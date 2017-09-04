Sistema de informacion mp 2011

SISTEMA DE INFORMACION DESISTEMA DE INFORMACION DE MATERNO PERINATALMATERNO PERINATAL
MINISTERIO DE SALUD DIRECCION REGIONAL DE SALUD: Microred: FONP MES FONB AÑO RED: EE.SS: FONE FONI Total I TRIM II TRIM II...
Son todas aquellas actividades basadas en la vigilancia y evaluación integral de laSon todas aquellas actividades basadas ...
Paquete ampliadoPaquete ampliado •Segundo examen de ecografía.Segundo examen de ecografía. Segundo exámen de laboratorioSe...
GESTANTE ATENDIDA:GESTANTE ATENDIDA: Es la gestante que acude a su 1ra. atenciónEs la gestante que acude a su 1ra. atenció...
PSICOPROFILAXISPSICOPROFILAXIS PSICOPROFILAXIS: Se le brinda a la gestante a partir de las 20 semanas: Atendida: Gestante ...
PLAN DE PARTOPLAN DE PARTO PLAN DE PARTO: Estrategia efectiva que busca organizar y movilizar los recursos familiares y co...
VIOLENCIA BASADA EN GENEROVIOLENCIA BASADA EN GENERO TOMA DE PAPTOMA DE PAP Violencia Basada en Género VBG: Es la violenci...
Atención OdontológicaAtención Odontológica Gestante que ha recibido profilaxis dental en el embarazo actual. 1RA. ATC1RA. ...
Gestante controlada con bateria completa, registrar a la GESTANTE CONTROLADA (seis controles) que tiene batería completa d...
Vacunación antitétanica: Considerar a las gestantes . Recibe la 2da. Dosis. . Acredita tener 3 dosis o más. . Acredita est...
Gestante con atención Pre-Natal Reenfocada: Considerar a las gestantes que cumple los criterios de acuerdo a la definición...
Atendida: Gestante que recibe su 1ra. Dosis en el embarazo actual. Se inicia a las 16 semanas del embarazo. Protegida: Cua...
ATENCIÓN DEL ABORTO INCOMPLETOATENCIÓN DEL ABORTO INCOMPLETO GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO AMEUAMEU LULU SEPTICOSEPTICO < 12 a.<...
ATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONALATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONAL FONFON GINECOGINECO -OBSTET-OBSTET RARA MEDICOMEDICO GENERAGENERA...
PARTO DOMICILIARIOPARTO DOMICILIARIO ATENCION PARTO EN DOMICILIOATENCION PARTO EN DOMICILIO QuiénQuién atiende elatiende e...
PARTO EN EL TRAYECTOPARTO EN EL TRAYECTO ATENCION PARTO EN EL TRAYECTO ALATENCION PARTO EN EL TRAYECTO AL EESSEESS Quién a...
Parto Vaginal no complicado: Partos vaginales institucionales Parto complicado no quirúrgico: Partos que requieren instrum...
MORBILIDAD MATERNA HemorragiasHemorragias    HIEHIE       SEPSISSEPSIS    ANEMIAANEMIA       TBCTBC    HELLPHELLP    Reten...
MORBILIDAD DEL R. N.MORBILIDAD DEL R. N. MORBILIDMORBILID AD AD  NRONRO BAJO PESOBAJO PESO    PREMATUROPREMATURO    HIPOXI...
ATENCIÓN DEL PUERPERIO Puerpera complicada: Presentan patologías asociadas al periodo del puerperio. Tener en cuenta diagn...
REFERENCIAS OBSTETRICAS YREFERENCIAS OBSTETRICAS Y NEONATALESNEONATALES FONFON EMERGENCIAEMERGENCIA SS CONSULTACONSULTA AY...
VISITA DOMICILIARIA A LA GESTANTEVISITA DOMICILIARIA A LA GESTANTE Y PUERPERAY PUERPERA    NºNº GestanteGestante    Puérpe...
CASA DE ESPERACASA DE ESPERA Nº deNº de Casas deCasas de EsperaEspera Nº deNº de Casas deCasas de EsperaEspera OperativasO...
MUERTES MATERNASMUERTES MATERNAS MUERTE MATERNA EVITADA: Es toda aquella gestante o puérpera con diagnóstico de hemorragia...
