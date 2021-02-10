Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidade Federal do Sul e Sudeste do Pará (Unifesspa) Instituto de Estudos em Desenvolvimento Agrário e Regional Campus de Marabá - Pará TEMA: Planejamento do Investimento: Riscos e incertezas, ameaças e oportunidades, estratégia competitiva, Custo de oportunidade, Análise de sensibilidade e Análise de cenários. Professor: Jordanio Silva Santos
  2. 2. SUMÁRIO Elaborado por Jordanio Santos 1. PLANEJAMENTO DO INVESTIMENTO; 2. RISCOS E INCERTEZA; 3. AMEAÇAS E OPORTUNIDADES; 4. ESTRATÉGIA COMPETITIVA; 5. CUSTO DE OPORTUNIDADE; 6. ANÁLISE DE SENSIBILIDADE; 7. ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS; 7.1 ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS: A árvore de decisões; 8. ATIVIDADE.
  3. 3. 1. PLANEJAMENTO DO INVESTIMENTO As decisões financeiras de uma empresa não são geralmente tomadas em ambientes de total certeza com relação a seus resultados previstos. Numa determinada data, o conjunto de projetos vigentes numa empresa em funcionamento é uma demonstração de sua estratégia. A decisão de alocação do capital da empresa entre oportunidades alternativas é fundamental para o sucesso da empresa. É imprescindível que se introduza a variável incerteza como um dos mais significativos aspectos do estudo.
  4. 4. Os termos risco e incerteza são, muitas vezes, tratados referente à ocorrência incerta de eventos futuros. São termos utilizados como sinônimos, porém o risco é uma situação de incerteza com resultado desfavorável. 2. RISCOS E INCERTEZAS RISCO é uma probabilidade de ganho ou perda associada a uma decisão de investimento. Há uma relação direta entre risco e retorno: quanto maior o risco, maior o retorno esperado. O RISCO refere-se basicamente à capacidade de mensurar o estado de incerteza mediante o conhecimento prévio das probabilidades associadas à ocorrência de determinados resultados. A incerteza de não conseguir o VPL esperado é o que qualifica o projeto como arriscado, porém, se o VPL esperado for alcançado e superado, a incerteza dos resultados não converte o projeto em arriscado.
  5. 5. 3. AMEAÇAS E OPORTUNIDADES A avaliação global da forças, fraquezas, oportunidades e ameaças de uma empresa é denominada análise SWOT. Trata-se de um meio de monitorar os ambientes externo e interno. Uma unidade de negócios deve monitorar importantes forças macroambientais e significativos fatores microambientais que afetam sua capacidade de obter lucro. A empresa deve estabelecer um sistema de inteligência em marketing para acompanhar tendências e mudanças relevantes, além de identificar as oportunidades e ameaças associadas a elas.
  6. 6. 4. ESTRATÉGIA COMPETITIVA Uma condição para criar valor é ter vantagem competitiva, ou afastar os produtos da empresa das premissas de concorrência perfeita. A estratégia competitiva consiste em criar uma posição competitiva e sustentável, difícil de imitar. A estratégia competitiva é a melhor se o mercado reconhece que a empresa oferece produtos ou serviços diferentes, inovadores, ou pelo seus menores preços. Uma forma de diferenciar-se é fornecer produtos ou serviços com um valor percebido maior ou com um preço menor que os dos concorrentes. A estratégia competitiva é uma escolha que envolve toda a organização e consiste em selecionar, dentre várias hipóteses existentes, qual deve ser escolhida.
  7. 7. 5. CUSTO DE OPORTUNIDADE O custo de oportunidade representa o valor associado a melhor alternativa não escolhida. Ao se tomar determinada escolha, deixa-se de lado as demais possibilidades, pois são excludentes, (escolher uma é recusar outras). À alternativa escolhida, associa-se como "custo de oportunidade" o maior benefício NÃO obtido das possibilidades NÃO escolhidas, isto é, "a escolha de determinada opção impede o usufruto dos benefícios que as outras opções poderiam proporcionar". O custo de oportunidade é um termo usado para indicar o custo de algo em termos de uma oportunidade renunciada.
  8. 8. 6. ANÁLISE DE SENSIBILIDADE Depois de determinar o VPL esperado que qualifique o projeto para ser aceito é importante questionar esse resultado. Nosso produto é realmente melhor que o(s) do(s) concorrentes? Por que conseguiremos vender a quantidade prevista? Os custos realizados não serão maiores que os custos estimados? Qual será a reação da concorrência ao novo produto/serviço? A análise de sensibilidade pode fazer uso do conceito de probabilidade de ocorrência, que começa com a definição do intervalo de valores possíveis ou variação de cada estimativa, por exemplo, entre os limites pessimista e otimista. A análise de sensibilidade é uma metodologia de avaliação de risco que revela em quanto o resultado econômico (NPV) de um investimento se modificará diante de alterações em variáveis estimadas dos fluxos de caixa.
  9. 9. 6. ANÁLISE DE SENSIBILIDADE A análise de sensibilidade envolve mensurar os resultados líquidos de caixa para cada modificação possível de ocorrer nas variáveis de seus fluxos, auxiliando o administrador financeiro em suas decisões de investimento em condições de risco. Em termos comparativos, o projeto mais arriscado é o que apresenta maior sensibilidade; uma alteração na variável selecionada provocará maior modifica no NPV, evidenciando um risco mais elevado do investimento.
  10. 10. A mensuração do risco por meio do comportamento de cenários econômicos incorpora a distribuição de probabilidade, inerente ao estudo de sensibilidade de um projeto, revelando-se bastante útil ao administrador financeiro. 7. ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS Na preparação do projeto as estimativas são definidas com um intervalo possível de variação do qual é escolhido o valor que forma o cenário mais provável do projeto. ANÁLISE COM TRÊS CENÁRIOS - MOP OTIMISTA PESSIMISTA MAIS PROVÁVEL É aquela cuja probabilidade de ser superada é de 5%, e a probabilidade de a estimativa ser menor do que a otimista é de 95%. É aquela cuja probabilidade de ser piorada é de 5%, e a probabilidade de a estimativa ser maior que a pessimista é de 95%. É um valor do intervalo pessimista – otimista definido como média aritmética, média ponderada, valor esperado de uma distribuição de frequências ou outro procedimento adequado.
  11. 11. 7. ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS
  12. 12. 7. ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS
  13. 13. 7.1 ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS: A árvore de decisões A alternativa é viável? Não Descarta a alternativa Sim O Retorno é o esperado? Não Sim Descarta a alternativa Existem outras opções melhores? Não Descarta a alternativa Sim Levar a Outras avaliações Ocorre num ambiente de certeza, risco e incerteza!
  14. 14. Elaborado por Jordanio Santos HORA DE EXERCITAR!

