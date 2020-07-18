Anestesia Maxilar y Mandibular

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anestesia en Odontología  La anestesia es una práctica diaria en Odontología, un alto porcentaje de los procedimientos cl...
Anestesia Local  Esta se define como la perdida de la sensación en un área circunscrita del cuerpo sin presentar una perd...
Superficial Papilar Paraapical Supraperiótica
Subperióstica Intraósea
Pulpar Intraligamentosa
Técnicas Tronculares En El Maxilar Superior  Existen dos maneras de realizar el bloqueo troncular sensitivo:  Intraoral:...
Anestesia Supraperióstica o Infiltrativa  Esta indicada cuando los procedimientos dentales están confinados a áreas circu...
Anestesia Supraperióstica o Infiltrativa  Nervio Anestesiado:  Ramos terminales del plexo dental  Área Anestesiada:  P...
Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Superior Anterior  Nervio Anestesiado:  Plexo nervioso de incisivos y los caninos superiores...
Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Superior Media  Nervio Anestesiado:  Plexo nervioso de los premolares y raíz mesio-vestibula...
 Nervio Anestesiado:  Plexo nervioso de los molares superiores  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa, Periodonto, Encía Vestibular...
Bloqueo del Nervio Infraorbitario  Para poder bloquear este nervio debe usar usar la técnica extraoral e intraoral.
Nervio Infraorbitaria: Técnica Extraoral  Nervio Anestesiado:  N. Alveolar anterior, medio.  N. Infraorbitario  Área A...
Nervio Infraorbitaria: Técnica Intraoral  Área Anestesiada:  Tejido pulpar de incisivos y caninos  Periodonto y hueso ...
Nervio Infraorbitaria: Técnica Intraoral
Bloqueo Dentario Posterior  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa de tercera, segunda y primera molar superior  Contraindicaciones: ...
Bloqueo Dentario Posterior
Técnica Infiltrativa en Paladar  Consiste en insensibilizar un área muy reducida de fibra mucosa palatina, esta se debe i...
Técnica Infiltrativa en Paladar
Anestesia Trocular del Nervio Nasopalatino  Punto de Punción:  Por debajo de la papila  Se recomienda colocar al costad...
Anestesia Trocular del Nervio Nasopalatino
Anestesia del Nervio Palatino Anterior  Este emerge del palatino posterior e inerva la fibromucosa comprendida detrás de ...
Anestesia del Nervio Palatino Anterior
Técnicas Tronculares En El Maxilar Inferior o Mandibular  Se tienen distintas técnicas tronculares que facilitan los proc...
Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Inferior  Es la inyección empleada con mayor frecuencia en odontología, y tal vez sea la mas ...
Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Inferior  Indicaciones:  Procedimientos múltiples en piezas dentarias mandibulares del cuadr...
Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Inferior
Bloqueo del Nervio Bucal  La anestesia de este nervio tampoco es necesaria en la mayor parte de los procedimientos recons...
Bloqueo del Nervio Bucal  Colóquese correctamente  Colocar al px en posición supina * Preparar al tejido del punto de in...
Bloqueo del Nervio Mandibular: Técnica de Gow- Gates  Nervios Anestesiados:  Nervio Alveolar Inferior, Nervio Lingual, N...
Bloqueo del Nervio Mandibular: Técnica de Gow- Gates  Técnica:  Se recomienda emplear una aguja larga de calibre 25G  P...
Bloqueo del Nervio Mandibular: Técnica de Gow- Gates
Bloqueo del Nervio Mentoniano  Posee pocas indicaciones de uso a la hora de realizar el tratamientos dentales. Se emplea ...
Bloqueo del Nervio Mentoniano  Punto de inyección:  Pliegue mucobucal, a la altura del orificio mentoniano, o anterior a...
Bloqueo del Nervio Mentoniano
Bloqueo del Nervio Incisivo  El nervio incisivo siempre se anestesia tras el bloqueo del nervio mandibular o del nervio a...
Gracias!!!
Exposición sobre cómo y dónde aplicar la anestesia en el ámbito odontológico.

  1. 1. Anestesia en Odontología  La anestesia es una práctica diaria en Odontología, un alto porcentaje de los procedimientos clínicos y quirúrgicos requieren de ella. Esto determina que los anestésicos de uso local sean los fármacos más usados y quizás menos conocidos.
