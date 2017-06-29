Manual mantenimiento sistemas refrigeracion conalep 313

COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO ...
  1. 1. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 1 “MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO A SISTEMAS DE REFRIGERACIÓN Y AIRE ACONDICIONADO” Autor: Capacitación Conalep 181 Administrador: Ing. Delia Marcela Rodríguez Moreno. Conalep 181 Revisión: Ing. Jorge Méndez Miranda. Conalep 313
  2. 2. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 2 Nombre del participante: _________________________________________
  3. 3. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 3 ÍNDICE Tema página I. Seguridad en trabajo con equipos de Aire Acondicionado 5 II. Principios básicos de Refrigeración y Aire Acondicionado 9 III. Ciclo de refrigeración 26 IV. Uso y manejo de herramientas y equipo de medición 32 V. Mantenimiento preventivo de equipos 35 VI. Guía de fallas en los sistemas 41
  4. 4. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 4 Objetivo General • Que el participante adquiera el conocimiento de pruebas de funcionamiento del sistema en su conjunto, mediante el manejo de equipo y herramienta de acuerdo con los manuales de operación, así como las habilidades para realizar el mantenimiento preventivo de los equipos de refrigeración y aire acondicionado. Introducción • El aire acondicionado, incluso en zonas templadas en las que solo se emplea algunos meses al año, está considerado como uno de los elementos de confort esenciales de la vida moderna. Empleado al principio en tiendas y oficinas, el aire acondicionado es ahora un sistema completamente normal en hogares, fábricas y automóviles.
  5. 5. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 5 I. SEGURIDAD EN TRABAJO CON EQUIPOS DE AIRE ACONDICIONADO Las siguientes son consideraciones que se deben de tomar en cuenta cuando se trabaja con gases refrigerantes fluorocarbonados. Antes de utilizar o trabajar con cualquier gas refrigerante, el técnico deberá estar familiarizado con los procedimientos de seguridad relativos a cada uno en especial. Esto toma una relevante importancia cuando se van a cambiar refrigerantes. La hoja de seguridad de cada gas debe ser consultada. Todos los fabricantes las tienen a disposición de los técnicos y algunas de las páginas de internet en las que se pueden consultar son: www.quimobasicos.com.mx www.suva.com.mx www.forane.com RIESGOS DE SALUD Debido a que la toxicidad de los refrigerantes fluorocarbonados es baja, la posibilidad de un accidente menor o de sufrir la muerte son de baja posibilidad de un accidente menor o de sufrir la muerte son de baja posibilidad. Los vapores son generalmente mucho más pesados que el aire. No deberá trabajar en áreas cerradas, ya que si se tiene un derrame o una fuga grande de gas, va inhibir la presencia de oxígeno. INHALACIÓN Inhalar una gran cantidad de vapores es peligroso y puede llegar a ser mortal. Exponerse a niveles elevados de fluorocarbonados por arriba de los permitidos puede ocasionar síntomas de asfixia, también es posible que se presente pérdida de coordinación sicomotriz, aumento del pulso cardiaco, sensibilización cardiaca, respiración más profunda o inconciencia. Si se presentan algunos de estos síntomas se debe salir al aire fresco. PIEL El contacto del refrigerante líquido sobre la piel puede causar quemaduras por congelación, la cual se manifiesta por palidez o enrojecimiento, pérdida de sensibilidad o hinchazón. Se debe lavar la parte afectada con agua abundante durante 15 minutos. OJOS
  6. 6. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 6 Los mismos efectos y medidas preventivas que para la piel. OTROS RIESGOS La mayoría de los compuestos halogenados se descomponen a altas temperaturas. Los químicos que se presentan bajo estas condiciones son ácidos halogenados, y posiblemente halogenuros de carbonilo. También se libera el ácido fluorhídrico. Si el compuesto contiene cloro se liberará el ácido clorhídrico. Afortunadamente los ácidos halogenados pueden ser detectados, ya que ocasionan picazón en la nariz, y así pueden ser percibidos en bajas concentraciones cuando aún no alcanzan un nivel en donde puedan ser tóxicos. Estos ácidos sirven como aviso de que una descomposición del gas ha ocurrido. Si son detectados, el área debe ser evacuada y ventilada hasta que se eliminen los productos de la descomposición (acidez en el sistema, quemadura de un compresor hermético o semi-hermético). PRECAUCIONES o Leer la hoja de seguridad del gas que se va a utilizar o Trabajar en un área ventilada o NO exponer los gases refrigerantes al calor de los sopletes, chispas o fuentes de calor o Cuando se haga una prueba de fugas en un sistema de refrigeración, utilizar nitrógeno gaseoso para subir la presión del sistema, después de haber recuperado el refrigerante. o Utilizar siempre un regulador de nitrógeno para elevar la presión de un sistema a un nivel seguro. La presión de prueba no deberá ser mayor a la presión de trabajo máxima, de lado de baja presión, para buscar fugas. o Nunca utilizar oxígeno o aire comprimido para presurizar sistemas, algunos refrigerantes pueden explotar en un ambiente presurizado y combinado con aire. ASHRAE ESTÁNDAR 34 La Sociedad Americana de Ingenieros de la Calefacción, Refrigeración y Aire Acondicionado ( Por sus siglas en inglés AHSRAE) ha elaborado una tabla de seguridad para los gases refrigerantes, basada en la toxicidad y la inflamabilidad del gas.
  7. 7. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 7 La clasificación de la toxicidad de los gases está basada en los índices TLV/TWA. “TLV” (Threshold Limit Value).- Concentración máxima permisible, expresada en la exposición al gas en el orden de 8 a 12 hrs. Por día, cinco días a la semana, durante 40 años, y el TWA (Time-Weighted Average).- Concentración ponderada en el tiempo, expresada en horas por día. Los gases refrigerantes están clasificados en dos clases, dependiendo del tiempo máximo permisible que una persona puede estar expuesta a éstos. La intención de este estándar es la de referirse, por un método simple, a los refrigerantes con número y letras, en vez de utilizar el nombre químico del gas, fórmula o marca. Algunas de las características de clasificación del estándar 34 Serie Nombre Gas 000 Metano R-12 100 Etano R-134a 400 Zeotropo R-410A 500 Azeotropo R-502 o La letra minúscula denota gas isómero, ejemplo en el R-134a o La letra mayúscula denota una mezcla, ejemplo en el R-410ª Respecto a los dígitos numéricos, el estándar dice: o Primer dígito, de derecha a izquierda = número de átomos de flúor en el compuesto. o Siguiente dígito hacia la izquierda = número de átomos de carbono menos 1 (no se usa cuando es igual a cero). o Cuarto dígito hacia la izquierda = número de enlaces dobles. Ejemplo: R-22 (CHCIF2) • Número de átomos de Flúor = 2 • Número de átomos de Hidrógeno = 2 • Número de átomos de Carbono = 1 • Puesto que el carbono tiene cuatro ligas y el total de F y H es igual a 3, existe un átomo de Cl Toxicidad Toxicidad
  8. 8. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 8 Infla mabil idad • Clase A: TLV7TWA 400 ppm o mayor • Clase B: TLV7TWA 399 ppm o menor La inflamabilidad también se clasifica: • Clase 1: no propaga la flama • Clase 2: baja propagación de flama • Clase 3: alta propagación de flama Los refrigerantes se pueden clasificar según la tabla anterior. Como se ve, un gas refrigerante “A1” significa que es uno de los gases más seguros con los que se puede trabajar, y el “B3” es el más peligroso. Los refrigerantes más recomendados para las sustituciones, generalmente están clasificados como “A1”. Inflamabilidad Alta A3 Hidrocarbonos B3 Cloruro de Vinilo Inflamabilidad Media A2 R-412b, R-152a B2 Amoniaco Inflamabilidad Baja A1 R-22, R-134a B1 R-123