MUERTES PERINATALES Y NEONATALESMUERTES PERINATALES Y NEONATALES OBITOS FETALESOBITOS FETALES    NEONATOS < 24 HRS.NEONATO...
TAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILISTAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILIS GRUPOGRUPO ETAREETARE OO VIH/SIDAVIH/SIDA 1er TAMIZAJE CON PRUEBA1e...
TAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILISTAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILIS En gestantes Tamizaje para SIFILISEn gestantes Tamizaje para SIFILI...
TAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILISTAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILIS GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO VIH/SIDAVIH/SIDA PruebaPrueba Ràpida/ELISA ...
GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO SIFILISSIFILIS TamizajeTamizaje RPRRPR RPRRPR ReactivoReactivo PruebaPrueba RapidaRapida Resultado...
GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO SIFILISSIFILIS TamizajeTamizaje RPRRPR RPRRPR ReactivoReactivo PruebaPrueba RapidaRapida Resultado...
TOTAL DE EESS QUE DEBEN REPORTAR   Nº DE EESS QUE REPORTARON ESTE MES  
CALIDAD DEL DATOCALIDAD DEL DATO
GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO GESTANTESGESTANTES ATENDIDAATENDIDA ATCATC CTRLCTRL TotalTotal I TRIMI TRIM II TRIMII TRIM III TRI...
100 % DE ATENDIDAS100 % DE ATENDIDAS • 1RA. Entrevista de PLAN DE PARTO1RA. Entrevista de PLAN DE PARTO •Tamizaje de VBGTa...
GRUPO ETARIOGRUPO ETARIO GESTANTESGESTANTES GestanteGestante controlada concontrolada con bateriabateria completacompleta ...
GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO ATDATD PROTE-PROTE- GIDAGIDA < 12 a.< 12 a.       12-1712-17       18-2918-29       30-5930-59    ...
ATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONALATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONAL FONFON GINECOGINECO -OBSTETR-OBSTETR AA MEDICOMEDICO GENERAGENERA...
INFORMACION ADICIONAL DEL TOTAL DE PARTOS INSTITUCIONALES YINFORMACION ADICIONAL DEL TOTAL DE PARTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y REC...
IX. VISITA DOMICILIARIA   Nº Gestante   Puérpera   En la gestante debe considerarse:En la gestante debe considerarse: •2 v...
GRUP O ETAR EO GESTANTES VIH/SIDA SIFILIS 1er TAMIZAJE CON PRUEBA RAPIDA Nº de Gestant es con ELISA REACTI VA de PR Reacti...
GRUPO ETAREO PUERPERAS INMEDIATAS VIH/SIDA SIFILIS Prueba Ràpida/ELISA para VIH Reactivo para VIH Nº de Puerperas con ELIS...
FECHA Firma y Sello del resp. de la elaboración. Firma y sello del Coordinador de ESNSSR Firma y sello del personal respon...
  3. 3. Son todas aquellas actividades basadas en la vigilancia y evaluación integral de laSon todas aquellas actividades basadas en la vigilancia y evaluación integral de la gestante y el feto, debe iniciarse antes de las catorce semanas de gestación y recibir elgestante y el feto, debe iniciarse antes de las catorce semanas de gestación y recibir el paquete básico que permita la detección oportuna de signos de alarma y factores depaquete básico que permita la detección oportuna de signos de alarma y factores de riesgo para el manejo adecua considera,riesgo para el manejo adecua considera, como mínimo 6 atenciones durante elcomo mínimo 6 atenciones durante el embarazo.embarazo. Paquete mínimoPaquete mínimo • Evaluación integral de la gestanteEvaluación integral de la gestante •Examen de mamasExamen de mamas •Prueba rápida para proteinuriaPrueba rápida para proteinuria •Solicitud de exámenes completos de laboratorioSolicitud de exámenes completos de laboratorio •Solicitud de PapanicolaouSolicitud de Papanicolaou •Solicitud de ecografíaSolicitud de ecografía •Tamizaje de violencia basada en géneroTamizaje de violencia basada en género •Indicación de vacuna antitetánicaIndicación de vacuna antitetánica •Plan de PartoPlan de Parto
