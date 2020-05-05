JAM PPT FOR ROLE OF HEALTH INSPECTORS IN COVID-19 HCFs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Mr. Jonils Macwan Senior Nursing Superintendent Vadodara Prepared On: 05/05/2020
1. SEGREGATION OF SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT 2016, 2018 AND 2019 2. CPCB GUIDELINES FOR COVID-19 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES 3. LABE...
TYPES OF WASTE FROM HOSPITALS Between 75 to 90 % of waste generated at healthcare facilities is “general” or nonhazardous ...
BMWM Rules 2016, 2018, 2019
CPCB GUIDELINES FOR COVID-19 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES • Based on current knowledge on COVID-19 and existing practices in mana...
1. COLLECT AND STORE BMW: Use a dedicated collection bin labeled as “ COVID-19” to store and keep separately in store room...
1. COVERING LETTER TO CENTRAL POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD • Duly signed by Concerned Authority 2. PARTICULARS OF THE OCCUPIER ...
• General waste not having contamination should be disposed as solid waste as per SWM Rules 2016 • Depute dedicated sanita...
• FAECES from COVID-19 confirmed patient, who is unable to use toilets and excreta is collected in diaper, must be treated...
PPEs: Goggles, face shield, splash proof apron, plastic coverall, Hazmat suit, nitrile gloves into red bag. SPECIFIC BMW A...
PPEs: Collected used masks( triple layer mask and N95 mask), head cover, shoe cover, disposable linen gown, non-plastic or...
General solid waste (household waste) generated from quarantine centers or camps should be handed over to waste collector ...
Persons taking care of quarantine home / Home-care should deposit biomedical waste if any generated from suspected or reco...
Quarantine Camps / Quarantine-Home / Home-care are the places where suspected people or the contacts of suspected / confir...
Biomedical waste generated from Quarantine Camps / Quarantine-Home / Home-care would be treated as ‘domestic hazardous was...
Report to SPCBs/PCCs about receiving of waste from COVID-19 isolation wards / Quarantine Camps / Quarantined homes / COVID...
•CDC- risk of transmission COVID-19 through sewage is low: operators treatment of STPs: no evidence •Agencies: HCF/ isolat...
• What type of container should I use for sharps? Ans: White (Translucent) Puncture proof, Leak proof, Tamper proof contai...
This slide is based on PCB guidelines for BMWM and treatment for waste generated from COVID-19 Health Care Facilities.

