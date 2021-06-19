O jornal - Edição 1.309

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fundado em 1907, por Urbano Rebello ( In memoriam ) O Jornal R$$2,00 Ano XXVIII - Número 1.309 - Edição semanal- Pirassunu...
O Jornal não se responsabiliza pelo conteúdo dos espaços publicitários publicados, que são de inteira e exclusiva responsa...
Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 3 “Quanto mais tempo demorarmos a voltar, maior s e r á ...
Filha de Luiz Aguiar e Maria das Dores de Aguiar, irmã de José de Aguiar, Sebastião de Aguiar e Dirce de Aguiar (todos in ...
O Jornal Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 5 • Brechó ONG Todo Bicho (Rua Duque de Caxias,...
Covid-19 Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 6 Além de danos nos pulmões, o SARS- CoV-2 pode...
E não esquecer de cobrar o Poder Público para que ele crie possibilidades de sermos cada vez mais sustentáveis, como crian...
Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$25,00 mensal (19) 9 8250-6789 O Jornal Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$30,00 m...
  1. 1. Fundado em 1907, por Urbano Rebello ( In memoriam ) O Jornal R$$2,00 Ano XXVIII - Número 1.309 - Edição semanal- Pirassununga, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 Fundado em 1907, por Urbano Rebello ( In memoriam ) O Jornal R$2,00 Feliz aniversário! Hoje é o aniversário de 100 anos da dona Carmen. Nascida em 18 de junho de 1921, em Jaguariúna, SP, a matriarca da família "Pedro" comemora seu centenário. Página 3 Em tempos de isolamento social, hobby do ferreomodelismo atrai morador de Pirassununga O militar da reserva João Luiz Brollo, 64 anos, iniciou-se neste hobby em 1977, quando adquiriu independência ﬁnanceira. Página 8 Pirassununga anuncia a vacinação em pessoas acima de 45 anos sem comorbidades A Vigilância Sanitária anunciou o início da vacinação contra a Covid-19 em pessoas acima de 45 anos sem comorbidades. Página 2 www.omovimento.com.br Câmara Municipal decreta luto oﬁcial por morte de seu Diretor de Finanças O Diretor do Departamento de Finanças da Câmara Municipal de Pirassununga, Aparecido Donizetti Nunes, faleceu na quinta-feira (17),aos 65 anos. Página 2
  2. 2. O Jornal não se responsabiliza pelo conteúdo dos espaços publicitários publicados, que são de inteira e exclusiva responsabilidade de seus autores. Diretor Jornalista Toni Oliveira MTB/SP 59.246/SP Fenai 2823-J Arte e Diagramação EDMA O Jornal Era impresso nas Oﬃcinas Graphicas d’O Jornal, que ﬁcava na rua Duque de Caxias, número 156, bem em frente a praça central, em máquina Marinoni, movida por eletricidade. História Em 1907 apareceu em Pirassununga um jornal com o nome de: “O Jornal”. Surgido em 1907, vinte anos depois, em 1927, deixou de circular. Tinha como diretor proprietário o senhor Urbano Rebello e como gerente o sr. Manoel Outeiro.Quando algum fato relevante ocorria na cidade ou no país “O Jornal” costumava lançar suas edições especiais, com capas coloridas. 42.137.180/0001-06 Recomendação A Vigilância Sanitária de Pirassununga anunciou na quinta-feira (17) o início da vacinação contra a Covid-19 em pessoas acima de 45 anos sem comorbidades, quem não tem doenças preexistentes, a partir de sábado (19). A imunização acontece em pontos instalados nas unidades de Saúde da Família ( USF), da Vila Redenção, Vila Brás, Jardim das Laranjeiras, Jardim Limoeiro e no Centro de Especialidades Médicas, das 8 às 16 horas. ( Sujeito a disponibilidade de estoque ). Avacinação será nos seguintes locais: No ato da vacinação, é preciso apresentar a cópia do CPF, carteira de identidade e comprovante de residência. A cidade registrou, até o momento, 7.872 casos e 222 óbitos por covid-19. Embora não seja obrigatório, o governo de São Paulo incentiva a realização do pré-cadastro pelo portal Vacina Já. O registro agiliza a vacinação e evita aglomerações. Pirassununga anuncia a vacinação em pessoas