1. O PREÇO 3 O preço é o único elemento do mix de marketing que gera receita. O preço informa ao mercado o posicionamento ...
2. A DETERMINAÇÃO DO PREÇO 4 Uma empresa deve estabelecer um preço pela primeira vez ao desenvolver um novo produto, ao in...
3. ANÁLISE DE CUSTOS, PREÇOS E OFERTAS DOS CONCORRENTES PREÇOS POSSÍVEIS CLIENTES CONCORRÊNCIA MÉTODOS DE DETERMINAÇÃO DE ...
4. MARGEM DE CONTRIBUIÇÃO Margem de contribuição é a diferença entre o preço de venda e o Custo Variável de cada produto; ...
4. MARGEM DE CONTRIBUIÇÃO É importante que o sistema de custos produza informações úteis e consistentes com a filosofia da...
INDUSTRIALIZAÇÃO E COMERCIALIZAÇÃO DESCRIÇÃO Sofá A Sofá B Média Total Matéria Prima 224,20 253,00 238,60 - Madeira 72,00 ...
O ponto de partida é o custo do bem ou serviço apurado segundo um dos critérios de custo. As situações mais simples aprese...
PRESTAÇÃO DE SERVIÇOS DESCRIÇÃO % Nominal Preço de Venda 100,00 Matéria prima 0,00 Mão-de-Obra Direta (25,00) Comissão 8% ...
Preço Quantidade p1 q1 p2 q2 q3 q4 0 D1 D2 D3 D4 7. MERCADO – EFEITO SOBRE OS PREÇOS ΔQ ΔP D5 ΔQ>ΔP: Elástica ΔQ<ΔP: Inelá...
8. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO - AGRICULTURA Preço, em sua maioria, definido pelo mercado! Os preços resultam de pesquisas junto a p...
Elaborado por Jordanio Santos HORA DE EXERCITAR!
3. O PROCESSO DE ENTREGA DE VALOR 14 Em uma economia extremamente competitiva, com compradores cada vez mais racionais dia...
  1. 1. Universidade Federal do Sul e Sudeste do Pará (Unifesspa) Instituto de Estudos em Desenvolvimento Agrário e Regional Campus de Marabá - Pará TEMA: Formação de preços e margem de contribuição: agricultura, indústria e serviços. Professor: Jordanio Silva Santos
  2. 2. SUMÁRIO Elaborado por Jordanio Santos 1. O PREÇO; 2. DETERMINAÇÃO DO PREÇO; 3. ANÁLISE DE CUSTOS, PREÇOS E OFERTAS DOS CONCORRENTES; 4. MARGEM DE CONTRIBUIÇÃO; 5. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO – INDÚSTRIA; 6. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO – SERVIÇOS; 7. MERCADO – EFEITO SOBRE OS PREÇOS; 8. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO – AGRICULTURA; 9. ATIVIDADE.
  3. 3. 1. O PREÇO 3 O preço é o único elemento do mix de marketing que gera receita. O preço informa ao mercado o posicionamento de valor pretendido pela empresa para seu produto ou marca. As decisões de preço são evidentemente complexas e difíceis, e muitas empresas negligenciam suas estratégias de determinação de preços. As decisões sobre o estabelecimento de preços devem ser coerentes com a estratégia de marketing da empresa, seus mercados-alvo e o posicionamento de suas marcas. O preço não é um mero número em uma etiqueta. Ele assume diversas formas e desempenha muitas funções. Aluguel, mensalidades escolares, tarifas do transporte público, honorários, salários e comissões são preços pagos por algum tipo de bem ou serviço.
  4. 4. 2. A DETERMINAÇÃO DO PREÇO 4 Uma empresa deve estabelecer um preço pela primeira vez ao desenvolver um novo produto, ao introduzir seu produto habitual em um novo canal de distribuição ou em uma nova área geográfica e ao participar de licitações de contratos. A empresa deve decidir o posicionamento de seu produto no tocante a qualidade e preço.  Onde deseja posicionar sua oferta no mercado?  Ter objetivos claros: • Sobrevivência? • Maximização do lucro atual? • Maximização da participação no mercado? • Desnatamento do mercado? • Liderança na qualidade do produto?
  5. 5. 3. ANÁLISE DE CUSTOS, PREÇOS E OFERTAS DOS CONCORRENTES PREÇOS POSSÍVEIS CLIENTES CONCORRÊNCIA MÉTODOS DE DETERMINAÇÃO DE PREÇOS 3 C´S DEMANDA CUSTOS CONCORRENTES PREÇO ELEVADO Nenhuma demanda possível a esse preço PREÇO TETO PREÇO PISO Avaliação dos clientes de características singulares do produto. Ponto de orientação, Preços dos Concorrentes e preços substitutos e Custos PREÇO BAIXO Nenhuma lucro possível a esse preço
  6. 6. 4. MARGEM DE CONTRIBUIÇÃO Margem de contribuição é a diferença entre o preço de venda e o Custo Variável de cada produto; é o valor que cada unidade efetivamente traz à empresa de sobra entre receita e o custo que de fato provocou e que lhe pode ser imputado sem erro. Item Custo Direto Variável Custo Indireto Variável Custo Variável Total Preço de Venda Margem de Contribuição Produto X Produto Z Produto W R$ 700,00 R$ 1.000,00 R$ 750,00 R$ 80,00 R$ 100,00 R$ 90,00 R$ 780,00 R$ 1.100,00 R$ 840,00 R$ 1.550,00 R$ 2.000,00 R$ 1.700,00 R$ 770/und. R$ 900/und. R$ 860/und. A margem de contribuição unitária de cada item será multiplicada pela quantidade vendida, somados à dos demais para perfazer a margem de contribuição total.
