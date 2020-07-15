Segundo medio. Unidad 2. Clase 6. El quiebre de la democracia en Chile

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clase Nº 6. El quiebre de la democracia en Chile Explicar el gobierno de la Unidad Popular y los factores que determinaron...
Contexto Histórico. Factores La Guerra Fría y el Mundo Bipolar. El triunfo de la Revolución Cubana. Aparición de nuevos a...
El ascenso del Presidente Salvador Allende. Derecha intenta evitar su ratificación DC solicita garantías constitucionales...
Reformas estructurales. Principales reformas Nacionalización de recursos naturales. Reforma universitaria Mayor participa...
La reforma agraria. Características Busca modificar la estructura de propiedad de la tierra. Propiedad concentrada desde ...
Nacionalización de los recursos naturales. Características El Estado es soberano sobre sus recursos naturales. Chilenizac...
Nacionalización de la industria. Características Nacionalizar los aspectos mas relevantes de la industria El Estado compr...
Redistribución de la renta. Características Generar una masiva redistribución de la renta Alza de salarios Alza de gasto ...
 La Reforma universitaria y educacional. Reforma universitaria Reorientar la labor de la universidad. Aumentar el número ...
 La movilización social. Características Promover la participación popular. Gobierno de Frei crea la “Promoción popular” ...
Crisis de la Unidad Popular. Factores económicos Acaparamiento de productos Desabastecimiento Baja producción Bloqueo int...
Arriba: El desabastecimiento de productos básicos generó la formación de largas filas en espera de obtener lo necesario pa...
Arriba: Fuentes que expresan la determinación de EE.UU para ahogar la economía chile con el propósito de derribar el gobie...
Crisis de la Unidad Popular. Factores políticos Desarrollo de la oposición Dos proyectos contrapuestos Acusación de la Cá...
Arriba: El sector moderado reformista de la Unidad Popular se enfrenta a las ideas radicales que buscan acelerar la revolu...
Crisis de la Unidad Popular. Factores Sociales Tomas de fundos Surgen grupos paramilitares Extrema violencia en las calle...
Arriba: Tomas de tierras en latifundios llevadas a cabo por el Movimiento campesino revolucionario con apoyo del Movimient...
Golpe de Estado de 1973. Conspiración golpista Comandantes en Jefe de las FF.AA. Oposición política Gobierno de EE.UU. (U...
Arriba: El presidente Allende con casco, fusil y acompañado de su escolta personal el día del golpe de Estado. Personas de...
Consecuencias del golpe de Estado. Consecuencias directas Ejecuciones sumarias Exilio de perseguidos políticos Toque de q...
Síntesis. • Contexto Histórico. • El Ascenso del presidente Salvador Allende. • Reformas Estructurales. • Reforma agraria....
Segundo medio. Unidad 2. Clase 6. El quiebre de la democracia en Chile