  4. 4. Paquete ampliadoPaquete ampliado •Segundo examen de ecografía.Segundo examen de ecografía. Segundo exámen de laboratorioSegundo exámen de laboratorio •Suplemento de Calcio: 500 mgr 2 veces al día a partir de la semana 20 de gestaciónSuplemento de Calcio: 500 mgr 2 veces al día a partir de la semana 20 de gestación •Monitoreo materno fetalMonitoreo materno fetal •Examen de Papanicolaou y/o IVAAExamen de Papanicolaou y/o IVAA •Educación para el auto examen de mamasEducación para el auto examen de mamas •Examen odontológicoExamen odontológico •Vacuna antitetánicaVacuna antitetánica En zonas endémicas además se debe considerar:En zonas endémicas además se debe considerar: •Tratamiento antiparasitarioTratamiento antiparasitario •Protección contra la malaria, dengue, bartonelosis, Chagas, usando mosquiterosProtección contra la malaria, dengue, bartonelosis, Chagas, usando mosquiteros tratados con insecticidas y seguimiento con gota gruesatratados con insecticidas y seguimiento con gota gruesa
  5. 5. GESTANTE ATENDIDA:GESTANTE ATENDIDA: Es la gestante que acude a su 1ra. atenciónEs la gestante que acude a su 1ra. atención prenatal en el embarazo actual en cualquier establecimiento de salud. Deprenatal en el embarazo actual en cualquier establecimiento de salud. De preferencia iniciar antes de las catorce semanas de gestación.preferencia iniciar antes de las catorce semanas de gestación. GESTANTE CON ATENCIONESGESTANTE CON ATENCIONES:: Son las atenciones prenatales que recibeSon las atenciones prenatales que recibe la gestante durante el embarazo actual, incluyendo la primera atención.la gestante durante el embarazo actual, incluyendo la primera atención. GESTANTE CONTROLADAGESTANTE CONTROLADA:: Gestante que cumple su sexta atenciónGestante que cumple su sexta atención prenatal.prenatal. GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO GESTANTESGESTANTES ATENDIDAATENDIDA ATCATC CTRLCTRL TotalTotal I TRIMI TRIM II TRIMII TRIM III TRIMIII TRIM < 12 a.< 12 a.                   12-1712-17                   18-2918-29                   30-5930-59                   TOTALTOTAL                  
  6. 6. PSICOPROFILAXISPSICOPROFILAXIS PSICOPROFILAXIS: Se le brinda a la gestante a partir de las 20 semanas: Atendida: Gestante que acude a su 1ra. Sesión en el embarazo actual Iniciar a las 20 semanas. Preparada en Psicoprofilaxis: Gestantes que cumplen su sexta sesión. GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO PSICOPROFILAXISPSICOPROFILAXIS ATDATD PREPARADAPREPARADA < 12 a.< 12 a.       12-1712-17       18-2918-29       30-5930-59       TOTALTOTAL      
  7. 7. PLAN DE PARTOPLAN DE PARTO PLAN DE PARTO: Estrategia efectiva que busca organizar y movilizar los recursos familiares y comunitarios para la atención oportuna de la gestante en el momento del parto Primera Entrevista: En la primera atención prenatal se aplica la ficha de plan de parto Tercera Entrevista: Es en la casa de la gestante con la familia y un agente comunitario de salud quien realiza la vigilancia comunitaria en la zona. GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO PLAN DE PARTOPLAN DE PARTO 1ra ENTREV.1ra ENTREV. 3ra ENTREV.3ra ENTREV. < 12 a.< 12 a.       12-1712-17       18-2918-29       30-5930-59       TOTALTOTAL      
