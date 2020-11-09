Introduction to c_sharp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction to C# Raimonds Rudmanis Senior Consultant Microsoft Baltic
Session Prerequisites  This session assumes that you understand the fundamentals of  Object oriented programming  This ...
What Will Be Covered Today  Brief introduction to the .NET framework  C# language overview
Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
Hello World DEMO 1: Hello World using System; class Hello { static void Main() { Console.WriteLine("Hello world"); } }
Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
The .NET Framework Overview Base Class Library Common Language Specification Common Language Runtime ADO.NET: Data and XML...
The .NET Framework Common Language Runtime Base Class Library Common Language Specification Common Language Runtime ADO.NE...
 New Runtime Environment – Common Language Runtime  Language Interoperability  Common Classes for all Languages  Commo...
The .NET Framework Common Language Runtime  Simplified development  XCOPY deployment  Scalability  Rich Web clients an...
.NET Framework and CLR CLR Execution Model VBSource code Compiler C++C# CompilerCompiler Assembly IL Code Assembly IL Code...
The .NET Framework .NET Framework Services Base Class Library Common Language Specification Common Language Runtime ADO.NE...
The .NET Framework .NET Framework Services  ASP.NET  Separation of code and presentation  Compiled  Web Forms  Web Se...
Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
Design Goals of C# The Big Ideas  The first “Component Oriented” language in the C/C++ family  Everything really is an o...
Design Goals of C# A Component Oriented Language  C# is the first “Component Oriented” language in the C/C++ family  Com...
Design Goals of C# Everything Really Is an Object  Traditional views  C++, Java™: Primitive types are “magic” and do not...
Design Goals of C# Robust and Durable Software  Garbage collection  No memory leaks and stray pointers  Exceptions  Er...
Design Goals of C# Preserving Your Investment  C++ Heritage  Namespaces, enums, pointers (in unsafe code), unsigned type...
Design Goals of C# Interoperability C# VB.NET MC++ JScript ... .NET Languages COM OLE Automation XML/SOAP Dynamic Link Lib...
Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
Language Features Program Structure  Namespaces  Contain types and other namespaces  Type declarations  Classes, struc...
Language Features Program Structure using System; namespace System.Collections { public class Stack { Entry top; public vo...
Language Features Type System  Value types  Directly contain data  Cannot be null  Reference types  Contain reference...
Language Features Type System  Value types  Primitives int i;  Enums enum State { Off, On }  Structs struct Point { in...
Language Features Predefined Types  C# predefined types  Reference object, string  Signed sbyte, short, int, long  Uns...
Language Features Classes  Single inheritance  Multiple interface implementation  Class members  Constants, fields, me...
Language Features Structs  Like classes, except  Stored in-line, not heap allocated  Assignment copies data, not refere...
Language Features Classes and Structs struct SPoint { int x, y; ... } class CPoint { int x, y; ... } SPoint sp = new SPoin...
Language Features Interfaces  Multiple inheritance  Can contain methods, properties, indexers and events  Private inter...
Language Features Enums  Strongly typed  No implicit conversions to/from int  Operators: +, -, ++, --, &, |, ^, ~  Can...
Language Features Delegates  Object oriented function pointers  Multiple receivers  Each delegate has an invocation lis...
Language Features Unified Type System  Everything is an object  All types ultimately inherit from object  Any piece of ...
Language Features Unified Type System  Boxing  Allocates box, copies value into it  Unboxing  Checks type of box, copi...
Language Features Unified Type System  Benefits  Eliminates “wrapper classes”  Collection classes work with all types ...
Language Features Component Development  What defines a component?  Properties, methods, events  Integrated help and do...
Language Features Properties  Properties Are “Smart Fields”  Natural syntax, accessors, inlining public class Button: Co...
Language Features Indexers  Indexers are “smart arrays”  Can be overloaded public class ListBox: Control { private strin...
Language Features Creating and Firing an Event  Define the Event signature  Define the Event and firing logic public del...
Language Features Handling an Event  Define and register Event Handler public class MyForm: Form { Button okButton; publi...
Language Features DEMO 2: Creating an Event Handler  Define an Event Handler for a button in a Windows Forms application
Language Features Attributes  Associate information with types and members  Documentation URL for a class  Transaction ...
Language Features Attributes public class OrderProcessor { [WebMethod] public void SubmitOrder(PurchaseOrder order) {...} ...
Language Features Attributes  Attributes can be  Attached to types and members  Examined at run-time using reflection ...
