nosso estado. Mas, a des- peito dessa imensa popula- ção, Paulista ainda guarda em seu território áreas com ares de província herdados do seu passado, quando cresceu sem que tenha ha- vido preocupação com o urbano. No primeiro quarto do Sec XX, instalou-se na ci- dade uma família de ori- gem sueca que construiu uma imensa fábrica em área de 22 ha, tornando-se a maior e mais importante indústria do ramo têxtil de todo o Norte e Nordeste. Os limites daquela indús- tria, que recebeu o nome de Fábrica Aurora, ficaram in- delevelmente marcados no desenho urbano da cidade por um imenso muro. Mes- mo sendo o limite e guar- dião de uma propriedade privada, aquele muro não deixava de ser um signifi- cativo elemento segrega- dor dentro da cidade. Nos anos 1980, com o encerra- mento das atividades fabris daquela indústria, aquele elemento que agredia a pai- sagem urbana da cidade do Paulista continuava lá na sua inteireza, fazendo cres- cer na população a curiosi- dade sobre o que havia por trás daquele muro. Pois bem, como todos podem ver, o muro caiu e descortinou-se uma nova paisagem no centro da ci- dade. No lugar dos imensos galpões que abrigaram no passado os equipamentos fabris, estão sendo ergui- dos modernos edifícios re- sidenciais. Uma nova Au- rora está surgindo no local, desta vez como um imenso conjunto habitacional que Opinião O Muro Caiu abrigará aproximadamente 9 mil pessoas. Ao lado desse conjunto, na Rua da Aurora, a Prefei- tura já entregou à popula- ção um moderna praça do- tada de equipamentos para ginástica, sobretudo para pessoas da terceira idade, brinquedos para as crian- ças, ambientes para jogos de mesa e agradáveis áre- as para laser e descanso da população. Com o nome de Bos- que dos Ipês, surgirá um parque urbano com equi- pamentos para diversão in- fantil, pista de skate, mesas e bancos, áreas para con- templação, um coreto para apresentações das mais di- versas manifestações cul- turais da cidade. As vias do entorno, que cortarão o futuro conjunto, terão mo- dernas paradas de ônibus, quiosques e arborização adequada ao ambiente. Um anfiteatro para 400 pessoas será construído próximo ao conjunto das chaminés. Um Mall será ergui- do à sombra das imensas chaminés, totalmente re- cuperadas mostrando a sua exuberante beleza ao lado de um conjunto de prédios que abrigaram as caldeiras da antiga fábrica, e con- tará com um mix de lojas idealizado para atender às demandas dos futuros mo- radores. Está surgindo, portan- to, com esse conjunto ha- bitacional uma mudança radical no desenho urbano do centro da cidade, pro- movendo o que muitas ci- dades vêm buscando, o re- povoamento do centro do Paulista. PAULO MARENGA Arquiteto e Urbanista A Uninabuco oferece em Paulista curso superior tecnológico referência no mercado de trabalho Divulgação
  11. 11. Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade B-5redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br D ando continuida- de a série especial sobre as praças do município, a reportagem do Paulista em Foco conversou com o secretário-executivo de Serviços Públicos, Jaime Domingos. Ele mostrou um planejamento traçado, que começou a colocar em práti- ca o cronograma de revitali- zação das praças da cidade. A ação vai contemplar pelo menos 25 áreas de lazer e convivência existentes no município. A expectativa é que este trabalho seja con- cluído até o mês de novem- bro. “Vamos revitalizar to- dos os espaços de lazer de nossa cidade. Essa é uma determinação do prefeito Junior Matuto, que nos es- tabeleceu como prioridade esse trabalho”, disse Jaime Domingos. Uma das praças que es- tão sendo recuperadas é a do bairro de Maria Farinha, que fica naAvenida Rui Barbosa, próximo à Escola Munici- pal Irmã Assunta. O espaço será totalmente recuperado e o trabalho vai contemplar os brinquedos infantis, os equipamentos de ginástica, os banquinhos