acima de 45 anos sem comorbidades © Pixabay Diante do ocorrido, a presidente da Câmara, vereadora Luciana Batista expediu ato, que declara luto oﬁcial no âmbito da Câmara Municipal, por três dias, pelo falecimento do seu Diretor de Finanças, Aparecido Donizetti Nunes. Todos os amigos e colegas de Câmara Municipal sentem a perda e a b r a ç a m s o l i d a r i a m e n t e familiares de Aparecido Donizetti que muita falta fará ao cotidiano da Câmara Municipal, pela sua competência proﬁssional e carinho com os companheiros. F aleceu na quinta-feira (17) , o Diretor do Departamento de F i n a n ç a s d a C â m a r a Municipal de Pirassununga, Aparecido Donizetti Nunes, aos 65 anos. Ele foi vítima de um infarto fulminante. Câmara Municipal decreta luto oﬁcial por morte de seu Diretor de Finanças Vacina Luto © Reprodução / Facebook (19) 9 8250-6789 Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$50,00 mensal O Jornal Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 2
  3. 3. Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 3 “Quanto mais tempo demorarmos a voltar, maior s e r á o d é ﬁ c i t d e aprendizagem dos nossos estudantes. É urgente voltarmos com nossas crianças, jovens e adultos às aulas presenciais”, destacou Rossieli Soares. A s escolas do estado de São Paulo podem v o l t a r à s a u l a s p r e s e n c i a i s c o m todos os alunos a partir do dia 2 de agosto. O anúncio foi feio pelo secretário da Educação, Rossieli Soares, nesta quarta- feira, 16. Para isso, as unidades vão precisar r e s p e i t a r o distanciamento de um metro entre os alunos (antes era 1,5 metro), o uso de máscara será obrigatório, a s s i m c o m o a disponibilidade de álcool em gel. As regras valem tanto para a rede pública quanto para a privada. "Nós não trabalharemos mais com um percentual de capacidade, mas com o distanciamento de um metro entre os estudantes. No mês de agosto a volta não será obrigatória e cada escola terá autonomia para estabelecer regras que façam sentido no contexto local", explicou Rossieli Soares em entrevista coletiva no Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Caso haja qualquer identiﬁcação de casos suspeitos ou conﬁrmados, haverá o isolamento da unidade e testagem das pessoas que tiveram contato, como é feito atualmente. O secretário ainda disse que o estado comprou 3 m i l h õ e s d e t e s t e s acompanhar o retorno das atividades presenciais. Outro p o n t o d e s t a c a d o é a vacinação dos proﬁssionais de saúde. A última etapa começou no dia 11 de junho, com a imunização de pessoas com mais de 18 anos. Até o momento, mais de 840 mil p r o ﬁ s s i o n a i s j á f o r a m vacinados com pelo menos a primeira dose. Educação Escolas de SP podem voltar às aulas com todos os alunos a partir de agosto (Crédito: Arquivo / Agência Brasil) “Muitas são as ruas que n e c e s s i t a m d e recapeamento, mas não há recursos suﬁcientes no Orçamento municipal para absorver a demanda”, registrou o vereador no documento. No mês passado, o vereador encaminhou uma denúncia ao Ministério Público informando que, no dia 19 de maio, apenas uma viatura da guarda estava em circulação, enquanto outras duas estavam paradas devido à falta de farol e avarias no radiador. Durante a sessão ordinária desta semana, Carlinhos comentou ainda a informação de que a p r e f e i t u r a j á e s t a r i a analisando a abertura de um processo licitatório para a compra de duas viaturas p a r a a G u a r d a C i v i l Municipal. O vereador Carlos Luiz de Deus (PP), o C a r l i n h o s , encaminhou nesta semana u m r e q u e r i m e n t o a o deputado federal Alexandre Frota solicitando uma verba de R$ 200 mil para o recapeamento das ruas do bairro Vila Santa Fé. "A Guarda Municipal é um importante apoio na segurança pública de nossa cidade e, em tempos de p a n d e m i a , n o s s a população precisa de ﬁscalização nas ruas para evitar aglomerações", justiﬁcou. Politíca Carlinhos encaminha requerimento a deputado solicitando verba para recapeamento de ruas da Vila Santa Fé Imprensa/Câmara www.omovimento.com.br
