U3 a1 carrancobll_jorgel

LAS REDES SOCIALES EN EL MERCADO DIGITAL ESTRATEGIA DE MERCADOTECNIA DIGITAL ALUMNO: Jorge Luis Carranco Bofill GRUPO:4RX2...
INTERNET E l intern et q u e h oy con oc emos es mu y d iferente a como in ic io, en la ac tu alid ad es u sad o a n ivel ...
INTERNET Y SU USO CIENTIFICO • A través de los años este medio electrónico ha tenido diversos cambios, es decir, ha ido ev...
FR INTERNET Y SU USO ACADEMICO • Con respecto al uso en el aspecto académico, se puede mencionar lo siguiente: • • A final...
FR EVOLUCION DEL INTERNET IMPAC TO E N ME X ICO Y E L MUNDO MUNDO • Desde sus inicios a nivel mundial el internet ha conec...
FRINTERNET COMO MEDIO DE ENTRETENIMIENTO El entretenimiento se ha convertido en uno de los elementos de atracción esencial...
FR https:/ / myspace.com/ Agregue un pie de página 7 REDES SOCIALES Red social personal en la que se busca compartir y des...
FR https:/ / w w w.fac eb ook.com/ Agregue un pie de página 8 Red social personal y profesional (Personal, celebridad, gru...
FR https:/ / w w w.b log ger.com/ Agregue un pie de página 9 Software de Weblogs –Blogware: sistema de gestión de contenid...
FR http :/ / mx.fotolog .com/ Agregue un pie de página 10 Blogging: Herramientas para mejorar el uso de los blogs. Lectore...
FR http :/ / w w w.wikip ed ia.org / Agregue un pie de página 11 Red social de carácter personal y profesional. También ll...
FR http :/ / memb er.th in kfree.com/ Agregue un pie de página 12 Procesador de textos en línea: permite acceder, editar, ...
FRhttps:/ / w w w. zoh o.com/ doc s/ Agregue un pie de página 13 Hojas de cálculo en línea: Sirven para realizar bases de ...
FR http :/ / w w w.you tu be.com/ Agregue un pie de página 14 Video / TV: Acceso, edición, organización y búsqueda de mate...
FR Agregue un pie de página 15 INTERNET COMO FUENTE DE INFORMACION Y CANAL DE DISTRIBUCION El internet no solo se usa como...
FRHerramientas q u e ay u d an a organ izar y optimizar el p roc eso d e b ú sq u ed a e id entificac ión d e conten id os...
FRAp licacion es y s er vicios ( Mas h u ps ). Map a d e ap licacion es creativas y en p erman ente ren ovación . Agregue ...
FRFABRIKAM RESIDENCES CONCLUSIONES El internet en la actualidad es una herramientas indispensable para cualquier compañía,...
Presentación de Redes Sociales en el mercado Digital.
Alumno: Jorge Luis Carranco Bofill
IPN ESCA TEPEPAN
GRUPO: 4RX2

Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. LAS REDES SOCIALES EN EL MERCADO DIGITAL ESTRATEGIA DE MERCADOTECNIA DIGITAL ALUMNO: Jorge Luis Carranco Bofill GRUPO:4RX2 Profesora : M. en C. Sonia Ramírez
  2. 2. INTERNET E l intern et q u e h oy con oc emos es mu y d iferente a como in ic io, en la ac tu alid ad es u sad o a n ivel mu n d ial en tod os los asp ec tos d e la soc ied ad u sad o d e d iferentes man eras: como comu n icac ión , fu ente informac ión , tec n olog ía, científico, académico, medio de entren amiento y can al d e d istrib u c ión .