e até a área de acesso à praça, além da pintura do local e a realiza- ção de reparos no sistema de iluminação. A ação deve ser finalizada até o dia 20 deste mês. Terminando o trabalho, a equipe da prefeitura vai re- alizar a manutenção da praça de Abgail Russel, localizada naAv. Cláudio Gueiros Leite (PE-01), no Janga. A Praça das Três Rodi- nhas, em Paratibe, também está entre as áreas de lazer que estão sendo recupera- das. Além de nova e moder- na iluminação, o espaço será totalmente revitalizado, uma reivindicação dos moradores do local. “Moro aqui na Rua São Sebastião e estou satis- feito em ver a praça sendo recuperada. Nós que cobra- mos também temos que aju- dar e conservar esse espaço que é nosso”, afirmou Rogé- rio Daniel Pessoa, pai de três filhos. Novas praças Além de revitalizar as praças existentes, a Prefeitu- ra está construindo mais cin- co. As comunidades contem- pladas são: Arthur Lundgren II, Jaguarana, Alto do Bi- gode, Nossa Prata (Maran- guape II) e Campo do Vila Nova, no Engenho Maran- guape. “Essas novas praças estão sendo construídas em parceria com a população. A Prefeitura garante o material e assistência técnica e a mão de obra é dos moradores, que estão acompanhando todo o trabalho de perto e firmando o compromisso de preservar o espaço”, afirma Jaime Do- mingos. Em Arthur Lundgren II Baixo, a praça está sendo construída em frente à As- sociação dos Moradores e a previsão para a inauguração é de 90 dias. “Estamos fe- lizes. Aqui era um ponto de lixo e agora será uma praça. Nosso obrigado ao prefeito Junior Matuto e ao vereador Camelo do Seguro pela reali- zação dessa obra”, agradeceu a dona de casa Miriam Ro- drigues da Silva, diretora da Associação dos Moradores. Já o Campo doVila Nova, no Engenho Maranguape, está passando por uma gran- de mudança. A Prefeitura está transformando o campo, que antes servia como depó- sito de lixo, em um espaço de entretenimento para os moradores do bairro, com Prefeitura inicia cronograma de revitalizaçãodaspraçasdomunicípio A ação vai contemplar pelo menos 25 áreas de lazer e convivência, além da construção de cinco novas praças minicampo, quadra de areia e uma área de lazer para as crianças. A população, que é quem está colocando a mão na massa para que a obra se concretize, está ansiosa para ver um sonho antigo de todos da comunidade se tornar realidade. Fábio Sil- va, coordenador do Projeto Voz da Favela, falou sobre a satisfação em poder par- ticipar da iniciativa. “O que ninguém tinha feito antes por esse campo, o prefeito Junior Matuto está fazendo agora. Desde 2007 que o “Voz da Favela” trabalha para apro- ximar os jovens da arte e cul- tura. Depois da construção desse novo espaço, tudo vai melhorar. Vamos poder rea- lizar nossos eventos e aulas aqui, alcançando mais pesso- as, que é o nosso objetivo”, disse. Praças Ayrton Senna e Monte Castelo Localizadas na Vila Tor- res Galvão, as praças Ayrton Senna e Monte Castelo, ma- téria da primeira reportagem da série especial sobre as praças do município, serão totalmente reformadas. De acordo com o secre- tário-executivo de Serviços Públicos, Jaime Domingos, será, em uma primeira etapa, será realizada a manunteção dos espaços, mas o objetivo da gestão é fazer uma grande reforma nos dois logradoros. “Os projetos já estão sendo feitos e vamos captar recur- sos para realizar uma grande revitalização nas duas pra- ças. Essa é uma orientação do prefeito junior Matuto e nós vamos realizá-la o mais rápido possivil”, concluiu o secretário-executivo. PaulistaemFoco PaulistaemFoco PaulistaemFoco A Praça das Três Rodinhas está sendo totalmente revitalizada Vereador e secretário analisam projeto da praça em Arthur II No Campo do Vila Nova os moradores estão trabalhando na obra