  9. 9. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 9 II. PRINCIPIOS BÁSICOS DE REFRIGERACIÓN Y AIRE ACONDICIONADO Cada día es más frecuente el uso de sistemas de aire acondicionado, tanto en aplicaciones industriales como comerciales y residenciales. Todos estamos familiarizados con el término “Aire Acondicionado” pero este ha sido aplicado a conceptos diversos. AIRE ACONDICIONADO Es la creación y mantenimiento de una atmósfera que tenga condiciones de temperatura, humedad, circulación del aire y pureza tales que produzca los efectos deseados del confort, decimos “para el confort”, porque estamos acostumbrados a hablar de aire acondicionado aplicados a lugares en el que habite el hombre, sin embargo, también es usado en espacios donde son manejados o almacenados diferentes tipos de materiales, por ejemplo: las computadoras, las vacunas entre otros. Hemos indicado en la definición anterior que deben existir ciertas condiciones de temperatura para que nos produzca efecto de confort; esto significa que en verano es necesario remover el calor del área que queremos acondicionar; por lo tanto, un sistema de refrigeración es auxiliar de un sistema de aire acondicionado, puesto que en cierta época del año es necesario tener temperaturas menores que la de la atmosfera que rodea a dicho local. Por lo tanto podemos definir la refrigeración así: REFRIGERACIÓN Es la transferencia de calor desde un lugar donde no se desea, a otro lugar, donde no importa cederlo. En invierno, es necesario agregar calor al área que se desea acondicionar para dar la sensación de confort deseada. Por lo tanto, cada vez más, los aparatos empleados para el enfriamiento y ventilación de un edificio están combinándose con los aparatos de calefacción, de tal manera que e l mismo equipo pueda emplearse todo el año. Es interesante notar que cualquier aspecto de la calefacción, la refrigeración y el aire acondicionado, es una aplicación de uno o más de los principios fundamentales de la termodinámica, en donde se aplican conceptos de calor, transferencia de calor, energía, temperatura, trabajo, presión, fuerza, materia, etc. Por lo tanto, para poder entender el proceso de acondicionamiento del are, es necesario, ante todo, entender cada uno de estos conceptos. MATERIA Es todo lo que tiene peso y ocupa un espacio. La materia esta compuesta de moléculas, las
  10. 10. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 10 moléculas a su vez están formadas de partículas mas pequeñas llamadas átomos y estos, a su vez, están compuestos de partículas aún más pequeñas llamadas átomos y estos, a su vez, están compuestas de partículas aún más pequeñas conocidas como electrón, protón, neutrón, etc. La molécula es la más pequeña partícula de materia en que se puede subdividir una sustancia particular, reteniendo aún su identidad original. Por ejemplo: u grano de sal de mesa (NaCl) puede dividirse en moléculas individuales y cada molécula de sal en sus átomos, de manera que es posible subdividir una molécula de sal en sus átomos componentes. Un átomo de sodio y un átomo de cloro, por lo tanto, si se divide la molécula de sal en sus átomos. La molécula de oxígeno (02), por ejemplo, está compuesta de dos átomos de oxígeno. Si la molécula de oxígeno se divide en sus dos componentes, cada átomo será un átomo de oxígeno, la substancia original. Pero los átomos de oxígeno no son estables en esta condición; no permanecerán como átomos libres y separados de oxígeno, sino que, si se les permite, se unirán, ya sea con átomos o moléculas de otras substancias para formar u nuevo compuesto, o se recombinarán entre si para formar nuevamente una, molécula de oxígeno. Se supone que las moléculas que forman una substancia se mantienen en su posición por fuerzas de atracción que existente entre cargas eléctricas de signo diferente o entre las cargas magnéticas diferentes. ESTADOS DE LA MATERIA La materia puede existir en tres fases o estados diferentes de agregación: solido, líquido o gaseoso (vapor). Por ejemplo: el agua es un líquido, pero esta misma substancia puede existir como hielo, que es un sólido, o como vapor, que es un estado gaseoso. Las moléculas que se supone además, están en un estado de vibración o movimiento rápido, constante y que la rapidez y extensión de la vibración o movimiento molecular determina la cantidad de energía que posee la materia. Es decir, u cuerpo tiene energía interna, debido a su movimiento molecular. ESTADO SÓLIDO: La materia en estado sólido tiene una estructura molecular rígida y tiende a retener si dimensión o forma, o sea que sus moléculas tienen energía interna relativamente pequeña.
  11. 11. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 11 ESTADO LÍQUIDO: En el estado líquido hay mayor energía interna que es el estado sólido. La mayor energía de las moléculas les permite vencer hasta cierto grado las fuerzas de atracción recíprocas. Por lo tanto, no están sujetas tan rígidamente como en el estado sólido, pueden moverse libremente y su configuración depende del recipiente que contenga al líquido de que se trate. ESTADO GASEOSO: Este estado de la materia tiene mayor cantidad de energía que los dos anteriores; sus moléculas están prácticamente libres, no están sujetas a las fuerzas de atracción, es decir, vence esas fuerzas, que se mueven a velocidades elevadas y chocan unas con otras. Por eso, la materia en estado gaseoso, no tiene tamaño ni forma y se debe almacenar en un recipiente sellado. TRABAJO: Cuando una fuerza se aplica a una masa o cuerpo y lo mueve una distancia, se produce trabajo.
  12. 12. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 12 Energía: Siempre que se efectúa trabajo o se desarrolla un movimiento de cualquier clase, hay energía. Se dice que un cuerpo posee energía, cuando tiene la capacidad de desarrollar trabajo. Por lo tanto, la energía se describe como la facultad de desarrollar trabajo. En un cuerpo la energía puede encontrarse en una sola o en las dos formas básicas siguientes: Cinética y Potencial. Energía Cinética: es la que posee un cuerpo como resultado de su desplazamiento o velocidad. Energía Potencial: es la que posee un cuerpo debido a su posición o configuración. Toda la energía se puede clasificar dentro de las dos clases básicas: Cinética o potencial. Sin embargo, la energía puede aparecer en cualquiera de varias formas diferentes, tales como: Energía Mecánica, Energía Eléctrica, Energía Química, Energía Térmica, etc. Y fácilmente se convierte de una forma a otra. La energía eléctrica, por ejemplo, se convierte en energía calorífica en un calentador, en un tostador eléctrico, entre otros. La energía eléctrica se convierte en energía mecánica en los motores eléctricos, en los solenoides, en otros aparatos mecánicos. En fin, la energía solo se gasta, en sentido de que se convierte de una a otra forma. Este nos lleva a la Primera Ley de la Termodinámica que trata sobre la conservación de la energía, y dice: La cantidad de energía es constante, no puede crearse ni destruirse, solo se transforma. CALOR Calor es una forma de energía. Es la energía térmica generada por el movimiento de las
  13. 13. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 13 moléculas en la metería. Todos los días hablamos del calor y del frío. Con estos términos nos referimos a la temperatura del medio ambiente que nos rodea, en comparación con lo que para nosotros es temperaturas de confort. Pero realmente, desde punto de vista científico, no existe el frio; es decir, lo que comúnmente llamamos frío es ausencia de calor. Entonces, cuando nuestro cuerpo siente frío es que este está fluyendo del ambiente hacia nuestro cuerpo. Esta transferencia de calor se da entre los cuerpos. El calor siempre fluye del cuerpo cuya temperatura es más elevada hacia el que tiene la temperatura más baja; o sea, de un cuerpo caliente a otro frio y nunca en la dirección opuesta. A esto se refiere la segunda ley termodinámica que dice: El calor siempre fluye de un cuerpo más caliente a un cuerpo más frio, nunca en la dirección opuesta. El calor fluye de tres maneras: por Conducción, por Convección y por Radiación. CONDUCCIÓN: La conducción es un proceso de traslado en el cual la transferencia de calor se produce en la substancia de una, molécula a la otra, o de una substancia a otra que este en contacto directo con ella. En cualquier caso, las moléculas calentadas comunican su energía a las otras que se encuentran inmediatamente adyacentes a ellas. CONVECCIÓN: La convección es la transferencia de calor mediante el movimiento. La convección implica el movimiento de la substancia calentada y se aplica a los líquidos y gases. Cuando se calienta una porción cualquiera de un fluido, esta se expande, aumentando su volumen por unidad de peso; la porción más fría y más pesada del fluido. RADIACIÓN: La radiación es la transferencia de calor que no requiere ni un medio para propagarse, pues se propaga en forma de una onda calorífica, estén fríos o calientes; cuando más caliente se halle un cuerpo, mayor será el calor que irradie. TEMPERATURA No hay que confundir calor con temperatura. Todas las substancias tiene dos propiedades térmicas: Temperatura y Calor. La temperatura de una substancia es solo una indicación de su grado de calor, no de la cantidad de calor. El termómetro es el instrumento más comúnmente usado para medir el grado de calor o la temperatura de un cuerpo. Debido a sus temperaturas de congelación bajas coeficientes de expansión constantes, los líquidos que se usan más frecuentes en los termómetros son el mercurio y el alcohol.