What Is A Web Service? HTML = user-to-machine XML/SOAP = machine-to-machine Leveraging the Web  Same infrastructure  ...
Discovery Let’s talk (SOAP) How Does It Work? http://myservice.com HTML or XML with link to WSDL How do we talk? (WSDL) ht...
Web Services With .NET Programs Objects Classes Methods Calls Web XML XSD WSDL SOAP Data Schema Services Invocation Applic...
Web Services With .NET public class OrderProcessor { public void SubmitOrder(PurchaseOrder order) {...} } public class Pur...
Language Features DEMO 3: Attributes  Create a Web service by using the [WebMethod] attribute
Language Features XML Comments class XmlElement { /// <summary> /// Returns the attribute with the given name and /// name...
Language Features DEMO 4: XML Comments  Show how the compiler can auto generate documentation from the source code using ...
Language Features Statements and Expressions  High C++ fidelity  if, while, do require bool condition  Switch statement...
Language Features For Each Statement  Iteration of arrays  Iteration of user-defined collections foreach (Customer c in ...
Language Features Parameter Arrays  Can write “printf” style methods  Type-safe, unlike C++ void printf(string fmt, para...
Language Features Operator Overloading  First class user-defined data types  Used in base class library  Decimal, DateT...
Language Features Operator Overloading public struct DBInt { public static readonly DBInt Null = new DBInt(); private int ...
Language Features Versioning  Overlooked in most languages  C++ and Java produce fragile base classes  Users unable to ...
class Derived: Base // version 1 { public virtual void Foo() { Console.WriteLine("Derived.Foo"); } } class Derived: Base /...
Language Features Conditional Compilation  #define, #undef  #if, #elif, #else, #endif  Simple boolean logic  Condition...
Language Features Unsafe Code  COM integration, P/invoke cover most cases  Unsafe code  Low-level code without leaving ...
Language Features Unsafe Code class FileStream: Stream { int handle; public unsafe int Read(byte[] buffer, int index, int ...
Language Features COM Support  .Net framework provides great COM support  TLBIMP imports existing COM classes  TLBEXP e...
Language Features COM Support  Sometimes you need more control  Methods with complicated structures as arguments  Large...
Language Features DEMO 5: COM and C# Call a COM component from C#
Language Features DEMO 6: Visual Studio .NET Windows programming with C#
C# And CLI Standardization Work begun in September 2000 Submitted to ECMA (www.ecma.ch) Active involvement by Intel, HP...
C# Books
C# Customers
More Resources  http://msdn.microsoft.com/  C# language specification  C# newsgroups  microsoft.public.dotnet.language...
Questions?
© 2001 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
Introduction to c_sharp
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to c_sharp

27 views

Published on

Visual Studio.NET
Introduction To C#

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to c_sharp

  1. 1. Introduction to C# Raimonds Rudmanis Senior Consultant Microsoft Baltic
  2. 2. Session Prerequisites  This session assumes that you understand the fundamentals of  Object oriented programming  This is a Level 200 Session
  3. 3. What Will Be Covered Today  Brief introduction to the .NET framework  C# language overview
  4. 4. Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
  5. 5. Hello World DEMO 1: Hello World using System; class Hello { static void Main() { Console.WriteLine("Hello world"); } }
  6. 6. Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
  7. 7. The .NET Framework Overview Base Class Library Common Language Specification Common Language Runtime ADO.NET: Data and XML VB C++ C# VisualStudio.NET ASP.NET: Web Services And Web Forms JScript … Windows forms
  8. 8. The .NET Framework Common Language Runtime Base Class Library Common Language Specification Common Language Runtime ADO.NET: Data and XML VB C++ C# VisualStudio.NET ASP.NET: Web Services and Web Forms JScript … Windows Forms
  9. 9.  New Runtime Environment – Common Language Runtime  Language Interoperability  Common Classes for all Languages  Common Types for all Languages  Runtime Controls Compilation to Machine Code  Assemblies  Application Domains The .NET Framework Common Language Runtime
  10. 10. The .NET Framework Common Language Runtime  Simplified development  XCOPY deployment  Scalability  Rich Web clients and safe Web hosting  Potentially multi-platform  Multiple languages (cross inheritance)  Increases productivity  Robust and secure execution environment
