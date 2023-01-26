Chevrolet-Venture_1999_EN_US_82b32c6cc9.pdf

1.
yellowblue
i
The 1999 Chevrolet Venture Owner’s Manual
1-1 Seats and Restraint Systems
This section tells you how to use your seats and safety belts properly. It also explains the “SIR” system.
2-1 Features and Controls
This section explains how to start and operate your vehicle.
3-1 Comfort Controls and Audio Systems
This section tells you how to adjust the ventilation and comfort controls and how to operate your audio system.
4-1 Your Driving and the Road
Here you’ll find helpful information and tips about the road and how to drive under different conditions.
5-1 Problems on the Road
This section tells you what to do if you have a problem while driving, such as a flat tire or overheated engine, etc.
6-1 Service and Appearance Care
Here the manual tells you how to keep your vehicle running properly and looking good.
7-1 Maintenance Schedule
This section tells you when to perform vehicle maintenance and what fluids and lubricants to use.
8-1 Customer Assistance Information
This section tells you how to contact Chevrolet for assistance and how to get service and owner publications.
It also gives you information on “Reporting Safety Defects” on page 8-10.
9-1 Index
Here’s an alphabetical listing of almost every subject in this manual. You can use it to quickly find
something you want to read.
2.
yellowblue
ii
GENERAL MOTORS, GM, the GM Emblem,
CHEVROLET, the CHEVROLET Emblem and the
name VENTURE are registered trademarks of
General Motors Corporation.
This manual includes the latest information at the time it
was printed. We reserve the right to make changes in the
product after that time without further notice. For
vehicles first sold in Canada, substitute the name
“General Motors of Canada Limited” for Chevrolet
Motor Division whenever it appears in this manual.
Please keep this manual in your vehicle, so it will be
there if you ever need it when you’re on the road. If you
sell the vehicle, please leave this manual in it so the new
owner can use it.
We support voluntary
technician certification.
For Canadian Owners Who Prefer a
French Language Manual:
Aux propriétaires canadiens: Vous pouvez vous
procurer un exemplaire de ce guide en français chez
votre concessionaire ou au:
DGN Marketing Services Ltd.
1577 Meyerside Dr.
Mississauga, Ontario L5T 1B9
Litho in U.S.A. ECopyright General Motors Corporation 1998
Part No. 10418526 B First Edition All Rights Reserved
3.
yellowblue
iii
The Heritage of Chevrolet
The dynamic William C. “Billy”
Durant shifted gears from making
carriages to making cars,
forming half the team that gave
birth to Chevrolet.
Louis Chevrolet, the other half of the team,
at the wheel of his experimental “Classic
Six,” which entered production in 1912.
That year 2999 vehicles were produced.
Welcome to the largest
automotive family in the
world -- the family of Chevrolet
owners. You have selected a
vehicle designed, engineered
and crafted by teamwork, a
vehicle backed by a proud
history of performance and
value. Since the first “Classic
Six” rolled off the line in 1912,
more than 110 million
Chevrolet cars and trucks have
worn the Chevrolet marque.
That kind of reception from
auto owners is unmatched by
any other car manufacturer in
the world.
4.
yellowblue
iv
In 1932 Chevrolet
introduced the
Synchro-Mesh
transmission and
offered a host of
accessories -- including
such niceties as a clock!
The legacy of America’s favorite sportscar
began in 1953, when 319 hand-assembled
white Corvettes
launched the
first use of a
fiberglass body in
a production car.
The Chevrolet blend of
value and performance has
become an American
tradition -- whether bred for
the racetrack like the legendary
Corvette and Camaro, or
created for the pleasure of the
open road.
Every decade, Chevrolet
has reinforced its heritage
of affordable performance
with quality and value crafted
into each vehicle. It’s not
surprising that for 80 years
“Genuine Chevrolet” has been
America’s automobile.
We’re proud to continue that
heritage in your Chevrolet,
5.
yellowblue
v
The 1957 Chevy started a romance with the American
public -- and was powered by an available fuel-injected V8.
Your new Chevrolet continues a tradition of quality and value.
60’s automotive excitement
included Chevrolet landmarks
like the Corvette Sting Ray,
the sporty Camaro, and
powerplants like the
legendary 327 V8.
and we are pledged to
make ownership of your
Chevrolet an enjoyable
and rewarding experience.
6.
yellowblue
vi
How to Use this Manual
Many people read their owner’s manual from beginning
to end when they first receive their new vehicle. If you
do this, it will help you learn about the features and
controls for your vehicle. In this manual, you’ll find
that pictures and words work together to explain
things quickly.
Index
A good place to look for what you need is the Index in
back of the manual. It’s an alphabetical list of what’s in
the manual, and the page number where you’ll find it.
Safety Warnings and Symbols
You will find a number of safety cautions in this book.
We use a box and the word CAUTION to tell you
about things that could hurt you if you were to ignore
the warning.
CAUTION:
These mean there is something that could hurt
you or other people.
In the caution area, we tell you what the hazard is. Then
we tell you what to do to help avoid or reduce the
hazard. Please read these cautions. If you don’t, you or
others could be hurt.
