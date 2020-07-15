Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Clase Nº 7. Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile Analizar diferentes visiones sobre el quiebre de la democr...
Periodo histórico 1973-1989 en Chile Una Historia en construcción. Acontecimientos del 11 de septiembre de 1973 Historia ...
Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile. Golpe Militar. Repentina y violenta toma del poder política que real...
Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile. Dictadura. El poder se ejerce sin control, donde los gobernantes no ...
Factores políticos externos. • Contexto de Guerra Fría. • Influencia de la Revolución cubana. • Influencia de EE.UU. Y las...
Testimonios y comunicados acerca de la crisis política.
Visiones historiográficas posteriores.
Democracia y dictadura en la actualidad. 2016 Informe para América Latina del Estudio Internacional de Educación Cívica y...
Actividad de cierre. • ¿Cuál es tu explicación acerca de las causas que llevaron a nuestro país al quiebre de la democraci...
Síntesis. • Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile. • El concepto del acontecimiento. • El concepto del proce...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Segundo medio. Unidad 2. Clase 7. Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile

6 views

Published on

Segundo medio. Unidad 2. Clase 7. Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Segundo medio. Unidad 2. Clase 7. Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile

  1. 1. Clase Nº 7. Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile Analizar diferentes visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile Preguntas. ¿Cuáles son las diferentes visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile?
  2. 2. Periodo histórico 1973-1989 en Chile Una Historia en construcción. Acontecimientos del 11 de septiembre de 1973 Historia del tiempo presente Actores presenciales Testimonio Memoria histórica “Yo lo vi” “yo lo escuche” “Me lo contaron” Verdad histórica
  3. 3. Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile. Golpe Militar. Repentina y violenta toma del poder política que realiza un grupo determinado dentro de un país y que vulnera la legitimidad institucional de un Estado. Pronunciamiento militar Es una manifestación de las FF.AA., generalmente a través de la amenaza del uso de la fuerza y que no termina con el régimen constitucional, ya que los militares no pasan a ocupar las funciones de gobierno, puesto que solo buscan manifestar su descontento ante alguna situación concreta pero no obtener el poder. El concepto del acontecimiento.
  4. 4. Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile. Dictadura. El poder se ejerce sin control, donde los gobernantes no conocen ninguna restricción, quedando las garantías constitucionales abolidas. El poder se concentra en una persona, grupo, partido o institución. En este caso las FF.AA. Régimen militar Las FF.AA. Asumen el poder político total, Ejecutivo, legislativo y judicial. Si bien este último quedó en manos de la Corte Suprema, tácitamente era controlado por la Junta de gobierno. Se trata de un régimen no democrático. El concepto del proceso.
  5. 5. Factores políticos externos. • Contexto de Guerra Fría. • Influencia de la Revolución cubana. • Influencia de EE.UU. Y las Acciones de la CIA para boicotear el gobierno de la UP. La multicausalidad histórica. Factores políticos internos. • Agotamiento del sistema electoral chileno. • Proyectos políticos excluyentes entre si. • Falta de un centro político definido. • Polarización política. • Crisis de la institucionalidad chilena. Factores sociales. • Transformación y participación de los diferentes grupos sociales. • Desigualdad y pobreza como críticas sociales. • Movilización de masas. • Agotamiento del diálogo.
  6. 6. Testimonios y comunicados acerca de la crisis política.
  7. 7. Visiones historiográficas posteriores.
  8. 8. Democracia y dictadura en la actualidad. 2016 Informe para América Latina del Estudio Internacional de Educación Cívica y Ciudadana 57% de estudiantes chilenos de 8° básico estaría de acuerdo con apoyar “un estado dictatorial si dicho estado conlleva orden y seguridad 2016 Prueba de conocimientos de Educación ciudadana 500 puntos promedio Estudiantes que apoyan una dictadura: 464 puntos promedio. Estudiantes que apoyan una dictadura: 522 puntos promedio. 2014 Centro de Estudios de Conflicto y Cohesión Social 30% de chilenos adultos apoyaría o le es indiferente un gobierno autoritario
  9. 9. Actividad de cierre. • ¿Cuál es tu explicación acerca de las causas que llevaron a nuestro país al quiebre de la democracia? • ¿Crees que existen circunstancias que justifican establecer un régimen autoritario?
  10. 10. Síntesis. • Visiones sobre el quiebre de la democracia en Chile. • El concepto del acontecimiento. • El concepto del proceso. • Una historia en construcción. • La multicausalidad histórica. • Testimonios y comunicados acerca de la crisis política. • Visiones historiográficas posteriores. • Democracia y dictadura en la actualidad.

×