  8. 8. VIOLENCIA BASADA EN GENEROVIOLENCIA BASADA EN GENERO TOMA DE PAPTOMA DE PAP Violencia Basada en Género VBG: Es la violencia contra la mujer que tenga o puede tener como resultado un daño o sufrimiento físico, sexual o psicológico. Prueba de PAP: Extraer del cérvix uterino muestra de células para determinar presencia de células GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO VBGVBG PAPPAP TAMIZAJETAMIZAJE DETECCIONDETECCION TOMA DETOMA DE MUESTRAMUESTRA RESULTADRESULTAD O POSIT.O POSIT. < 12 a.< 12 a.             12-1712-17             18-2918-29             30-5930-59             TOTALTOTAL            
  9. 9. Atención OdontológicaAtención Odontológica Gestante que ha recibido profilaxis dental en el embarazo actual. 1RA. ATC1RA. ATC: registrar a la GESTANTE que se le a realizado el examen dental con el odontograma. 2da. ATC2da. ATC: registrar a la gestante que se le ha realizado la profilaxis dental. GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO ATENCIONATENCION ODONTOLOGICAODONTOLOGICA 1era ATC1era ATC 2da ATC2da ATC < 12 a.< 12 a.       12-1712-17       18-2918-29       30-5930-59       TOTALTOTAL      
  10. 10. Gestante controlada con bateria completa, registrar a la GESTANTE CONTROLADA (seis controles) que tiene batería completa de laboratorio. Ecografía: registrar a la gestante que se le ha realizado el 2do. Examen. GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO GestanteGestante controladacontrolada con bateriacon bateria completacompleta EcografíaEcografía < 12 a.< 12 a.       12-1712-17       18-2918-29       30-5930-59       TOTALTOTAL      
  11. 11. Vacunación antitétanica: Considerar a las gestantes . Recibe la 2da. Dosis. . Acredita tener 3 dosis o más. . Acredita estar en el periodo de protección. La acreditación debe ser con el carnet de vacunación. GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO VacunaVacuna AntitetánicaAntitetánica ProtegidasProtegidas < 12 a.< 12 a.    12-1712-17    18-2918-29    30-5930-59    TOTALTOTAL   
  12. 12. Gestante con atención Pre-Natal Reenfocada: Considerar a las gestantes que cumple los criterios de acuerdo a la definición GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO Gestante conGestante con atencion Pre-atencion Pre- natal reenfocadanatal reenfocada < 12 a.< 12 a.    12-1712-17    18-2918-29    30-5930-59    TOTALTOTAL   
  13. 13. Atendida: Gestante que recibe su 1ra. Dosis en el embarazo actual. Se inicia a las 16 semanas del embarazo. Protegida: Cuando ha recibido un total de 210 tabletas, la última dosis se da en el puerperio. ADMINISTRACIÓN DE SULFATO FERROSOADMINISTRACIÓN DE SULFATO FERROSO GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO ATDATD PROTE-PROTE- GIDAGIDA < 12 a.< 12 a.       12-1712-17       18-2918-29       30-5930-59       TotalTotal      
  14. 14. ATENCIÓN DEL ABORTO INCOMPLETOATENCIÓN DEL ABORTO INCOMPLETO GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO AMEUAMEU LULU SEPTICOSEPTICO < 12 a.< 12 a.          12-1712-17          18-2918-29          30-5930-59          TotalTotal         
  15. 15. ATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONALATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONAL FONFON GINECOGINECO -OBSTET-OBSTET RARA MEDICOMEDICO GENERAGENERA LL OBST.OBST. OTROOTRO PROFEPROFE SIONAL DESIONAL DE SALUDSALUD TEC.TEC. ENF.ENF. TOTALTOTAL DEDE PARTOSPARTOS TOTALTOTAL DE RNDE RN VIVOSVIVOS TOTALTOTAL DE RNDE RN MUERTOMUERTO SS FONIFONI                               FONEFONE                         FONBFONB                         FONPFONP                                  TOTALTOTAL                        
