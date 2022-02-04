Do your self food in 2022

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Over 20 million people in North America will be growing their own food this year. Organic gardening has
been growing in popu-larity for years, and for good reason. The economy has many of us looking for ways
to save on our food bill and growing your own produce is one of the easiest ways to do this.
Choose a location for your garden that gets lots of sun and is close to your water source (usually your
garden hose). Most vegetables need about six hours of sunlight a day.