  2. 2. Anestesia Local  Esta se define como la perdida de la sensación en un área circunscrita del cuerpo sin presentar una perdida de conciencia. Es decir que como actúa sobre el protoplasma de las fibras nerviosas impide el impulso de dolor al cerebro.  Se divide en 2:  Infiltrativa  Tópica
  3. 3. Superficial Papilar Paraapical Supraperiótica
  4. 4. Subperióstica Intraósea
  5. 5. Pulpar Intraligamentosa
  6. 6. Técnicas Tronculares En El Maxilar Superior  Existen dos maneras de realizar el bloqueo troncular sensitivo:  Intraoral: Cuando la técnica será realizada en cavidad bucal y la punción anestésica es en mucosas.  Extraoral : Cuando la técnica será realizada fuera de la cavidad bucal y la punción será realizada en tejidos blandos de la cara.
  7. 7. Anestesia Supraperióstica o Infiltrativa  Esta indicada cuando los procedimientos dentales están confinados a áreas circunscritas. La solución anestésica debe atravesar el periostio y la cortical externa. Se deposita la solución anestésica en el área en que se desea intervenir, donde va diseminar muy fácil ya que a este nivel la cortical es muy delgada (excepto en molares).
  8. 8. Anestesia Supraperióstica o Infiltrativa  Nervio Anestesiado:  Ramos terminales del plexo dental  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa, Raíz, Periostio, Tejido Conjuntivo, Membrana mucosa  Contraindicación:  Infección o inflamación aguda local  Ventajas:  Alto índice de éxito  Técnica fácil de usar  Desventajas:  No para áreas largas
  9. 9. Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Superior Anterior  Nervio Anestesiado:  Plexo nervioso de incisivos y los caninos superiores  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa, Periodonto, Encía Vestibular, Labio Superior y la parte anterior de la Mejilla  La aguja debe penetrar a nivel del fondo de surco de la pieza a tratar  El bisel siempre debe estar dirigido hacia el hueso en angulación de 30º y se debe inyectar 2/3 del contenido del cartucho anestésico
  10. 10. Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Superior Media  Nervio Anestesiado:  Plexo nervioso de los premolares y raíz mesio-vestibular de la primera molar superior  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa, Periodonto, Encía Vestibular, Labio Superior y la parte lateral de la Mejilla  La aguja debe penetrar a nivel del fondo de surco entre los premolares  El bisel siempre debe estar dirigido hacia el hueso en angulación de 25º a 30º y se debe inyectar 2/3 del contenido del cartucho anestésico
  11. 11.  Nervio Anestesiado:  Plexo nervioso de los molares superiores  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa, Periodonto, Encía Vestibular, Labio Superior y la parte lateral de la Mejilla  La aguja debe penetrar a nivel del fondo de surco, en la molar que se va a tratar  El bisel siempre debe estar dirigido hacia el hueso en angulación de 20º y se debe inyectar 2/3 del contenido del cartucho anestésico Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Superior Posterior
  12. 12. Bloqueo del Nervio Infraorbitario  Para poder bloquear este nervio debe usar usar la técnica extraoral e intraoral.
  13. 13. Nervio Infraorbitaria: Técnica Extraoral  Nervio Anestesiado:  N. Alveolar anterior, medio.  N. Infraorbitario  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa de incisivos y caninos  Párpado inferior, ala nasal , labio superior  Ventajas:  Técnica simple y segura  Desventajas:  Anatómicamente
  14. 14. Nervio Infraorbitaria: Técnica Intraoral  Área Anestesiada:  Tejido pulpar de incisivos y caninos  Periodonto y hueso  Piel de la ala de la nariz, parpado inferior y labio superior  Ventajas:  Simple y segura  Procedimiento:  El punto de punción es el fondo del vestíbulo entre la primera premolar y canino  Para ubicar el agujero se detecta una pequeña escotadura cerca al ángulo interno a un centímetro por debajo se encuentra el agujero.