  16. 16. PARTO DOMICILIARIOPARTO DOMICILIARIO ATENCION PARTO EN DOMICILIOATENCION PARTO EN DOMICILIO QuiénQuién atiende elatiende el parto?parto? Nro de partosNro de partos TOTAL DETOTAL DE RN VIVOSRN VIVOS TOTAL DETOTAL DE RNRN MUERTOSMUERTOS PERSONALPERSONAL DE SALUDDE SALUD          ACSACS                FAMILIARFAMILIAR          OTROSOTROS                   TOTALTOTAL         
  17. 17. PARTO EN EL TRAYECTOPARTO EN EL TRAYECTO ATENCION PARTO EN EL TRAYECTO ALATENCION PARTO EN EL TRAYECTO AL EESSEESS Quién atiende elQuién atiende el parto?parto? Nro deNro de partospartos TOTAL DETOTAL DE RN VIVOSRN VIVOS TOTAL DETOTAL DE RNRN MUERTOSMUERTOS PERSONAL DEPERSONAL DE SALUDSALUD          ACSACS                FAMILIARFAMILIAR          OTROSOTROS                   TOTALTOTAL         
  18. 18. Parto Vaginal no complicado: Partos vaginales institucionales Parto complicado no quirúrgico: Partos que requieren instrumentalización; desgarro grado III y IV, ruptura del cuello uterino, atonía uterina, retención placentaria y otros INFORMACION ADICIONAL DEL TOTAL DE PARTOSINFORMACION ADICIONAL DEL TOTAL DE PARTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y RECIEN NACIDOS (Nº)*INSTITUCIONALES Y RECIEN NACIDOS (Nº)* Atención de parto vaginal noAtención de parto vaginal no complicadocomplicado    Parto verticalParto vertical    Atención del partoAtención del parto complicado no Qxcomplicado no Qx    Manejo Activo en la 3eraManejo Activo en la 3era Etapa del PartoEtapa del Parto    CESAREAS (atencion delCESAREAS (atencion del parto complicado quirúrgico)parto complicado quirúrgico)    Parto PódalicoParto Pódalico    Parto en GestanteParto en Gestante ControladaControlada    1ra. Prueba Rápida para1ra. Prueba Rápida para VIH en el trabajo de PartoVIH en el trabajo de Parto    Parto GemelarParto Gemelar    Atencion del RN NormalAtencion del RN Normal    Parto con TrillizosParto con Trillizos    Atencion del RN conAtencion del RN con complicacionescomplicaciones    Atención de partos aAtención de partos a adolescentes (12 a 17adolescentes (12 a 17 AÑOS)AÑOS)    Atencion del RN conAtencion del RN con complicaciones en UCINcomplicaciones en UCIN    Atención de partos < de 12 aAtención de partos < de 12 a      
  19. 19. MORBILIDAD MATERNA HemorragiasHemorragias    HIEHIE       SEPSISSEPSIS    ANEMIAANEMIA       TBCTBC    HELLPHELLP    Retención de PlacentaRetención de Placenta    ITUITU       ATENCION OBSTETRICA ENATENCION OBSTETRICA EN UCIUCI    ATENCION OBSTETRICA ENATENCION OBSTETRICA EN UCEOUCEO   
  20. 20. MORBILIDAD DEL R. N.MORBILIDAD DEL R. N. MORBILIDMORBILID AD AD  NRONRO BAJO PESOBAJO PESO    PREMATUROPREMATURO    HIPOXIAHIPOXIA    SDRSDR    SEPSIS NEONATALSEPSIS NEONATAL    SIFILIS CONGENITASIFILIS CONGENITA    RN-VIH expuestoRN-VIH expuesto    Otros RN en UCINOtros RN en UCIN   
  21. 21. ATENCIÓN DEL PUERPERIO Puerpera complicada: Presentan patologías asociadas al periodo del puerperio. Tener en cuenta diagnósticos CIE X GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO ATDATD CTRL.CTRL. ComplicadaComplicada Vitamina AVitamina A < 12 a.< 12 a.             12-1712-17             18-2918-29             30-5930-59             TOTALTOTAL            
