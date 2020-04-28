Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guia1 avancemos periodo2

Guia 1

Guia1 avancemos periodo2

  1. 1. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIMENSION COGNITIVA / Ciencias Naturales – Matemáticas DIMENSION COMUNICATIVA / Lenguaje Fecha límite de entrega: Jueves 30 de abril Tema: Seres bióticos y abióticos de la naturaleza /Ciencias Naturales Ahora hablemos de seres vivos o factores bióticos y de seres no vivos o factores abióticos Para la contextualización del tema se debe ver el siguiente video: Link de video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlU_Ag_Hvbo LEE COMPRENSIVAMENTE Seres bióticos Los seres vivos nacen, crecen, se alimentan, responden a estímulos, se reproducen y mueren. Las personas, animales y plantas son seres vivos, también se les denominan seres bióticos. El conjunto de seres bióticos es llamado «biocenosis». Un cisne, un árbol y un caracol son seres vivos y ellos necesitan el aire, el agua, la luz y el calor del sol. Seres abióticos Son aquellos que no tienen vida, y al conjunto de todos ellos se les conoce como «biotopo». Los seres abióticos más importantes son: la luz solar, el suelo, el aire, el clima, el agua, y la temperatura. Estos factores son tan importantes como los seres bióticos, sin la existencia de estos seres no sería posible la vida. Por ejemplo: los seres bióticos sin agua morirían de sed y las plantas sin luz del sol no podrían realizar fotosíntesis. Existen además otros seres o factores abióticos como el plástico, los metales, el vidrio, el fuego, entre otros los cuales pueden afectar el medio ambiente. ¿A ver que sabes? - Resolver en el cuaderno de disfruto lo aprendido: 1. Observa a tu alrededor e identifica y escribe el nombre de tres seres vivos y tres seres no vivos. 2. Escribe ¿cómo se puede diferenciar un ser vivo de un ser no vivo?
  2. 2. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Actividad 1 1. ¿En qué situaciones de la imagen interactúa un ser vivo con un factor abiótico? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Cómo pueden afectar factores abióticos como: el plástico, el metal, el vidrio y el fuego a los seres vivos o factores bióticos? ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________
  3. 3. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Tema: Adición y sustracción /Matemáticas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLE4UCgMj_M (Ver antes este video)
  4. 4. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  5. 5. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  6. 6. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Tema: La fábula /Lenguaje Lee en voz alta, con fluidez y con la entonación adecuada según el mensaje del texto. RECORDEMOS EN FAMILIA: Le digo a mi mamá o papá que me cuenten la historia del zorro y las uvas, sino la conocen la buscamos en el link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=au0mAS68m5M COMENTEMOS EN FAMILÍA - ¿Qué me gustó de la historia? - ¿Cuáles son los personajes? - ¿Qué enseñanza nos deja? - Estoy de acuerdo con la actitud de la zorra. Si o No ¿Por qué? Lee el siguiente texto y resuelve las actividades propuestas.
  7. 7. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  8. 8. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entrada a La Isabela Tel. 7358060 Sede “Juan pablo I” cel. 3173004426 Sede Luis Carlos Galán S. Tel 7358305 www.teresitamontes.edu.co colteresitamontes@gmail.com Autodisciplina y Ciencia INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TERESITA MONTES Sedes: Teresita Montes - Juan Pablo I - Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento RECONOCIMIENTOS OFICIALES MEDIANTE RESOLUCIONES N° 2473 DE SEPTIEMBRE 18 DE 2013 - N° 3108 DE SEPTIEMBRE 17 DE 2015 - N° 0676 DE FEBRERO 22 DE 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________