  3. 3. INTERNET Y SU USO CIENTIFICO • A través de los años este medio electrónico ha tenido diversos cambios, es decir, ha ido evolucionando de manera constante, ya que surgió en los años 50, cuando surge ARPA (Agencia de Proyectos de Investigación Avanzada) en el seno del Departamento de Defensa de los Estados Unidos, misma que en los años 60 realizó pruebas como soluciones de tipo bélicas usando la transmisión de paquetes de datos, siendo hasta 1970 que el acceso a la red estaba restringida solamente a investigadores y empresas privadas que participaban en proyectos financiados por la administración. • los científicos encontraron diversos términos y formas para poder realizar dichos objetivos, tales como: • • El surgimiento del TCP /IP (Control del protocolo de transmisión / Protocolo de Internet). • • La transmisión de correos electrónicos. • • La aparición de la primer lista de correo THERYLINK (Agrupaba a un centenar de científicos). • • La creación del sistema de dominios (.com, .edu, etc., más las siglas de los países, .mx, .ar, .es, etc.). • • La introducción del DNS (Domain Name Server). • • La National Sience Fundation (NSF), establece cinco centros para superordenadores, logrando la principal red para el uso de la comunidad científica, aumentando el desarrollo de internet y de los procesos de telecomunicaciones • .• Para finales de los 80’s, Tim Beners-Lee, investigador en el centro europeo CERN, realizó el primer esbozo de la World Wide Web; creando el HTML, el HTTP y las URL.• En los 90’s aparece RealAudio que transmite sonido y voz por la red.1Agregar un pie de página 3
  4. 4. FR INTERNET Y SU USO ACADEMICO • Con respecto al uso en el aspecto académico, se puede mencionar lo siguiente: • • A finales de los años 70’s surge USENET, creada por estudiantes como un servicio de noticias, las más populares, “news”. • • En los 80’s la internet se consideraba algo anárquica debido a su naturaleza, por lo que solo algunas universidades tenían acceso a ella y solo en algunos sitios. • • A finales de los 80’s parecen los primeros dominios con letra, los cuales eran de carácter universitario. • • Enla misma década, Jarkko Oikarinen, modifico el comando talk del Unix para permitir la charla de varias personas de manera simultánea a través de la red, surgiendo así el Internet Relay Chat (IRC). • • En los 90’s aparece RealAudio que transmite sonido y vozpor la red. Agregar un pie de página 4
  5. 5. FR EVOLUCION DEL INTERNET IMPAC TO E N ME X ICO Y E L MUNDO MUNDO • Desde sus inicios a nivel mundial el internet ha conectado a mas a las personas sin importar que tan lejos estemos unos de otros. Y esto en medida de lo posible ha ido aumentado y creando medio digitales cada vez mas especializados tanto que para las diferentes ramas y redes en el mercado hay una pagina web y aplicación destinada a cierto sector. Creando que las nuevas generaciones demanden cada vez mas el uso de nuevas tecnologías. MEXICO • La situación actual económica de México ha permitido que mas sectores de la población tengan alcance a tecnologías digitales gracias al internet. En un inicio solo la clase media alta tenia acceso al internet debido al nivel socioeconómico de las personas. En la actualidad grandes y pequeñas empresas utilizan el internet como medio básico acompañados de los medios tradicionales para promoción y tener interacción con sus clientes. El uso de redes sociales en México cada día va mas en crecimiento. Agregar un pie de página 5
  6. 6. FRINTERNET COMO MEDIO DE ENTRETENIMIENTO El entretenimiento se ha convertido en uno de los elementos de atracción esenciales para los usuarios de Internet, y entre ellos, la música y los juegos son los reyes indiscutibles. Y al igual que los portales específicos surgidos para satisfacer la gran demanda de música en la Red han surgido últimamente varios sitios específicos de juego online. El internet presenta diversos puntos de entretenimiento teniendo entre sus gamas:1. La Redes Sociales (Hi5, Facebook, YouTube, My Space, Twitter, Sonico). 2. Las páginas web (Tiendas, empresas, etc.). 3. Buscadores (Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.). 4. Servicios de información / noticias (Periódicos, televisoras y transmisoras de radio). Agregue un pie de página 6
  7. 7. FR https:/ / myspace.com/ Agregue un pie de página 7 REDES SOCIALES Red social personal en la que se busca compartir y descubrir música, videos, actividades cotidianas y amigos, etc. Se puede actualizar estado, personalizar el perfil, buscar amigos, administrar comentarios, redactar y enviar correo, publicar boletines, administrar notificaciones, cargar fotografías, cargar y grabar videos, cargar y crear playlist de música, escribir y administrar blog, administrar credenciales, buscar juegos, y crear eventos. Red de comunicación social en red, con el fin de formar relaciones, comunidades y otros sistemas sociales, ofrecen un espacio virtual para escribir y compartir contenidos multimedia con personas de intereses similares.