  4. 4. Filha de Luiz Aguiar e Maria das Dores de Aguiar, irmã de José de Aguiar, Sebastião de Aguiar e Dirce de Aguiar (todos in memoriam). Casou- se com Benedito Pedro (in m e m o r i a m ) e m 3 0 d e dezembro de 1943, com quem 7 ﬁ l h o s : O s v a l d o ( i n m e m o r i a m ) , Va l t e r ( i n memoriam), Maria Lucia (in memoria), Fernando, Ana Rute, Leonilda e Maria Luísa. C armen de Aguiar Pedro é a dona da festa: Nascida em 18 de j u n h o d e 1 9 2 1 , e m Jaguariúna, SP, a matriarca da família "Pedro" comemora seu centenário nesta sexta-feira (18), em Pirassununga (SP). Moradora no bairro Vila Pinheiro em Pirassununga há 55 anos e ao longo da vida teve 11 netos, 18 bisnetos e 02 tataranetos. Dona Carmen sempre foi uma mulher de personalidade forte, dedicou a maior parte da sua vida a criação dos ﬁlhos e netos. Batalhadora, íntegra, religiosa (devota de Nossa Senhora), é dona de uma saúde invejável nos auge do seu centenário. Mesmo não tendo uma audição 100%, seu hobby preferido é a TV (gosta de novelas e jogo de futebol). Uma mulher humilde e sábia. Uma mulher de muita fé em DEUS e devota de Nossa Senhora. Minha avó merece todas as homenagens do mundo. É o alicerce da nossa família. Estamos todos muito felizes em comemorar junto dela seu aniversário de 100 anos, ﬁnaliza Fernanda Pedro. Continua ativa nos s e u s a f a z e r e s d o m é s t i c o s : e l a cozinha, lava louça, lava e passa roupa e cuida das plantas. É uma mulher muito vaidosa (cuida das unhas e c a b e l o s ) e c o l e c i o n a m u i t o s p e r f u m e s e hidratantes. Minha avó é uma FORTALEZA, uma grande mulher que inspira todas as outras mulheres da família. Uma mulher que já passou por muitas turbulências (enterrou 3 ﬁlhos, ﬁcou viúva há mais de 30 anos e perdeu irmãos), mesmo com pouco estudo sempre se esforçou em querer aprender a ler a bíblia, participou da criação de alguns netos enquanto as mães trabalhavam fora, disse Fernanda Pedro. O Jornal Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 4 © Arquivo Família © Arquivo Família Feliz aniversário! Hoje é o aniversário de 100 anos da dona Carmen. Centenária Com trabalho intenso de proﬁssionais da Saúde, mais de 1.600 pessoas são imunizadas em 2 dias A pós intenso trabalho desenvolvido por diversos proﬁssionais da Saúde do Município de Pirassununga, mais de 1.600 pessoas foram imunizadas contra a Covid-19 em apenas dois dias durante a última semana no M u n i c í p i o d e Pirassununga. Só na sexta-feira (11) foram aplicadas 403 doses na USF da Redenção, 248 no Laranjeiras, 149 no Limoeiro e 398 na unidade da Vila Brás, locais que estão vacinando os novos públicos. Já no sábado foi iniciada a vacinação dos proﬁssionais da Educação de 18 a 44 anos. Naquela data foram 450 doses aplicadas – o que perfaz a soma d e 1 6 4 8 p e s s o a s imunizadas em apenas 2 dias. Apesar da g r a n d e quantidade de v a c i n a s aplicadas, os proﬁssionais da Educação de 18 a 44 a n o s continuam sendo vacinados na Raia (USF Guaraciaba Vanin), das 8h às 14h, assim como grávidas e puérperas acima de 18 anos (mediante prescrição médica). Já os demais públicos continuam sendo vacinados na nas USFs da Redenção, Laranjeiras, Limoeiro e Vila Brás – veja a tabela completa com os locais em imagem ao ﬁnal deste texto. Os dados apontam para a v a c i n a ç ã o d e q u a s e 1 . 2 0 0 pessoas apenas na última sexta-feira (11), quando foram i n i c i a d a s a s vacinações de dois novos públicos: as pessoas entre 55 e 59 anos de idade sem comorbidades e pessoas com deﬁciência permanente não cadastradas no BPC que têm a partir de 18 anos. Cumpre reforçar que o processo de vacinação vai muito além da aplicação das vacinas e inclui a retirada das doses na GVE / Piracicaba, transporte a d e q u a d o / m o n i t o r a d o , armazenamento, controle, planejamento logístico e mais uma série de protocolos técnicos que fazem desta operação complexa. Imprensa Oﬁcial © Imprensa Oﬁcial Saúde