  12. 12. Setembro 2017 PAULISTA EM FOCO Notícias da nossa cidade B-6redacao@paulistaemfoco.com.br O cantor e compositor pernambucano, Die- go Rodrigues (foto), é um grande talento da nova cara da música popular bra- sileira. Recifense apenas de nascimento, já que os pais sempre moraram em Maran- guape I, Paulista, o artista de 29 anos e 12 de carreira, tem como referência musical nomes como Luiz Gonza- ga, Dominguinhos, Geraldo Azevedo, Lenine e Alceu Valença. Diego, que começou a carreira tocando em bares, restaurantes, festas de facul- dades e calouradas, surgiu trazendo uma proposta ino- vadora e alternativa para a tradicional música popular nordestina, possibilitando o diálogo entre as diversas expressões artísticas e a con- temporaneidade musical. “O autêntico forró, não se limita a sanfona, zabumba e triân- gulo (formato definido nos anos 40 por Luiz Gonzaga). Nós nos valemos de outros instrumentos, inclusive, per- cussivos e de cordas”, diz o músico, que faz questão de registrar a parceria de dez anos com o compositor Caio César, do município de Abreu e Lima. Cantor Diego Rodrigues vai alçar novos voos O xote, baião, xaxado e arrasta pé são ritmos presen- tes nas apresentações do ar- tista, contagiando o público formado por crianças, adul- tos e idosos, que revivem em cada música os costumes, valores e a memória das nos- sas marcas culturais. “Em nosso repertório a memória aos mestres da música nordestina é sempre constante, enaltecendo as obras dos diversos compo- sitores, ampliando a difusão da identidade musical do Nordeste” enfatiza Diego Rodrigues, que com a sua alegria contagiante, transfor- ma os ambientes em arraiais, envolvendo as pessoas pela beleza e pelos ritmos de uma festa que une tradições, con- temporaneidade e fé durante o ano inteiro. O artista está de malas prontas e vai alçar novos voos. No final deste mês de setembro, Diego estará embarcando para o Rio de Janeiro, onde já teve a opor- tunidade de apresentar seu talento na Feira de São Cris- tovam. “Estou indo morar em Agra dos Reis e pretendo mostrar meu trabalho, in- clusive, gravar meu CD que terá músicas autorais, como Entre os Dedos e Flor de Açucena, que é uma home- nagem a Olinda”, finalizou o cantor, que leva para a Cida- de Maravilho a esperança do sucesso. O xote, baião, xaxado e arrasta pé são ritmos presentes nas apresentações do artista U ma intensa progra- mação marcou a 10ª Edição da Semana Cultural Professor Jonatan da Rocha Leite, realizada pelo Colégio Fernando Fer- rari, entre os dias 29 e pri- meiro de setembro. Com o tema Legado Africano para a Humanidade, foram apre- sentados trabalhos literá- rios, culturais e científicos desenvolvidos em sala de aula com o objetivo de forta- lecer a herança deixada pelo continente Berço da Huma- nidade, por meio do resgate religioso, apresentações de teatro, dança, cordel, repente e xilogravuras. Na abertura do evento, as bandas Faringe da Pai- xão e Pegada Prime, que apresentaram um repertório enaltecendo os ritmos per- nambucanos como o frevo, maracatu e o coco de roda, fizeram um Tributo ao Rei Reginaldo Rossi, empolgan- do o público. Durante a Semana Cul- tural é desenvolvida a Lite- raturinha, com os alunos do ensino Infantil ao 5º ano; a Pré-literata, que envolve os alunos do 6º ao 8º ano e a Literata, com estudantes do 9º ano ao 3º do Ensino Mé- dio. A programação contou com a participação especial da Família Salustiano e a Rabeca Encantada, feiras de artesanato e de livros. Ação Social - A Semana Cultural Professor Jonatan Ferrari promove Semana Cultural Com o tema Legado Africano para a Humanidade, foram apresentados trabalhos literários, culturais e científicos. da Rocha Leite também in- centiva a solidariedade. An- tes e durante o evento, os alunos se engajam na cam- panha de arrecadação de rou- pas, alimentos, materiais de limpeza e de higiene. Todo os produtos arrecadados são entregues para instituições de caridade em Paulista. Divulgação Gilson Souza Gilson Souza Gilson Souza

×