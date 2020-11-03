Successfully reported this slideshow.
Informe de cuarteo de muestra

Curso Mecánica de Suelos- Ing Civil

Informe de cuarteo de muestra

  1. 1. FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL OBTENCION EN LABORATORIO DE MUESTRAS REPRESENTATIVAS (CUARTEO) AUTOR: Vargas Elías, Jorge Martín ASESOR: Quevedo Haro, Elena Charo CURSO: Mecánica de Suelos PIURA, PERÚ 2020
  2. 2. I. INTRODUCCIÓN Dentro del estudio de la mecánica de suelos, el conocimiento básico de la textura del suelo es importante para los ingenieros construyen edificios, carreteras y otras estructuras sobre y bajo la superficie terrestre, la actividad de la exploración y muestreo del suelo, constituye una etapa primordial de la importancia única, ya esta es donde se toma la materia prima para el estudio comparación y análisis de los diferentes tipos de suelos, la conocemos como la muestra. Este es un ensayo por el cual podremos tener muestras representativas para elaborar otros ensayos de vital importancia, este un ensayo que no nos da resultados numéricos. Para el desarrollo y ejecución de este proceso a realizar nos tenemos que regir ante los parámetros nos brinda el Reglamento Nacional De Edificaciones. Norma Técnica E.050., MTCE-101-2000 Guía para muestreo de suelos y rocas. II. MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1. OBJETIVOS  Este informe trata sobre cómo obtener una muestra homogénea y representativo del material que queremos ensayar a través de un cuarteo, así realizar un correcto estudio de suelo. Logrando resultados que nos permita clasificar y describir el tipo de suelo con el que estamos trabajando ya sea por granulometría, contenido de humedad, etc.; y establecer si es un buen tipo de suelo para la construcción de edificaciones. 2.2. CUARTEO  Mediante estos procedimientos, se pueden dividir las muestras de suelos obtenidas en el campo, para obtener porciones que sean representativas y que tengan los tamaños adecuados para los diferentes ensayos que se necesite desarrollar. Hay procedimientos manuales y mecánicos; de acuerdo con el tamaño de la muestra de campo y el de la muestra requerida, se pueden aplicar distintos métodos
  3. 3. III. MATERIALES Y MÉTODOS 3.1. MATERIALES  Mortero, con su mazo cubierto de caucho en la parte inferior.  Lona, para cubrir aproximadamente 2 m x 2,5 m. (Bandeja limpia)  Pala, cucharón metálico o badilejo para manejar el material.  Varilla metálica, de longitud apropiada.  Cuarteador de muestras de 6" 3.2. METODOLOGÍA METODO A. CUARTEO MECANICO La muestra de campo se vierte en la tolva, y se distribuye uniformemente de extremo a extremo, de manera que, aproximadamente, igual cantidad fluya libremente a través de cada cajuela a los recipientes colocados debajo. METODO B. CUARTEO MANUAL  Se coloca la muestra sobre una superficie dura, limpia y horizontal evitando cualquier pérdida de material o la adición de sustancias extrañas.  Se mezcla bien hasta formar una pila en forma de cono, repitiendo esta operación cuatro veces.  Cuidadosamente se aplana y extiende la pila cónica hasta darle una base circular, espesor y diámetro uniforme, presionando hacia abajo con la cuchara de la pala, de tal manera que cada cuarteo del sector contenga el material original. El diámetro debe ser aproximadamente cuatro a ocho veces el espesor.  Se procede luego a dividir diametralmente el material en cuatro partes iguales, de las cuales se separan dos cuartos diagonalmente opuestos, incluyendo todo el material fino limpiando luego con cepillo o escoba los espacios libres. Los dos cuartos restantes se mezclan sucesivamente y se repite la operación hasta obtener la cantidad de muestra requerida.
  4. 4.  En los casos difíciles que resulta subdividir la muestra, en dos o tres partes, se usa el mazo de caucho y se procede como lo anterior. IV. CONCLUSIONES: El material debe ser bien mezclado, para lo cual se revolvió y se formó una pila en forma de cono la que se volvió a revolver, este procedimiento se debe repetir hasta obtener un material homogéneo y la cantidad necesaria para encontrar los diversos resultados. La intención del cuarteo es lograr distribuir el material en tamaños uniformes y obtener de ella una muestra considerable. V. ANEXOS
  5. 5. VI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA.  Reglamento nacional de edificaciones E. 050  Ministerio de transportes y comunicaciones. Manual De Ensayo De Materiales.  SUELOS. Obtención en laboratorio de muestras representativas (cuarteo) NTP 339.089:

