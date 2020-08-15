Ofertas educativas en educación superior en San Luis Potosí

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Instituciones educativas de educación superior públicas y privadas en San Luis Potosí
Dentro de esta sección tendrás la oportunidad de explorar las diferentes instituciones públicas que se encuentran en san L...
Universidad Autónoma de San Luís Potosí (UASLP) Se fundó el 10 de enero de 1923, es una universidad que se encuentra en co...
5 Universidad Politécnica de San Luis Potosí Es una universidad comprometida con ofrecer una excelencia en sus programas e...
Universidad pedagogica nacional unidad 241 7 Las carreras que te ofrece son las siguientes: • Licenciatura en Educación e ...
Instituto Tecnológico de San Luís Potosí Es una institución publica que oferta diferentes carreras en la búsqueda del desa...
BENEMÉRITA Y CENTENARIAS SCUELA NORMAL DEL ESTADO DE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ 9Es una institución publica orientada a formar docent...
Dentro de esta sección tendrás la oportunidad de explorar las diferentes instituciones privadas que se encuentran en san L...
Universidad potosina LICENCIATURAS • LICENCIATURA EN ESTOMATOLOGÍA • LICENCIATURA EN COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL • LICENCIATURA...
Es una universidad privada fundada desde 1997 y cuenta con 4 campus en San Luis Potosí, esta en el ranking como una de las...
Universidad del centro de México 13 Es una institución privada situada creada desde 1985, la universidad se centra en fome...
Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey – ITESM ○ Administración y Administración Pública ○ Arquitectu...
UNID – Universidad Interamericana para el Desarrollo 15 • Administración y Administración Pública • Arquitectura Moda y Di...
16Sin duda alguna en la San Luis Potosí cuenta con infinidad de universidades privadas con diferentes opciones educativas ...
Gracias! ○ Cualquier duda estamos para apoyarte ○ Recuerda explorar todas las opciones con calma e identificar la que más ...
Bibliografía ○ Mextudia. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://mextudia.com/en-tu- ciudad/san-luis-potosi/ ○ Secretaria de Educación...
Ofertas educativas en educación superior en San Luis Potosí

44 views

Published on

Esta presentación muestra las diferentes universidades y las ofertas que nos ofrecen en el estado de San Luis Potosí

Published in: Education
Ofertas educativas en educación superior en San Luis Potosí