  5. 5. O Jornal Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 5 • Brechó ONG Todo Bicho (Rua Duque de Caxias, 748 - Centro); • Casa do Norte e Especiarias (Rua Siqueira Campos, 2324 - Centro); • Agro DR (Rua Martiniano dos Santos, 705 - Jardim Kamel; • Empório Animal Agropet (Avenida Felipe Boller Jr., 4415 - Jardim São Fernando; • Peça Rara Loja e Brechó (Avenida das Nações, 176 - Vila Esperança); • Serralheria Pira Artes (Rua SãoTiago, 966 - • Brechó REPAP (Rua Duque de Caxias, 980 - Centro) • Dog Shop (Rua Duque de Caxias, 2.006 - Centro); • Casa das Rações N. Sra. do Rosário (Rua Cherubim Jota, 1 . 5 1 5 - J a r d i m d a s Laranjeiras); • MUUV (Rua Felipe Boller Júnior, 4319 - Sala 8, ao lado do Kumon); • Móveis Usados Duque de Caxias (Rua Duque de Caxias, 756 - Centro - próximo ao Zé Sapato). • Comemore Eventos e Canelli Flores (Rua da Saudade,1267- Centro); • F u n d o S o c i a l d e S o l i d a r i e d a d e d e Pirassununga (rua 13 de Maio, 2.183 - Centro); • Mundial FM (Avenida Newton Prado, 3130, em cima da Casa dos Vasos); • Agronorte (Rua Sebastião Alves Ferraz, 40 - Jardim São Valentim); • Novo Stilo Barbearia Versátil (Av. Newton Prado, 3383, bem em frente aos Correios da avenida; • A s s o c i a ç ã o C u l t u r a l Recreativa e Esportiva Garotos da Zona Norte (Rua Francisco Belloni, 980 Jd. Redentor, defronte a escola CAIC); * Ateliê da Música (Rua Major Rolla, 2844 - Vila Brás) • Miro's Boutique (Rua dos Andradas, 443 - Centro); • Clínica Odontológica Dr. Hélder Humberto (Rua sete de Setembro, 451- Sala 12- Casa Rosada; • Clínica Bicho Mimado (Rua Duque de Caxias, 1769 - Parque Clayton Malaman); • Boutique La Veste (Av. Newton Prado, 3718 - sala 4); • Fawkes Burger (Siqueira Campos 2365, -Centro); • Piravet Centro Médico Veterinário (Av. Newton Prado, 3757); Vila Santa Fé); • C O M A C M a t e r i a i s d e Construção (Rua dos Cisnes, 170 - Jardim do Lago); Como participar Para participar da campanha basta juntar tampinhas de garrafas pet (refrigerantes, chás, sucos, água, leite, isotônico, etc); tampas de produtos de beleza (shampoo, condicionador, creme, pasta de dente, etc); produtos de limpeza (sabão líquido, amaciantes, desinfetante, detergente, água sanitária, etc) e tampas de produtos diversos ( t a m p a s d e c a n e t a , achocolatado, margarina, sorvete, requeijão) e levar até um dos pontos de coleta espalhados pela cidade. Melhores informações pode ser obtidas nas redes sociais do Cap. Theo, da Turminha do Bem, Rede de Proteção aos A n i m a i s P i r a s s u n u n g a (REPAP) e Vera Lúcia Bueno. O Ecopatas convida toda a população de Pirassununga e região a fazer parte dessa grande ação conjunta que vai m o s t r a r q u e t o d o s n ó s podemos ser atuantes na construção de um mundo melhor! • 3° Cia de Polícia Militar de Pirassununga (Rua Coronel Franco, 3314 - Centro); • Corpo de Bombeiros de Pirassununga (Av Presidente Médici, 1195 - Jardim Carlos Gomes); O Ecopatas é um movimento que tem como objetivo coletar a maior quantidade possível de tampinhas de plástico duro, vendê-las para que sejam recicladas e reverter para o cuidado para animais carentes com castrações, abrigo, alimentos e atendimentos v e t e r i n á r i o s u n i n d o a sustentabilidade com a proteção animal. Para isso, e s t ã o p r o m o v e n d o a "Campanha Vira Tampinhas" utilizando as redes sociais para conscientizar as pessoas a doar tampinhas e colaborar com duas causas: meio ambiente e proteção animal. • 1º Pelotão da Polícia Militar Ambiental de Pirassununga (Rod.Brigadeiro Faria Lima, S/N.