Published on

Segundo medio. Unidad 2. Clase 6. El quiebre de la democracia en Chile

Segundo medio. Unidad 2. Clase 6. El quiebre de la democracia en Chile

  1. 1. Clase Nº 6. El quiebre de la democracia en Chile Explicar el gobierno de la Unidad Popular y los factores que determinaron el quiebre de la democracia en Chile. Preguntas. ¿Cómo se desarrolló el gobierno de la Unidad Popular? ¿Cuáles fueron los factores que determinaron el quiebre de la democracia en Chile? ¿Cuáles fueron sus consecuencias inmediatas?
  2. 2. Contexto Histórico. Factores La Guerra Fría y el Mundo Bipolar. El triunfo de la Revolución Cubana. Aparición de nuevos actores sociales. La Doctrina de seguridad nacional y la Alianza para el Progreso. Contribuyen a la agitación social y política.
  3. 3. El ascenso del Presidente Salvador Allende. Derecha intenta evitar su ratificación DC solicita garantías constitucionales Elegido con mayoría relativa. Presidente debe ser ratificado por el Congreso Presidente es ratificado por el Congreso con apoyo DC Asesinato del General Schneider Apoyo de EE.UU . • Libertad de trabajo • Libertad de movimiento Garantía de existencia de partidos políticos • Participación social en grupos de la comunidad • Resguardo de la libertad de prensa • Derecho a reunión • Libertad de enseñanza Inviolabilidad de la correspondencia Profesionalización de las FF.AA
  4. 4. Reformas estructurales. Principales reformas Nacionalización de recursos naturales. Reforma universitaria Mayor participación política Reforma agraria Redistribución de los ingresos. Nacionalización de la industria nacional Dibujo que representa la dificultad para dar cumplimiento a las reformas propuestas por la UP.
  5. 5. La reforma agraria. Características Busca modificar la estructura de propiedad de la tierra. Propiedad concentrada desde el siglo XIX. Repartir la tierra entre muchos propietarios. Poner fin al latifundio y Hacer la tierra mas productiva. Favorecer a un grupo social marginado. Pasa por sobre el derecho de propiedad.
  6. 6. Nacionalización de los recursos naturales. Características El Estado es soberano sobre sus recursos naturales. Chilenización del cobre en 1987. El Estado compra el 51% de las acciones de la minería del cobre Los vendedores fueron indemnizados. Nacionalización del cobre en 1971 sin indemnizar a las empresas extranjeras expropiadas. Se tensionan las relaciones con EE.UU.
  7. 7. Nacionalización de la industria. Características Nacionalizar los aspectos mas relevantes de la industria El Estado compra a través de CORFO acciones de empresas y bancos. El Estado expropia e interviene empresas a través de resquicio legal basado en el Decreto 520. Medidas estatales intervencionistas y control de precios.Dividida en áreas. Área social: Empresas en propiedad del Estado. Área mixta: Empresas donde el Estado es el principal accionista. Área privada: Medianas y pequeñas empresas en manos privadas.
  8. 8. Redistribución de la renta. Características Generar una masiva redistribución de la renta Alza de salarios Alza de gasto público. Regulación de precios. Llamado a acelerar la producción. Salario real promedio de Chile entre 1967 y 1977. Las líneas naranjas marcan el principio y fin de la presidencia de Allende.
  9. 9.  La Reforma universitaria y educacional. Reforma universitaria Reorientar la labor de la universidad. Aumentar el número de matrículas. Cátedras paralelas, libertad de cátedra y asistencia libre. Participación en la elección de autoridades. Proyecto de la Escuela Nacional Unificada. ENU. Educación debía ser permanente durante toda la vida. Reforma educacional Creación de organismos de participación para los diferentes estamentos de la comunidad educativa.. Integración y consolidación en un único tipo de establecimiento. Criticada por la oposición, sectores conservadores y la iglesia por considerarlo adoctrinador.
  10. 10.  La movilización social. Características Promover la participación popular. Gobierno de Frei crea la “Promoción popular” Sociedad organizada en todos sus niveles Juntas de vecinos, centros de estudiantes, clubes de ancianos. De esta forma pueden canalizar mejor sus demandas. Promulgación de la ley de sindicalización campesina. Mayor militancia política de los trabajadores.
  11. 11. Crisis de la Unidad Popular. Factores económicos Acaparamiento de productos Desabastecimiento Baja producción Bloqueo internacional Híper inflación Racionamiento. Junta de abastecimientos y precios Mercado negro Paros y huelgas Debido a: • Alza del gasto publico y salarios. • Déficit fiscal. • Impresión indiscriminada de dinero. • Regulación de precios. • Las empresas no tienen grandes utilidades. • Boicot económico de la oposición a través de cierre de empresas, los paros de transportistas, la destrucción y ocultamiento de productos • EE.UU. corta líneas de crédito.