  15. 15. Nervio Infraorbitaria: Técnica Intraoral
  16. 16. Bloqueo Dentario Posterior  Área Anestesiada:  Pulpa de tercera, segunda y primera molar superior  Contraindicaciones:  Alto éxito  Mínimo número de inyecciones
  17. 17. Bloqueo Dentario Posterior
  18. 18. Técnica Infiltrativa en Paladar  Consiste en insensibilizar un área muy reducida de fibra mucosa palatina, esta se debe infiltrar directamente.  Dividir al hemipaladar en dos tercios, paralelos al rafe medio.  Tercio externo corresponde a la encía  Tercio interno, vecino al rafe medio  Tercio medio, mayor resilencia y capacidad para recibir la soluciónanestésica1.  Punto de Punción:  Se hace en la zona intermedia en el área que se quiere insensibilizar  El punto de punción debe ser insensibilizado colocando previamente anestesia tópica  La dirección de la aguja es perpendicular al tejido óseo; a una profundidad de un par de milímetros se encuentra reparo óseo.  La cantidad a infiltrar es de no más de0.5cc. Al ir depositando la anestesia se observa en el área de infiltración un halo blanco  Es importante considerar que la cantidad que se infiltre no supere los0.5cc.; especialmente con aquellas soluciones que tienen como vasoconstrictor norepinefrina.
  19. 19. Técnica Infiltrativa en Paladar
  20. 20. Anestesia Trocular del Nervio Nasopalatino  Punto de Punción:  Por debajo de la papila  Se recomienda colocar al costado de la papila  Con angulación de 90º  Zona de Inervación:  Fibromuocsa palatina de canino a canino  Indicaciones:  Casos en que el procedimiento a efectuar comprometa fibromucosa de esta zona
  21. 21. Anestesia Trocular del Nervio Nasopalatino
  22. 22. Anestesia del Nervio Palatino Anterior  Este emerge del palatino posterior e inerva la fibromucosa comprendida detrás de caninos hasta limite de paladar blando con paladar duro  Técnica:  Se debe introducir hasta la comisura labial opuesta y penetrar no más de 0,3 a 0,5 mm  Punto de Punción:  En el agujero palatino posterior  Ubicada entre el 2º y 3º molar
  23. 23. Anestesia del Nervio Palatino Anterior
  24. 24. Técnicas Tronculares En El Maxilar Inferior o Mandibular  Se tienen distintas técnicas tronculares que facilitan los procedimientos quirúrgicos odontológicos como ser la troncular de Spix, la extrabucal o cutánea y si estas fracasan se tiene la de Gow Gates. Además si se presentan casos donde el paciente tenga trismus y limitación en la apertura bucal se tiene la técnica de Vasirani Akinosi.  Técnica De Spix O Intrabucal: Nervio Dentario Inferior - Nervio Lingual  Técnica Cutánea O Extrabucal: Nervio Dentario Inferior - Nervio Lingual  Técnica Troncular De Gow-gates: Nervios Dentario Inferior, Lingual y Bucal  Técnica Troncular De Vazirani-akinosi: Nervios Alveolar Inferior, Incisivo, Mentoniano, Lingual Y Milohioideo.
  25. 25. Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Inferior  Es la inyección empleada con mayor frecuencia en odontología, y tal vez sea la mas importante. Por desgracia también es la mas frustrante, ya que aunque se administre de manera correcta, posee el porcentaje de fracaso clínico mas elevado.  Nervios Anestesiados:  N. Alveolar Inferior  N. Incisivo  N. Mentoniano  N. Lingual  Áreas Anestesiadas:  Piezas dentarias mandibulares hasta la línea media  Cuerpo de la mandíbula  Mucosa anterior del 1er molar  2/3 anteriores de la lengua y suelo en la cavidad oral  Tejidos blandos linguales y periostios
  26. 26. Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Inferior  Indicaciones:  Procedimientos múltiples en piezas dentarias mandibulares del cuadrante  Anestesia tejidos blandos linguales y bucales  Contraindicaciones:  Infección o inflamación aguda en el aire de la inyección  Inconvenientes:  El área anestesiada es extensa  Alta taza de fracaso  Los puntos anatómicos no siempre son fiables  Área de actuación:  Nervio alveolar inferior en su descenso hacia el orificio mandibular.  Punto de referencia:  escotadura coronoide, rafe pterigomandibular, plano oclusal de las piezas dentarias posteriores.