  14. 14. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 14 El termómetro de mercurio es el más preciso de los dos, debido a que su coeficiente de expansión es más constante a lo largo de un rango de temperatura más amplio que el del alcohol. Sin embrago los termómetros de mercurio tienen la desventaja de que son más caros y más difíciles de leer, mientras que el alcohol es más barato y puede colocarse para mejorar la visibilidad. Hay tres tipos de diferentes temperaturas: Temperatura de Bulbo Seco, Temperatura de Bulbo Húmedo y Temperatura de Condensación. La temperatura de bulbo Seco, es la que se nos resulta más familiar, puesto que se mide con el termómetro común de Bulbo Seco. La temperatura de Bulbo Húmedo es la que indica un termómetro de bulbo húmedo y será siempre más baja que la temperatura de bulbo seco. La temperatura de bulbo húmedo se mide con un termómetro más baja que la temperatura de bulbo seco. La temperatura de Bulbo Húmedo se mide con un termómetro de bulbo seco l cual se le coloca un trapo o paño mojado en el bulbo, el cual se hace girar y al hacerlo, disminuye la temperatura, debido a la evaporación del agua del trapo. La temperatura de punto de condensación es aquella a la cual comienza la condensación del vapor de agua cuando se reduce su temperatura. Dos escalas de temperatura son comúnmente usadas a la actualidad. La escala Fahrenheit se usa en los países que han adoptado el sistema métrico decimal, así como en los trabajos científicos. Otras dos escalas que se usan actualmente den las mediciones de temperaturas son: la escala de Kelvin y la Rankine. La escala Kelvin es de temperatura absoluta y se basa en la escala centígrada, la escala Rankine, es también de tipo absoluto pero se basa en la escala Fahrenheit.
  15. 15. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 15 COMPARACIÓN DE LAS ESCALAS NORMALES Y ABSOLUTAS Se ha dejado ya establecido que un termómetro mide solamente la intensidad del calor y no la cantidad. Sin embargo, cuando se trabaja con calor, es necesario con frecuencia determinar cantidades de calor, es obvio que se requiere, entonces, de una medida de calor. El calor es una forma de energía y, como tal, es intangible, no se puede medir directamente. Sino solamente por sus efectos sobre un material, por ejemplo: el cambio de temperatura, color, estado, tamaño, etc. La unidad común mente usada en el sistema métrico decimales es la Calórica. La calórica es la cantidad de calor requerida para cambiar la temperatura de un gramo de agua 1°C. Esta es la cantidad de calor, agregada a un gramo de agua elevará su temperatura 1°C. Recíprocamente, si se retira una caloría de un gramo de agua, la temperatura del agua descenderá 1°C. En el sistema inglés, la unidad usada es la British Thermal Unit (BTU). La definición de BTU, es similar a la de Caloría; un BTU es la cantidad de calor requerida para cambiar la temperatura de una libra de agua en 1°F.
  16. 16. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 16 Esta pirámide invertida represente una teoría de la naturaleza de calor y sus efectos sobre la temperatura. La temperatura de cero absolutos, es el punto donde teóricamente no hay calor ni movimiento molecular. En esa temperatura y debajo de esta temperatura, prácticamente no existe vida. Vimos en la pirámide que únicamente en el cero absoluto no hay calor, arriba de ese punto si existe calor. Por lo tanto los cuerpos tienen calor; todos tienen moléculas en movimiento. Hay tres tipos de calor que interesan en el campo del aire acondicionado y la refrigeración: Calor Especifico, Calor Sensible y Calor Latente. CALOR ESPECÍFICO El calor específico de una materia es la cantidad de calor requerida para cambiar la temperatura de un kilogramo del material en 1°C. El calor específico de cualquier material, igual que el del agua, varia, pero esta variación es tan ligera, que resulta suficientemente preciso, en la mayor parte de los cálculos, el considerar que el calor específico es una cantidad constante. Sin embargo, lo anterior no es cierto cuando el material pasa por un cambio de estado físico. El calor específico de una materia en el estado sólido es aproximadamente de la mitad del valor del mismo material en estado líquido. CALOR SENSIBLE Cuando el calor, absorbido o entregado por un material, causa o acompaña a un cambio de la
  17. 17. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 17 temperatura del material, el calor transferido se identifica como Calor Sensible. El calor Sensible sólo se refiere a un cambio en la temperatura; no causa ni una modificación en el estado de la sustancia. Se le denomina <Sensible> por que puede percibirse con el sentido del tacto y se puede medir con un termómetro. CALOR LATENTE Cuando al calor, ya sea agregado a un material o entregado por este, produce o acompaña a algún cambio en el estado físico del material, se conoce como Calor Latente. Éste al extraerse o tomarse de alguna substancia produce un cambio de estado en ella, pero no modifica su temperatura durante el tiempo que se tiene el cambio físico. Se le denomina “Latente” puesto que existe, pero no se manifiesta exteriormente, es decir no puede percibirse con el sentido del tacto y no se registra con el termómetro. PRESIÓN Para poder definir la presión, es necesario conocer que es fuerza. Fuerza es todo aquello que tenga tendencia a iniciar el movimiento de un cuerpo, a hacer que cese dicho movimiento o a cambiar su dirección. Una fuerza puede también cambiar el tamaño o forma de un cuerpo. La fuerza mas conocida es el peso. El peso de un cuerpo es una medida de la fuerza que ejerce la atracción de la gravedad sobre el mismo. Existen muchas fuerzas además de la de gravedad, todas se miden en unidades de peso. La presión es la fuerza ejercida en la unidad de área. Se pude describir como la medida de la intensidad de una fuerza en un punto cualquiera sobre la superficie de contacto. El vacío, prácticamente lo conocemos como ausencia de presión. El vacío es la ausencia completa de material o, dentro de nuestras aplicaciones, es un estado de aire en que este se halla tan fino, (rarificado). Que la presión que tiene es muy inferior a la presión atmosférica normal. PRESIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA La tierra está rodeada de una envoltura de atmosfera o aire que se extiende hacia arriba desde la superficie de la tierra a una distancia aproximada de 100km. El aire tiene peso, y debido a él, ejerce presión sobre tierra. La presión ejercida por la
  18. 18. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 18 atmosfera se conoces como Presión Atmosférica. El peso de una columna de aire en una sección transversal de un centímetro cuadrado, que se extendiera de la superficie de la tierra, al nivel del mar, hasta los límites superiores de la atmosfera, sería de 1.0333kg. Por lo tanto, la presión de la superficie de la tierra al nivel del mar, resultante del peso de la atmosfera, es de 1.0333kg. Por centímetro cuadrado; lo cual equivale a 14.7 libras por pulgada cuadrada, en el sistema inglés. En realidad, la presión de la atmosfera no es constante, sino que varía de hora a hora, dependiendo de la temperatura, del vapor de agua que contenga y de algunos otros factores. Una columna de mercurio de 760 mm de altura es la medida de una presión equivalente a 1.0333kb por centímetro cuadrado, de ahí que las presiones debajo de la presión atmosférica generalmente reciben el nombre de presión de Vacío y se expresan en Milímetros de Mercurio. En los trabajos de refrigeración y de aire acondicionado las presiones por encima de la presión atmosféricas son medidas en libras por pulgadas cuadrada, 0kg por centímetro cuadrado, y las presiones por debajo de la presión atmosférica son medidas en milímetros de mercurio o pulgadas de mercurio. PRESIÓN MANOMÉTRICA En los trabajos de refrigeración y aire acondicionado, la presión se mide generalmente por medio de manómetros. Estos manómetros han sido diseñados para medir presiones superiores a la atmosférica, vale decir que los manómetros están calibradas para que se lea creo a la presión atmosférica normal. Las presiones señaladas por un manómetro se denominan Presiones Manométricas. PRESIÓN ABSOLUTA La presión absoluta se entiende como presión Total o Real de un fluido. La presión absoluta es igual a la suma de la presión atmosférica más la presión manométrica. La presión que se lee en un manómetro no es la presión total o real de fluido en un recipiente, sino que le manómetro mide solamente la diferencia de presión entre la presión total del fluido del recipiente y la presión atmosférica. Cuando la presión del fluido es superior a la atmosférica, a presión absoluta se determina sumando la presión atmosférica a la manométrica, y cuando la presión del fluido es inferior, la presión absoluta se encuentra restando la presión del manómetro de la presión atmosférica.