  11. 11. .NET Framework and CLR CLR Execution Model VBSource code Compiler C++C# CompilerCompiler Assembly IL Code Assembly IL Code Assembly IL Code Operating System Services Common Language Runtime JIT Compiler Native Code Managed code Unmanaged Component
  12. 12. The .NET Framework .NET Framework Services Base Class Library Common Language Specification Common Language Runtime ADO.NET: Data and XML VB C++ C# VisualStudio.NET ASP.NET: Web Services and Web Forms JScript … Windows Forms
  13. 13. The .NET Framework .NET Framework Services  ASP.NET  Separation of code and presentation  Compiled  Web Forms  Web Services  Windows® Forms  Framework for building rich clients  ADO.NET, Evolution of ADO  New objects (e.g., DataSets)  XML support throughout
  14. 14. Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
  15. 15. Design Goals of C# The Big Ideas  The first “Component Oriented” language in the C/C++ family  Everything really is an object  Next generation robust and durable software  Preserving your investment
  16. 16. Design Goals of C# A Component Oriented Language  C# is the first “Component Oriented” language in the C/C++ family  Component concepts are first class  Properties, methods, events  Design-time and run-time attributes  Integrated documentation using XML  Enables one-stop programming  No external files like header files, IDL, etc.  Can be embedded in ASP pages
  17. 17. Design Goals of C# Everything Really Is an Object  Traditional views  C++, Java™: Primitive types are “magic” and do not interoperate with objects  Smalltalk, Lisp: Primitive types are objects, but at great performance cost  C# unifies with no performance cost  Deep simplicity throughout system  Improved extensibility and reusability  New primitive types: Decimal, SQL…  Collections, etc., work for all types
  18. 18. Design Goals of C# Robust and Durable Software  Garbage collection  No memory leaks and stray pointers  Exceptions  Error handling is not an afterthought  Type-safety  No uninitialized variables, unsafe casts  Versioning  Pervasive versioning considerations in all aspects of language design
  19. 19. Design Goals of C# Preserving Your Investment  C++ Heritage  Namespaces, enums, pointers (in unsafe code), unsigned types, etc.  No unnecessary sacrifices  Real-world useful constructs  foreach, using, switch on string  decimal type for financial applications  ref and out parameters  Millions of lines of C# code in .NET  Short learning curve  Increased productivity
  20. 20. Design Goals of C# Interoperability C# VB.NET MC++ JScript ... .NET Languages COM OLE Automation XML/SOAP Dynamic Link Libraries P/Invoke and unsafe code
  21. 21. Agenda  Hello World  The .NET Framework  Design Goals of C#  Language Features
  22. 22. Language Features Program Structure  Namespaces  Contain types and other namespaces  Type declarations  Classes, structs, interfaces, enums, and delegates  Members  Constants, fields, methods, properties, indexers, events, operators, constructors, destructors  Organization  No header files, code written “in-line”  No declaration order dependence
  23. 23. Language Features Program Structure using System; namespace System.Collections { public class Stack { Entry top; public void Push(object data) { top = new Entry(top, data); } public object Pop() { if (top == null) throw new InvalidOperationException(); object result = top.data; top = top.next; return result; } } }
  24. 24. Language Features Type System  Value types  Directly contain data  Cannot be null  Reference types  Contain references to objects  May be null int i = 123; string s = "Hello world"; 123i s "Hello world"
  25. 25. Language Features Type System  Value types  Primitives int i;  Enums enum State { Off, On }  Structs struct Point { int x, y; }  Reference types  Classes class Foo: Bar, IFoo {...}  Interfaces interface IFoo: IBar {...}  Arrays string[] a = new string[10];  Delegates delegate void Empty();
  26. 26. Language Features Predefined Types  C# predefined types  Reference object, string  Signed sbyte, short, int, long  Unsigned byte, ushort, uint, ulong  Character char  Floating-point float, double, decimal  Logical bool  Predefined types are simply aliases for system-provided types  For example, int = System.Int32
  27. 27. Language Features Classes  Single inheritance  Multiple interface implementation  Class members  Constants, fields, methods, properties, indexers, events, operators, constructors, destructors  Static and instance members  Nested types  Member access  Public, protected, internal, private
