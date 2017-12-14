SICOOB CREDIPRATA, a única instituição participante em Lagoa da Prata, Japaraíba, Moema e Esteios. Acelere sua sorte! Pagu...
Câmara de Lagoa da Prata realiza consulta popular sobr...
EXCLUSIVO: Pesquisadores independentes avaliam os risc...
Projeto "Pérolas Negras" valoriza a diversidade e a be...
Inaugurada em LP loja especializada em temperos e cond...
Escola Municipal Chico Marçal realiza a 1ª Feira Lite...
É ASSIM QUE O GOVERNO DO ESTADO MANTÉM MINAS GERAIS FUNCIONANDO.
Amanda "Leão" se destaca como campeã Mineira ...
1HiluxSorteiofinalem10/3/18 9GolsSorteioRegional...
Jornal Cidade - Lagoa da Prata e região - Nº 107 - 14/12/2017

http://www.jornalcidademg.com.br | Jornal Cidade - Lagoa da Prata e região - Nº 107 - 14/12/2017

Published in: News & Politics
  1. 1. SICOOB CREDIPRATA, a única instituição participante em Lagoa da Prata, Japaraíba, Moema e Esteios. Acelere sua sorte! Pague suas compras com o Sicoobcard e concorra a um carro 0km. No débito ou crédito, quanto mais você usar, mais chances tem de ganhar. Saiba mais em cartaopremiadosicoobcard.com.br facebook.com/cartaopremiadosicoobcard Participação válida de 15/11/17 a 18/2/18 para pessoas jurídicas e pessoas físicas maiores de 18 anos associadas das cooperativas filiadas à Sicoob Central Crediminas e titulares dos cartões Sicoobcard participantes. Sorteios pelaextraçãodaLoteriaFederal.Consulterelaçãodecartõesparticipantes,condiçõesdeparticipação,cooperativasparticipantesedemaisinformaçõesnoRegulamentodisponívelem www.cartaopremiadosicoobcard.com.br. Imagens ilustrativas. Certificado de Autorização SEAE nº 04.000058/2017. * Não participam: Sicoobcard Salário Mais, SalárioTotal, Conta Corrente e Cartões BNDES. ** As compras realizadas no mesmo mês serão somadas até atingir R$100,00. Saldo residual abaixo desse valor será descartado ao final do mês. *** Os valores das transações realizadas pelos meios de pagamento SIPAG serão computados em dobro para atribuição de números da sorte.. Central de Atendimento Sicoobcard - Regiões Metropolitanas: 4007-1256 • Demais regiões: 0800 702 0756 Ouvidoria: 0800 725 0996 • Atendimento: seg. a sex. - das 8h às 20h • www.ouvidoriasicoob.com.br • Deficientes auditivos ou de fala: 0800 940 0458 www.jornalcidademg.com.br • Lagoa da Prata, S. A. do Monte, Moema e Japaraíba • 14/Dez/2017 - Ano 5 - Edição Nº 107 • JORNAL DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO GRATUITA - VENDA PROIBIDA COTIDIANO • PÁG 06 COTIDIANO • PÁG 04 PREMIAÇÃO • PÁG 06SUA OPINIÃO • PÁG 02ESPORTE • PÁG 14 NOVIDADE • PÁG 08 LAGOA DA PRATA • PÁG 12 Projeto “Pérolas Negras” valoriza a diversidade e a beleza negra FOTOS: JONAS DIAS Conheça a Temperale, uma loja especializada em temperos e condimentos em Lagoa da Prata Nova loja da Drogaria Minasprev será inaugurada nos próximos dias EXCLUSIVO: Pesquisadores independentes avaliam os riscos da pulverização aérea em Lagoa da Prata O Jornal Cidade conversou com quatro pesquisadores especialistas no assunto. São profissionais independentes que não possuem nenhum vínculo com a Biosev. Vem aí a 4ª edição do prêmio “As 100 Melhores Empresas de Lagoa da Prata” Amanda “Leão” se destaca como campeã Mineira de Muay-Thai e MMA Câmara de Lagoa da Prata realiza consulta popular sobre a aplicação aérea de maturadores
  2. 2. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.brEDITORIAL2 Câmara de Lagoa da Prata realiza consulta popular sobre a aplicação aérea de maturadores A Câmara Municipal de Lagoa da Prata realizará entreosdias18e20umacon- sulta popular sobre a aplica- çãodematuradoresviaaérea em lavouras de Lagoa da Pra- ta.Paradaroseuvoto,ocida- dão deverá estar munido de documentos pessoais, título de eleitor e comprovante de endereço. A votação será se- creta e acontecerá no prédio da Câmara, de 12h às 20h. De acordo com o presidente da Câmara,vereadorEdmarNu- nes,oprojetopoderáservota- doem2018. Em 2011, os vereadores de Lagoa da Prata aprovaram umprojetodeleiqueproibiu a pulverização aérea no mu- nicípio. Em março de 2016, o Legislativo chegou a discutir possibilidade de rever a proi- bição. Câmara, prefeitura e executivos da Biosev, princi- pal empresa interessada na pauta, chegaram a se