  12. 12. Arriba: El desabastecimiento de productos básicos generó la formación de largas filas en espera de obtener lo necesario para el sustento. Izquierda: Local de venta clausurado por la Junta de Abastecimientos y precios debido a la especulación de productos en el mercado negro.
  13. 13. Arriba: Fuentes que expresan la determinación de EE.UU para ahogar la economía chile con el propósito de derribar el gobierno de presidente Allende. Izquierda: El atentado que costó la vida al Comandante en Jefe del Ejercito General René Schneider fue promovido y financiado por el gobierno de EE.UU y perpetrado por elementos del Frente Patria y Libertad con la intención de impedir Salvador Allende asumiera como presidente.
  14. 14. Crisis de la Unidad Popular. Factores políticos Desarrollo de la oposición Dos proyectos contrapuestos Acusación de la Cámara de Diputados Participación de militares en la UP. Acuerdo sobre el grave quebrantamiento del orden institucional y legal de la República, Sector moderado: Cambios graduales consensuados, evitar una guerra civil, posición reformista. Sector radical: Radicalizar los cambios, conflicto civil es inevitable, acelerar la revolución. Unidad de la oposición DC gira a la derecha. Conformación de la Confederación de la Democracia. CODE. Allende nombra ministros a militares. Comandante en jefe del Ejercito acusado de colaboracionismo. Renuncia y es nombrado en su puesto el General Pinochet. El “Tanquetazo” Levantamiento militar contra el gobierno es frustrado y termina con la rendición de los sublevados.
  15. 15. Arriba: El sector moderado reformista de la Unidad Popular se enfrenta a las ideas radicales que buscan acelerar la revolución. Titular del diario La Segunda pidiendo la renuncia del presidente Allende. Izquierda: El general Prats y el general Pinochet caminan frente a la moneda luego de sofocar el “Tanquetazo” el 29 de junio de 1973.
  16. 16. Crisis de la Unidad Popular. Factores Sociales Tomas de fundos Surgen grupos paramilitares Extrema violencia en las calles La policía se ve sobrepasada ante el continuo choque de los bandos opositores. Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria. MIR. Frente nacionalista Patria y Libertad. Tomas violentas de terrenos pertenecientes a latifundistas Malestar general de la población
  17. 17. Arriba: Tomas de tierras en latifundios llevadas a cabo por el Movimiento campesino revolucionario con apoyo del Movimiento de izquierda revolucionaria. La violencia se había apoderado de la calle a cargo de grupos de choque opositores. Izquierda: Grupos paramilitares imponen sus ideas mediante la violencia en las calles.
  18. 18. Golpe de Estado de 1973. Conspiración golpista Comandantes en Jefe de las FF.AA. Oposición política Gobierno de EE.UU. (UNITAS) FF.AA. Controlan Valparaíso Allende se dirige a La Moneda Escoltado solo por guardia personal La Moneda es bombardeada Escasa resistencia Allende se suicida Asume Junta Nacional de Gobierno Comienza la Dictadura Militar
  19. 19. Arriba: El presidente Allende con casco, fusil y acompañado de su escolta personal el día del golpe de Estado. Personas detenidas por el ejército fuera del Palacio de La Moneda. Izquierda: El Palacio de Gobierno de La Moneda bombardeado por aviones Hawker Hunter de la Fuerza Aérea de Chile.
  20. 20. Consecuencias del golpe de Estado. Consecuencias directas Ejecuciones sumarias Exilio de perseguidos políticos Toque de queda en todo el territorio nacional Detenciones masivas Se suprimen las libertades fundamentales. Poblaciones populares intervenidas Disolución del Parlamento Suspensión de Partidos políticos. Apagón cultural. Junta Militar de Gobierno De Izq. a der. General Director de Carabineros Cesar Mendoza Durán, Almirante José Merino Castro, Capitán General Augusto Pinochet Ugarte y General del Aire Gustavo Leigh Guzmán
  21. 21. Síntesis. • Contexto Histórico. • El Ascenso del presidente Salvador Allende. • Reformas Estructurales. • Reforma agraria. • Nacionalización de la industria. • Nacionalización de recursos naturales. • Redistribución de la renta. • Reforma universitaria. • Reforma educacional. • La movilización social. • Crisis de la Unidad Popular. • Factores económicos • Factores políticos. • Factores sociales. • Consecuencias del Golpe de Estado.