  28. 28. Language Features Structs  Like classes, except  Stored in-line, not heap allocated  Assignment copies data, not reference  No inheritance  Ideal for light weight objects  Complex, point, rectangle, color  int, float, double, etc., are all structs  Benefits  No heap allocation, less GC pressure  More efficient use of memory
  29. 29. Language Features Classes and Structs struct SPoint { int x, y; ... } class CPoint { int x, y; ... } SPoint sp = new SPoint(10, 20); CPoint cp = new CPoint(10, 20); 10 20 sp cp 10 20 CPoint
  30. 30. Language Features Interfaces  Multiple inheritance  Can contain methods, properties, indexers and events  Private interface implementations interface IDataBound { void Bind(IDataBinder binder); } class EditBox: Control, IDataBound { void IDataBound.Bind(IDataBinder binder) {...} }
  31. 31. Language Features Enums  Strongly typed  No implicit conversions to/from int  Operators: +, -, ++, --, &, |, ^, ~  Can specify underlying type  Byte, short, int, long enum Color: byte { Red = 1, Green = 2, Blue = 4, Black = 0, White = Red | Green | Blue, }
  32. 32. Language Features Delegates  Object oriented function pointers  Multiple receivers  Each delegate has an invocation list  Thread-safe + and - operations  Foundation for framework events delegate void MouseEvent(int x, int y); delegate double Func(double x); Func func = new Func(Math.Sin); double x = func(1.0);
  33. 33. Language Features Unified Type System  Everything is an object  All types ultimately inherit from object  Any piece of data can be stored, transported, and manipulated with no extra work Stream MemoryStream FileStream Hashtable doubleint object
  34. 34. Language Features Unified Type System  Boxing  Allocates box, copies value into it  Unboxing  Checks type of box, copies value out int i = 123; object o = i; int j = (int)o; 123i o 123 System.Int32 123j
  35. 35. Language Features Unified Type System  Benefits  Eliminates “wrapper classes”  Collection classes work with all types  Replaces OLE Automation's Variant  Lots of examples in .NET framework string s = string.Format( "Your total was {0} on {1}", total, date); ArrayList al = new ArrayList(); al.Add( new Customer() ); al.Add( 1 ); al.Add( "test" );
  36. 36. Language Features Component Development  What defines a component?  Properties, methods, events  Integrated help and documentation  Design-time information  C# has first class support  Not naming patterns, adapters, etc.  Not external files  Components are easy to build and to consume
  37. 37. Language Features Properties  Properties Are “Smart Fields”  Natural syntax, accessors, inlining public class Button: Control { private string caption; public string Caption { get { return caption; } set { caption = value; Repaint(); } } } Button b = new Button(); b.Caption = "OK"; String s = b.Caption;
  38. 38. Language Features Indexers  Indexers are “smart arrays”  Can be overloaded public class ListBox: Control { private string[] items; public string this[int index] { get { return items[index]; } set { items[index] = value; Repaint(); } } } ListBox listBox = new ListBox(); listBox[0] = "hello"; Console.WriteLine(listBox[0]);
  39. 39. Language Features Creating and Firing an Event  Define the Event signature  Define the Event and firing logic public delegate void EventHandler(object sender, EventArgs e); public class Button { public event EventHandler Click; protected void OnClick(EventArgs e) { if (Click != null) Click(this, e); } }
  40. 40. Language Features Handling an Event  Define and register Event Handler public class MyForm: Form { Button okButton; public MyForm() { okButton = new Button(...); okButton.Caption = "OK"; okButton.Click += new EventHandler(OkButtonClick); } void OkButtonClick(object sender, EventArgs e) { ShowMessage("You pressed the OK button"); } }
  41. 41. Language Features DEMO 2: Creating an Event Handler  Define an Event Handler for a button in a Windows Forms application
  42. 42. Language Features Attributes  Associate information with types and members  Documentation URL for a class  Transaction context for a method  XML persistence mapping  Traditional solutions  Add keywords or pragmas to language  Use external files, e.g., .IDL, .DEF  C# solution: Attributes