  22. 22. REFERENCIAS OBSTETRICAS YREFERENCIAS OBSTETRICAS Y NEONATALESNEONATALES FONFON EMERGENCIAEMERGENCIA SS CONSULTACONSULTA AYUDA AL DXAYUDA AL DX PARTOSPARTOS OBSTEOBSTE TRICASTRICAS R.NR.N OBSTEOBSTE TRICASTRICAS R.NR.N OBSTEOBSTE TRICASTRICAS R.NR.N DEDE FONPFONP                      DEDE FONBFONB                      DEDE FONEFONE                      TOTALTOTAL                     
  23. 23. VISITA DOMICILIARIA A LA GESTANTEVISITA DOMICILIARIA A LA GESTANTE Y PUERPERAY PUERPERA    NºNº GestanteGestante    PuérperaPuérpera   
  24. 24. CASA DE ESPERACASA DE ESPERA Nº deNº de Casas deCasas de EsperaEspera Nº deNº de Casas deCasas de EsperaEspera OperativasOperativas Nº deNº de CasasCasas utilizadasutilizadas en el mesen el mes Nº deNº de GestantesGestantes alojadas enalojadas en el mesel mes Nº deNº de PuérperasPuérperas alojadasalojadas en el mesen el mes Nº deNº de ReciénRecién NacidosNacidos alojadosalojados en el mesen el mes Nº deNº de ReciénRecién NacidosNacidos alojadosalojados en el mesen el mes                     
  25. 25. MUERTES MATERNASMUERTES MATERNAS MUERTE MATERNA EVITADA: Es toda aquella gestante o puérpera con diagnóstico de hemorragia, infección y/o eclampsia severa, que es manejada por los EESS. y se encuentra en condición clínica estable hasta la primera semana del puerperio. Nº de Muertes MaternasNº de Muertes Maternas evitadaevitada    Nº de Muertes MaternasNº de Muertes Maternas DIRECTASDIRECTAS    Nº de Muertes MaternasNº de Muertes Maternas INDIRECTASINDIRECTAS    Nº de Muertes MaternasNº de Muertes Maternas NO RELACIONADASNO RELACIONADAS   
  26. 26. MUERTES PERINATALES Y NEONATALESMUERTES PERINATALES Y NEONATALES OBITOS FETALESOBITOS FETALES    NEONATOS < 24 HRS.NEONATOS < 24 HRS.    NEONATOS 1 - 7 DÍASNEONATOS 1 - 7 DÍAS    NEONATOS DE 8 A 28NEONATOS DE 8 A 28 DIASDIAS    TOTAL DE MUERTETOTAL DE MUERTE NEONATALNEONATAL   
  27. 27. TAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILISTAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILIS GRUPOGRUPO ETAREETARE OO VIH/SIDAVIH/SIDA 1er TAMIZAJE CON PRUEBA1er TAMIZAJE CON PRUEBA RAPIDARAPIDA Nº deNº de GestanteGestante s cons con ELISAELISA REACTIVREACTIV A de PRA de PR ReactivaReactiva 1er. TAMIZAJE CON ELISA1er. TAMIZAJE CON ELISA I TRIM.I TRIM. II TRIMII TRIM III TRIMIII TRIM ResultadResultad oo ReactivoReactivo I TRIM.I TRIM. II TRIMII TRIM III TRIMIII TRIM ResultadResultad oo ReactivoReactivo < 12 a.< 12 a.                            12-1712-17                            18-2918-29                            30-5930-59                            TOTALTOTAL                            En gestantes Tamizaje para VIHEn gestantes Tamizaje para VIH
  28. 28. TAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILISTAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILIS En gestantes Tamizaje para SIFILISEn gestantes Tamizaje para SIFILIS GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO SIFILISSIFILIS 1ERA PRUEBA RAPIDA1ERA PRUEBA RAPIDA 1ER TAMIZAJE CON RPR/VDRL1ER TAMIZAJE CON RPR/VDRL <=24<=24 SEMANASSEMANAS > de 24> de 24 semanassemanas ResultadoResultado PositivoPositivo <=24<=24 SEMANASSEMANAS > de 24> de 24 semanassemanas ResultadoResultado ReactivoReactivo < 12 a.< 12 a.                   12-1712-17                   18-2918-29                   30-5930-59                   TOTALTOTAL                  
  29. 29. TAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILISTAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILIS GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO VIH/SIDAVIH/SIDA PruebaPrueba Ràpida/ELISA paraRàpida/ELISA para VIHVIH Reactivo paraReactivo para VIHVIH Nº de PuerperasNº de Puerperas con ELISAcon ELISA REACTIVA deREACTIVA de PR ReactivaPR Reactiva < 12 a.< 12 a.          12-1712-17          18-2918-29          30-5930-59          TOTALTOTAL          En puérperas inmediatas Tamizaje paraEn puérperas inmediatas Tamizaje para VIHVIH