- Cachoeira de Emas); • Base do Policiamento Rodoviário de Pirassununga, 4º BPRv - 4ª Cia (Rodovia Anhanguera, Km 208,000 - 330/4 - Pista Norte/sentido capital); • 3° Cia do Policiamento Rodoviário de Campinas (Rodovia dos Bandeirantes, Km 84,500, Sul - CEP: 13.053- 039 - Jardim Nova América, Campinas - SP); Neste mês de abril de 2021 nasceu em Pirassununga uma ideia transformadora. O Cap.Theo que já possui uma campanha de arrecadação de lacres o "Lacre Solidário" revertido à troca por cadeiras d e r o d a s e t a m b é m d e tampinhas de garrafas pets, que antes eram destinadas à uma ONG na capital, decidiu fazer o bem na sua própria cidade. A campanha já está no seu segundo mês e já arrecadou mais de 300kg de tampinhas que já se transformaram em castrações, tratamentos e ração. "Juntos, podemos diminuir o impacto do plástico no meio ambiente, o abandono e os maus tratos aos animais.Tudo isso, apenas com tampinhas que antes era jogadas no lixo", aﬁrma o Cap.Théo. PONTOS DE COLETA: Para isso, se uniram, o Cap.Theo, a Turminha do Bem, REPAP, Vera Protetora e criaram o "Projeto Ecopatas Pirassununga". O Ecopatas Pirassununga é regido por um estatuto e constitui uma parceria entre o Cap. Théo as os protetores. As tampinhas serão recolhidas mensalmente, vendidas à empresa parceria Plastiporto (Unidade de Pirassununga) c u j o v a l o r d a v e n d a é transferido diretamente para associação que faz o divisão do valor aos protetores em partes iguais. O resultado do projeto poderá ser conferido através de prestação de contas mensal publicada nas redes sociais dos protetores participantes. O E c o p a t a s Pirassununga não possui interesses políticos ou partidários. Somente há interesse em unir a sustabilidade com a ajuda à causa animal. Campanha transforma tampinhas em cuidado com os animais Vira Tampinhas © Turminha do Bem © Arquivo / Cap. Theo
  6. 6. Covid-19 Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 6 Além de danos nos pulmões, o SARS- CoV-2 pode afetar coração, intestino, rins e até o cérebro. Mal-estar, fadiga, dores musculares e nos ossos, disfunções olfativas e gustativas, sono desregulado, cognição alterada e prejuízos na memória também são relatados. A pesquisa está sendo desenvolvida sob coordenação do professor José Eduardo Pompeu, pelo Laboratório de Estudos sobre Tecnologia, Funcionalidade e Envelhecimento (Letefe) da USP, vinculado ao Departamento de Fonoaudiologia, Fisioterapia e Te r a p i a O c u p a c i o n a l d a Faculdade de Medicina da USP. Os interessados em participar do estudo devem ter idade acima de 18 anos e sido hospitalizado nos últimos 12 meses, por mais de 48 horas, em decorrência do coronavírus. O formulário para inscrição deve ser preenchido a partir deste link. A universidade fornece mais informações pelo e- m a i l restituo.carolinegil@gmail.com. Pesquisas cientíﬁcas publicadas a partir do início da pandemia já relatavam diversas sequelas físicas, cognitivas e psicológicas que deveriam permanecer em pessoas que tiveram a covid-19. Hoje, no país, são cerca de 16 milhões os brasileiros que se curaram da doença. Porém, muitos herdaram sequelas. Estudos realizados no Reino Unido estimam que sete em cada dez pessoas que foram internadas têm sequelas. AUniversidade de São Paulo e s t á à p r o c u r a d e voluntários para avaliar “a funcionalidade e prognóstico de pacientes após a alta hospitalar por covid-19”. O objetivo da pesquisa é avaliar as possíveis sequelas motoras, cognitivas e emocionais dos pacientes que foram internados devido à covid- 19. Inúmeros estudos baseados na o b s e r v a ç ã o c l í n i c a d o s proﬁssionais de saúde da linha de frente do combate à doença demonstram que alguns sintomas podem persistir não a p e n a s e n t r e pacientes que tiveram casos graves, mas também leves. Pesquisas sobre sequelas Divulgação/Scripps Research USP procura voluntários para pesquisa sobre sequelas da covid-19 O Instituto Adolfo Lutz e o Centro de Vigilância E p i d e m i o l ó g i c a d a Secretaria de Estado da Saúde identiﬁcaram que a variante P.4 do novo coronavírus já circulava desde o início do ano em São Paulo, mas como P.1, a variante batizada de Gamma. A região está na lista das regiões com maior predominância das duas variantes Variantes Até o momento, as quatro p r i n c i p a i s v a r i a n t e s , monitoradas pela Organização Mundial da Saúde (OMS) e pelos outros países, têm, em comum, mutações genéticas