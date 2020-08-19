Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• • • •
• •
This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY...
       
This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY...
         
This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY...
           
This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY...
                  
Adapted from: Houston, Suzy (2020) Responsive Curriculum Design Toolkit for staff. Glasgow Caledonian University
               
• • •
Ingredients for Small Group Teaching 1. Know your audience and topic 2. Plan for effective use of time 3. Check your room ...
https://www.impact.wales/resources/
• •
• • •
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms

17 views

Published on

A session on teaching small groups in virtual classrooms

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teaching Small Groups in Virtual Classrooms

  1. 1. • • • •
  2. 2. • •
  3. 3. This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. Learning types, Laurillard, D. (2012). Download at abc-ld.org.
  4. 4.        
  5. 5. This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. Learning types, Laurillard, D. (2012). Download at abc-ld.org.
  6. 6.          
  7. 7. This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. Learning types, Laurillard, D. (2012). Download at abc-ld.org.
  8. 8.            
  9. 9. This work is a derivative of ABC Learning Design by Clive Young and Nataša Perović, UCL (2015) and is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. Learning types, Laurillard, D. (2012). Download at abc-ld.org.
  10. 10.                   
  11. 11. Adapted from: Houston, Suzy (2020) Responsive Curriculum Design Toolkit for staff. Glasgow Caledonian University
  12. 12.                
  13. 13. • • •
  14. 14. Ingredients for Small Group Teaching 1. Know your audience and topic 2. Plan for effective use of time 3. Check your room (virtual or physical) and resources 4. ‘Set the scene’ 5. Kick things off 6. Have strategies at hand to make the most of group discussion 7. Summarise and signpost
  15. 15. https://www.impact.wales/resources/
  16. 16. • •
  17. 17. • • •

×