  8. 8. FR https:/ / w w w.fac eb ook.com/ Agregue un pie de página 8 Red social personal y profesional (Personal, celebridad, grupo o negocio) en el que se busca compartir estados de ánimo, fotografías y videos principalmente. Se pueden administrar solicitudes y búsquedas de amigos, tiene envío yre4cpeción de mensajes de texto, cuenta con notificaciones de estados de ánimo / comentarios / publicaciones, etc. de amigos (Persona, celebridad, grupo o negocio), generación de eventos, creación de grupos, manejo de aplicaciones de entretenimiento (juegos, test, horóscopos, etc.), realización de publicaciones y comentarios a fotos y videos, manejo de chat y desplegado de cursos, artículos o servicios otorgados por diversas empresas en banners publicitarios y manejo de publicaciones permanentes en muro
  9. 9. FR https:/ / w w w.b log ger.com/ Agregue un pie de página 9 Software de Weblogs –Blogware: sistema de gestión de contenidos, diseñados para crear y administrar blogs. Ligado con la cuenta de correo electrónico de Google. Se pueden utilizar plantillas y diseños atractivos personalizables, buscando un medio de transmisión de información personal (Diario), Básicamente es un medio para expresar opiniones personales comunicados para todo el mundo. Contiene publicación de opiniones, posibilidad de invitar a amigos; se puede diseñar en cuanto a las plantillas, los colores, las fuentes y colocación de elementos de página. Etc. Envío de fotografías, por archivos o por medio del móvil, acceso al blog por pc o móvil Contenidos generados por el usuario en espacios virtuales de alta visibilidad sin requerir conocimientos tecnológicos avanzados.
  10. 10. FR http :/ / mx.fotolog .com/ Agregue un pie de página 10 Blogging: Herramientas para mejorar el uso de los blogs. Lectores, organizadores, recursos para convertir el HTML en PDF, respaldar, etiquetar, buscar, difundir, optimizar, indexar dinámicamente, etc.Es una herramienta desarrollada por Google, pero que se encuentra ligada por lo menos para el registro con Facebook.
  11. 11. FR http :/ / w w w.wikip ed ia.org / Agregue un pie de página 11 Red social de carácter personal y profesional. También llamados, Wikis: permite escribir, publicar fotografías o videos, archivos o links. Se considera una enciclopedia libre con más de 671000 términos, en el cual los usuarios agregan una serie de definiciones o descripciones por término y se califican entre ellos, teniendo al final la mejor respuesta encontrada en esta parte. Además se puede tener acceso a las efemérides, fallecimientos, conmemoraciones y fiestas, acceso a diversos portales, y a información por temas de interés. No tiene ánimo de lucro y presenta una serie de aplicaciones pertenecientes al grupo Wikimedia, los cuales se mencionan a continuación.Commons: Imágenes y multimedia; Wikcionario: Diccionario libre multilingüe; Wikisource: La biblioteca libre; Wikinoticias: Noticias libres; Wikilibros: libros de texto y manuales; Wikiquote: Colección de citas; Wikiespecies: Directorio de especies; Meta-wiki: Coordinación de proyectos; Wikiversidad: Plataforma educativa libre
  12. 12. FR http :/ / memb er.th in kfree.com/ Agregue un pie de página 12 Procesador de textos en línea: permite acceder, editar, reformatear y compartir documentos, posibilita la creación de contenidos de manera colectiva y colaborativa. Es de carácter meramente profesional. Cuenta con un editor en línea de office (.doc, .xls. ppt.), además se puede visualizar los documentos y / o convertirlos en archivo pdf. Proporciona 1 GB de almacenamiento en línea. Dicho servicio se puede instalar en teléfono Android,Smartphone y I pone. Ligada a Facebook.
