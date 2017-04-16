SEGURIDAD PERSONAL JORGE ELIECER LÓPEZ ZAMBRANO INSTRUCTOR DEFENSA PERSONAL INVESTIGADOR PRIVADO INSTRUCTOR CAMPO TÁCTICO ...
La seguridad es el sentimiento de protección, frente a carencias y peligros externos que afecten negativamente la calidad ...
• HURTO
•LESIONES PERSONALES
• HOMICIDIOS
• VIOLACIONES
•HURTO DE AUTOMOTORES • HURTO A COMERCIO • HURTO DE MOTOCICLETAS •HURTO RESIDENCIAS • HURTO PERSONAS • VIOLACIONES
•HURTO DE AUTOMOTORES
•HURTO A COMERCIO
•HURTO A COMERCIO
•HURTO EN VIA PÚBLICA
•HURTO RESIDENCIAS
• HURTO PERSONAS
ATRACOS
COSQUILLEO
RAPONAZOS
ESCOPOLAMINA
TARJETAS
CAJEROS
ESTAFA Aprovechamiento por parte de una persona de la buena voluntad de otro, en negocios inexistentes para obtener grande...
ESTAFA TELEFÓNICA
ESTAFA ONLINE •FRAUDES EN VIAJES O PAQUETE VACACIONALES
MARKETING MULTINIVEL O REDES PIRAMIDALES
ESTAFA EMPLEOS
• VIOLACIONES
La legítima defensa o defensa propia, en Derecho penal, ES una causa que justifica la realización de una conducta sanciona...
Tel. 321 282 6163- 323 228 9881 – 310 299 3340 jelozam@gmail.com CALLE 63 N. 18-41 Chapinero
MANTENER LA CALMA. BAJAR LA MIRADA Y OBEDECER. ESCUCHAR AL LADRÓN. OBSERVAR DETALLES.
123 Atención y Emergencia 166 Transparencia Institucional 165 Antisecuestro y Antiextorsión 155 Atención a Mujeres 018000-...
BIBLIOGRAFÍAS CONSULTADAS www.policia.gov.co www.eltiempo.com Defensa-personal- Wikipedia, la enciclopedia libre https://e...
Seguridad personal