  19. 19. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 19 En cualquiera de los tres estados físicos de la materia, la eliminación de calor produce una contracción o reducción del volumen del material y, por el contrario, la adición de calor produce dilatación (suponiendo que el material no éste envasado o confinado, si se trata de un líquido o de un gas) Una de las pocas excepciones a esta regla es el agua. Si el agua se enfría, su volumen disminuye normalmente hasta que la temperatura del agua es de 4°C. En este punto, el agua presenta su máxima densidad y se enfría mas, nuevamente aumentará su volumen. Además, después de enfriarse a 0°C, se solidificará y la solidificación estará acompañada por una expansión aún mayor. De hecho, un metro cubico de agua al congelarse forma aproximadamente 1.085 metros cúbicos de hielo. VOLUMEN ESPECÍFICO El volumen específico de un material es el volumen que ocupa un kilogramo de masa de ese material. Todo material tiene un volumen específico. Debido al cambio de volumen que acompaña a un cambio de temperatura, el volumen específico de cada material varía según el rango de temperatura. DENSIDAD
  20. 20. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 20 La densidad de un material es el peso en gramos de 1cm3 de ese material. La densidad es la recíproca del volumen específico. La densidad de un material cualquiera, igual que el volumen específico, varían con la temperatura pero en el sentido opuesto por el ejemplo: 4°C la densidad del agua es de 1kg. Por decímetro cubico, mientras que el agua a 27°C tiene una densidad de 0.996kg por decímetro cúbico. Puesto que la densidad y el volumen específico son recíprocos, al aumentar uno disminuye el otro. La relación entre presión, temperatura y volumen de un gas, se entiende más fáciles cuando se observa una serie de procesos en las cuales el gas pasa de una cierta condición inicial a otra condición final. En esos cambios solamente dos de estas propiedades varían, mientras que la tercera propiedad permanece invariable o constante. Todo esto se explica en la Termodinámica por la Ley General de los gases. En este curso no se trata de profundizar en este aspecto, pero si es necesario por lo menos indicar esta relación, que es muy importante en un sistema de refrigeración y aire acondicionado. RELACIÓN PRESIÓN- TEMPERATURA Para comprender el funcionamiento de un ciclo de refrigeración, es necesario conocer qué temperaturas y qué presiones se espera obtener en las diferentes partes del sistema. Existen relaciones entre unas con otras. Vamos a considerar la relación Presión- Temperatura del agua hirviendo. Si tenemos una olla de presión que contenga agua y alimentos y nos encontramos a una presión atmosférica correspondiente a la del nivel del mar, al agregársele calor a esta olla se produce un aumento den la presión y, por lo tanto, el agua hirviendo a una mayor temperatura, cocinando loa alimentos más rápidamente. Por el contrario, si nos encontramos en la cima de una montaña y tenemos una olla abierta, es decir, que está a la presión atmosférica correspondiente a ese punto de la montaña, tenemos problemas para cocer los alimentos, debido a la baja presión atmosférica en ese punto y, consecuentemente a la baja temperatura de ebullición. Ahora supongamos que tenemos tres botellas con un líquido refrigerante (R-12) como se muestra en la figura:
  21. 21. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 21 La temperatura de la primera botella es de -21.7°F y la presión de manómetro colocado en su parte superior es de cero libras por pulgada cuadrada. La temperatura de la segunda botella es de 32°F y su presión ha subido hasta 30 libras por pulgada cuadrada. La temperatura de la tercera botella es de 100°F y su presión es de 117 libras por pulgada cuadrada. La relación presión-temperatura es siempre la misma para el refrigerante 12, siempre que cualquier cantidad de líquido permanezca en la botella; esto es si el refrigerante se encuentra en estado líquido y de vapor dentro de la botella y si os dos están en contacto directo. Cuando esto sucede, se dice que el refrigerante está saturado. En el punto de saturación, la temperatura y la presión del refrigerante están directamente relacionadas, si algunas de las dos cambian, la otra deberá cambiar proporcionalmente. En aquellas partes del sistema en que toma o se cede calor, o sea, en el evaporador y el condensador, el refrigerante se encuentra en su mayor parte en condición saturada. En conclusión, se debe recalcarse que el refrigerante cambia de estado en dos puntos del sistema: el condensador y el evaporador. En el refrigerante cambia de gas caliente a líquido caliente. En el evaporador, el refrigerante cambia de gas caliente a líquido caliente. Ene l
  22. 22. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 22 evaporador, el refrigerante cambia de líquido frio a gas frio. Un cambio de estado siempre tiene lugar en condiciones de saturación. Por lo tanto, si las precisiones de evaporación y condensación son conocidas, las correspondientes temperaturas pueden encontrarse refiriéndose a las tablas de relaciones temperaturas- presión del refrigerante que se encuentra en el sistema. DIAGRAMA DE MOLLIERE Casi todas las substancias pueden existir en la naturaleza en estado sólido, líquido o gaseoso y puede ser cambiado de un estado a otro. Estos cambios de estado pueden provocarse por medio de enfriamiento o calentamiento. Añadiéndole calor a una substancia, pasa de solido a líquido o de líquido a gas y quitándole calor pasa de gas a líquido o de líquido a sólido. En refrigeración, nos interesa los concerniente a dos cambios: de líquido a vapor, llamado evaporación, y de vapor a líquido, llamado condensación. Para cualquier substancia, la temperatura de vapor y condensación es la misma si se mantiene la presión constante. Esta temperatura sin embargo, varía con cambios en la presión. Por aumento o disminución en la presión de una sustancia, es posible alterar la temperatura de evaporación o condensación. Para demostrar estos efectos del calor, vamos a considerar un cubo de hielo que pesa una libra y al cual le vamos a agregar calor desde una temperatura de 0°F a una temperatura superior a los 212°F, esto lo demostraremos en la siguiente gráfica.