You will also find a circle
with a slash through it in
this book. This safety
symbol means “Don’t,”
“Don’t do this” or “Don’t
let this happen.”
7.
yellowblue
vii
Vehicle Damage Warnings
Also, in this book you will find these notices:
NOTICE:
These mean there is something that could
damage your vehicle.
In the notice area, we tell you about something that
can damage your vehicle. Many times, this damage
would not be covered by your warranty, and it could
be costly. But the notice will tell you what to do to help
avoid the damage.
When you read other manuals, you might see
CAUTION and NOTICE warnings in different colors
or in different words.
You’ll also see warning labels on your vehicle. They use
the same words, CAUTION or NOTICE.
8.
yellowblue
viii
For example,
these symbols
are used on an
original battery:
CAUTION
POSSIBLE
INJURY
PROTECT
EYES BY
SHIELDING
CAUSTIC
BATTERY
ACID COULD
CAUSE
BURNS
AVOID
SPARKS OR
FLAMES
SPARK OR
FLAME
COULD
EXPLODE
BATTERY
These symbols
are important
for you and
your passengers
whenever your
vehicle is
driven:
DOOR LOCK
UNLOCK
FASTEN
SEAT
BELTS
POWER
WINDOW
AIR BAG
These symbols
have to do with
your lamps:
MASTER
LIGHTING
SWITCH
TURN
SIGNALS
PARKING
LAMPS
HAZARD
WARNING
FLASHER
DAYTIME
RUNNING
LAMPS
FOG LAMPS
These symbols
are on some of
your controls:
WINDSHIELD
WIPER
WINDSHIELD
WASHER
WINDSHIELD
DEFROSTER
REAR
WINDOW
DEFOGGER
VENTILATING
FAN
These symbols
are used on
warning and
indicator lights:
ENGINE
COOLANT
TEMP
BATTERY
CHARGING
SYSTEM
BRAKE
COOLANT
ENGINE OIL
PRESSURE
ANTI-LOCK
BRAKES
Here are some
other symbols
you may see:
FUSE
LIGHTER
HORN
SPEAKER
FUEL
Vehicle Symbols
These are some of the symbols you may find on your vehicle.
9.
1-
yellowblue
1-1
Section 1 Seats and Restraint Systems
Here you’ll find information about the seats in your vehicle and how to use your safety belts properly. You can also
learn about some things you should not do with air bags and safety belts.
1-2 Seats and Seat Controls
1-6 Rear Seats
1-22 Safety Belts: They’re for Everyone
1-27 Here Are Questions Many People Ask About
Safety Belts -- and the Answers
1-28 How to Wear Safety Belts Properly
1-28 Driver Position
1-36 Safety Belt Use During Pregnancy
1-37 Right Front Passenger Position
1-37 Air Bag Systems
1-46 Safety Belt Pretensioners
1-46 Rear Seat Passengers
1-50 Rear Safety Belt Comfort Guides for Children
and Small Adults
1-52 Center Passenger Position (Bench Seat)
1-54 Center Passenger Position (Bucket Seat)
1-56 Children
1-59 Built-in Child Restraint (Option)
1-70 Child Restraints
1-87 Larger Children
1-90 Safety Belt Extender
1-90 Checking Your Restraint Systems
1-91 Replacing Restraint System Parts After
a Crash
10.
yellowblue
1-2
Seats and Seat Controls
This section tells you about the seats -- how to adjust
them, take them out, put them back in and fold and
unfold them.
Driver’s 4-Way Manual Seat
Use the lever on the front left side of the seat to adjust
the seat forward or rearward. Pull up the lever on the
front of the seat to unlock it. Slide the seat to where you
want it.
To make sure the seat is locked into place, release the
lever and try to move the seat with your body.
To raise the seat, pull up on the lever on the front right
side of the seat. To lower the seat, push the lever down.
CAUTION:
You can lose control of the vehicle if you try to
adjust a manual driver’s seat while the vehicle is
moving. The sudden movement could startle and
confuse you, or make you push a pedal when you
don’t want to. Adjust the driver’s seat only when
the vehicle is not moving.
11.
yellowblue
1-3
Manual Front Passenger Seats
To move the seat, pull up
the lever on the front of the
seat to unlock it.
Slide the seat to where you want it. To make sure the
seat is locked into place, release the lever and try to
move the seat with your body.
6-Way Power Seat (Option)
To adjust the six-way power seat:
Front Control (A): Raise the front of the seat by
holding the switch up. Hold the switch down to lower
the front of the seat.
Center Control (B): Move the seat forward or rearward
by holding the control to the front or rear. Raise or lower
the seat by holding the control up or down.
Rear Control (C): Raise the rear of the seat by holding
the switch up. Hold the switch down to lower the rear of
the seat.
12.
yellowblue
1-4
Manual Lumbar Control
The knob for the lumbar
control is located on the
side of the seat.
Turn this knob to adjust the support for the lower back.
Reclining Front Seatbacks
All front seats recline.
To adjust the seatback, turn
this knob. It is easier to
recline the seat if you lean
forward, taking your weight
off the seatback.