Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
11 BLOOD DONATION SIDE EFFECTS Did you know that
Did you know that  Average adult has 4.5 – 5-5 liters blood in their body,  A woman has less blood than a man,  A 5 to ...
Many researches, studies, and observations tell about a lot of benefits donating your blood. Saving lives, burns calories,...
Before i jump to the main topic i want to recall that not everybody can donate her/his blood. Why? Because there are risks...
Despite health benefits of blood donation I mention above, blood donation also have side effects you should know before yo...
Dizziness Dizziness is one most popular blood donation effects, this effect occurs because of loosing some blood. Usually ...
Chills A sudden drop of blood pressure can also cause chills. Your heart will take some time to supply fresh blood through...
Hematoma Hematoma is a bruise caused by the inserted needle slips through the vein and cause local bleeding. Some bruise a...
A sore arm If you feel your arm sore you can take acetaminophen or any pain reliever. You should avoid taking aspirin and ...
Nausea Nausea can be triggered by few reasons. The reasons include feeling pain of venipuncture, when the donor seeing his...
Vomiting If you feel nausea it is usually follow by vomiting. But it’s uncommon to vomit after the donation. It may be a s...
Pain and Tingling Pain and tingling may be a serious effect. If the donors feel pain or tingling in their arm into their f...
Sick If you have symptoms like a cold or flu (fever, headache, or sore throat) within four days after you donated your blo...
Fatigue It is normal to feel a little bit tired after donating blood because there’s less circulation of blood to the brai...
Faint Faint is frequently as side effects of blood donation, This effect can be occur if you stand up abruptly of if you h...
Infections Bacterial infections may occur during the blood donation if the needle is not sterilized. If you feel ill befor...
Infections Those effects above is highly because a dropping in your blood pressure. It should be not a worrying condition ...
Infections However, if these effects continuously occur after donating blood it’s best if you ask for medical check as soo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
32 views
May. 19, 2021

11 blood donation side effects

11 Shocking Blood Donation Side Effects you should know! 1. Problems Caused by Bruising: It has been said that 2 percent of the 6000 donors will experience the side effects

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

11 blood donation side effects

  1. 1. 11 BLOOD DONATION SIDE EFFECTS Did you know that
  2. 2. Did you know that  Average adult has 4.5 – 5-5 liters blood in their body,  A woman has less blood than a man,  A 5 to 6 years child have almost the same amount the adult’s blood,  A newborn baby have only 0.2 liters blood in their body, and  Your blood will be taken about 250-500 cc (half a liter) when you be a donors.
  3. 3. Many researches, studies, and observations tell about a lot of benefits donating your blood. Saving lives, burns calories, improves cardiovascular health, avoids cancer, and so on. These are the benefits you may found in many articles and journals. But does blood donation have side effect?
  4. 4. Before i jump to the main topic i want to recall that not everybody can donate her/his blood. Why? Because there are risks of blood- borne infections. Blood-borne infection is infections that are transmitted through the blood. Due to the risks that may occur to the receivers, the donors will be given some confidential medical history paper to fill out. If the donors pass all the requirements needed then they can donor their blood. But if they do not pass even one of the requirements they have to look for the next chance or even do some medication if there’s infection in their blood before they can be the donor.
  5. 5. Despite health benefits of blood donation I mention above, blood donation also have side effects you should know before you go and generously donating your blood. You can pay attention on this information and be more prepare before you donate your blood.
  6. 6. Dizziness Dizziness is one most popular blood donation effects, this effect occurs because of loosing some blood. Usually the amount of blood that be taken is about 250 to 500 cc. It can drop blood pressure and make you feel dizzy. This effect is commonly occur to donors after donating their blood. You can lie down and rest if you feel dizzy. Then you will be offered refreshment to help you stop the dizziness. Usually it’s just temporary until your blood pressure is back to normal condition. If it continue please checked by paramedic.
  7. 7. Chills A sudden drop of blood pressure can also cause chills. Your heart will take some time to supply fresh blood through you body. It can makes you feel chills and sweating beside dizzy and weak. To minimize this side effect you have to drink, eat well-balance meal, and getting enough sleep time before and after your blood donated.
  8. 8. Hematoma Hematoma is a bruise caused by the inserted needle slips through the vein and cause local bleeding. Some bruise at the site where the blood was taken may occasionally exist. Though it is just for temporary and will disappear after maximum 36 hour. It is normal for bruises to spread before fading even if it may look dramatic. If you worry about your bruises you can treat it by compression on the bruises, rest, avoid heavy lifting, and rise your arm above the level of your heat while resting.
  9. 9. A sore arm If you feel your arm sore you can take acetaminophen or any pain reliever. You should avoid taking aspirin and iburofen such as motrin, advin, etc. as well.
  10. 10. Nausea Nausea can be triggered by few reasons. The reasons include feeling pain of venipuncture, when the donor seeing his or her own blood and seeing another donor unwell, when the anxiety and state of tension of undergoing the donation, etc. You can treat this effect with rest and try to feel relax.
  11. 11. Vomiting If you feel nausea it is usually follow by vomiting. But it’s uncommon to vomit after the donation. It may be a severe complicated effect. You should ask the paramedic and rest well.
  12. 12. Pain and Tingling Pain and tingling may be a serious effect. If the donors feel pain or tingling in their arm into their fingers, they should call blood center paramedic or see a doctor.
  13. 13. Sick If you have symptoms like a cold or flu (fever, headache, or sore throat) within four days after you donated your blood you must call the center immediately. You may need medical care.
  14. 14. Fatigue It is normal to feel a little bit tired after donating blood because there’s less circulation of blood to the brain. But feeling fatigue is uncommon for donors. Though most of donors will be feel fine after donating. A small number of people will have these effect. If you feel fatigue and about to faint you should immediately lie down and rest. You will be better after some time.
  15. 15. Faint Faint is frequently as side effects of blood donation, This effect can be occur if you stand up abruptly of if you have been standing for a long time after donating your blood. This also caused by the dropping pressure of your blood. If you feel like to faint you can lie down and elevate your legs, consume fluids and salty food (biscuits or meal), and squat as soon as you feel like to faint.
  16. 16. Infections Bacterial infections may occur during the blood donation if the needle is not sterilized. If you feel ill before donating your blood you must tell the donor center so that the infection of your blood will not be transmitted to the donor’s receiver.
  17. 17. Infections Those effects above is highly because a dropping in your blood pressure. It should be not a worrying condition though. For donors there are reactions of body’s tolerance during and after donating procedure. It may vary for everyone but the paramedic at the Blood Center will do things necessary if you undergo these effects.
  18. 18. Infections However, if these effects continuously occur after donating blood it’s best if you ask for medical check as soon as possible. There may be something wrong in your blood system that effect your health. Just in case. But overall major effects are rarely occur. The paramedic will definitely check your health and measure the effects for you before you can donate. You can be relax.

×