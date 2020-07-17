Jam CBRN overview.pptx final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Threats Overview BY JONILS MACWAN BRC DIVISION MEDICAL DEAPRTMENT SN...
WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION INTRODUTION CBRN’ is the abbreviation commonly used to describe the malicious use of Chemical,...
 DEFINITION: The U.S. The department of defense (DOD) define, WMD as “ Weapons that are capable of a high order of a dest...
 NUCLEAR AND RADIOLOGICAL  BIOLOGICAL  CHEMICAL TYPES OF WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION
 Dropping of atom bombs at Hiroshima & Nagasaki during world war –II  Chemical attack by Iraqis on khurds during Iran- I...
Pressure Wave Flame Front Blast Winds NUCLEAR AND RADIOLOGICAL
 The US started its Manhattan project to convert the theories of nuclear fission into a viable military weapon begun in 1...
proton neutron electron Atoms consist of three basic particles: protons, electrons, and neutrons. The nucleus (center) of ...
Radiation: The process of emitting energy in the form of waves or particles. Where does radiation come from? Radiation is ...
Alpha       Beta Gamma and X-rays Neutron Paper Plastic Lead Concrete 1 0n TYPES OF RADIATION
 Accident during transport of radioactive material  Discovery of an orphan source  Loss of a source from a radiation fa...
To Minimize radiation dose Time: Decrease Period of Exposure Distance: Increase the Distance Shielding: Use Shielding Time...
NUCLEAR POWER: Tarapur Rawatbhata Kalpakkam Narora Kakrapar Kaiga USES OF NUCLEAR ENERGY
HEAT 35% RADN 15% BLAST 50% ENERGY DISTR CAS DISTR BLAST 35% RADN 15% HEAT 50% DISTRIBUTION OF ENERGY AND CASUALTY IN NUCL...
HOW TO DETECT OR MEASURE REDIATION
 If one is caught in the open when a nuclear device explodes one should immediately .  Drop to the ground and face downw...
 Keep hands under the body ,if unprotected .  Remain prone until all effects of the explosion have passed and the debris...
CHEMICAL WEAPONS
-Chemical warfare agents are chemical substances designed to kill, seriously injure, or incapacitate humans and animals or...
 CWA are normally man made through use of industrial chemical processes.  First use of chemical agents began with small ...
Blister Agents - Sulfur Mustards , Nitrogen Mustards, Arsenicals Nerve Agents  G Agents  (Sarin GB, Soman GD, Tabun GA) ...
 Generally liquid  Disseminated as aerosol or gas  Respiratory and skin contact hazard  May be detectable by smell (ex...
Indicators Of Possible CW Use  Withering of vegetation, yellowing of leaves  Dead or dying animals and insects.  Multip...
Eyes Skin Ingestion Injection ROUTES OF CWA ENTRY IN OUR BODY
 Running nose, breathing problem, dimmed vision, increased salivation, vomiting, giddiness, headache and excessive sweati...
 Poor man’s nuclear bomb Agents are relatively easy to manufacture Large amount not needed in enclosed spaces WMD inci...
DISSEMINATION OF CW AGENTS • LETTERS , PACKAGES • INSECTS, ANIMALS • CONTAMINATED CLOTHINGS • FOOD, WATER • SPRAY, PRESSUR...
Detection Protection Decontamination Training Medical Physical collective individual respiratory body NBC AGENTS DEFENCE
 Impermeable suit  Face mask  Canisters  Impermeable hand gloves  Impermeable Shoes  Inner hand gloves  Spare canis...
-ICAD : blood, blister, nerve and choking agents - CAM : blister and nerve agents - AP2C : blister and nerve agents - NAIA...
• NERVE AGENTS POISONING - ATROPINE SULPHATE - PRALIDOXIME CHLORIDE - -PRALIDOXIME CHLORIDE ATROPINULPHATE -PRALIDOXIME CH...
BLOOD AGENTS POISONING - AMYL NITRITE - SODIUM NITRITE - SODIUM THIOSULPHATE LUNG INJURANTS POISONING - SYMPTOMATIC - CODI...
Toxic chemicals  Harmless products Degradation/Detoxification DECONTAMINATION
 Reduce Casualties  Resumption of normal activity AIM OF DECONTAMINATION
 PDK-I & PDK-II  Decontaminants Fuller’s earth, Water, Bleach, DS2, etc  Portable decon apparatus  Hoses, cleaning jet...
Bhopal Tragedy
 On the night of Dec 2,1984,Bhopal and its environs fell victims to the worst industrial accident.  Approx 40 tons of th...
 Methyl iso cynate was used to manufacture the insecticide carbaryl, marked under the commercial name ”sevin” in the plan...
 Direct the people to move away from the site of disaster in a direction opposite to the direction of the prevailing wind...
 Advise the people to cover the exposed portions of their body and scrub them with earth or mud .  Advise the people to ...
BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
Biological weapons (BW) are micro organisms like virus, bacteria and fungi that give rise to disease and when deliberatel...
Disease/Agent Stage Route of infection Possible release Anthrax Bacillus anthracis Spores Skin wounds, Inhalation, ingesti...
 After the terrorist attacks on the world Trade center and Pentagon on Sept 11,2001. Four anthrax laced letters were mail...
 Awareness  Training  Equipment  Resources  Planning  Exercises PREPAREDNESS IS THE KEY TO COMBAT NBC THREAT
  1. 1. Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Threats Overview BY JONILS MACWAN BRC DIVISION MEDICAL DEAPRTMENT SNS/MD/PRTN
  2. 2. WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION INTRODUTION CBRN’ is the abbreviation commonly used to describe the malicious use of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear materials or weapons with the intention to cause significant harm or disruption. The hazard posed by these materials varies: Chemical Poisoning or injury caused by chemical substances, including traditional (military) chemical warfare agents, harmful industrial or household chemicals. Biological Illnesses caused by the deliberate release of dangerous bacteria or viruses or by biological toxins (e.g. ricin, found in castor oil beans). Radiological Illness caused by exposure to harmful radioactive materials. Nuclear Life-threatening health effects caused by exposure to harmful radiation, thermal or blast effects arising from a nuclear detonation.
  3. 3.  DEFINITION: The U.S. The department of defense (DOD) define, WMD as “ Weapons that are capable of a high order of a destruction and/ or being used in such a manner as to destroy large number of people. WMD can be high explosives or nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological weapons, but exclude the means of transporting or propelling the weapon where such means is a separate and divisible part of the weapon.” WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION
  4. 4.  NUCLEAR AND RADIOLOGICAL  BIOLOGICAL  CHEMICAL TYPES OF WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION
  5. 5.  Dropping of atom bombs at Hiroshima & Nagasaki during world war –II  Chemical attack by Iraqis on khurds during Iran- Iraq war DURING WAR BY ACCIDENT • The gas leakage at the Union Carbide factory at Bhopal. • The nuclear accident at Chernobyl in Ukraine BY TERRORISTS • The chemical gas attack in Tokyo subway • The Sept 11 attack at NewYork, USA WHEN WMD CAN BE USED
  6. 6. Pressure Wave Flame Front Blast Winds NUCLEAR AND RADIOLOGICAL
  7. 7.  The US started its Manhattan project to convert the theories of nuclear fission into a viable military weapon begun in 1942.  On 16th July 1945,the first fission device was set off in the New Mexico desert near a place called Alamogordo in US.  On 6th Aug 1945, the world's first atomic bomb was used and dropped in Hiroshima in Japan by US during world war II.  The first fussion device was detonated on 31st Oct 1952 by US.  The Soviet union announced on 8th Aug 1953 that it too had detonated a fussion device.  On 18th may 1974 India tested its first atomic device.  On 11th may 1998 India tested its atomic weapon.  On 28th may1998 Pakistan tested its first atomic weapon. HISTORY OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS
  8. 8. proton neutron electron Atoms consist of three basic particles: protons, electrons, and neutrons. The nucleus (center) of the atom contains the protons (positively charged) and the neutrons (no charge). The outermost regions of the atom are called electron shells and contain the electrons (negatively charged). ATOMIC STRUCTURE
  9. 9. Radiation: The process of emitting energy in the form of waves or particles. Where does radiation come from? Radiation is generally produced when particles interact or decay. A large contribution of the radiation on earth is from the sun (solar) or from radioactive isotopes of the elements (terrestrial). Radiation is going through you at this very moment! http://www.atral.com/U238.html RADIATION
  10. 10. Alpha       Beta Gamma and X-rays Neutron Paper Plastic Lead Concrete 1 0n TYPES OF RADIATION
  11. 11.  Accident during transport of radioactive material  Discovery of an orphan source  Loss of a source from a radiation facility  Deliberate acts TYPES OF EMERGENCIES
  12. 12. To Minimize radiation dose Time: Decrease Period of Exposure Distance: Increase the Distance Shielding: Use Shielding Time, Distance and Shielding
  13. 13. NUCLEAR POWER: Tarapur Rawatbhata Kalpakkam Narora Kakrapar Kaiga USES OF NUCLEAR ENERGY
  14. 14. HEAT 35% RADN 15% BLAST 50% ENERGY DISTR CAS DISTR BLAST 35% RADN 15% HEAT 50% DISTRIBUTION OF ENERGY AND CASUALTY IN NUCLEAR BLAST
  15. 15. HOW TO DETECT OR MEASURE REDIATION