que elevam a capacidade do vírus de infectar as pessoas. São elas: Alfa (B.1.1.7), identiﬁcada no Reino Unido; Beta (B.1.351), identiﬁcada na África do Sul; Gamma (P.1), identiﬁcada no Brasil; e Delta (B.1.617.2), identiﬁcada na Índia. " A r e c l a s s i ﬁ c a ç ã o sistemática dos vírus é natural e ocorre à medida que se conhece mais sobre o agente infeccioso durante a evolução da doença. No caso da P.4, há exemplares da linhagem P.1 que foram incorporados a ela, além de outros que até então eram considerados como parte de outras variantes", explica o diretor do Centro de Respostas Rápidas do Instituto Adolfo Lutz, AdrianoAbbud. As regiões do Estado com maior predominância da P.4 são a Baixada Santista, com 36,96% e Campinas, com 35,29%. Na sequência, estão São José do Rio Preto (29,75%), Sorocaba (29,75%), Araraquara (27,97%), São João da Boa Vista (22,45%) e a Grande São Paulo (16,03%). Segundo a coordenadora de Controle de Doenças, Regiane de Paula, os estudos sobre a linhagem da P.4 continuam para garantir todas as respostas relacionadas a essa variante. O surgimento de novas cepas acontece devido a mutação do vírus, que pode impactar na transmissão da doença e na sua gravidade. Elas fazem parte do instrumento de vigilância que contribui para o monitoramento da pandemia de covid-19, por isso não devem ser confundidas com diagnóstico e nem podem ser consideradas de forma isolada. A descoberta decorreu de uma nova classiﬁcação genética constatada pelos especialistas, através da reanálise dos sequenciamentos genéticos feitos pela Lutz e outros laboratórios da rede. A partir disso, foi detectado que a P.4 e s t á p r e s e n t e e m , aproximadamente, 20% das amostras analisadas desde o mês de janeiro em todas as regiões do Estado, com exceção do Vale do Ribeira. A variante Gamma, então, passou a representar 70% das amostras e não mais 90%, como antes da chegada da P.4. Até o momento, não há registros que apontem maior potencial de transmissão ou agravamento dos pacientes pela P.4, por isso ela não é considerada uma variante de atenção como a primeira. Variante P4 do coronavírus identiﬁcada na região já circulava desde janeiro em São Paulo © Pixabay Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$75,00 mensal (19) 9 8250-6789
  7. 7. E não esquecer de cobrar o Poder Público para que ele crie possibilidades de sermos cada vez mais sustentáveis, como criando políticas públicas na área de mobilidade e transportes, energias renováveis, parcerias para coleta seletiva de resíduos, incluindo no currículo do ensino público, a educação ambiental, criando espaços de participação e fortalecimento da comunidade. Essa coluna tem o objetivo de trazer dicas e discussões relevantes sobre questões relacionadas ao desenvolvimento sustentável da nossa cidade, para que possamos, não apenas deixar uma cidade e um planeta habitável para as próximas gerações, mas para também educar as próximas gerações a cuidarem da nossa cidade e do nosso planeta! ● Ambiental: diz respeito aos recursos e serviços ambientais e como eles são utilizados pela sociedade. Pirassununga é realmente uma cidade especial, estamos entre as 40 cidades que p o s s u e m o m e l h o r I D H ( Í n d i c e d e Desenvolvimento Humano), o que signiﬁca que, de forma geral, temos uma boa expectativa de vida, acesso à Mesmo com tantas qualidades, nossa cidade tem muito o que se desenvolver ainda e nós precisamos fazer a nossa parte! Fazer a nossa parte é começar a agir em prol da sustentabilidade dentro de nossas casas, no trabalho e por onde passarmos. ● Econômico: está relacionado à produção, distribuição e consumo de bens e serviços. Tudo está interligado! E nossa sociedade, bem como nossa economia, não se desenvolvem sem um meio ambiente saudável. A sustentabilidade diz respeito à condição de um sistema de se manter funcionando por um determinado tempo,quando suas partes agem em equilíbrio, sem uma prejudicar a o u t r a . E s t a d e ﬁ n i ç ã o f o i i n c o r p o r a d a p a r a r e ﬂ e t