reunir, masoassuntonãofoiadiante. Recentemente, a pedi- do do presidente da Câma- ra,omestreemCiênciasAm- bientais,CarlosFredericoMu- chon,elaborouumestudopa- ra que os vereadores pudes- sem discutir a pauta de for- ma técnica. No documento, Muchon afirma, assim como outros especialistas citados namatériaanterior(vejana página4),queousodosma- turadores, ou reguladores de crescimento,nãoapresentam risco ao meio ambiente ou à sociedade, pois são produtos específicos que atuam sobre a cana, concentrando o açú- car da mesma e diminuindo aquantidadedeáguapresen- te, sendo os mesmos de ação exclusivasobrevegetais,atra- sando ou acelerando o ama- durecimentodestes. ILUSTRAÇÃO DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br ILUSTRAÇÃO Os vereadores de Lagoa da Prata têm mostrado neste primeiro ano de legis- latura que o que é ruim ainda pode piorar. Umrequerimentoaprovadopor7parlamen- tarescorroboraoqueoJornalCidadeafirmou na última edição: “Para os vereadores, os be- nefício$. Para o povo, a lei”, ao criticar a for- ma como os “representantes do povo” apro- varam, caladinhos, o pagamento do 13º salá- rio para eles próprios. Eis que agora, num gesto “republicano e democrático”, eles resolveram consultar a população sobre um projeto que prevê a li- beração de lançamento aéreo de maturado- res e adubo nas lavouras no município. Os veradores Elias Izaías, Josiane Almeida e Jo- anes Bosco, autores da proposta, argumen- tamque“precisamconheceravontadepopu- lar a respeito desse tema tão importante pa- ra a coletividade. Essas informações são im- portantíssimasparaqueasautoridadeslocais tomem a decisão que melhor atenda aos an- seios da população”, escreveram no requeri- mento que foi aprovado também pelos cole- gas Olair Dias, Quelli Cássia, Cida Marcelino e Arlen Moura. Adriano Moreira votou con- trário. O presidente votaria, neste caso, ape- nas em caso de empate. Consultar o povo sempre é necessário. Mas, veja bem. Não seria mais justo e trans- parenterealizarumaaudiênciapública,com representantesdapopulação,ambientalistas e pesquisadores independentes, que são téc- nicos do assunto? Ora! Vereador é pago para pesquisar e se posicionar sobre todos os temas e assumir o ônus ou bônus de suas decisões. Querem jo- garnascostasdocidadãoaresponsabilidade deumadecisãotãoimportante?Issoédema- gogia e jogar para a plateia. Prafinalizar,vaiumadicaparaos“nobres vereadores”.Jáqueelestêmumrespeitomui- to grande pela opinião do povo, que tal colo- carem na cédula de votação da consulta po- pular uma pergunta para saber se o cidadão concordaempagaro13ºsalárioaosvereado- res? DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br Na Câmara de Vereadores, o que é ruim ainda pode piorar
  4. 4. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.brCOTIDIANO4 EXCLUSIVO: Pesquisadores independentes avaliam os riscos da pulverização aérea em Lagoa da Prata O Jornal Cidade conversou com quatro pesquisadores especialistas no assunto. São profissionais independentes que não possuem nenhum vínculo com a Biosev. Leia a matéria completa no site do Jornal Cidade: www.jornalcidademg.com.br FOTOS: ARQUIVO A Câmara de Lagoa da Prata está a analisar um projeto de lei que per- mite o lançamento de regu- ladores de crescimento (co- nhecido popularmente co- mo maturadores) e adubo nas lavouras do município por via aérea. A iniciativa de propor novas regras partiu da Biosev, que pretende ob- ter a autorização para apli- car o maturador Moddus e adubo. Executivos da em- presa argumentam que a le- gislação atual compromete a competitividade da com- panhia no mercado sucroal- cooleiro, que passa por difi- culdades com o fechamen- to de várias usinas pelo país. A lei atual que proíbe o lan- çamento por aeronaves ge- ra consequências negativas para a economia da cidade, que deixa de receber impos- tos advindos do aumento de produção e diminui a oferta de postos de trabalho. O Jornal Cidade conver- sou com quatro pesquisado- res especialistas no assunto. São profissionais indepen- dentes que não possuem ne- nhum vínculo com a Biosev. Veja a seguir a avaliação deles sobre o tema: DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br PEDRO JACOB CHRISTOFFOLETI Engenheiro Agrônomo, Mestre em Agronomia pela USP,DoutoremWeedSciencepelaUniversidadedo EstadodeColorado(EUA),professorepesquisador