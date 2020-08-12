Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDUCACION FISICA RESUMEN DEL PRIMER CUATRIMESTRE 6AÑO
IMPORTANCIA DE LA EDUCACION FISICA
LA CLASE DE EDUCACION FISICA Hoy, debido a la cuarentena, las clases de educación física fueron modificadas, no hay patio ...
JUEGOS Y DEPORTES ALTERNATIVOS • ¿QUE SON? Toda actividad física y deportiva que surgen como “alternativa” a los deportes ...
HASTA AHORA PUDIMOS CONOCER LOS SIGUIENTES DEPORTES ALTERNATIVOS INTERCROS Dos equipos se enfrentan por intentar marcar el...
DEPORTES DE INVASION • Los juegos deportivos de invasión o también conocidos DE CANCHA COMÚN O CANCHA COMPARTIDA son aquel...
HANDBOL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_pcYDg7YAw&list=PLQJb2FwV5YDLA3cU3LFAhyMcavWnAk9j8&i ndex=2
JUEGOS DE ANTES Y JUEGOS DE AHORA Las costumbres no cambiaron de un día para el otro. El juego es una práctica presente y ...
JUEGOS OLIMPICOS DE LA ANTIGUEDAD 1 - Nacieron en Grecia en el año 776 a.C. en la ciudad de Olimpia 2- homenajeaban a los ...
CAPACIDADES CONDICIONALES Y DE COORDINACION
Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
Resumen primer cuatrimestre

  1. 1. EDUCACION FISICA RESUMEN DEL PRIMER CUATRIMESTRE 6AÑO
  2. 2. IMPORTANCIA DE LA EDUCACION FISICA
  3. 3. LA CLASE DE EDUCACION FISICA Hoy, debido a la cuarentena, las clases de educación física fueron modificadas, no hay patio ni club, tampoco juegos en equipo, pero eso no es escusa, hoy mas que nunca cobra importancia su practica, comprender porque y para que enseñamos Educación Física es fundamental, nos ayudara a adquirir nuevos conocimiento que nos permitirán mejorar nuestras capacidades integrales En nuestras clases encontramos  Conceptos  Elaboración de materiales deportivos y juegos  Cuestionarios  videos explicativos  Videos de clases: Con sus tres momento (Inicio, desarrollo y vuelta a la calma)  Juegos interactivos  Clases virtuales ¿QUE HICIMOS HASTA AHORA?
  4. 4. JUEGOS Y DEPORTES ALTERNATIVOS • ¿QUE SON? Toda actividad física y deportiva que surgen como “alternativa” a los deportes tradicionales, los deportes populares y los deportes ya instaurados en la sociedad. CARACTERISTICAS 1- Son fáciles de jugar 2- Se pueden practicar en cualquier sitio 3- Pueden jugar chicos y chicas en el mismo equipo 4- Los materiales no son caros o pueden realizarse con materiales reciclados 5-El numero de participantes puede variar 6-Las reglas son sencillas y pueden ser modificadas
  5. 5. HASTA AHORA PUDIMOS CONOCER LOS SIGUIENTES DEPORTES ALTERNATIVOS INTERCROS Dos equipos se enfrentan por intentar marcar el mayor número posible de goles en el arco contrario utilizando un Stick para recibir, pasar y desplazar una pelota blanca de vinilo. RINGOSPORT INDIACA La indiaca es un juego recreativo practicado en España desde mediados de los años 80, pero con una historia milenaria. Juegos como la indiaca, en el que una especie de pelota con unas plumas atadas (VOLANTE) era devuelta por unos jugadores sin tocar el suelo, ya eran practicados por los habitantes de América Central y del Sur. Es en Brasil, donde un juego denominado "PETECA" podría considerarse el precursor más claro de la indiaca, tal como lo conocemos nosotros hoy en día. Este deporte de miles de seguidores ya lo practicaban los nativos brasileños antes del siglo XV y hoy dispone de un reglamento completo, una federación brasileña y diversas modalidades de juegos incluida la de playa. El Ringosports es juego escolar adaptado del ultimate, se juega con un arito llamado ringoEl objetivo del juego es marcar tantos que se consiguen cuando un equipo, a base de pases entre sus jugadores, consigue tomar el RINGO dentro de la zona de gol del equipo contrario
  6. 6. DEPORTES DE INVASION • Los juegos deportivos de invasión o también conocidos DE CANCHA COMÚN O CANCHA COMPARTIDA son aquellos que enfrentan a dos equipos que tratan de invadir el terreno del adversario, para alcanzar la meta del contrincante con el móvil (aro, pelota…) más veces que él, para lo que también será necesario defender la meta propia. Ejemplos de los juegos deportivos de invasión son: Handbol, fútbol, baloncesto, intercrosse…
  8. 8. JUEGOS DE ANTES Y JUEGOS DE AHORA Las costumbres no cambiaron de un día para el otro. El juego es una práctica presente y muy significativa desde la sociedad colonial hasta la actual. Todo el mundo jugaba y en muchos lugares, en el campo, la ciudad, salones, pulperías, cafés, fortines, debajo de una carreta, en los patios de las casas... Además de imitar lo que veían en los adultos, los chicos tenían sus propios juegos. JUEGS DE ANTES Y AHORA
  9. 9. JUEGOS OLIMPICOS DE LA ANTIGUEDAD 1 - Nacieron en Grecia en el año 776 a.C. en la ciudad de Olimpia 2- homenajeaban a los dioses y Se realizaban cada 4 años 3- Durante las Olimpiadas los conflictos debían paralizarse. 4- La primera carrera regulada consistía en correr 192 metros 5- El culto a gobernantes acabó con los Juegos Olímpicos de la Antigüedad. 6- El premio al ganador era Honor y gloria representada en una corona de laurel 7- A través de las estatuas se inmortalizaba a los ganadores 8- algunos de los deportes mas conocido: Pentatlón, Carreras, Boxeo, Carreras de carro, Equitación y Pancracio que era una mezcla de boxeo y lucha. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SAEsta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY
  10. 10. CAPACIDADES CONDICIONALES Y DE COORDINACION