i r anecessidade de preservar o planeta conjuntamente com o atendimento das necessidades humanas. Sendo assim, a sustentabilidade se apoia no seguinte tripé: ● Social: que refere-se às condições de vida, saúde, educação, cultura, entre outros aspectos. educação, e uma boa produção de riqueza por pessoa. Além disso, nossa cidade possui fragmentos de Mata Atlântica e Cerrado, ricas em fauna e ﬂora, que são parte importante da nossa qualidade de vida, mesmo que estes fragmentos representam uma porção bem pequena do nosso território, dos 72.634 hectares de território, temos 10.780 hectares (14,8%) de vegetação nativa, segundo o Inventário Florestal do Estado de São Paulo. Ana Cristina Machado Vasconcelos Gestora Ambiental Cidade simpatia é cidade sustentável Vamos respeitar as decisões do idoso e respeitar estes animais que não são descartáveis. Nem sempre os idosos perdem o controle por querer, mas por falta de ajuda, orientação e por serem foco de abandonos recorrentes em suas portas, conhecemos muitos casos assim. Idosos têm que ser acompanhados pela família, obviamente, e todo animal que ele adota tem que s e r a u t o m a t i c a m e n t e i n c l u í d o c o m o responsabilidade de toda família, sendo que alguém vai ter que dar conta destes animais quando o idoso não estiver apto ou ter falecido, quer adotando ou encaminhando para a doação responsável e mantendo eles até que a adoção ocorra. Se o animal for castrado e saudável tudo isso será facilitado. V emos muitos casos na cidade de pessoas idosas que têm muitos animais de estimação e quando adoecem ou falecem, n e n h u m m e m b r o d a f a m í l i a q u e r s e responsabilizar por estes animais. Idosos se apegam ao seu animal de estimação e essa relação tem tudo para melhorar a qualidade de vidas deles, mas nem sempre o idoso tem condições de cuidar damaneira ideal do animal, por isso, amigos e familiares são muito importantes nesse momento, levando o animal para ser CASTRADO, ser VACINADO e acompanhado por veterinário. Para a situação não sair do controle e tanto o idoso ter que abrir mão daqueles animais que fazem tanto bem a ele, quanto para que os animais não sejam abandonados uma vez que se multiplicaram e estão sem os devidos cuidados. casos? Fica a reﬂexão. Então, que tal ajudar nossos pais, avós, bisas, a cuidarem melhor de seus animais? E não vamos esquecer daquele vizinho senhorzinho que a gente sempre vê com seus animais ou que sofre com pessoas abandonando na sua casa e vai cuidando. Podemos orientar, com muita paciência, sobre castração, cuidados básicos e a importância de doar ﬁlhotes novos que possam ser deixados por lá. A gente ajuda os animais e também ajuda o ser humano. Claro que uma série de fatores podem estar envolvidos, mas será que se a família não for mais presente, castrando o animal, vacinando, deixando a casa mais segura, boa parte dos problemas não poderiam ser evitados, em alguns O Canil Municipal, ONGs e protetores, não deve ser uma opção de acolhimento para estes casos, a superlotação destes locais fazem com que os novos animais sofram muito em sua adaptação e podem até morrer de depressão. Idosos e seus animais de estimação: como podemos ajudar? Meu Pet Sustentabilidade © Ana Cristina Projeto Patinhas de Pirassununga (19) 9 8250-6789 Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$50,00 mensal wwww.omovimento.com.br Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 Página 7 O Jornal O Jornal