da USP (Universidade de São Paulo). “Osmaturadoressãoaplicadoscomointuitodeincrementar o teor de açúcar na cana e a usina obter melhor produtivida- de. Existem vários tipos de maturadores. Alguns são basea- dosemherbicidasesãoagrotóxicos.Porém,outrossãobase- ados em reguladores de crescimento vegetal. Estes são ino- fensivos à saúde humana. São produtos químicos, mas não têmefeitomaléfico,sãoiguaisaosadubos.Estesmaturado- res, em especial o Moddus, não têm nenhum efeito prejudi- cial à saúde, nem mesmo na eventualidade de se fazer uma aplicação errada com avião. Eu entendo que esse produto realmente é seguro, é inofensivo à saúde. Mas é claro que tem de seraplicadoconformeasnormasregulamentaresdeaplicaçãoaérea,obedecendoascondi- ções de vento e todos os preceitos necessários. Neste caso, posso lhe garantir que não tem nenhumefeitoàsaúdehumana.Masexistemalgunsprodutos,comooglifosato,quesãode- rivados de agrotóxicos. Eles são recomendados também na prática agrícola, mas tem um efeito na saúde se aplicados de forma incorreta. Se eu fosse legislador, não teria dúvida em aceitar a aplicação do Moddus”. ROBSON ROLLAND MONTICELLI BARIZON Pesquisador da Embrapa (Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa em Agropecuária), Engenheiro Agrôno- mo, Mestre e Doutor em Agronomia. “Nanossavisãoaqui,podeserutilizadoeexistemriscosine- rentes à aplicação, mas que se esta for feita dentro dos pa- drões técnicos rigorosos e criteriosos, esses riscos são mi- nimizados. Uma aplicação bem feita apresenta riscos muito baixos, principalmente no caso de maturadores, que o risco éaindamaisbaixo.Agora,podeexistirrisco?Pode,seoequi- pamentoestiverforadaespecificação,seoequipamentode pulverizaçãonãoestivercomamanutençãoadequada,seas pontasdepulverizaçãoestiveremforadavalidade.Apreocu- paçãoémuitanestesentidodequeasempresasquevãoatuarprecisamestardentrodesses padrões e estando dentro o risco é muito baixo”. ANTÔNIO CHALFUN JÚNIOR ProfessordaUFLA(UniversidadeFederaldeLavras), GraduadoeMestreemAgronomia,DoutoradoePós- -Doutorado em Biologia Molecular de Plantas. “Deumaformabemgenérica,todaaaplicaçãodeveserfeita com os devidos cuidados, ou seja, com a utilização de equi- pamentodeproteçãoindividualecoletiva.Nisso,tenhoacer- teza de que a empresa faz e de que não vai se descuidar. Co- mo qualquer outra coisa, até a gente brinca que se você be- beráguademaisvaitefazermal.Aempresafazendoasapli- cações da maneira correta, não há problema. Não conheço algumacidadequetenhaumalegislaçãotãorestritivaquan- to essa de Lagoa da Prata. As pessoas às vezes confundem. Muitagentetemmedoporquedesconhecem.Omedoéafaltadeconhecimento.Apartirdo momentoquevocêtemconhecimentoficatranquilo.Éigualdirigirumcarro.Vocêvaidirigir semsaber?Vocêvaificarcommedoevaibater.Apartirdomomentoquevocêconheceesa- be o que está fazendo o risco diminui, e isso é em qualquer atividade”. JOÃO PAULO ARANTES RODRIGUES DA CUNHA Professor da Universidade Federal de Uberlândia. GraduadoemEngenhariaAgrícola,Mestre,Doutore pós-DoutoradoemTecnologiadeAplicaçãodePro- dutosFitossanitários,autordolivro“ManualdeApli- cação de Produtos Fitossanitários”. “O Moddus é um produto extremamente seguro. Não é um fungicida ou inseticida, ele é um regulador de crescimento. O produto é aplicado, no caso específico da cana, para uni- formizar e adiantar a maturação e, além disso, aumentar os níveis de sacarose da cana. É um dos produtos mais seguros em termos de regular o crescimento. Ele não será aplicado paramatarinsetooufungo,naverdade,eleatuanaplantade formaaadiantaramaturação.Oprodutoatuapararegularocrescimentodaplanta,masnão éumprodutoquetenhaaçãotoxicológicadiretasobreseresvivos.Existemmuitosmitosem relação à aplicação aérea que na verdade é uma aplicação controlada como outra qualquer. Costumo dizer que é mais ou menos como um acidente de carro, onde se morre muita gen- te. Se a solução é proibir todo mundo de andar de carro, não seria a mais adequada. Nós te- mos que ter é fiscalização. A aplicação de maturadores em cana é extremamente importan- te do ponto de vista econômico para a sobrevivência da usina. E como a usina tem uma im- portânciamuitograndeeconomicamenteemtermosdeimpostoseempregoparaaprópria população,aaplicaçãoéimportanteparadarumasustentaçãomaiorparatodaaoperação”.