  30. 30. GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO SIFILISSIFILIS TamizajeTamizaje RPRRPR RPRRPR ReactivoReactivo PruebaPrueba RapidaRapida ResultadoResultado PositivoPositivo RPRRPR cuantitativcuantitativ o eno en puérperaspuérperas con DXcon DX SifilisSifilis durante eldurante el embarazoembarazo < 12 a.< 12 a.                12-1712-17                18-2918-29                30-5930-59                TOTALTOTAL                TAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILISTAMIZAJE PARA VIH Y SIFILIS En puérperas inmediatas Tamizaje para SIFILISEn puérperas inmediatas Tamizaje para SIFILIS
  31. 31. GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO SIFILISSIFILIS TamizajeTamizaje RPRRPR RPRRPR ReactivoReactivo PruebaPrueba RapidaRapida ResultadoResultado PositivoPositivo < 12 a.< 12 a.             12-1712-17             18-2918-29             30-5930-59             TOTALTOTAL             TAMIZAJE EN ABORTO PARA SIFILISTAMIZAJE EN ABORTO PARA SIFILIS
  32. 32. TOTAL DE EESS QUE DEBEN REPORTAR   Nº DE EESS QUE REPORTARON ESTE MES  
  33. 33. CALIDAD DEL DATOCALIDAD DEL DATO
  34. 34. GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO GESTANTESGESTANTES ATENDIDAATENDIDA ATCATC CTRLCTRL TotalTotal I TRIMI TRIM II TRIMII TRIM III TRIMIII TRIM < 12 a.< 12 a.                   12-1712-17                   18-2918-29                   30-5930-59                   TOTALTOTAL                   Debe incluirse en las ATENCIONES:Debe incluirse en las ATENCIONES: las atendidas (1ra. Atención)las atendidas (1ra. Atención) las controladas (6ta. Atención)las controladas (6ta. Atención)
  35. 35. 100 % DE ATENDIDAS100 % DE ATENDIDAS • 1RA. Entrevista de PLAN DE PARTO1RA. Entrevista de PLAN DE PARTO •Tamizaje de VBGTamizaje de VBG •1ra. Atención odontológica1ra. Atención odontológica GRUPOGRUPO ETARIOETARIO GESTANTESGESTANTES PLAN DE PARTOPLAN DE PARTO VBGVBG ATENCIONATENCION ODONTOLOGICAODONTOLOGICAATENDIDAATENDIDA 1ra1ra ENTREV.ENTREV. 3ra3ra ENTREENTRE V.V.TotalTotal I TRIMI TRIM II TRIMII TRIM III TRIMIII TRIM TAMIZAJTAMIZAJ EE DETECCIDETECCI ONON 1era1era ATCATC 2da ATC2da ATC < 12 a.< 12 a.                               12-1712-17                               18-2918-29                               30-5930-59                               TOTALTOTAL                              
  36. 36. GRUPO ETARIOGRUPO ETARIO GESTANTESGESTANTES GestanteGestante controlada concontrolada con bateriabateria completacompleta Gestante conGestante con atencion Pre-atencion Pre- natalnatal reenfocadareenfocada CTRLCTRL < 12 a.< 12 a.          12-1712-17          18-2918-29          30-5930-59          TOTALTOTAL          Gestante controlada MAYOR ó = GC batería completaGestante controlada MAYOR ó = GC batería completa Gestante con bateria completa MAYOR a gestanteGestante con bateria completa MAYOR a gestante REENFOCADAREENFOCADA NUNCA AL REVESNUNCA AL REVES
  37. 37. GRUPOGRUPO ETAREOETAREO ATDATD PROTE-PROTE- GIDAGIDA < 12 a.< 12 a.       12-1712-17       18-2918-29       30-5930-59       TotalTotal       SULFATO FERROSOSULFATO FERROSO ATENDIDA: 1RA. Dosis 16 semanas del embarazoATENDIDA: 1RA. Dosis 16 semanas del embarazo PROTEGIDA: en el puerperio cuando completa 210 tab.PROTEGIDA: en el puerperio cuando completa 210 tab.
