TRANSMISION DE DATOS

  1. 1. Clever Villegas Burga Jorge Paredes Toledo http://www.systemsupa.blogspot.pe
  2. 2. • El proceso mediante el cual se transmite información entre dos o más puntos, son los elemento o técnicas que se emplean para transportar la información que se genera, procesa y almacena en los sistemas de cómputo. Las redes constan de dos o más computadoras conectadas entre sí y permiten compartir recursos e información. La información por compartir suele consistir en archivos y datos. DEFINICION
  3. 3.  Ondas de radio: las ondas electromagnéticas son omnidireccionales, así que no son necesarias las antenas parabólicas.  Microondas terrestres: se utilizan antenas parabólicas con un diámetro aproximado de unos tres metros.  Microondas por satélite: se hacen enlaces entre dos o más estaciones terrestres que se denominan estaciones base.  Infrarrojos: se enlazan transmisores y receptores que modulan la luz infrarroja no coherente. CARACTERISTICAS
  4. 4. BENEFICIOS  Permiten compartir periféricos costosos, como impresoras láser, módems, plotters, etc.  Facilitan compartir grandes cantidades de información a través de distintos programas, bases de datos, etc.; para hacer más fácil su uso y actualización.  Reducen, e incluso eliminan, la duplicación de trabajo.  Permite utilizar correo electrónico para enviar o recibir mensajes de diferentes usuarios de la misma o diferentes redes.  Reemplazan o complementan a las minicomputadoras eficientemente y a un costo bastante reducido.
  5. 5.  Adaptadores de red  Cables de red  Cable de par trenzado  Cable coaxial  Cable de fibra óptica COMPONENTES DE UNA RED
  6. 6. RECOMENDACIONES  Es necesario que el estudiante o practicante, sepa a fondo el tema de las conexiones de redes, debido a que si se realiza una conexión de datos incorrecta a ningún momento se va a poder establecer contacto entre las mismas, causando una pérdida de tiempo, dinero, etc.  Tanto el emulador como la simulación de la red deben estar bien instalados, configurados, además de digitar bien los comandos, para que se ejecuten correctamente, cumplan las funciones programadas, de esta manera la red rendirá y cumplirá cada paso de la programación correspondiente sin ningún problema.
  7. 7. CONCLUCIONES  Durante las últimas décadas el desarrollo de las computadoras ha venido evolucionando de manera muy rápida, a tal punto que se han venido creado nuevas formas de comunicación, que cada vez son más aceptadas por el mundo actual.  Los medios de transmisión de datos juegan un papel importante dentro del manejo de las comunicaciones siendo ellos los determinantes de su buen o mal funcionamiento.  Además de permitir la comunicación no solo desde un mismo salón sino alrededor del mundo, es decir, que no es estrictamente necesario tener dos o más computadoras cercas para comunicarse y acceder a la información