  6. 6. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.brCOTIDIANO6 Projeto “Pérolas Negras” valoriza a diversidade e a beleza negra Vem aí a 4ª edição do prêmio “As 100 Melhores Empresas de Lagoa da Prata” FOTOS: JONAS DIAS FOTOS: ARQUIVO ACE/CDL Segundoodicionário,o termo “tombar” é defi- nido como “derrubar, fazer cair ou cair (no chão, sobre algo)”. No hit da cantora Ka- rol Conka, “tombar” é arra- sar, brilhar. Jovens negras e negros, no mundo inteiro, estão conjugando esse ver- bo ao transformar as carac- terísticas físicas vistas como negativas pela sociedade ra- cista em símbolos positivos de orgulho, recriando suas próprias definições de be- leza. Tranças, turbantes, ca- belos e estampas afro são a transgressãodoqueomerca- do padronizava como belo e desejado. Dentro desse movimen- to que vai além da valoriza- ção estética, da moda, da ar- te e da música, o Centro de ReferênciadeAssistênciaSo- cial(CRAS)dobairroSãoJosé, emSantoAntôniodoMonte, criou a oficina “Pérolas Ne- gras”. Realizada ao longo de cinco semanas, a iniciativa promoveu o protagonismo social de meninas e mulhe- res negras através de encon- tros e atividades sobre igual- dade racial e valorização da beleza negra. Em parceria com a Comunidade Quilom- bola Tabatinga de Bom Des- pacho, foi desenvolvido um encontro sobre técnicas de uso de turbante e maquia- gens para a pele negra. OfotógrafoJonasDiasea maquiadora Tininha e equi- pedisponibilizaramseustra- balhosparaumasessãodefo- tos. “O objetivo foi produzir uma sessão de fotos que des- mistificasse os padrões de beleza impostos pela socie- dade, valorizasse a beleza negra e elevasse a autoesti- ma”, explicou Karina Faria, Coordenadora do CRAS São José. “Eu aprendi muita coi- sa, principalmente sobre a luta para a inclusão das pes- soas negras. A importância de mostrar que todo mundo é igual. Não é a cor da pele ouocabeloquevãodefiniro quevocêpodeounãofazer”, disseAnaCarolinadeLemos Oliveira, 16 anos. A sessão fotográfica ori- ginou o ensaio “Pérolas Ne- gras” apresentado no encer- ramentodaoficinanoDiada Consciência Negra (20/11). O encontro também marcou a abertura da programação da campanha dos 16 dias de ati- vismo pelo fim da violência contra a mulher. Na ocasião, destacaram-seapresençadas modelosparticipantesdaofi- cina e seus familiares. “Péro- las” de diversas idades, in- clusive dona Ana Rodrigues Amaro, de 79 anos. Sua fra- seencerrouovídeo-apresen- tação do ensaio: “Não tenho vergonha da minha cor. Mi- nha cor é meu documento”. Tombou. Texto: ISMAEL COSTA SANTO ANTÔNIO DO MONTE Chegando à sua 4ª edi- ção, o evento deste ano trouxe inovações, e a princi- pal delas foi a criação de um aplicativo para que os pro- fissionais indicados nas suas categorias fossem votados. “Inovamosaolançarumapli- cativodeformatosimples.O consumidor pôde instalar o aplicativo “100 melhores”, votar em suas empresas fa- voritas e concorrer a 5 vale- -comprasnovalordeR$1.000 parausarnaslojasassociadas àACE/CDL.Cadavotoporca- tegoriadavadireitoaumnú- merodasorteparaconcorrer ao final da votação. Quanto mais categorias votassem, mais chances tinham de ga- nhar”, explicou Silma Rodri- gues,gerentedemarketinge comercial da entidade. Silmaaindadestacouque o aplicativo proposto foi um sucesso. “Tivemos 838 em- presascadastradas,3181usu- áriosbaixaramoaplicativoe tivemos um total de 204.934 votos. Lagoa da Prata tem uma economia diferencia- da, no próximo ano teremos novasempresasnomercado, com certeza teremos novos segmentos e mais empresas cadastradas”, disse. A gerente destaca que o prêmio“As100melhoresem- presas”ésemfinslucrativos, cujo objetivo é homenagear efomentarodesenvolvimen- to econômico local e ofere- cerumretornodeexposição em mídia para os vencedo- res. “É um reconhecimento da ACE/CDL às empresas as- sociadas, cujas atuações sir- vam de referência no esfor- çodemobilizaçãoparaame- lhoriadacompetitividadeno segmento. É a oportunidade queoempresáriotemdever todooseutrabalhoreconhe- cido e ter o merecido desta- que no meio empresarial e na sua comunidade. O em- presário que tem perfil em- preendedor e que está sem- pre procurando aprimorar o seu negócio, buscando novi- dades, inovações e tudo que possaaumentaraindamaisa sua produtividade, tem toda a chance de ser premiado”, afirmou. OpresidentePauloPerei- ra ressaltou que “o Prêmio Empresarial ao longo dos úl- timos 3 anos, ganhou credi- bilidadeevisibilidade,sendo uma marca sólida e almeja- da por todos os empresários e profissionais liberais”. Pereira ainda destacou o novo formato e disse que o aplicativo foi criado com muita responsabilidade, se- riedade e transparência. Por essemotivo,eleenfatizaque todos aqueles que receberão apremiaçãodevemsesentir felizes e motivados. “O Prê- mioEmpresarialéumaopor- tunidade para enaltecer his- tórias muito ricas de traba- lho, superação e conquista de resultados”, disse. DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br Paulo Pereira, presidente da ACE/CDL Lagoa da Prata Silma Rodrigues, gerente de marketing e comercial
