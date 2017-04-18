We believe Methane (LNG) is the Future Natural gas solves the energy trilemma • Sustainable • Affordable • Available
Cryoshelter presentation linkedin

  1. 1. We believe Methane (LNG) is the Future Natural gas solves the energy trilemma • Sustainable • Affordable • Available
  2. 2. reduction in operator costs for heavy goods and commercial vehicles Cyroshelter makes the swap from diesel to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) a viable commercial decision
  3. 3. What is LNG Liquefied Natural Gas is natural gas stored as a supercooled (cryogenic) liquid. The temperature required to condense natural gas depends on its precise composition, but it is typically between -120 and -162°C (-184 and -260°F). The advantage of LNG is that it offers a three fold increase in energy density comparable to CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), extending range and reducing refueling time. Its cheaper 30-50% less than Diesel. Cleaner 10% less CO2 emissions, less Particulate Matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) than Diesel. Don’t need AdBlue Or the additional cost, limitation, complication or storage. You can retrofit it A traditional Diesel engine can be converted. Why use LNG
  4. 4. Holds more This is achieved by an ultrathin insulation (10% to 20% benefit) and by moving the manifold and vaporizer to the side of the tank (5% to 10% benefit). Choose your tank size HGV’s and particularly tractor units have battery carriers, air tanks, exhausts and suspension components to work around or move to make the LNG conversion worth while, Cryoshelter is the most flexible by far on the market to make the overall conversion viable and at a practical price. Cryoshelter LNG tanks can be built to specification for a wide range of different sizes – from 270 to 750 liters (1.000 to 2.670mm). Intuitive operation User friendly controls are placed on the side of the tank. New developments underway A fast pressure build up system, enabling refilling the truck at any filling station independent of the pressure of LNG the filling station provides (cold versus warm LNG). Why the Cryoshelter LNG fuel tank system is better
  5. 5. Filling Receptacle (Options available) Fuel Shut off Valve Vent Valve Vent Connector Indicator cap for 2.PRV. easily visible Maximise Capacity The MOST fuel capacity so therefore the best range on the market. Adaptable The MOST adaptable, universal on the market. Pressure Gauge Integrated Vaporizer Cryoshelter LNG Fuel tank system key benefits
  6. 6. Expertise For whatever are your needs, 150 years of combined experience within the team ensures this. Investment Adequate funding is always a key ingredient in the development of new technology solutions, investment of £5 Million has ensured this is the case. Innovation Seven years in the making, and tens of thousands of research and testing hours by a dedicated, world expert team have delivered the Cryoshelter with all its multitude of brand new innovations. Made the product around the market Our market research has told us operators want a universally adaptable solution not just a limited choice of fixed options, a ‘hold time’ before venting of more than double the 5–day statutory requirement for worry free and flexible operations and it must have user-friendly controls for intuitive operation and use…this is exactly what we now provide. Why we are different
  7. 7. 2008 The business was started by Dr. Matthias Rebernick as a result of the market insight gained when he did his PhD thesis in Liquid Hydrogen Storage for BMW passenger car division. 2010 A new market opportunity was recognised for LNG fuel tank storage for HGVs and an extensive R & D programme and prototyping project commenced. 2013 Increasing prospective customer interest meant private and public funding was won to get the prototypes through testing on test benches, OEM functional testing including simulation of driving, engine load profiles A to B city travelling, typical long haul routes, shaker/drop testing and thermal testing. 2016 Successfully attained all necessary safety and testing certification for the product to be sold – ECE R110 certification (valid for UK and throughout the EU). 2017 Cryoshelter goes live in the market.
  8. 8. R110 Certification For ‘Specific components of motor vehicles using compressed natural gas (CNG) and/or liquefied natural gas (LNG) in their propulsion system’, this is the first mandatory standard world wide for LNG tanks in trucks (this also includes ISO 9001 standards). SAE J2343 Standards As recommended for use in the US have been observed (not mandatory). ISO 12614 and ISO 12617 All components used on the tanks are certified according to the applicable standards. Necessary accreditation - all achieved
  9. 9. Patents Currently 4 inventions/patents families and 3 more are in preparation, each new development is assessed in real time by an industry expert for patent and IP protection. Trademark Protection in place, and on-going. Design IP Protection in place, and on-going. Independent recognition Cryoshelter is promoted by the Austrian Government IP department as a ‘shining example’ of robustly protecting product innovation. Patent & IP protected
  10. 10. CFO: Dr. Matthias Rebernik COO: Dr. Robert Mayr Head of Sales: Joost van den Born Tel : +43 316 22 89 31 - 110 joost.vdborn@cryoshelter.com