  23. 23. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 23 Comenzando por la esquina inferior izquierda, tenemos que el hielo está a 0°F; se puede determinar que se necesitaron 16BTU´s para llevar el hielo de 0° a 32°F. estos 16BTU´s son de calor sensible, ya que ellos producen un aumento en la temperatura. Seguimos agregando calor y notamos que el hielo comienza a derretirse. Durante este proceso de licuación la temperatura no cambia, pero el contenido de calor aumenta, tal como se indica en la línea horizontal. Vemos que la longitud de la línea horizontal está a nivel de los 32°F, pero el calor contenido varía desde 16 BTU´s, esto significa que hemos necesito 144BTU´s. podemos observar que se necesitaron 170 BTU´s para elevar la temperatura de una libra de agua de 32°F a 212°F. Este calor agregado se conoce como Calor Sensible puesto que hubo un cambio en la temperatura. Dado que seguimos agregando calor a esta libra de agua, a esta temperatura empieza a hervir. La temperatura de ebullición se conoce también como temperatura de saturación. Podemos notar que la temperatura del agua permanece a 212°F hasta que el agua se evapora totalmente y notamos así que se necesitaron 970 BTU´s para evaporar una libra de agua. Este calor que se añadió se conoce como Calor latente de vaporización. Finalmente si se añade aún más calor al vapor después de que el agua ha hervido en su totalidad, la temperatura de vapor empieza a aumentar y lo podemos notar en el termómetro. El calor adicional se llama Sobrecalentamiento y quiere decir que el vapor ha sido calentado por encima del punto de ebullición, por eso se conoce como Vapor Sobrecalentado. TONELADA DE REFRIGERACIÓN Una tonelada de refrigeración es el efecto de refrigeración que ´produce al licuarse una tonelada de hielo a la temperatura de 32°F en 24 horas. Es por tanto, una variación de calor por unidad de tiempo, más bien que una cantidad de calor. Para obtener el equivalente de una tonelada de refrigeración en BTU´s hacemos el siguiente cálculo: Una tonelada de hielo en el sistema ingles equivalente a 20000 libras, ya vimos que una libra de hielo necesito 144BTU´s para derretirse, así que multiplicando 144 por 2000, obtenemos 288,000 BTU´s por día. Dividiendo este valor entre las 24 horas que tiene un día, el resultado es 1 T.R. = 12,0000 BTU´s por hora.
  24. 24. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 24 PROPIEDADES DEL AIRE El aire es una mezcla mecánica de gases y vapor de agua. El aire seco (Aire sin vapor de agua) está compuesto pricipalmetente de nitrógeno 78% y oxigeno 21%, el 1% restante corresponde a dióxido de carbono y cantidades muy pequeñas de otros gases, por ejemplo, hidrógeno, helio, argón, neón, entre otros. Puesto que el vapor de agua en el aire resulta principalmente de la evaporación de agua de la superficie de varios cuerpos de agua, la humedad atmosférica es mayor en aquellas regiones localizadas cerca de grandes cuerpos de grandes cuerpos de agua y menor en las regiones áridas. Siendo el aire una mezcla mecánica de gases y vapor de agua, obedece a la Ley de Dalton que dice: la presión de la mezcla gaseosa es igual a la suma de las presiones parciales ejercidas por los gases individuales, por lo tanto, la presión barométrica es siempre igual a la suma de las presiones parciales de los gases secos y la presión parcial del vapor de agua. La cantidad máxima de vapor de agua que puede estar contenida en un volumen de aire dado depende solamente de la temperatura del aire. Puesto que la cantidad de vapor de agua en el aire determina la presión parcial ejercida por el vapor de agua, es evidente que el aire ejerce la máxima presión posible cuando contiene la máxima cantidad de vapor de agua. Es importante notar, que mientras más alta sea la temperatura del aire, más alto será el contenido máximo posible del vapor de agua y más alta será la presión máxima posible. HUMEDAD ABSOLUTA El vapor de agua en el aire recibe el nombre de humedad. La humedad absoluta del aire en una condición dada, se define como el peso de vapor de agua contenido en un metro cúbico de aire en esa condición. Puesto que el peso del vapor de agua contenido en el aire es relativamente pequeño, generalmente se mide en gramos, el sistema inglés se mide en granos, 7,000 granos equivalen a una libra. HUMEDAD RELATIVA La humedad relativa expresada en porciento es la relación del peso de vapor de agua por metro cúbico de aire, con relación al peso de vapor de agua contenido en un metro cúbico de aire saturado a la misma temperatura. Por ejemplo. Si el aire a una cierta temperatura contiene solamente la mitad del vapor de agua por metro cúbico de aire de lo que podría contener a esa temperatura, si se encontrara
  25. 25. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 25 saturado, la humedad relativa del aire sería de 50%. La humedad relativa del aire saturado naturalmente es de 100%. HUMEDAD ESPECÍFICA La humedad específica es el peso del vapor de agua que se encuentra realmente mezclado con un kilogramo de aire seco y generalmente se indica en gramos por kilogramos, es decir, gramos de vapor de agua por kilogramos de aire seco. Para entender mejor los conceptos de humedad absoluta y humedad relativa, podemos explicarlo de la siguiente manera. La humedad absoluta equivale a los gramos de agua que contiene un metro cúbico de aire a una temperatura cualquiera. La humedad relativa es la relación entre la cantidad de agua que contiene el aire a una temperatura cualquiera, y la cantidad máxima que puede contener a esa misa temperatura por ejemplo si el aire existente en una habitación que se encuentra a 24ºC contiene 15 g por metro cúbico de humedad, este valor corresponde a la humedad absoluta. Como esa temperatura el aire puede absorber un máximo de 21.57 g por metro cúbico, la humedad relativa de ese aire será de 70%. CARTAS PSICOMÉTRICAS La Psicometría es una parte de la Física que se encarga de estudiar las propiedades del aire cuando este se somete a diferentes procesos (Enfriamiento o Calentamiento). Una Herramienta muy usada para analizar las mezclas del aire y vapor de agua es la Carta Psicométrica. Una Carta Psicométrica es la representación gráfica de las propiedades termodinámicas del aire húmedo. Todas las propiedades esenciales del aire, bulbo seco, bulbo húmedo, punto de rocío, humedad relativa, contenido de humedad y volumen específico, están interrelacionadas y en caso de que se conozcan dos valores cualesquiera, los otros pueden conocerse colocando los puntos de los valores conocidos sobre la carta y leyendo los otros valores. De esta manera, se pueden obtener soluciones gráficas a muchos problemas del aire húmedo. Las propiedades psicométricas del aire húmedo varían con la presión de tal manera que cuando este es diferente de la atmosférica, será necesario ajustar los datos psicométricos correspondientes.
  26. 26. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 26 Un concepto muy importante que se utiliza en la tabla psicométrica es la entalpía. La entalpía es una propiedad calculable en la materia que algunas veces se define en forma general como Contenido total de calor. El aire contiene tanto Calor Sensible como Calor Latente y el contenido total de calor del aire o Entalpía del aire es una condición dada, es la suma de los calores sensible y latente. III. CICLO DE REFRIGERACIÓN Evaporación del Refrigerante Ante el supuesto de que el refrigerante es un sistema tiene su temperatura equilibrada con la temperatura exterior, y si en vez de cambiar la temperatura exterior se disminuye la presión del sistema, se reducirá el punto de ebullición, por lo que la temperatura del refrigerante líquido se encontrará por encima de su punto de saturación y comenzará a hervir violentamente, absorbiendo calor del procesos y evaporándose conforme se produce el cambio de estado. Ahora fluirá el calor del exterior el calor del exterior del sistema, debido a la baja temperatura del refrigerante, y la ebullición continuará hasta que la temperatura exterior se reduzca hasta la temperatura de saturación del refrigerante, o hasta que la presión del sistema aumente nuevamente al nivel de saturación equivalente a la temperatura exterior. Si existe un medio, como un compresión para sustraer el vapor del refrigerante para que no aumente la presión – mientras que el refrigerante está siendo inyectado en el sistema- podrá haber una refrigeración continua.
  27. 27. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 27 Condensación del refrigerante Una vez más, supóngase que el refrigerante se encuentra dentro de un sistema con su temperatura igualada a la exterior. Si se introduce gas refrigerante caliente en el sistema, la presión se eleva aumentando el punto de saturación. El calor originado por el proceso latente de condensación fluye del sistema hacia el exterior hasta que la presión en el sistema se reduce a la presión de saturación, equivalente a la temperatura exterior. Si existe algún medio, tal como un compresor, para mantener una alimentación de gas caliente en alta presión, mientras que al mismo tiempo el refrigerante líquido es sustraído, ocurrirá una condensación continua.