  8. 8. Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$25,00 mensal (19) 9 8250-6789 O Jornal Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$30,00 mensal (19) 9 8250-6789 Pirassununga/SP, sexta-feira, 18 de junho de 2021 O Jornal Página 8 Fundada em 1967, a Indústrias Reunidas Frateschi é a única fabricante da América Latina de trens elétricos em miniaturas e réplicas de composições reais. Situada em Ribeirão Preto, no interior paulista, tem a missão de divulgar e preservar a memória ferroviária do Brasil, por meio da prática do ferreomodelismo. Há mais de 50 anos neste mercado, a empresa tem a convicção de que importantes relações humanas, como a interação entre pai e ﬁlho, avô e neto e amigos, são fortalecidas em momentos descontraídos durante a prática deste hobby. Mais informações podem ser obtidas no site www.frateschi.com.br. Em Pirassununga, o militar da reserva João Luiz Brollo, 64 anos, iniciou-se neste hobby em 1977, quando adquiriu independência ﬁnanceira e pôde, ﬁnalmente, começar a comprar alguns trens. “Apesar de ter começado a praticar o ferreomodelismo apenas na década de 70, gosto de trens desde criança e já participei de vários encontros promovidos pela Frateschi”, aﬁrma João, que possui, em sua coleção, 25 locomotivas e cerca de 160 vagões. A Frateschi Trens Elétricos é a única fabricante da América Latina de trens elétricos em m i n i a t u r a s e r é p l i c a s d e c o m p o s i ç õ e s reais, situada em Ribeirão Preto, no interior paulista. De norte a sul do Brasil, muitas pessoas têm se interessado pelos trens elétricos em miniatura, seja por pura diversão, hobby ou mesmo para preservar a memória ferroviária do país. Sua paixão é tamanha que ele está montando u m a g r a n d e m a q u e t e p a r a rodar seus trens. “Ela terá 7 metros de comprimento, e poderei reviver meus tempos de criança. O pai de um amigo era maquinista, e uma vez fomos de Nova Odessa, onde morava, até Jales. Fui buzinando durante todo o trajeto, e aí começou minha paixão por trens”, conta João, que está aproveitando este período de isolamento social para mexer no projeto da maquete. “Espero terminá-la dentro de alguns meses”. “O ferreomodelismo é uma mistura de entretenimento, baseado em modelos de escala, e arte, pois os amantes deste hobby ﬁ c a m f a s c i n a d o s q u a n d o começam a construir suas maquetes, fazer toda a parte de decoração e cenário e projetar as construções. É preciso ter capacidade de observação para se construir uma maquete, pois todo esse trabalho de reprodução do m u n d o r e a l é t o t a l m e n t e artesanal”, diz Lucas Frateschi, diretor da Frateschi Trens Elétricos, empresa com sede em Ribeirão Preto, no interior paulista, que possui mais de 50 anos de atuação no mercado e é a única fabricante de trens elétricos em m i n i a t u r a s e r é p l i c a s d e composições reais na América Latina. “Em tempos como estes, em que as famílias têm ﬁcado em casa, é preciso arrumar algum hobby para distrair a mente. As pessoas pensam que o transporte ferroviário morreu, mas ele está vivo e em expansão.Aferrovia é de valor estratégico imprescindível para um país como o Brasil, e este crescimento ajuda a fomentar ainda a mais a paixão que muitos brasileiros têm pelos trens, sendo que muitos passam o hobby do ferreomodelismo para as futuras gerações”, ﬁnaliza Lucas. Sobre a Frateschi E m época de isolamento social, muitas pessoas têm aderido a algum hobby ou a alguma atividade prazerosa para manter a mente ocupada e se esquecer, por alguns momentos, das tristes notícias que assolam o mundo. Um destes hobby tem sido o ferreomodelismo. O trem elétrico é uma excelente opção para quem está procurando algo para entreter a mente e passar o tempo. É um hobby saudável, desestressa e ajuda neste momento tão delicado pelo qual todos estão passando. O ferreomodelismo é um dos hobbies mais antigos do mundo, e sua origem remonta ao período em que o transporte ferroviário foi adotado massivamente. As primeiras miniaturas de trens foram fabricadas por volta de 1830, por artesãos alemães. De lá para cá, muita coisa mudou, principalmente no Brasil, onde o transporte de passageiros pelas ferrovias deixou de acontecer, com exceção dos passeios turísticos. Mesmo assim, a paixão de algumas pessoas por este hobby se intensiﬁcou. © João Luiz Brollo © Marco Tulio Portugal Em tempos de isolamento social, hobby do ferreomodelismo atrai morador de Pirassununga Banca do Chico Avenida Prudente de Moraes, 2349 (19) 9 9953-5506 Este espaço pode ser seu por apenas R$25,00 mensal (19) 9 8250-6789