  8. 8. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.brCOTIDIANO8 Inaugurada em LP loja especializada em temperos e condimentos Se você gosta de expe- rimentar sabores dife- rentes na comida, agora não é preciso ir a Belo Horizonte comprar temperos e condi- mentosespeciais.Foiinaugu- radanofimdenovembro,em LagoadaPrata,umalojaespe- cializadaqueoferecemaisde 120produtosquedarãoumsa- bor diferenciado em suas re- feições. São artigos que você não encontra nos supermer- cados e são utilizados pelos principaischeffs;equeagora estãoàdisposiçãodetodasas pessoas. “No dia-a-dia geralmen- te não temos tempo de fazer umacomidamaiscaprichada, mascomosnossosprodutosé possível fazer um arroz e fei- jão com um sabor delicioso”, explicaaproprietáriaJosiane Cristina dos Santos, que está à frente da Temperale junto comoesposoThiagoDonize- tedeSouza. A ideia de trazer para La- goadaPrataumalojaespecia- lizadaemtemperoseespecia- rias surgiu nas idas e vindas de Josiane ao Mercado Cen- tral, em Belo Horizonte. “Eu via muita gente da cidade lá comprando itens que não se encontranossupermercados daqui. Como eu gosto muito decozinhar,surgiuaideiade montar uma loja em Lagoa”, afirmaJosiane. Para garantir a qualidade dos produtos oferecidos aos clientes, a empresária acom- panhou o processo de produ- ção em diversos fornecedo- res.“Eufuipessoalmentever aqualidadedosprodutos.Co- motambémtrabalhonaárea de controle de pragas, prezo muito pela questão da quali- dade e limpeza do local. Pro- curei fornecedores que te- riam uma qualidade e um di- ferencial”. NaTemperale,osclientes encontrammuitosprodutosa granel,temperos,condimen- tos, especiarias, molhos, cas- tanhas, geleias artesanais, pi- mentas, conservas e farofas. Algunsitensjácaíramnogos- to dos consumidores, como cebola e alho em pó. “Muitas pessoasgostamdosabor,mas não apreciam mastigar esses vegetais. Esses produtos têm tido uma boa procura pelos clientes.Nossapropostaétra- zermaissaboràmesadaspes- soas,trazerprazerparaquem gostadecomer”,dizaempre- sária. ATemperaleestálocalizada naAv.GetúlioVargas,770,no CentrodeLagoadaPrata.Os telefonesão(37)3262-2680e (37)99908-8374(Whatsapp). PUBLIEDITORIAL Temperale oferece variada gama de especiarias, ervas e misturas que conferem sabor, aroma e textura aos alimentos FOTOS: ARQUIVO Os proprietários Josiane Cristina dos Santos e Thiago Donizete de Souza
  10. 10. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.brCOTIDIANO10 Escola Municipal Chico Marçal realiza a 1ª Feira Literária Doutorzinhos da Alegria levam alegria e esperança a pessoas acamadas AEscolaMunicipalChi- co Marçal, em Moema, realizou no dia 24 de novem- broa1ªFeiraLiterária,quete- ve como tema literatura e ar- te.Com702alunos,de11a17 anos, uma turma de Educa- ção de Jovens e Adultos (EJA) e uma turma de magistério, e69profissionais,aescolate- ve como objetivo incentivar a leitura como uma prática prazerosa, atraente, dinâmi- caeconstantenavidadoalu- no, buscando cada vez mais conhecimento. Além de in- centivar a descoberta de ta- lentos e habilidades artísti- cas dos alunos. A feira recebeu uma mé- dia de 700 visitantes. “Vía- mos nos olhos de cada um o encantamento com as apre- sentaçõeseavisitaçãoaoses- tandes. Foram muitos os elo- gios, o que nos deixou grati- ficados,poisforammuitotra- balhosastodasasetapaspara tornarafeiraumarealidade”, disseasupervisoraÂngelaRi- beiro de Castro. A ideia de realizar a feira surgiu no ano passado, atra- vésdadiretoraIvoneteMaria deOliveira,quesonhavacom aideiadefazerumafeiralite- rárianaescola.