  28. 28. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 28 Relaciones de Refrigerantes y Aceites En compresores reciprocantes, el aceite y el refrigerante se mezclan continuamente, los aceites son solubles en refrigerante líquido y, a temperaturas normales en una cámara, se mezclan completamente. La capacidad de un refrigerante líquido par amezclarse con el aceite se llama miscibilidad. Los aceite que se utilizan en esos equipos son altamente refinados y especialmente preparados para la refrigeración.
  29. 29. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 29
  30. 30. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 30 Puesto que el aceite debe pasar por los cilindros del compresor para lubricarlos, siempre circula una pequeña cantidad de éste con el refrigerante, pero no es fácil que se mezclen, y el aceite solo puede circular correctamente a través del sistema, si la velocidad del gas es suficiente alta para barrerlo. Si la velocidad no es adecuada, se quedará estacionado en la parte inferior de los tubos, disminuyendo la transmisión de calor y provocando escasez del lubricante en el compresor. El exceso de refrigerante en el cárter del compresor pude dar por resultado una espuma en ebullición violenta, que expulse del cárter todo el aceite causando problemas de lubricación. Por lo tanto, debe tenerse preocupación para prevenir la acumulación de refrigerante en el compresor. Ciclo Sencillo de Refrigeración por Compresión Existen dos presiones en el sistema de refrigeración: la de evaporación o de baja presión y la de condensación o de alta presión. El refrigerante actúa como medio de transporte para mover el color del evaporador al condensador, donde es despedido a la atmósfera o al agua de enfriamiento, en el caso de sistemas enfriados por agua. Un cambio de estado líquido a vapor, y viceversa, permite al refrigerante absorber y descargar grandes cantidades de calor en forma eficiente. El ciclo básico opera de la siguiente forma: el refrigerante líquido a alta presión es alimentado al tanque recibidor a través de la tubería de líquido, pasando por un filtro desecante al instrumento de control, que separa los lados de alta y de baja presión del sistema. Existen varios instrumentos de control de flujo que pueden emplearse, únicamente la válvula de expansión, la cual controla la alimentación del refrigerante líquido al evaporador, y por medio de un pequeño orificio reduce la presión y la temperatura del refrigerante. La reducción de presión en el refrigerante líquido provoca que éste hierva o se vaporice, hasta que el refrigerante alcanza la temperatura de saturación, correspondiente a la de su presión. Conforme el refrigerante de baja temperatura pasa a través del evaporador, el calor del elemento a enfriar fluye a través de las tuberías del mismo hacia el refrigerante, haciendo que la acción de ebullición continúe hasta que el refrigerante se encuentre totalmente vaporizado. La válvula de expansión regula el flujo a través del evaporador para mantener el sobrecalentamiento constante, para mantener la diferencial de temperatura que existe entre la temperatura de vaporización y el vapor que sale del evaporador. Conforme la temperatura del gas que sale del evaporador varía, el bulbo de la válvula de expansión registra variación y
  31. 31. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 31 actúa para modular la alimentación a través de la válvula de expansión, y así adaptarse a las nuevas necesidades. El vapor refrigerante que sale del evaporador viaja a través de la línea de succión hacia la entrada del compresor. El compresor toma el vapor a baja presión y lo comprime aumentado, tanto su presión, como su temperatura. El vapor caliente, al alcanzar una alta presión, es bombeado fuera del compresor a través de la válvula de descarga hacia el condensador. Conforme pasa a través de éste, el gas a alta presión es enfriado por algún medio externo. En sistemas enfriados por aire se usa generalmente un ventilador y un condensador aletado. En sistemas enfriados por agua se emplea por lo regular un intercambiador de calor refrigerado por agua. Conforme el vapor del refrigerante alcanza la temperatura de saturación, correspondiente a la alta presión del condensador, el vapor se condensa y fluye al recibidor como líquido, repitiéndose nuevamente el ciclo. Calor de Compresión Cuando se comprime el refrigerante en el cilindro del compresor, se aumenta la presión y se reduce el volumen. El calor de compresión se define como: “el calor agregado al gas refrigerante que resulta de la energía de trabajo usado en el compresor”. El calor que debe desechar el condensador se llama calor de rechazo y consiste en el total de calor absorbido por el refrigerante en el evaporador, en el compresor, y cualquier calor agregado al sistema debido a ineficiencias del motor ( este último aplicable únicamente a compresores herméticos y semiherméticos). Para motocompresores herméticos y semiherméticos, el calor de rechazo es además el que produce la carga de refrigeración. Efecto de Cambio de Presión en la Succión El volumen específico del gas de retorno al compresor aumenta, si se mantienen constantes todos los factores, al reducirse a presión de succión. La disminución de la densidad del gas de succión merma el peso del refrigerante bombeado, con la consecuente pérdida de capacidad del compresor. Por lo tanto, para obtener la mayor capacidad y economía de operación, es de gran importancia que el sistema de refrigeración opere a las presiones de succión más altas posibles. Efecto del Cambio de Presión en la Descarga Un aumento en la presión de descarga provoca un incremento en la relación de compresión, con la resultante pérdida de eficiencia volumétrica. Aun cuando la pérdida de capacidad no es tan grande como la causada por una disminución en la presión de succión equivalente, será
  32. 32. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 32 de todas maneras bastante perjudicial. Por economía de operación y para obtener mayor capacidad, la presión de descarga debe mantenerse tan baja como sea posible. IV. USO Y MANEJO DE HERRAMIENTAS Y EQUIPO DE MEDICIÓN Equipo de verificación eléctrica Óhmetro • El óhmetro que se emplea para verificar la continuidad eléctrica de cortocircuitos, partes de circuitos, interruptores, termostatos, condensadores de arranque y de marcha y otros componentes eléctricos. • Si se aplica entre dos puntos de un circuito entre los que se supone debe haber continuidad y en el display nos indica infinito “OL”, quiere decir que el componente está abierto y que debe sustituirse. • Si el display nos indica un valor, el circuito está cerrado y puede considerarse funcional. Amperímetro de gancho • Los amperímetros se emplean para medir una corriente y la lectura debe compararse con las especificaciones de la unidad que se encuentran en el manual del equipo.
  33. 33. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 33 Voltímetro • Es necesario para determinar las condiciones de tensión elevada o reducida que pueden contribuir a producir una refrigeración deficiente. Existen modelos de voltímetro que pueden medir tanto tensiones alternas como continuas. Los componentes de circuito, así como la tensión de alimentación del aparato pueden comprobarse con un voltímetro. Varios Los condensadores de arranque y de marcha, relés y otros componentes empleados usualmente. Antes de sustituir un componente, es mejor conectar provisionalmente el nuevo al circuito y verificar su correcto funcionamiento, empleando para ello un cable flotante. Siempre debe verificarse si el nuevo componente tiene las mismas especificaciones que el defectuoso. Verificación de la temperatura humedad y presión Manómetros: Es indispensable para verificar las presiones alta y baja del sistema, así como para purgar y cargar un sistema.
  34. 34. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 34 Termómetros Termómetro bimetálico (o de varios metales). Los termómetros están calibrados en varios márgenes, uno bajo de -70°C a +40°C (-100 a 100°F) y otro alto de 8°C a 260°C (50 a 500°F Termómetro infrarrojo, con apuntador laser, para obtener una lectura rápida de la temperatura hay en el mercado una gran variedad, con distintos rangos de medición.
