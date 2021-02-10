Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUMÁRIO Elaborado por Jordanio Santos 1. PLANEJAMENTO DO INVESTIMENTO; 2. RISCOS E INCERTEZA; 3. AMEAÇAS E OPORTUNIDADES; ...
1. PLANEJAMENTO DO INVESTIMENTO As decisões financeiras de uma empresa não são geralmente tomadas em ambientes de total ce...
O mundo dos negócios remete-nos à necessidade de compreensão dos objetivos, das atividades e dos resultados das empresas, ...
Orçamento de capital é o processo de identificação, avaliação e implantação das oportunidades de investimento de longo pra...
O CAPITAL DE GIRO é formado basicamente por três importantes ativos circulantes: Disponível (caixa e aplicações financeira...
4. INVESTIMENTO EM CAPITAL DE GIRO O CICLO OPERACIONAL – DA PROUÇÃO À VENDA Compra de Matéria-prima Início da Fabricação F...
4. INVESTIMENTO EM CAPITAL DE GIRO NECESSIDADE DO INVESTIMENTO EM GIRO NIG = Ativo Circulante Operacional – Passivo Circul...
Os planos financeiros de curto prazo (operacionais) determinam as providências financeiras de curto prazo e o impacto prev...
6. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: FONTES E USOS DOS RECURSOS Um primeiro passo da análise financeira pode ser construir a Demonstra...
6. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: FONTES E USOS DOS RECURSOS Numa situação ideal, os ativos circulantes sempre podem ser financiado...
7. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: CAPACIDADE DE PAGAMENTO Os gestores necessitam de indicadores da capacidade da empresa de pagar s...
7. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: CAPACIDADE DE PAGAMENTO INDICADORES DE LIQUIDEZ Liquidez Geral Indica quanto a empresa possui em ...
A mensuração do risco por meio do comportamento de cenários econômicos incorpora a distribuição de probabilidade, inerente...
Elaborado por Jordanio Santos HORA DE EXERCITAR!
  1. 1. Universidade Federal do Sul e Sudeste do Pará (Unifesspa) Instituto de Estudos em Desenvolvimento Agrário e Regional Campus de Marabá - Pará TEMA: Aspectos financeiros: investimentos (fixo e giro); Produção, Custo e Receita; Fontes e usos de recursos; Capacidade de pagamento. Professor: Jordanio Silva Santos
  2. 2. SUMÁRIO Elaborado por Jordanio Santos 1. PLANEJAMENTO DO INVESTIMENTO; 2. RISCOS E INCERTEZA; 3. AMEAÇAS E OPORTUNIDADES; 4. ESTRATÉGIA COMPETITIVA; 5. CUSTO DE OPORTUNIDADE; 6. ANÁLISE DE SENSIBILIDADE; 7. ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS; 7.1 ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS: A árvore de decisões; 8. ATIVIDADE.
  3. 3. 1. PLANEJAMENTO DO INVESTIMENTO As decisões financeiras de uma empresa não são geralmente tomadas em ambientes de total certeza com relação a seus resultados previstos. CUSTOS DE OPORTUNIDADE: custos associados às oportunidades que serão deixadas de lado, caso a empresa não empregue os recursos da melhor maneira possível. A decisão de alocação do capital da empresa entre oportunidades alternativas é fundamental para o sucesso da empresa. É imprescindível que se introduza a variável incerteza como um dos mais significativos aspectos do estudo.
  4. 4. O mundo dos negócios remete-nos à necessidade de compreensão dos objetivos, das atividades e dos resultados das empresas, bem como das condições e fatores que os influenciam. 2. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS A análise financeira precisa ter um enfoque holístico, abrangendo a estratégia da empresa, suas decisões de investimento e de financiamento e suas operações. Os investimentos em ativos deve ser visualizado como algo totalmente harmonizado com as estratégias formuladas por sua direção. A decisão de investimento deve ser avaliada sob o ponto de vista de seus retornos e riscos esperados e também sobre princípios éticos. A análise dos financiamentos indica de onde vieram os recursos que a empresa está utilizando.
  5. 5. Orçamento de capital é o processo de identificação, avaliação e implantação das oportunidades de investimento de longo prazo de uma empresa. 3. ORÇAMENTO DE CAPITAL Procura identificar investimentos que aumentarão a vantagem competitiva da empresa e a riqueza de seu acionista. A decisão típica de orçamento de capital envolve um investimento inicial substancial, seguido de uma série de entradas de caixa menores. Decisões incorretas em relação a orçamento de capital podem levar, em última instância, à falência da empresa.
  6. 6. O CAPITAL DE GIRO é formado basicamente por três importantes ativos circulantes: Disponível (caixa e aplicações financeiras), Valores a Receber e Estoques. 4. INVESTIMENTO EM CAPITAL DE GIRO O nível de importância do capital de giro variam, evidentemente, em função das características de atuação de cada empresa, do desempenho da conjuntura econômica e da relação risco (liquidez) e rentabilidade desejada. O Ciclo operacional é o período identificado desde a compra da matéria- prima (ou mercadoria) até a venda e recebimento do produto vendido. O capital de giro corresponde aos ativos circulantes mantidos por uma empresa. Em sentido amplo, representa o valor total dos recursos demandados pela empresa para financiar seu ciclo operacional. A manutenção de determinado em capital de giro visa, fundamentalmente, à sustentação de atividade operacional de uma empresa.