  13. 13. FRhttps:/ / w w w. zoh o.com/ doc s/ Agregue un pie de página 13 Hojas de cálculo en línea: Sirven para realizar bases de datos, planillas, operaciones matemáticas, gráficos y otras tareas similares a las ofrecidas en Excel. Foto: plataformas para almacenar, publicar, compartir y editar fotografías digitales, subiendo foto por foto, álbumes completos, es posibleetiquetar a cada persona o solamente la foto como tal, además puedes enviar el link o el álbum completa a tus amigos ya sea de manera individual o por grupos. http :/ / p icasa. google.com/
  14. 14. FR http :/ / w w w.you tu be.com/ Agregue un pie de página 14 Video / TV: Acceso, edición, organización y búsqueda de materiales multimedia (audio y video). Presentación de diapositivas: Ayudan a simplificar la elaboración, publicación y distribución de las presentaciones estilo PowerPoint. http :/ / w w w.slid esh are.n et/
  15. 15. FR Agregue un pie de página 15 INTERNET COMO FUENTE DE INFORMACION Y CANAL DE DISTRIBUCION El internet no solo se usa como medio de entretenimiento, sino como se mencionó anteriormente uno de los objetivos iniciales era la transmisión rápida de información: sin embargo, debido al gran crecimiento y a la apertura al público en general del mismo, así como su utilización para aspectos comerciales; dicha información es amplia, proveniente de diversos países, de diversas empresas e incluso de diversos idiomas.
  16. 16. FRHerramientas q u e ay u d an a organ izar y optimizar el p roc eso d e b ú sq u ed a e id entificac ión d e conten id os. Agregue un pie de página 16 Buscadores: Hay genéricos y especializados y son motores de búsqueda de información a través de la red. Lector de RSS -Agregadores Feeds: Encontrar y presentar la actualización o renovación del contenido. Marcadores sociales de favoritos (Social Bookmark) y nubes de Tags: Administradores de favoritos creados para almacenar, etiquetar, organizar y compartir colectivamente, los links más relevantes de la red. motor de búsqueda de contenido en Internet, del mismo nombre Portal de venta de productos on-line, en este puedes encontrar, por un lado las opiniones de los lectores o personas que ya han tenido trato con alguno de los vendedores Portal on-line que además de ofrecer diversos productos y servicios de comunicación y entretenimiento
  17. 17. FRAp licacion es y s er vicios ( Mas h u ps ). Map a d e ap licacion es creativas y en p erman ente ren ovación . Agregue un pie de página 17 a) Organizador de proyectos: Ofrecen atractivas herramientas para el trabajo, facilitan la organización de equipos que trabajan de manera distribuida, apoyados en el uso de internet. b) Webtop: Son páginas web que ofrecen las mismas funcionalidades que un escritorio, pero de manera virtual, ofrecen servicios de gestión de información, lectores de feeds, canales de comunicación, calendarios, agenda de direcciones, herramientas para escribir blogs, etc. c) Almacenamiento en la web: Servicios de almacenamiento remoto; gratuito y de pago a) Reproductores y agregadores de música: herramientas y sitios web desarrollados para facilitar: la creación, edición, organización, distribución, publicación, reproducción y búsqueda de audios.
  18. 18. FRFABRIKAM RESIDENCES CONCLUSIONES El internet en la actualidad es una herramientas indispensable para cualquier compañía, ya sea para manejar información, como medio de comunicación, como método de búsqueda, medio de publicidad, etc. Los alcances y actualizaciones tecnológicas cada día van mas de la mano con la vida diaria de las personas, lo cual nos dice que la publicidad de hoy tiene que ser mas personalizada a nuestro Target. La empresa que no adecue estas tecnologías a sus campañas y clientes se quedara en el camino limitando el potencial de crecimiento del INTERNET.

