Acomodar silabas

14 views

Published on

acomodar silabas

Published in: Education
Acomodar silabas

  1. 1. le ma ta
  2. 2. le ma ta
  3. 3. lema ta
  4. 4. lema ta
  5. 5. chi la mo
  6. 6. chi la mo
  7. 7. chi la mo
  8. 8. chi lamo
  9. 9. che pa ma
  10. 10. che pa ma
  11. 11. che pama
  12. 12. chepama
  13. 13. llo ba ca
  14. 14. llo ba ca
  15. 15. llo ca ba
  16. 16. lloca ba
  17. 17. ra pi ta
  18. 18. ra pi ta
  19. 19. rapi ta
  20. 20. rapi ta
  21. 21. tos lli po
  22. 22. tos lli po
  23. 23. tos llipo
  24. 24. tosllipo