  7. 7. 4. MARGEM DE CONTRIBUIÇÃO É importante que o sistema de custos produza informações úteis e consistentes com a filosofia da empresa, particularmente com sua política de preços. PREÇO DE MARKUP O método mais elementar de determinação de preços é adicionar um markup padrão ao custo do produto. Suponhamos a situação bastante simples abaixo:  Custo Unitário: R$ 8,00;  Despesas gerais e Administrativa (DGA): 10% da RB;  Comissões dos vendedores (COM): 5% do preço Bruto de vendas;  Tributos (IMP) incidentes sobre o preço de venda: 20%;  Margem de Lucro desejada (MLD): 5% sobre a receita bruta O markup seria:  DGA: 10%;  COM: 5%;  IMP: 20%;  MLD: 5% Total = 40% sobre o PVB.
  8. 8. INDUSTRIALIZAÇÃO E COMERCIALIZAÇÃO DESCRIÇÃO Sofá A Sofá B Média Total Matéria Prima 224,20 253,00 238,60 - Madeira 72,00 55,00 63,50 - Manta de Poliester 20,00 20,50 20,25 - Espuma 39,00 60,00 49,50 - Tecido 43,20 62,50 52,85 - Outros materiais 50,00 55,00 52,50 Mão-de-Obra 30,00 33,00 31,50 Outros Custos 20,00 20,00 20,00 Lucratividade – 10% 30,40 34,00 32,20 304,60 340,00 322,30 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO Sofá A Sofá B Média Total Receita Bruta (Preço) ( - ) IPI 5% ( - ) ICMS 17% ( - ) COFINS 7,6% ( - ) PIS 1,65% Receita Líquida Custo do Prod. Vendidos Lucro Bruto 5. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO - INDÚSTRIA Preço de venda com impostos (a consumidor final) Preço de Venda s/imposto x (1+%IPI) 1 - {[%ICMS x (1+%IPI)]+%COFINS+% PIS} Observações: - IPI é um imposto destacado da nota; - ICMS incide sobre o valor total da nota; - Os demais impostos incidem sobre o item sem o IPI; Preço de venda com impostos (ao comércio) Preço de Venda s/imposto x (1+%IPI) 1 – (%ICMS +%COFINS+% PIS)
  9. 9. O ponto de partida é o custo do bem ou serviço apurado segundo um dos critérios de custo. As situações mais simples apresenta os seguintes dados a serem considerados na formação do preço. • Custo unitário do serviço R$ ___________; • Despesas Administrativas; • Comissões dos Vendedores – 8% do preço de venda; • Tributos federais incidentes sobre o preço do serviço – (IR=1,50%; PIS=0,65%; COFINS=3%; CSLL=1% => Total de 6,15%) • ISS = 5%; • Margem de Lucro Desejada – 10% da receita bruta;  Soma = 8% + 6,15% + 5% + 10% = 29,15% Preço de Venda = Custo Unitário + 0,3915 x Preço de Venda -------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO - SERVIÇOS
  10. 10. PRESTAÇÃO DE SERVIÇOS DESCRIÇÃO % Nominal Preço de Venda 100,00 Matéria prima 0,00 Mão-de-Obra Direta (25,00) Comissão 8% (8,00) Margem de Lucro 10% (10,00) ISS 5% (5,00) PIS 0,65% (0,65) COFINS 3% (3,00) CSLL 1% (1,00) IRPJ 1,50% (1,50) Margem de Contribuição 45,85 6. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO - SERVIÇOS Não há um padrão único a ser seguido. Entretanto, é necessária a identificação dos custos variáveis associados ao tipo de atividade exercida, adotando-se o critério da margem de contribuição.
  11. 11. Preço Quantidade p1 q1 p2 q2 q3 q4 0 D1 D2 D3 D4 7. MERCADO – EFEITO SOBRE OS PREÇOS ΔQ ΔP D5 ΔQ>ΔP: Elástica ΔQ<ΔP: Inelástica Contribuições da microeconomia para formação de preços
  12. 12. 8. FORMAÇÃO DE PREÇO - AGRICULTURA Preço, em sua maioria, definido pelo mercado! Os preços resultam de pesquisas junto a produtores, cooperativas agrícolas, bancos etc. Na atividade agrícola, a receita normalmente concentra-se, durante ou logo após a colheita. Algumas empresas, em vez de comercializarem o produto, desde que possível, armazenam a safra para obter melhor preço. Os estoques de produtos agrícolas, animais e extrativos poderão ser avaliados aos preços correntes de mercado, conforme as práticas usuais, em cada tipo de atividade. A realização do resultado logo após a colheita e a comercialização, contribui de forma mais adequada na avaliação do desempenho da safra agrícola.
  13. 13. Elaborado por Jordanio Santos HORA DE EXERCITAR!
  14. 14. 3. O PROCESSO DE ENTREGA DE VALOR 14 Em uma economia extremamente competitiva, com compradores cada vez mais racionais diante de uma abundância de opções, uma empresa só pode vencer ajustando o processo de entrega de valor e selecionando, proporcionando e comunicando um valor superior. Segmentação dos Clientes Seleção/Foco no mercado Posicionamento do valor Desenvolvime nto do produto Desenvolvimen to do serviço Determinação do preço Propaganda Promoção de vendas Força de vendas Distribuição Assistência Busca de fontes Fabricação Selecionar o valor Fornecer o Valor Fornecer o Valor Comunicar o Valor Sequência de criação e entrega de valor Mix de marketing!