  1. 1. Instituciones educativas de educación superior públicas y privadas en San Luis Potosí
  2. 2. Dentro de esta sección tendrás la oportunidad de explorar las diferentes instituciones públicas que se encuentran en san Luis potosí y las carreras que te ofertan con el fin de que generes un análisis de las diferentes opciones educativas con las que cuentas para continuar tu preparación académica Instituciones públicas
  3. 3. Universidad Autónoma de San Luís Potosí (UASLP) Se fundó el 10 de enero de 1923, es una universidad que se encuentra en constante crecimiento y fortalecimiento académico, cultural y de investigación, se refleja una institución bien consolidada que genera impulso a quienes quieren forjar su futuro profesional dentro de esta universidad, cuenta con carreras en diferentes áreas académicas en la que puedes desarrollarte profesionalmente, en la siguiente diapositiva se enlista la lista de carreras que esta institución oferta. 3 Si quieres conocer mas puedes ir a: http://www.uaslp.mx/
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5 Universidad Politécnica de San Luis Potosí Es una universidad comprometida con ofrecer una excelencia en sus programas educativos, en el cual se presenta un modelo educativo abierto y flexible, con un compromiso con el desarrollo social y económico del estado de San Luis Potosí, re rige bajo los valores de integridad, responsabilidad, trascendencia, constancia, respeto, compromiso por mencionar algunos, entre lo destacable de sus objetivos estratégicos están encausados en mantener y fortalecer la permanecía y calidad de sus programas educativo y potencializar la innovación de sus estudiantes. Para conocer mas puedes entrar a su pagina oficial: http://www.upslp.edu.mx/upslp/
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. Universidad pedagogica nacional unidad 241 7 Las carreras que te ofrece son las siguientes: • Licenciatura en Educación e Innovación Pedagógica • Licenciatura en Psicología Educativa • Licenciatura en Pedagogía Es una institución pública centrada en ofrecer licenciaturas en el sector educativo, tiene presencia a nivel nacional y aquí en san Luis potosí cuenta con una sede educativa, es una excelente opción si lo que te interesa es dedicarte a la docencia Para conocer mas puedes visitar: http://www.upnslp.edu.mx/
  8. 8. Instituto Tecnológico de San Luís Potosí Es una institución publica que oferta diferentes carreras en la búsqueda del desarrollo sustentable, formando profesionistas de excelencia, emprendedores comprometidos con su contexto. 8Carreras que oferta el (ITSLP) Ingeniería Industrial Ingeniería Mecánica Ingeniería Mecatrónica Ingeniería Eléctrica Ingeniería Electrónica Ingeniería Sistemas Computacionales Ingeniería Informática Ingeniería en Gestión Empresarial Licenciatura en Administración Licenciatura en Turismo Para conocer mas sobre el ITSLP puedes ir a su sitio oficial: https://slp.tecnm.mx/
  9. 9. BENEMÉRITA Y CENTENARIAS SCUELA NORMAL DEL ESTADO DE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ 9Es una institución publica orientada a formar docentes en diferentes áreas de educación es una de las mejores universidades si tu área de interés es ser docente, además que tiene carreras enfocadas al grado escolar que sea de tu interés. Si te interesa conocer mas de esta universidad puedes visitar su sitio oficial: http://www.beceneslp.edu.mx/
  10. 10. Dentro de esta sección tendrás la oportunidad de explorar las diferentes instituciones privadas que se encuentran en san Luis potosí y las carreras que te ofertan buscando complementar tu análisis de otras opciones que tienes para seguirte desarrollando en tu educación. Instituciones privadas
  11. 11. Universidad potosina LICENCIATURAS • LICENCIATURA EN ESTOMATOLOGÍA • LICENCIATURA EN COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL • LICENCIATURA EN CONTADOR PÚBLICO. • LICENCIATURA EN MERCADOTECNIA Y COMUNICACIÓN • LICENCIATURA EN TRABAJO SOCIAL • LICENCIATURA EN DERECHO • LICENCIATURA EN CRIMINOLOGIA • MEDICINA Ingenierías • INGENIEROEN PRODUCCION DE CULTIVOS PROTEGIDOS • INGENIEROEN MECANICOADMINISTRADOR • INGENIEROEN MECATRONICA • INGENIEROINDUSTRIALAUTOMOTRIZ 11 Es una institución privada que surge con el compromiso de lograr el máximo aprovechamiento de sus alumnos, esta institución oferta diferentes licenciaturas y ingenieras. Si te interesa conocer información mas detallada puedes visitar: http://www.campusup.edu.mx/
  12. 12. Es una universidad privada fundada desde 1997 y cuenta con 4 campus en San Luis Potosí, esta en el ranking como una de las mejores 100 universidades del país. Universidad Tangamanga Ingenierías • Mecatrónica • Industrial • Tecnologías de Información y Telecomunicaciones • Industrial Automotriz 12 Ciencias de la Salud • Enfermería • Nutrición • Psicología Otras • Arquitectura • Diseño Gráfico Digital • Mercadotecnia Ciencias sociales • Administración Contaduría Pública) • Derecho • Trabajo Social Educación • Puericultura • Educación Física y el Deporte • Pedagogía • Educación en la Enseñanza de Lenguas Extranjeras Para conocer mas puedes visitarla en: https://www.utan.edu.mx/
  13. 13. Universidad del centro de México 13 Es una institución privada situada creada desde 1985, la universidad se centra en fomentar el desarrollo académico, una formación integral, buscando el desarrollo y cambio social, aquí te compartimos algunas de las diferentes opciones educativas que te oferta esta universidad. Si te interesa conocer información mas detallada puedes visitar: www.ucem.edu.mx Área: Licenciaturas Licenciatura en Administración del Deporte Licenciatura en Administración y Gestión de Empresas Licenciatura en Ciencias de la Comunicación Licenciatura en Ciencias Políticas y Administración Pública Licenciatura en Comunicación Gráfica Licenciatura en Derecho Licenciatura en Filosofía Licenciatura en Nutrición Área: Ingenierías Industrial Administrado
  14. 14. Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey – ITESM ○ Administración y Administración Pública ○ Arquitectura Moda y Diseño ○ Comercio y Relaciones Internacionales ○ Contabilidad ○ Ingeniería y Tecnología ○ Investigación y Desarrollo ○ Lengua y Literatura ○ Matemática, Economía y Finanzas ○ Programas Empresariales ○ Psicología y Ciencias del Comportamiento ○ Publicidad, Mercadotecnia y RRPP ○ Transporte y Logística 14 Es una institución privada con un campus en san Luis Potosí que te ofrece las siguientes opciones educativas. Para conocer mas puedes ir a: https://tec.mx/es/san-luis-potosi
  15. 15. UNID – Universidad Interamericana para el Desarrollo 15 • Administración y Administración Pública • Arquitectura Moda y Diseño • Comunicación, Periodismo, Ciencias de la Información • Deportes y Educación Física • Derecho y Leyes • Educación y Pedagogía • Informática e Información • Ingeniería y Tecnología • Publicidad, Mercadotecnia Es una sede de la Universidad Interamericana para el Desarrollo. Localizada en la capital del estado de San Luis Potosí y oferta las siguientes carreras universitarias: Para conocer mas puedes ir a: https://www.unid.edu.mx/
  16. 16. 16Sin duda alguna en la San Luis Potosí cuenta con infinidad de universidades privadas con diferentes opciones educativas para complementar la información te mostramos otras opciones que puedes visitar y conocer lo que te están ofertando Universidad Cuauhtemoc (UCSLP) Puedes conocerla en: https://www.ucslp.edu.mx/ Universidad del Valle de México (UVM) Puedes conocerla en: https://uvm.mx/la- uvm/campus/san-luis-potosi Universidad TecMilenio Puedes conocerla en: https://www.tecmilenioslp.com/ Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Campus (EBC) Puedes conocerla en: https://www.ebc.mx/campus/san-luis-potosi/
  17. 17. Gracias! ○ Cualquier duda estamos para apoyarte ○ Recuerda explorar todas las opciones con calma e identificar la que más se acerca a tus intereses 17
  18. 18. Bibliografía ○ Mextudia. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://mextudia.com/en-tu- ciudad/san-luis-potosi/ ○ Secretaria de Educación de Gobierno del Estado. (s.f.). Obtenido de Instituciones de Educación Superior: http://seslp.gob.mx/?institucioneseduc acionsuperior ○ 18