  43. 43. Language Features Attributes public class OrderProcessor { [WebMethod] public void SubmitOrder(PurchaseOrder order) {...} } [XmlRoot("Order", Namespace="urn:acme.b2b-schema.v1")] public class PurchaseOrder { [XmlElement("shipTo")] public Address ShipTo; [XmlElement("billTo")] public Address BillTo; [XmlElement("comment")] public string Comment; [XmlElement("items")] public Item[] Items; [XmlAttribute("date")] public DateTime OrderDate; } public class Address {...} public class Item {...}
  44. 44. Language Features Attributes  Attributes can be  Attached to types and members  Examined at run-time using reflection  Completely extensible  Simply a class that inherits from System.Attribute  Type-safe  Arguments checked at compile-time  Extensive use in .NET framework  XML, Web Services, security, serialization, component model, COM and P/Invoke interop, code configuration…
  45. 45. What Is A Web Service? HTML = user-to-machine XML/SOAP = machine-to-machine Leveraging the Web  Same infrastructure  Same programming model  Anyone can play Truly scalable distributed applications  Stateless and loosely coupled  Both Internet and intranet
  46. 46. Discovery Let’s talk (SOAP) How Does It Work? http://myservice.com HTML or XML with link to WSDL How do we talk? (WSDL) http://myservice.com?wsdl XML with service descriptions http://myservice.com/svc1 XML/SOAP BODY Web Service Web Service Consumer UDDI Find a Service http://www.uddi.org Link to DISCO or WSDL document
  47. 47. Web Services With .NET Programs Objects Classes Methods Calls Web XML XSD WSDL SOAP Data Schema Services Invocation Application Concepts The .NET framework provides a bi-directional mapping
  48. 48. Web Services With .NET public class OrderProcessor { public void SubmitOrder(PurchaseOrder order) {...} } public class PurchaseOrder { public string ShipTo; public string BillTo; public string Comment; public Item[] Items; public DateTime OrderDate; } public class OrderProcessor { [WebMethod] public void SubmitOrder(PurchaseOrder order) {...} } [XmlRoot("Order", Namespace="urn:acme.b2b-schema.v1")] public class PurchaseOrder { [XmlElement("shipTo")] public string ShipTo; [XmlElement("billTo")] public string BillTo; [XmlElement("comment")] public string Comment; [XmlElement("items")] public Item[] Items; [XmlAttribute("date")] public DateTime OrderDate; } PurchaseOrder po = new PurchaseOrder(); po.ShipTo = “Anders Hejlsberg"; po.BillTo = “Bill Gates"; po.OrderDate = DateTime.Today; … OrderProcessor.SubmitOrder(po); <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <soap:Envelope> <soap:Body> <SubmitOrder> <Order date=“20010703"> <shipTo>Anders Hejlsberg</shipTo> <billTo>Bill Gates</billTo> <comment>Overnight delivery</comment> <items> <productId>17748933</productId> <description>Dom Perignon</description> </items> </Order> </SubmitOrder> </soap:Body> </soap:Envelope>
  49. 49. Language Features DEMO 3: Attributes  Create a Web service by using the [WebMethod] attribute
  50. 50. Language Features XML Comments class XmlElement { /// <summary> /// Returns the attribute with the given name and /// namespace</summary> /// <param name="name"> /// The name of the attribute</param> /// <param name="ns"> /// The namespace of the attribute, or null if /// the attribute has no namespace</param> /// <return> /// The attribute value, or null if the attribute /// does not exist</return> /// <seealso cref="GetAttr(string)"/> /// public string GetAttr(string name, string ns) { ... } }
  51. 51. Language Features DEMO 4: XML Comments  Show how the compiler can auto generate documentation from the source code using XML comments
  52. 52. Language Features Statements and Expressions  High C++ fidelity  if, while, do require bool condition  Switch statement  No fall-through, “goto case” or “goto default”  Goto can’t jump into blocks  Foreach statement  Checked and unchecked statements  Expression statements must do work void Foo() { i == 1; // error i + j; // error } switch( arg ) { case 0: case 1: Console.WriteLine(“Low”); case 2: Console.WriteLine(“Med”); break; default: Console.WriteLine(“High”); } switch( arg ) { case 0: case 1: Console.WriteLine(“Low”); break; case 2: Console.WriteLine(“Med”); break; default: Console.WriteLine(“High”); } switch( arg ) { case 0: case 1: Console.WriteLine(“Low”); goto case 2; case 2: Console.WriteLine(“Med”); break; default: Console.WriteLine(“High”); } int i; if ( i ) // error if ( i>0 ) FileClass file; if ( file = OpenFile() ) // error if ( (file = OpenFile()) != NULL ) foreach ( string word in myArray.words ) { Console.WriteLine(“{0}”, word) } static short x = 32767; // Max short static short y = 32767; try { z = checked((short)(x + y)); } catch (OverflowException e) { Console.WriteLine(e.ToString()); } goto in_label; while ( i<100 ) { in_label: i++; } while ( i<100 ) { if ( j>50 ) goto out_label; } out_label:
