La capacidad de amar a otros.

Ensayo sobre el amor propio.

La capacidad de amar a otros.

  1. 1. ¿A quién amar primero? AMA A TU PRÓJIMO COMO A TI MISMO Jorangelis Parra | El amor tiene tantas descripciones como autores hay para definirlos. Existen tantas maneras y cosas para amar que abarcaría una gran lista el tratar de mencionarlas. A pesar de ello, entre tantas definiciones pocas veces se halla el orden para desarrollar la capacidad de amar a otros, ya que es un proceso que conlleva muchas variables. Es por eso que surgen muchas dudas al momento de amar a otros o amarse a sí mismos. Duda que se acrecienta con la muy conocida frase de la biblia “Ama a tu prójimo como a ti mismo”. La duda en el ser surge cuando se pregunta ¿a quién debo amar primero? Si amo primero a mi prójimo soy una buena persona, pero y ¿yo dónde quedo? Y si me amo a mi primero y luego a mi prójimo ¿seré una persona egoísta? Para despejar las dudas es necesario definir conceptos. El ser humano dotado de bondades, posee la capacidad de amar, la cual según Erich Fromm “es un acto de dar sin esperar nada a cambio, también implica cuidado, responsabilidad, respeto y conocimiento, todo en interdependencia.” Por otra parte, el egoísmo es un término que se utiliza para quienes sólo piensan en sí mismos para satisfacer sus deseos terrenales. Aristóteles lo define de la siguiente manera “El egoísmo no es el amor propio, sino una pasión desordenada por uno mismo”.
  2. 2. El dilema con la capacidad de amar a otros es la reducida cantidad de personas que la desarrollan de manera íntegra. Esta aptitud, en el mejor de los casos, se aprecia como una semicapacidad, debido a que el ser humano se cohíbe de amar a otros. José Ortega y Gasset decía, que el amor, es un hecho poco frecuente y un sentimiento particular de algunas personas. Socialmente una persona altruista, llena de bondad y con una vida entregada al servicio de los demás es un ejemplo positivo, sin embargo, ceder todo para el beneficio de otros, resulta negativo tanto para ella como para su entorno social. Es por ello que se plantea un tipo de egoísmo, llamado así “el egoísmo sano” que no es más que el reconocimiento del “yo”. La bondad de este egoísmo es definida como “la llave que abre la puerta a la libertad”, debido a que se deja de vivir para los demás, anteponiendo como prioridad las necesidades propias. Es notable como la sociedad se ha dado a la tarea de castigar la auto- apreciación, a pesar de ello, existen autores como Walter Riso, que actualmente la fomentan, él hace hincapié en lo siguiente: “Tienes el derecho a quererte y a no sentirte culpable por ello, a disponer de tu tiempo, a descubrir tus gustos, a mimarte, a cuidarte y a elegir”. No debes sentirte culpable por hacer lo contrario a lo que dicta la sociedad en el tema de la auto-apreciación. Además, está comprobado que aquellas personas que aprenden a amarse a sí mismo y aprecian sus virtudes, descubren que no hace falta mendigar amor en otros o buscar la aceptación de las personas que los rodean para sentirse exitosos o ser felices. Es por ello que el ser humano, debe hallar el equilibrio con respecto al egoísmo, si bien se dijo que existe un egoísmo sano, por ende existe el tóxico que es llegar a sobrevalorarse y caer en el narcisismo. Esto sucede cuando el
  3. 3. hombre no localiza el balance y llega a los extremos queriendo lograr sus metas y beneficios personales, sin importarle el medio de logro o los sentimientos y necesidades de sus iguales. El deber ser es plantearse que amarse, decir que no y autovalorarse está bien como senda para lograr el bienestar emocional, sin pisotear el camino del prójimo. Así bien, es necesario primero conocer las virtudes propias, apreciarlas, y luego aplicar el egoísmo sano. Pero, no todas las personas son emocionalmente estables, es por ello que se plantea la autoapreciación, antes que el egoísmo sano, ya que puede que no se halle el balance y se cometa el error de emplear el egoísmo enaltecedor planteado por Aristóteles. El tema de ser egoísta no es un tema nuevo. Aynd Rand, filosofa del siglo XVIII, quien fue muy polémica debido a su modo de pensar, decía en uno de sus reflexiones que "el hombre debe existir para sí mismo, sin sacrificarse por los demás". Cabe aclarar que es el egoísmo sano el que aplicaba Rand en su diario vivir, ese egoísmo que no admite violentar los derechos racionales de los demás ni aceptar que se violenten los propios. Las personas que son egoísta en su totalidad, son personas que en el transcurso de su vida, manifiestan odio e infelicidad. Quedando solos y aislados, llenan su vida de objetos materiales para poder llenar el vacío en sus vidas. Terminan siendo indigentes emocionales. Logran sus objetivos de manera veloz, pero con consecuencias como estar emocionalmente vacíos, solo amándose a nada más que ellos mismo. Por otra parte, los valores son también importantes en la vida de todo ser humano cuando se es egoísta se está dejando a un lado un valor tan importante como lo es la humildad. Siempre se ha inculcando que no importa
  4. 4. lo que tengas o lo que llegues a tener, la humildad es uno de los valores que no se debe perder, y al ser egoísta (de manera Aristotélica) se pierde uno de los valores cruciales del ser humano. Todo en la vida lleva un orden y un equilibrio, lo sabemos. Siempre lo mencionan, se aplica en el trabajo, en los hogares, en fin, en todos los aspectos externos del ser humano, ese orden debe aplicarse también en los aspectos emocionales. La capacidad de amar a otros nunca debe anteponerse a la capacidad de amarse a sí mismo, por muy egoísta que la sociedad te haga ver el hecho de amarte a ti mismo ¡amate! Sé egoísta en su sano equilibrio, sí, sé egoísta como lo fue Aynd Rand, quien logró mucha de sus metas y aún así supo amar.