  7. 7. 4. INVESTIMENTO EM CAPITAL DE GIRO O CICLO OPERACIONAL – DA PROUÇÃO À VENDA Compra de Matéria-prima Início da Fabricação Fim da Fabricação Venda Recebimento da Venda PME(Mp) PMF PMV PMC PME(Mp) = Prazo Médio de Estocagem de Matéria-prima PMF = Prazo Médio de Fabricação PMV = Prazo Médio de Venda PMC = Prazo Médio de Cobrança A necessidade de investimento em capital de giro é explicada pelo tempo que tarda entre a empresa adquirir e pagar suas matérias-primas e o momento do recebimento das vendas realizadas. É denominado ciclo de caixa. Não se pode esperar que os ativos circulantes caiam a zero na realidade, porque um nível crescente de vendas, a longo prazo, resultará em algum investimento permanente em ativos circulantes.
  8. 8. 4. INVESTIMENTO EM CAPITAL DE GIRO NECESSIDADE DO INVESTIMENTO EM GIRO NIG = Ativo Circulante Operacional – Passivo Circulante Operacional Influenciado pelo ciclo financeiro, pelo volume de atividades, características do negócio e sazonalidades. AC Financeiro PC Financeiro $30 $20 PC Operacional $40 AC Operacional $60 Passivo Permanente Ativo Permanente $80 $50 $60 $40 NIG = $60 - $40 = $20
  9. 9. Os planos financeiros de curto prazo (operacionais) determinam as providências financeiras de curto prazo e o impacto previsto dessas providências, abrangendo um período operacional de um a dois anos. 5. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: PRODUÇÃO, CUSTO E RECEITA O planejamento financeiro de curto prazo começa com uma previsão de vendas. Com base na previsão, são elaborados planos de produção que levam em conta os prazos necessários de preparação de equipamentos e as necessidades de matérias-primas. A partir dos planos de produção, são feitas estimativas de mão-de-obra direta, gastos gerais de produção e despesas operacionais. De posse das informações de vendas e produção, pode ser preparada a demonstração projetada de resultado e o orçamento de caixa – levando, em última instância, à preparação do balanço projetado.
  10. 10. 6. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: FONTES E USOS DOS RECURSOS Um primeiro passo da análise financeira pode ser construir a Demonstração de Origens e Aplicações (DOAR), para saber de onde veio o capital investido na empresa e onde ele foi aplicado. As fontes de fundos das empresas são basicamente de três tipos: a) fundos provenientes de seus sócios ou acionistas; b) Lucros gerados por suas operações e; c) Dívida com terceiros. A distinção entre participação e dívida, ou capital próprio e capital de terceiros, é fundamental à maior parte da moderna teoria e prática de finanças de empresas. Como deve uma empresa escolher seu quociente entre capital de terceiros e capital próprio?
  11. 11. 6. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: FONTES E USOS DOS RECURSOS Numa situação ideal, os ativos circulantes sempre podem ser financiados com endividamento a curto prazo, e os ativos a longo prazo podem ser financiados com endividamento a longo prazo e capital próprio. Quando o financiamento a longo prazo não cobre as exigências de ativos totais, a empresa é obrigada a captar a curto prazo para compensar o déficit resultante.
  12. 12. 7. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: CAPACIDADE DE PAGAMENTO Os gestores necessitam de indicadores da capacidade da empresa de pagar suas dívidas, a partir da comparação entre os direitos realizáveis e as exigibilidades. INDICADORES DE LIQUIDEZ Liquidez Imediata Identifica a capacidade da empresa em saldar seus compromissos correntes utilizando-se unicamente do seu saldo de disponível. DISPONÍVEL (AC) PASSIVO CIRCULANTE Liquidez Seca Mede o percentual de dívida de curto prazo em condições de serem liquidadas mediante o uso de ativos monetários de maior liquidez. Ativo Circulante – Estoques – Despesas antecipadas PASSIVO CIRCULANTE
  13. 13. 7. ASPECTOS FINANCEIROS: CAPACIDADE DE PAGAMENTO INDICADORES DE LIQUIDEZ Liquidez Geral Indica quanto a empresa possui em dinheiro, bens e direitos realizáveis a curto prazo e longo prazo, para fazer face às suas dívidas totais. AC + RLP PC +ELP Índice de Cobertura de Juros (ICJ) Relaciona o Lajir com as despesas financeiras da empresa no período, como uma forma de identificar sua capacidade de pagar as despesas financeiras. Lajir DF
  14. 14. A mensuração do risco por meio do comportamento de cenários econômicos incorpora a distribuição de probabilidade, inerente ao estudo de sensibilidade de um projeto, revelando-se bastante útil ao administrador financeiro. 7. ANÁLISE DE CENÁRIOS Na preparação do projeto as estimativas são definidas com um intervalo possível de variação do qual é escolhido o valor que forma o cenário mais provável do projeto. ANÁLISE COM TRÊS CENÁRIOS - MOP OTIMISTA PESSIMISTA MAIS PROVÁVEL É aquela cuja probabilidade de ser superada é de 5%, e a probabilidade de a estimativa ser menor do que a otimista é de 95%. É aquela cuja probabilidade de ser piorada é de 5%, e a probabilidade de a estimativa ser maior que a pessimista é de 95%. É um valor do intervalo pessimista – otimista definido como média aritmética, média ponderada, valor esperado de uma distribuição de frequências ou outro procedimento adequado.
  15. 15. Elaborado por Jordanio Santos HORA DE EXERCITAR!

×