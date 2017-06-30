About Us Lonyou Electric is a leading manufacturer and suppliers of stainless steel product and tools worldwide. We offer ...
Get best quality banding cable ties for your industrial work.

Lonyou Electric is a leading manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel product and tools like stainless steel cable ties, banding tools, etc.

Get best quality banding cable ties for your industrial work.

  1. 1. About Us Lonyou Electric is a leading manufacturer and suppliers of stainless steel product and tools worldwide. We offer well tested and follow all the standard products for our customers at very reasonable price.
  2. 2. We are manufacturer of world class stainless steel cable ties and offer various types of stainless steel cable ties as need of present industrial projects need. Ball-Lock Stainless Steel Cable Ties Full-Coated Ball-Lock Cable Ties
  3. 3. PVC Coated Ball-Lock Cable Ties Multi-Lock Stainless Steel Cable Ties-Type B PVC Coated Ball-Lock Cable Ties (Thicker Types) Releasable Stainless Steel Cable Ties
  4. 4. Self-locking Nylon Cable Ties Semi-Coated Ball-Lock Cable Ties Spring Type Ball-Lock Cable Ties steel banding tool
  5. 5. Liushi Town, Yueqing City, Wenzhou, China, 325604. Tel: +86-577-61713035 Fax: +86-577-61316530 M.P.: +86-13989774564 Skype: rowlin2010 Email: sales@lonyou.com Website: http://steelcabletie.com/ Contact Us