  27. 27. Bloqueo del Nervio Alveolar Inferior
  28. 28. Bloqueo del Nervio Bucal  La anestesia de este nervio tampoco es necesaria en la mayor parte de los procedimientos reconstructivos dentarios.  Nervio Anestesiado:  N. Bucal  Área Anestesiado:  Tejidos blandos, periostio bucal de molares.  Área de actuación:  El nervio bucal durante su paso sobre el borde anterior de la rama mandibular
  29. 29. Bloqueo del Nervio Bucal  Colóquese correctamente  Colocar al px en posición supina * Preparar al tejido del punto de inyección -secar con gasa estéril - tópico 1-2 min  Con el dedo índice tracciones de los tejidos blandos bucales del área de inyección para tener mejor visibilidad  Dirija la jeringa hacia el punto de inyección mirando el hueso, y paralelo al plano oclusal de lado de la inyección pero bucal a los dientes  Introducir la aguja en la mucosa distal y bucal al ultimo molar  Avanzar la aguja despacio hasta contactar suavemente con el mucoperiostio  Se retira la jeringa despacio
  30. 30. Bloqueo del Nervio Mandibular: Técnica de Gow- Gates  Nervios Anestesiados:  Nervio Alveolar Inferior, Nervio Lingual, Nervio Milohioideo, Nervio Mentoniano, Nervio Incisivo, Nervio Auriculotemporal y Nervio Bucal  Áreas anestesiadas:  Piezas dentarias mandibulares hasta la línea media  Cuerpo de la mandíbula  Mucosa anterior del 1er molar  2/3 anteriores de la lengua y suelo de la cavidad oral  Tejidos blandos linguales y periostio  Piel que recubre el hueso cigomático
  31. 31. Bloqueo del Nervio Mandibular: Técnica de Gow- Gates  Técnica:  Se recomienda emplear una aguja larga de calibre 25G  Punto de inyección: mucosa de la cara mesial de la rama mandibular, en una línea que une la escotadura intertraguina con la comisura bucal, inmediatamente distal al segundo molar maxilar.  Área de actuación:  región lateral del cuello de la apófisis condilar, inmediatamente por debajo de la inserción del musculo pterigoideo lateral  Puntos de referencia:  Extrabucales: *Borde inferior del trago, el punto de referencia correcto es el centro del conducto auditivo externo; Comisura bucal  Intrabucales: Altura de la inyección: el extremo de la aguja se coloca inmediatamente por debajo de la cúspide mesiolingual del segundo molar maxilar; la aguja se introduce en los tejidos blandos distales al segundo molar maxilar
  32. 32. Bloqueo del Nervio Mandibular: Técnica de Gow- Gates
  33. 33. Bloqueo del Nervio Mentoniano  Posee pocas indicaciones de uso a la hora de realizar el tratamientos dentales. Se emplea principalmente para hacer procedimientos sobre los tejidos blandos bucales, como la sutura de laceraciones o biopsias.  Su tasa de éxito es de un 100% debido a que se trata de un nervio de fácil acceso.  Áreas anestesiadas:  La mucosa bucal anterior al orificio mentoniano hasta la línea media y la piel del labio inferior  Ventajas:  Tasa de éxito elevada  Técnica fácil de ejecutar  Técnica habitualmente atraumatica
  34. 34. Bloqueo del Nervio Mentoniano  Punto de inyección:  Pliegue mucobucal, a la altura del orificio mentoniano, o anterior al mismo  Área de actuación:  Nervio mentoniano tras su salida del orificio mentoniano (ápice de 1eros y 1dos premolares)  Procedimiento:  Colocarse correctamente y el paciente en posición supina  Pida al px que cierre parcialmente la boca para lograr un mejor acceso al punto de inyección  Localizar el orificio mentoniano  El orificio mentoniano suele hallarse en el ápice del 2do premolar  Prepare el tejido del punto de inyección *Dirija la jeringa hacia el punto de inyección con el bisel hacia el hueso
  35. 35. Bloqueo del Nervio Mentoniano
  36. 36. Bloqueo del Nervio Incisivo  El nervio incisivo siempre se anestesia tras el bloqueo del nervio mandibular o del nervio alveolar inferior.  Tras el bloqueo del nervio incisivo se anestesian los premolares, el canino, los incisivos así como sus tejidos blancos bucales y hueso asociado.  Áreas Anestesiada:  Mucosa bucal anterior al orifico mentoniano  El labio inferior y piel del mentón  Técnica:  Se emplea jeringa corra de calibre 25G.  Punto de inyección: pliegue mucobucal, a la altura del orificio mentoniano  Ara de actuación:  El orificio mentoniano donde sale dicho nervio y en cuyo interior se localiza el nervio incisivo  Puntos de referencia:  Premolares, pliegue mucobucal
  37. 37. Gracias!!!

