La respiracion

L A RESPIRACI ÓN Jorg e Tepud Ramírez
L a respiració n Es una actividad metabólica que permite la liberación de laenergía contenida en los alimentos Los organis...
Los organismos anaerobios utilizan otras sustancias diferentes del oxígeno para liberar la energía de los alimentos, por e...
L a respiració nEn procariotas (bacterias) la liberació n de energí a s e da enla membran a celula r  En los eucariotas e...
Respiración en lo s mónera sDentro de las bacterias encontramos:  Aerobias, han colonizado todo tipo de hábitat (cianobac...
Respiración en lo s protista s Son eucariotas unicelulares, la mayoría son aeróbicos(algas y protozoos). La respiración c...
Respiración en los hongosLa mayoría son aerobios, necesitan alimento y oxígenopara vivir Algunos son anaeróbicos facultati...
Respiración en la s planta s  Respiran de manera permanente, el gasto de alimentos yde oxigeno es productivida d  El int...
Respiración en animale s Las esponjas, los corales y las hidras no poseen estructurasrespiratorias especializadas, hacen ...
En animales más complejos existen respiratorias especializadas: 4 tipo s de estructur as  Superficies gaseos o  Tráqueas...
Superficies corporales especializadas en intercambio gaseoso el  Animales acuáticos como las babosas marinas,intercambian...
Tráqueas  Son finos tubos que permiten el intercambio gaseoso. Estosforman una amplia red desde la superficie del cuerpoh...
Branquias Son los órganos respiratorios de muchos animales acuáticos En los moluscos están plegadas generando una extensa...
Branquia s
pulmones  Órganos en forma de invaginación, cubiertos por tejidoepitelial húmedo lleno de capilares Poseen compartimento...
Respiración en lo s seres humanos  Es una actividad metabólica (liberación de la energía delos alimentos) que se realiza ...
Los alimentos que consumimos son digeridos y metabolizados hasta ser transformados en biomoléculas, estas a su vez son tra...
Sistema respiratorio humano Esta formado por las vías respiratorias y los pulmones Vías respiratorias: conductos por dond...
Las fosas nasales: cavidades que comunican la nariz con el exterior, tapizadas por la mucosa pituitaria que humedece y cal...
 Los bronquios: dos conductos que resultan de labifurcación de la tráquea y penetran cada uno en un Pulmón Los bronquiolo...
Recorrido que realiza el aire por tu cuerpo La respiración se lleva a cabo en tres momentos:inspiración, intercambio de ga...
La respiracion
×