  35. 35. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 35 V. MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO A EQUIPOS DE REFRIGERACIÓN Y AIRE ACONDICIONADO Para un buen servicio, es muy importante tener conocimiento de la teoría y del funcionamiento de un sistema de aire acondicionado. Un trabajo bien hecho de reparación, en particular las operaciones de añadir refrigerante y de vaciar el sistema requieren un gran cuidado, un planteo adecuado y una práctica constante. Como siempre, la primera medida debe ser la seguridad propia y de los demás. Recuérdese siempre que se trabaja con tensiones peligrosas. Cuando se comprueban los componentes eléctricos de un sistema, debe desconectarse la unidad de la red como primera medida de precaución. Si se emplea un cable de prueba, sólo deberá conectarse a la red el tiempo justo para realizar la prueba. Si se colocan tornillos nuevos, tuercas u otros accesorios, hay que asegurarse que no entran en contacto con un componente eléctrico. Esto puede parecer elemental, pero más de un excelente operario ha tenido una desagradable experiencia al entrar en contacto con partes eléctricas a causa de un exceso de confianza y una falsa manipulación. El Freon y otros refrigerantes modernos, al contrario de los que se empleaban en el pasado, no son peligrosos por sí mismos. No obstante, los refrigerantes actuales tienen dos características que requieren un cierto cuidado en su manipulación. La primera es la creación de compuestos irritantes cuando el refrigerante se pone en contacto con una llama. Estos componentes irritan las delicadas membranas de los ojos, nariz y garganta. Cuando se manipulan tanques de refrigerante o se purga un sistema, es imprescindible asegurarse previamente de que no existe llama alguna cerca del lugar. La otra característica potencialmente peligrosa es la presión a la que se suministra. Cuanto mayor es la temperatura a que se somete la tanque en la que está contenido, mayor es la presión que existe en su interior. ADICIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE REFRIGERANTE Debido a que casi todos los sistemas difieren en el método de vaciado y de carga, este manual no puede tratar de todos los métodos y técnicas que se emplean. No obstante, los principios que se indican a continuación pueden aplicarse en casi todas las contingencias.
  36. 36. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 36 Acondicionadores tipo Mini-Split Normalmente, los sistemas cerrados como los acondicionadores individuales de habitaciones, no tienen válvulas de servicio de admisión ni de descarga. Algunos sólo tienen un corto tubo de acceso, situado en la línea de admisión cerca. Del compresor, para poder vaciar parcialmente el compresor cuando debe repararse. Otros tienen dos de esos tubos, uno en la línea de admisión y otro en la de líquido en o cerca del estrechamiento de la salida del comprensor. Si alguna vez es necesario purgar un sistema cerrado o bien añadirle refrigerante, no puede hacerse a través de válvulas. Las unidades cerradas que necesitan refrigerante después de haber sido reparadas, reciben una nueva carga después de haber sido lavadas, vaciadas y deshidratadas bajo condiciones de control muy rígidas. Lectura de presiones Las presiones del lado alto y del bajo constituyen una valiosa indicación de la forma en que funciona la unidad cuando se consideran en unión con las temperaturas ambientes en el condensador y en el evaporador (ver las tablas de presión-temperaturas incluidas al final del capitulo). Para leer presiones se dispone el manómetro combinado. Deben tenerse muy en cuenta las posiciones de las válvulas de tres aberturas, de admisión y de descarga. Las presiones pueden medirse mientras el compresor está parado y cuando funciona. Al medir la presión o al añadir refrigerante, es preciso asegurarse de que se han purgado previamente el tubo o las líneas. Esto se consigue dejando las conexiones abiertas en un extremo del tubo (al final de la válvula de servicio para añadir refrigerante y al final del manómetro combinado para leer presiones) y admitiendo una pequeña cantidad de refrigerante en las líneas. Seguidamente, cerrar bien todas las conexiones y colocar las válvulas en las posiciones adecuadas. Si los tubos de las líneas no se purgan, el aire y la
  37. 37. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 37 humedad presentes normalmente en el tubo se introducirán en el sistema. Verificación de potencia con respecto al reparto de temperaturas La información sobre la ventilación, el funcionamiento del compresor y otros problemas que pueden presentarse, pueden confirmarse tomando las temperaturas en la entrada del retorno del aire de la habitación y en la salida del aire frío, unidas a la medida de un vatímetro. Esta información se compara con las especificaciones publicadas en el manual de servicio del fabricante. La diferencia entre las temperaturas del aire de entrada y el de salida se llama reparto. Un reparto elevado o reducido corresponden respectivamente a una mayor o menor diferencia de temperaturas. Un reparto reducido, que quiere decir una diferencia pequeña entre las temperaturas de entrada y de salida, indica una refrigeración insuficiente y un reparto elevado, una refrigeración excesiva. Cada una de las combinaciones siguientes entre repartos elevados, bajos y la potencia, tiene su significación especial para el reparador. Reparto elevado, potencia baja: indica que en el evaporador circula una cantidad insuficiente de aire. Al ser menor la cantidad de aire, este deja una cantidad de calor en el evaporador y, por tanto, se introduce a la habitación a una temperatura inferior a la normal. Deben buscarse obstrucciones en los sistemas de entrada y salida de aire. Reparto bajo, potencia baja: esto indica que el evaporador está faltado de refrigerante. Buscar obturaciones en los capilares o en la válvula de expansión (si la hay), en el aire del sistema un otros defectos mecánicos. Para encontrar una obturación en tubo capilar o en cualquier otro tubo de la línea de líquido, buscar en la línea un punto caliente, lo que indica un estrechamiento. Si no existe ninguno de estos puntos calientes, significa que la carga es pequeña, probablemente porque se ha escapado algo de refrigerante. Buscar fugas en el sistema. Sin reparto, potencia elevada: esto indica un compresor que no funciona. Las causas pueden ser un eje roto, alguna válvula abierta, etc. Reparto alto, potencia elevada: normalmente, esto indica que hay demasiado refrigerante en el sistema. Confirmarlo buscando condensación por el evaporador y la línea de admisión. Una carga excesiva de refrigerante hace que el protector del compresor abra el
  38. 38. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 38 circuito con demasiada frecuencia o incluso permanentemente. Reparto bajo, potencia elevada: el exceso de potencia indica que el compresor está funcionando demasiado cargado. Buscar condensación en toda la tubería de admisión que lleva el compresor, lo cual indica que algo del líquido refrigerante llega al compresor. El sistema debe vaciarse y deberán inspeccionarse el compresor, las válvulas de aguja y otros componentes, en busca de alguna anomalía.