  38. 38. ATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONALATENCION PARTO INSTITUCIONAL FONFON GINECOGINECO -OBSTETR-OBSTETR AA MEDICOMEDICO GENERAGENERA LL OBST.OBST. OTROOTRO PROFEPROFE SIONALSIONAL DEDE SALUDSALUD TEC. ENF.TEC. ENF. TOTALTOTAL DEDE PARTOSPARTOS TOTALTOTAL DE RNDE RN VIVOSVIVOS TOTALTOTAL DE RNDE RN MUERTOMUERTO SS FONIFONI                               FONEFONE                         FONBFONB                         FONPFONP                                  TOTALTOTAL                         TOTAL NV= TOTAL DE PARTOS – NM + 1 x gemelar y 2 x trillizosTOTAL NV= TOTAL DE PARTOS – NM + 1 x gemelar y 2 x trillizos INFORMACIÓN DE ACUERDO A LA FUNCION OBSTETRICA QUEINFORMACIÓN DE ACUERDO A LA FUNCION OBSTETRICA QUE CUMPLE EL EESS TIPO DE PROFESIONAL QUE ATIENDECUMPLE EL EESS TIPO DE PROFESIONAL QUE ATIENDE
  39. 39. INFORMACION ADICIONAL DEL TOTAL DE PARTOS INSTITUCIONALES YINFORMACION ADICIONAL DEL TOTAL DE PARTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y RECIEN NACIDOS (Nº)*RECIEN NACIDOS (Nº)* Atención de parto vaginal noAtención de parto vaginal no complicadocomplicado    Parto verticalParto vertical    Atención del parto complicadoAtención del parto complicado no Qxno Qx    Manejo Activo en la 3eraManejo Activo en la 3era Etapa del PartoEtapa del Parto    CESAREAS (atencion delCESAREAS (atencion del parto complicado quirúrgico)parto complicado quirúrgico)    Parto PódalicoParto Pódalico    Parto en Gestante ControladaParto en Gestante Controlada    1ra. Prueba Rápida para VIH1ra. Prueba Rápida para VIH en el trabajo de Partoen el trabajo de Parto    Parto GemelarParto Gemelar    Atencion del RN NormalAtencion del RN Normal    Parto con TrillizosParto con Trillizos    Atencion del RN conAtencion del RN con complicacionescomplicaciones    Atención de partos aAtención de partos a adolescentes (12 a 17 AÑOS)adolescentes (12 a 17 AÑOS)    Atencion del RN conAtencion del RN con complicaciones en UCINcomplicaciones en UCIN    Atención de partos < de 12 aAtención de partos < de 12 a       = AL TOTAL DE= AL TOTAL DE PARTOPARTO INSTITUCIONALINSTITUCIONAL = AL TOTAL DE= AL TOTAL DE RECIÉN NACIDOSRECIÉN NACIDOS vivosvivos
  40. 40. IX. VISITA DOMICILIARIA   Nº Gestante   Puérpera   En la gestante debe considerarse:En la gestante debe considerarse: •2 visitas por seguimiento o por2 visitas por seguimiento o por complicacióncomplicación •2 visitas por plan de parto2 visitas por plan de parto
  41. 41. GRUP O ETAR EO GESTANTES VIH/SIDA SIFILIS 1er TAMIZAJE CON PRUEBA RAPIDA Nº de Gestant es con ELISA REACTI VA de PR Reactiv a 1er. TAMIZAJE CON ELISA 1ERA PRUEBA RAPIDA 1ER TAMIZAJE CON RPR/VDRL I TRIM. II TRIM III TRIM Resulta do Reactiv o I TRIM. II TRIM III TRIM Resulta do Reactiv o <=24 SEMAN AS > de 24 semana s Resultad o Positivo <=24 SEMAN AS > de 24 semana s Result ado Reacti vo < 12 a.                               12-17                               18-29                               30-59                               TOTA L                               100 % DE ATENDIDAS deben de estar100 % DE ATENDIDAS deben de estar tamizadas para VIH y SIFILIStamizadas para VIH y SIFILIS
  42. 42. GRUPO ETAREO PUERPERAS INMEDIATAS VIH/SIDA SIFILIS Prueba Ràpida/ELISA para VIH Reactivo para VIH Nº de Puerperas con ELISA REACTIVA de PR Reactiva Tamizaje RPR RPR Reactivo Prueba Rapida Resultado Positivo RPR cuantitativo en puérperas con DX Sifilis durante el embarazo < 12 a.                 12-17                 18-29                 30-59                 TOTAL                 Considerar solo a las que NOConsiderar solo a las que NO SE LES REALIZO en laSE LES REALIZO en la atención PRE NATALatención PRE NATAL
  43. 43. FECHA Firma y Sello del resp. de la elaboración. Firma y sello del Coordinador de ESNSSR Firma y sello del personal responsable de la elaboración: La información debe ser firmada y sellada por el responsable de estadística Firma y sello del Coordinador de la ESNSSR: A La información enviada debe ser firmada y sellada por el coordinador previo control de calidad.

×