“Então,noiní- ciodesteano,asturmasrece- beram nomes de autores im- portantes. Assim, a feira foi propostacomointuitodede- senvolverogostopelaleitura e pela arte. Ao longo do ano foi estudado sobre a vida e a obra de cada autor e escolhi- dos poemas e obras para de- senvolver um trabalho para serapresentadonafeira”,ex- plicou. Ângela ainda agradeceu Fundadohápoucomais de um mês por Míriam Aparecida da Silva Castro, o grupo “Doutorzinhos da ale- gria: Onde a dor dá lugar ao amor”temrealizadovisitasa pessoas acamadas em hospi- tais,igrejas,crecheseentida- desdomunicípiodeLagoada Prataeregião.Compostopor umacriança,25adolescentes ecincoadultos,oprojetosur- giuapósaidealizadoraviven- ciar momentos de tratamen- to juntamente com sua mãe naAssociaçãodeCombateao Câncer Centro Oeste Minas de Divinópolis. “Nosso obje- tivo é levar carinho, amor e atenção a quem é tão caren- tedeafeto,mastambémmos- trar aos adolescentes que fa- zer o bem ao próximo é mui- to simples e gratificante”. Miram comenta sobre a importância deste trabalho voluntário. “Nosso trabalho étotalmentevoluntário,pois precisamosdetãopoucopara arrancar um sorriso de uma criança, uma pessoas doen- te, um idoso... Com isso, os adolescentes aprendem que é dando que se recebe. Agra- deço a Deus pela oportuni- dade de poder transformar a dor que senti, ao ver minha mãe lutar contra o câncer, em alegria e amor, ao meu esposoVanderli,meusfilhos LuizGustavoeLívia,quepar- ticipam comigo, ao meu bra- ço direito Tia Eliane, a Cláu- dia,Luana,Suellen,Debinha, tia Lidiane e, principalmen- te, aos meus doutorzinhos. Obrigada, amo vocês”, agra- dece a coordenadora. Quemdesejarparticipardo grupo pode procurar Mí- riamnaruaMatoGrossodo Sul, 2030, ou pelo telefone 9 9128-5003 o apoio que teve para que a primeira feira da escola fos- serealizada.“Écommuitasa- tisfação e sentimento de de- ver cumprido que a Direção e o Serviço Pedagógico da es- cola agradecem às professo- rasdeLínguaPortuguesapelo belo trabalho desenvolvido, aosdemaisprofessoresefun- cionários que também abra- çaram a causa para que feira se tornasse realidade. Agra- decemos também aos nos- sos voluntários, colaborado- reseamigos,quecomungam comnossasesperançasdere- alizar um trabalho de trans- formação de vidas, através da leitura. Um agradecimen- toespecialaosnossosalunos, que brilharam e nos enche- ramdeorgulho.Vocêssãono- ta10!E,parafinalizar,nãopo- demos esquecer o nosso pú- blico.Obrigadopelapresença detodasaspessoasquepresti- giaramonossoeventoe,des- de já, reforçamos nosso con- vite para o próximo ano. Ar- rancamos sorrisos de adul- tos e ofertamos esperança às crianças.Lançamosasemen- te. Agora basta regá-la para colhermosbonsfrutosnoso- lo da educação!” FOTOS: ARQUIVO DA ESCOLA MOEMALAGOA DA PRATA Mais de 700 pessoas passaram pelo local para ver os trabalhos de literatura e arte feitos pelos alunos DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br Sabrina Santos Paulo, 15 anos “É muito gratificante participar deste projeto. Gosto muito de saber que com tão pouco conseguimos arrancar tantos sorrisos por onde passamos.Amaiorrecompensaéreceberumsimplesobrigado.Gos- to de estar ali simplesmente pelo fato de doar amor. É muito melhor quereceber.Acadaprojetoimplantadoparajovensexisteumagran- de probabilidade de aprendizado, o que torna a educação melhor.” Ticiany Rocha Machado, 14 anos “É uma sensação maravilhosa saber que estamos fazendo o bem e que todo o nosso esforço vale a pena. Eu gosto da alegria que trans- mitimos para as pessoas, é animador arrancar sorrisos de quem es- tá passando por momentos tão difíceis. Melhor que ter um coração repleto de amor, é doar esse amor!” Júlia Kelly Barbosa, 14 anos “É muito prazeroso, gosto muito de saber que pelo simples fato de uma visita, levando apenas carinho e amor, eu posso guiar muitas pessoas,proporcionandoaelesmomentosbons,trocasdecarinhoe afeto.Éumsonhomeuedeoutrosintegrantes.Cadaagradecimento, sorrisos e abraços que recebemos a cada visita me motivam a que- rersempremais.Oqueomundovemoferecendoparaosjovensnem sempreébom,masemprojetoscomoessepodemosfazeradiferen- ça, escolhendo fazer o bem sem olhar a quem”. FOTOS: ARQUIVO PESSOAL
  12. 12. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.br É ASSIM QUE O GOVERNO DO ESTADO MANTÉM MINAS GERAIS FUNCIONANDO. D I Á L O G O E Q U I L Í B R I O T R A B A L H O planejamento.mg.gov.br Apesar da crise, Minas está trabalhando e se preparando para um futuro melhor. Com planejamento, temos priorizado o que é importante. Contratamos 50 mil novos educadores, distribuímos 1 milhão de kits escolares, mais policiais estão nas ruas, a frota da PM foi renovada e o salário dos servidores está sendo pago. Em Minas Gerais, crise a gente enfrenta é com diálogo, equilíbrio e trabalho. COTIDIANO12 Nova loja da Drogaria Minasprev será inaugurada nos próximos diasFOTOS: ARQUIVO MINASPREV Seráinauguradanospró- ximosdiasanovalojada DrogariaMinasprevemLagoa da Prata. Instalada na aveni- da Brasil, em frente ao está- dio municipal, a nova unida- devaiofereceraosAssociados amesmapolíticadepreçobai- xoeatendimentoquecreden- ciou a empresa a ser referên- cianaregião. “Abrir mais uma loja da Drogaria