  53. 53. Language Features For Each Statement  Iteration of arrays  Iteration of user-defined collections foreach (Customer c in customers.OrderBy("name")) { if (c.Orders.Count != 0) { ... } } public static void Main(string[] args) { foreach (string s in args) Console.WriteLine(s); }
  54. 54. Language Features Parameter Arrays  Can write “printf” style methods  Type-safe, unlike C++ void printf(string fmt, params object[] args) { foreach (object x in args) { ... } } printf("%s %i %i", str, int1, int2); object[] args = new object[3]; args[0] = str; args[1] = int1; Args[2] = int2; printf("%s %i %i", args);
  55. 55. Language Features Operator Overloading  First class user-defined data types  Used in base class library  Decimal, DateTime, TimeSpan  Used in the framework  Unit, point, rectangle  Used in SQL integration  SQLString, SQLInt16, SQLInt32, SQLInt64, SQLBool, SQLMoney, SQLNumeric, SQLFloat…
  56. 56. Language Features Operator Overloading public struct DBInt { public static readonly DBInt Null = new DBInt(); private int value; private bool defined; public bool IsNull { get { return !defined; } } public static DBInt operator +(DBInt x, DBInt y) {...} public static implicit operator DBInt(int x) {...} public static explicit operator int(DBInt x) {...} } DBInt x = 123; DBInt y = DBInt.Null; DBInt z = x + y;
  57. 57. Language Features Versioning  Overlooked in most languages  C++ and Java produce fragile base classes  Users unable to express versioning intent  C# allows intent to be expressed  Methods are not virtual by default  C# keywords “virtual”, “override” and “new” provide context  C# can't guarantee versioning  Can enable (e.g., explicit override)  Can encourage (e.g., smart defaults)
  58. 58. class Derived: Base // version 1 { public virtual void Foo() { Console.WriteLine("Derived.Foo"); } } class Derived: Base // version 2a { new public virtual void Foo() { Console.WriteLine("Derived.Foo"); } } class Derived: Base // version 2b { public override void Foo() { base.Foo(); Console.WriteLine("Derived.Foo"); } } class Base // version 1 { } class Base // version 2 { public virtual void Foo() { Console.WriteLine("Base.Foo"); } } Language Features Versioning
  59. 59. Language Features Conditional Compilation  #define, #undef  #if, #elif, #else, #endif  Simple boolean logic  Conditional methods public class Debug { [Conditional("Debug")] public static void Assert(bool cond, String s) { if (!cond) { throw new AssertionException(s); } } }
  60. 60. Language Features Unsafe Code  COM integration, P/invoke cover most cases  Unsafe code  Low-level code without leaving the box  Enables unsafe casts, pointer arithmetic  Declarative pinning  Fixed statement  Basically “inline C” unsafe void Foo() { char* buf = stackalloc char[256]; for (char* p = buf; p < buf + 256; p++) *p = 0; ... }
  61. 61. Language Features Unsafe Code class FileStream: Stream { int handle; public unsafe int Read(byte[] buffer, int index, int count) { int n = 0; fixed (byte* p = buffer) { ReadFile(handle, p + index, count, &n, null); } return n; } [dllimport("kernel32", SetLastError=true)] static extern unsafe bool ReadFile(int hFile, void* lpBuffer, int nBytesToRead, int* nBytesRead, Overlapped* lpOverlapped); }
  62. 62. Language Features COM Support  .Net framework provides great COM support  TLBIMP imports existing COM classes  TLBEXP exports .NET types  Most users will have a seamless experience
  63. 63. Language Features COM Support  Sometimes you need more control  Methods with complicated structures as arguments  Large TLB – only using a few classes  System.Runtime.Interopservices  COM object identification  Parameter and return value marshalling  HRESULT behavior
  64. 64. Language Features DEMO 5: COM and C# Call a COM component from C#
  65. 65. Language Features DEMO 6: Visual Studio .NET Windows programming with C#
  66. 66. C# And CLI Standardization Work begun in September 2000 Submitted to ECMA (www.ecma.ch) Active involvement by Intel, HP, IBM, Fujitsu, Plum Hall, … Since December 2001  “C# Language Specification”  “Common Language Infrastructure (CLI)”
  67. 67. C# Books
  68. 68. C# Customers
  69. 69. More Resources  http://msdn.microsoft.com/  C# language specification  C# newsgroups  microsoft.public.dotnet.languages.csharp
  70. 70. Questions?
  71. 71. © 2001 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

×