  39. 39. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 39 VERIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS Tensión de la red En cualquier sistema de aire acondicionado, un tensión de red demasiado elevada o demasiado baja produce problemas. Cuando se verifica la tensión de la red, deberán desconectarse los demás aparatos que funcionan conectados a la misma línea eléctrica al mismo tiempo que el acondicionador. Durante la verificación, el acondicionador deberá funcionar a plena carga. Asegurarse también de que la instalación eléctrica es la adecuada. Interruptores Con la ayuda de un óhmetro, verificar la cantidad entre los terminales en cada posición del interruptor (ventilación elevada, ventilación reducida, etc.). Desconectar del toma de corriente en su base para evitar una avería del instrumento. Protector de sobrecarga Para verificar el protector de sobrecarga (ver figura siguiente), deberá emplearse un óhmetro y un cable para hacer un puente. El cable deberá conectarse entre las terminales 1 y 2 de los protectores de 3 terminales (A y B en algunos compresores). Si hay un consumo excesivo, probablemente el protector está en buenas condiciones si se abre el circuito y deberá sospecharse de cualquier otro componente. Si el consumo de potencia es normal y el compresor se para al retirar el cable de cortocircuito, el protector es defectuoso y debe sustituirse. Fig. Disposición de los terminales de un compresor de sistema cerrado típico y de
  40. 40. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 40 un protector de sobrecargas. Termostato Los termostatos se verifican comprobando la continuidad entre sus terminales con un óhmetro. Retirar los cables del termostato, colocarlo en la posición de límite alto y conectar el óhmetro si no hay continuidad, significa que el termostato es defectuoso. Condensador de arranque Si el compresor consume una corriente excesiva o zumba de forma exagerada al ponerse en marcha, el condensador de arranque puede ser defectuoso. Un condensador defectuoso suele tener un residuo blanco alrededor de sus terminales o cerca de ellas. En ausencia de signos visibles, la mejor prueba es reemplazarlo por otro de las mismas características. También puede realizarse una verificación de un condensador mediante una prueba de resistencia, aunque debe descargarse previamente. Para ello, retirar la clavija de toma de corriente de su base y cortocircuitar las terminales del condensador con un conductor. Situar el óhmetro en la escala de 1MΩ. Leer la resistencia, descargar el condensador, invertir las puntas de prueba y volver a leer la resistencia. Si la aguja del instrumento indica una resistencia de unos 30,000 ohm o menor, el condensador puede considerarse con fugas y se reemplazará. Medir con escala microfaradios sus parámetros. Condensador en marcha Un consumo excesivo de potencia aparentemente inexplicable indica un condensador de marcha defectuoso. Realizar la misma verificación con el óhmetro descrita para el condensador de arranque. Si el display indica cero y después vuelve lentamente hacia infinito, el condensador esta en buen estado. En cambio, si el display no indica ningún valor, el condensador está cortado. En estos dos últimos casos, el condensador debe reemplazarse. Condensador del motor del ventilador Si se sospecha de un condensador de ventilador, la prueba más sencilla es reemplazarlo por otro que se sepa que es correcto. Deberá sustituirse, porque no basta con conectar el nuevo encima del sospechoso. Relés Un consumo excesivo del compresor después de haber alcanzado la velocidad de régimen, puede ser síntoma de que un relé no se desconecta después del arranque. Una
  41. 41. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 41 tensión de red demasiado baja puede ser causa algunas veces de que el relé se <<enganche>>. Para verificarlo, |cortocircuitar el relé con un cable en los terminales correspondientes (para ello, deberán buscarse en el esquema que entrega el fabricante). Aplicar el cortocircuito durante el funcionamiento del compresor durante dos o tres segundos como máximo cada vez. Si el compresor funciona correctamente durante la prueba, es señal que el relé es defectuoso. Verificación de las conexiones eléctricas Emplear un cable de prueba para verificar los cables y conexiones del circuito eléctrico. Por ejemplo si un motor de ventilador no se pone en marcha, desconectar los cables del motor y conectarle el cable de prueba. Si en estas condiciones el motor arranca, el fallo reside en un interruptor, en los cables del motor o en las conexiones eléctricas. VI. GUÍA DE FALLAS EN LOS SISTEMAS FALLAS MECÁNICAS EN LOS COMPRESORES Cuando se haya retirado el compresor del sistema y esté dañado, es muy importante de terminar la causa, ya que si solo se cambia sin revisar el sistema, volverá a estropearse. En los siguientes puntos se enuncian las fallas más comunes de los compresores. Como identificarlas y como repararlas. I. ARRANQUE UNUNDADO Síntomas: Hay desgaste de bujes, bielas cigüeñal, pistones y cilindros en la parte inferior. Esto es resultado de que el refrigerante arrastre el aceite de las superficies y migración de refrigerante saturado hacia el cárter durante el ciclo de apagado. Cuando el compresor inicia su funcionamiento, el aceite diluido no puede lubricar adecuadamente el cigüeñal. Corrección: 1. Instalar el compresor en ambientes calientes o instalar sistema de auto-evacuado continuo como control de arranque y paro. 2. Verificar la operación del calefactor del cráter. II. REGRESO DE LÍQUIDO
  42. 42. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 42 Síntomas: Arrastre del rotor, estator en corto circuito. Desgaste de bujes. Bielas que están rayadas o quebradas. Cigüeñal, rayado. Esto es resultado del regreso de refrigerante líquido al compresor, durante el ciclo de funcionamiento. El aceite se diluye con el refrigerante, al punto de no lubricar. Vomo el aceite viaja a través del cigüeñal, la lubricación resulta insuficiente en las bielas y en el buje principal. Esto puede provocar el arrastre del rotor y causar un corto circuito en el estator. Corrección: 1. Mantener un sobrecalentamiento adecuado en el compresor y en el evaporador. 2. Prevenir el retorno incontrolado de líquido, con un acumulador, si es necesario 3. Corregir condiciones anormales de baja carga 4. Revisar el ciclo de deshielo 5. Verificar que la válvula de termo-expansión o el tubo capilar no sean de una capacidad mayor a la requerida III. ALTA TEMPERATURA Síntomas: Plato(s) de válvulas descoloridos (No pueden limpiarse) Flappers recalentados o quemados. Anillos, pistones y cilindros desgatados. Bielas, bujes y cigüeñales, rayados. Quemaduras en el estator. Esto es el resultado de altas temperaturas en las cabezas y cilindros del compresor, de forma tal que el aceite pierde su habilidad para lubricar. Corrección: 1. Modificar condiciones anormales de baja carga 2. Aislar la tubería de succión 3. Verificar la limpieza del condensador, falla del abanico del condensador y temperatura ambiente 4. Verificar el aire alrededor, en el caso de los compresores enfriados por aire IV. GOLPE DE LÍQUIDO Síntomas: Flappers (aletas), biela o cigüeñales, rotos. Pernos de descarga, flojos o sueltos. Juntas rotas.
  43. 43. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 43 El golpe de líquido se provoca al tratar de comprimirlo en los cilindros. El líquido puede ser aceite o refrigerante y , en la mayoría de los casos una mezcla de ambos. El golpe de líquido es principalmente el resultado de la migración del refrigerante líquido en el ciclo de apagado, en los compresores enfriados por refrigerante. Corrección: 1. Mantener un sobrecalentamiento adecuado en el compresor y en el evaporador 2. Prevenir el retorno sin control de líquido, utilizando acumuladores 3. Corregir condiciones anormales de baja carga 4. Instalar el compresor en un ambiente más caliente o utilizar el sistema de auto vacío como medio de control V. FALTA DE ACEITE Síntomas: Bujes y cigüeñal, rayados. Bielas, quebradas. Bajo nivel de aceite en el cárter. Esto es el resultado de insuficiencia de aceite en el cárter para lubricar adecuadamente los mecanismos en movimiento. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLAS FRECUENTES FALLA POSIBLE CAUSA ACCIÓN SUGERIDA 1. El abanico no funciona 1. No hay energía 2. Falla del capacitor del motor 3. Falla del motor 4. Falla del interruptor 1. Revisar alimentación de energía 2. Cambio el capacitor 3. Cambio de motor 4. Cambio de interruptor 5. El abanico funciona, pero no el compresor 1. Muy alto el ajuste del termostato 2. Falla del capacitor del compresor 3. Falla del compresor 4. Falla del contactor del compresor 1. Reajuste del termostato 2. Cambio del capacitor 3. Cambio del compresor 4. Cambio del contactor 5. No funciona el abanico ni el compresor 1. Falla de energía 2. Se botó el arrancador 3. Se fundió un fusible 1. Opere cuando sea restablecida 2. Restablezca el
  44. 44. COLEGIO DE EDUCACIÓN PROFESIONAL TÉCNICA DEL ESTADO DE COLIMA “2017, CENTENARIO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADO UNIDOS MEXICANOS Y DE LA CONSTITUCION POLITICA DEL ESTADO LIBRE Y SOBERANO DE COLIMA” Conalep 313 Tecomán Rio Soto la Marina s/n, Col. Indeco C.P. 28170 Tecomán, Colima, México. Tel. (313) 324-6506, (313) 326-7549 www.conaleptecoman.com.mx // conaleptecoman313@hotmail.com 44 en el interruptor de alimentación o en la unidad arrancador 3. Revise y cambie el fusible 1. El aire acondicionador de aire funciona, pero el enfriamiento no es satisfactorio 1. Muy alto el ajuste del termostato 2. Puertas y ventanas abiertas 3. Serpentín del condensador sucio 4. Algunos objetos obstruyendo la entrada o salida del aire de la unidad 5. Poca carga de refrigerante 1. Reajuste del termostato 2. Cierre puertas y ventanas 3. Limpie el serpentín del condensador 4. Quite todos los objetos que obstruyan la circulación del aire a la unidad 5. Reponga la carga de refrigerante