Minasprev era uma reivindicaçãoantigadosAsso- ciadosquemoramnosbairros Marília,ChicoMiranda,Santa Helena,MariaFernandaeSol Nascente. Essa nova unidade ficarámaispertodesuascasas evaibeneficiarprincipalmen- teosidososquemoramnessas regiões,poisprecisarãosedes- locar numa distância menor para fazerem suas compras”, explica o Diretor Presidente doGrupo,ÉricoMatucuma. Esta será a terceira lo- ja física da Drogaria Minas- prev, onde o cliente Associa- do também terá acesso a me- dicamentos subsidiados pelo governo pelo programa Far- mácia Popular. Além da uni- dadedeLagoadaPrata(queéa maiorfarmáciadaregião)eda filialdeBomDespacho,aem- presatambémpossuiumalo- janainternetondecomercia- lizaseusprodutosetemclien- tesemtodososestadosdoBra- sil. A diferença é que quem compra pela web não tem o desconto especial para Asso- ciados disponível nas lojas fí- sicas. A nova loja da Drogaria Minasprev irá gerar 14 novos postos de trabalho. Para os próximosmeses,adireçãoda empresa irá iniciar a amplia- çãodalojamatrizdadrogaria. “Iremosquase dobrarotama- nho de nossa área útil. Tudo isso é planejado com foco no confortoesatisfaçãodosclien- tes Associados”, acrescenta Érico. AMPLIAÇÃODA FUNERÁRIASÃO FRANCISCO Também está em fase final a reforma e ampliação da ma- triz da Funerária São Francis- co,primeiraempresadoGru- po Minasprev, que está pre- sente em mais de 50 muni- cípios mineiros. A reinaugu- ração também será realizada nospróximosdias. A nova sede da Funerária São Francisco é um suntuoso prédioqueiráoferecerumes- paçomaisconfortávelparaas famílias enlutadas e também haverá uma sala especial pa- raoatendimentoaosAssocia- dos do Plano Minasprev, que terá novidades em 2018. Atu- almenteoserviçoofereceaos associados serviço funerário, descontos exclusivos em me- dicamentos e exames labora- toriais, e descontos em clíni- cas médicas, odontológicas e emprofissionaisdeváriasáre- asdasaúde. LAGOA DA PRATA DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br Nova loja da Drogaria Minasprev está localizada na Av. Brasil, em frente ao estádio municipal. Novas Instalações da Funerária São Francisco
  14. 14. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.brESPORTE • CULTURA14 Amanda “Leão” se destaca como campeã Mineira de Muay-Thai e MMA Jordane Morais se forma como cantor lírico no Palácio das Artes AatletaAmandaCaroli- neMartinsSantos,mais conhecida como Amanda “Leão”, tem 21 anos, é filha de Márcia Martins Pereira e Adailton dos Santos, conhe- cido como Leão dos Vidros. A paixão pelo esporte surgiu ainda muito cedo através da televisão,ondetinhafascínio pela lutas que tinham troca- ção (chutes, socos e vale tu- do). “Então, comecei a pro- curar uma academia que ti- vesse aulas de lutas. Aos 15 anos, comecei a fazer Mu- ay Thai, depois Jiu-Jitsu e de- O lagopratense Jordane Morais se formou como cantor lírico no dia 20 de no- vembro no Palácio das Artes, em Belo Horizonte. Membro do Coral da Fundação Emba- ré, ele se mudou para a capi- talmineiraerecebeuoapoio da empresa para realizar o seusonho. “Foiumaexperiênciama- ravilhosa.EstudaraquiemBH mefezcrescer,amadurecere abriuumlequeemminhavi- da, me dando oportunidades parapoderparticipardefesti- vais e ter mais confiança em apresentar em público. Sou integrante do Coral Funda- çãoEmbarédesdeosmeus13 anos,erasalmistanasmissas dominicais, cantava em ceri- monias religiosas em Lagoa da Prata e região, estava no quarto período do curso de Ciências Contábeis em Bom DespachoetrabalhavanaEm- baré no setor da contabilida- de,masduranteoperíodode 29 de julho a 4 de agosto de 2013, com o incentivo de mi- nha amiga Roberta Gontijo Lobato, participei do FEMU- DIV(FestivaldeMúsicadeDi- vinópolis),oqualtiveoprazer de conhecer a soprano e pro- fessora de canto Daiana Me- lo, que me deu total apoio e incentivo para participar das provas para o processo sele- tivo para ingressar na Fun- dação Clóvis Salgado. Tam- bém tive o incentivo do ma- estro Alaor José Gonçalves e da fonoaudióloga Maria Geo- conda,ambosdoCoralFunda- çãoEmbaré”,disseocantor. Jordaneestudoucanto,te- oria musical, apreciação mu- sical, harmonia, teclado, his- tóriadojazz,óperaescola,dic- ção, performance, composi- çãoeregência.Ocantoragra- dece o apoio da Embaré, fa- miliareseamigos.“...gostaria de imensamente agradecer à Embaré por embarcar comi- gonarealizaçãodestesonho, possibilitando assim a reali- zação deste e por incentivar aconvivênciasocialeodesen- volvimento artístico e cultu- ral da comunidade de Lagoa da Prata, fundando o Coral Fundação Embaré, onde foi meu primeiro contato com a músicaclássica,despertando em mim o sonho de ser um cantorlírico.” poisSubmission.Apartirdaí, iniciei nas competições de MMA (Mixed Martial Arts ou emportuguêsArtesMarciais Mistas), que incluem golpes delutaempéetécnicasdelu- tanochão”,explicaAmanda. Há seis anos no mundo do MMA, Amanda já compe- te na categoria profissional, tendo obtido várias vitórias em campeonatos de jiu jitsu estaduais e nacionais. Atual- mente é campeã mineira de Muay Thai e MMA. De acordo com Leão, a falta de recursos financeiros e patrocínios é o que mais dificulta a continuidade da carreira, pois a maioria dos atletas trabalha o dia todo. “Quanto às mulheres pode- -se dizer que realmente há um certo preconceito por se tratar de lutas, uma vez que desdeosprimórdiosdascivi- lizações, isso era coisa para os homens, causando certo estigma.AtéocriadordoUFC disse um dia em entrevista a um telejornal que este espa- ço nos octógonos nunca se- ria ocupado pelas mulheres e hoje isso caiu por terra. As mulheressetornaramprota- gonistasdegrandeslutas,ga- nhandograndeespaçonotão famosoUFCeemcampeona- tospeloBrasilepelomundo, ondesãoresponsáveisporal- cançar grandes proporções de bilheteria nos mesmos”. Amanda ainda falou so- bre a sua rotina de atleta. “Hoje treino diariamente de seis a oito horas por dia, in- cluindo jiu jitsu, muay thai, submission e wrestling e MMA, intercalando com mi- nha preparação física, que hojeédesenvolvidapeloStu- dio Sparta Treinamento Físi- co (Lagoa da Prata), com pre- parador físico Camilo Bor- ges, graduado faixa-preta de Jiu Jitsu, que hoje também é meu Coach”. A alimentação da atle- ta é balanceada e controla- da, com suplementação ade- quada para um atleta de alto nívelerendimento.Nosdias que antecedem as competi- ções, uma nutricionistas es- pecializada prepara um car- dápio especial para Amanda bater o peso necessário. “Mi- nha equipe e eu trabalha- mosparaquemeupesoeste- ja sempre próximo à minha categoria, que varia entre 52 e 57 quilos”. Ela ainda deixou uma mensagem para as crianças e jovens. “As crianças e os jo- vens devem sempre acredi- tarqueoesportepodeserum meio para mudar suas vidas e seu destino, assim como aconteceu comigo, que já passei e passo por inúmeros problemasnaminavida,des- de a infância, e que o espor- te se tornou o meio para que eu acreditasse num futuro diferente e mais promissor, para que eu possa principal- mentetambémpoderajudar minha família e através dele conseguir me consagrar no cenário do MMA como uma grande atleta e assim escre- ver minha história”, finali- zou Amanda. FOTOS: ARQUIVO PESSOAL FOTOS: ARQUIVO PESSOAL DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br DA REDAÇÃO contato@jornalcidademg.com.br LAGOA DA PRATA LAGOA DA PRATA Para se dedicar aos estudos, Jordane teve total apoio da Embaré
  16. 16. 14.12.2017Leia mais notícias em www.jornalcidademg.com.brCOOPERATIVISMO16 1HiluxSorteiofinalem10/3/18 9GolsSorteioRegionalem7/3/18 (1porregião) SICOOB CREDIPRATA, a única instituição participante em Lagoa da Prata, Japaraíba, Moema e Esteios. emcompras** reais100 1número da sorte = NamaquininhaSipag, suascompras valemodobvalemodobv ro** o** o * 1HiluxSorteiofinalem10/3/3/ /18 9GolsSorteioRegioRegio onalem7/37/37/ /18 (1porregião) Acelere sua sorte! Pague suas compras com o Sicoobcard e concorra a um carro 0km. No débito ou crédito, quanto mais você usar, mais chances tem de ganhar. Participação válida de 15/11/17 a 18/2/18 para pessoas jurídicas e pessoas físicas maiores de 18 anos associadas das cooperativas filiadas à Sicoob Central Crediminas e titulares dos cartões Sicoobcard participantes. Sorteios pela extração da Loteria Federal. Consulte relação de cartões participantes, condições de participação, cooperativas participantes e demais informações no Regulamento disponível em www.cartaopremiadosicoobcard.com.br. Imagens ilustrativas. Certificado de Autorização SEAE nº 04.000058/2017. * Não participam: Sicoobcard Salário Mais, Salário Total, Conta Corrente e Cartões BNDES. ** As compras realizadas no mesmo mês serão somadas até atingir R$100,00. Saldo residual abaixo desse valor será descartado ao final do mês. *** Os valores das transações realizadas pelos meios de pagamento SIPAG serão computados em dobro para atribuição de números da sorte. Central de Atendimento Sicoobcard - Regiões Metropolitanas: 4007-1256 • Demais regiões: 0800 702 0756 Ouvidoria: 0800 725 0996 • Atendimento: seg. a sex. - das 8h às 20h • www.ouvidoriasicoob.com.br • Deficientes auditivos ou de fala: 0800 940 0458 Saiba mais em cartaopremiadosicoobcard.com.br facebook.com/cartaopremiadosicoobcard