  16. 16.  If one is caught in the open when a nuclear device explodes one should immediately .  Drop to the ground and face downwards.  Close eyes and mouth .  Protect ears with the thumb after covering the eyes with the palm. HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF
  17. 17.  Keep hands under the body ,if unprotected .  Remain prone until all effects of the explosion have passed and the debris stops falling .  Count till five .If one is alive one will survive.  Move under cover /shelter or evacuate upwind of the suspected area .  If inside buildings and the incident is outside ,one must stay inside ,turn off the air conditioners and seal the windows and doors with plastic tape . HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF
  18. 18. CHEMICAL WEAPONS
  19. 19. -Chemical warfare agents are chemical substances designed to kill, seriously injure, or incapacitate humans and animals or -Any chemical which are used for other than peaceful work i.e to create panic, terror among people/society. -There is no safe chemicals only ways for using them. CHEMICAL WARFARE AGENTS
  20. 20.  CWA are normally man made through use of industrial chemical processes.  First use of chemical agents began with small use of Irritant (known as riot control agents) ie French troops use tear gas grenades against German Positions in 1914 (world war –I)  22 April 1915 - German military used chlorine gas against Allied trenches in Ypres ,Belgium .  1983- Iraq begins using chemical warfare agents, including mustard ,in the Iran- Iraq war (1980-1988)  20 May 1995- Aum Shinrikyo releases sarin nerve agent in the Tokyo subway ,killing 12 people and injuring about 1,000. BRIEF HISTORY OF CWA
  21. 21. Blister Agents - Sulfur Mustards , Nitrogen Mustards, Arsenicals Nerve Agents  G Agents  (Sarin GB, Soman GD, Tabun GA)  V- Agents (VX) Blood Agents - Hydrogen Cyanide, Cyanogen chloride Choking Agents - Chlorine, Phosgene
  22. 22.  Generally liquid  Disseminated as aerosol or gas  Respiratory and skin contact hazard  May be detectable by smell (except pure agents have no odor)  Influenced by weather conditions – persist for months under snow GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS OF CHEMICAL WARFARE AGENTS
  23. 23. Indicators Of Possible CW Use  Withering of vegetation, yellowing of leaves  Dead or dying animals and insects.  Multiple victims, serious illness, nausea, disorientation, suffocation, convulsions, and definite casualty pattern.  Pools or puddles of unusual droplets, oily film  Characteristic odour (garlic-like for SM)  Low flying clouds/fog unrelated to weather.  Suspicious devices/packages, metal debris,abandoned spray devices / munitions.
  24. 24. Eyes Skin Ingestion Injection ROUTES OF CWA ENTRY IN OUR BODY
  25. 25.  Running nose, breathing problem, dimmed vision, increased salivation, vomiting, giddiness, headache and excessive sweating, pinpointing of pupils and Involuntary urination.  Dizziness, headache, anxiety, paralysis, cardiovascular collapse. SYMTOMS OF CWA POISONING
  26. 26.  Poor man’s nuclear bomb Agents are relatively easy to manufacture Large amount not needed in enclosed spaces WMD incident difficult to recognize  Can impact large areas Psychological trauma Can overwhelm existing resources WHY CWA AGENTS ARE MORE USED IN WAR?
  27. 27. DISSEMINATION OF CW AGENTS • LETTERS , PACKAGES • INSECTS, ANIMALS • CONTAMINATED CLOTHINGS • FOOD, WATER • SPRAY, PRESSURISED CANS • BURSTING AND EXPLOSIVE DEVISES
  28. 28. Detection Protection Decontamination Training Medical Physical collective individual respiratory body NBC AGENTS DEFENCE
  29. 29.  Impermeable suit  Face mask  Canisters  Impermeable hand gloves  Impermeable Shoes  Inner hand gloves  Spare canisters/hand gloves  Permeable protective gears PROTECTION DEVICES
  30. 30. -ICAD : blood, blister, nerve and choking agents - CAM : blister and nerve agents - AP2C : blister and nerve agents - NAIAD : nerve agents and HCN - PGC : nerve and blister agents ALARM DETECTORS FOR CW AGENTS
  31. 31. • NERVE AGENTS POISONING - ATROPINE SULPHATE - PRALIDOXIME CHLORIDE - -PRALIDOXIME CHLORIDE ATROPINULPHATE -PRALIDOXIME CHLDE -DIAZEP MUSTARD POISONING -NO SPECIFIC ANTIDOTE -TREATMENT SIMILAR TO BURN INJURIES -SKIN DECONTAMINATION WITH PDK -STERILE PETROLEUM JELLY EYE LIDS MEDICAL PROTECTION
  32. 32. BLOOD AGENTS POISONING - AMYL NITRITE - SODIUM NITRITE - SODIUM THIOSULPHATE LUNG INJURANTS POISONING - SYMPTOMATIC - CODIENE - ANTIBIOTIC THERAPY MEDICAL PROTECTION
  33. 33. Toxic chemicals  Harmless products Degradation/Detoxification DECONTAMINATION
  34. 34.  Reduce Casualties  Resumption of normal activity AIM OF DECONTAMINATION
  35. 35.  PDK-I & PDK-II  Decontaminants Fuller’s earth, Water, Bleach, DS2, etc  Portable decon apparatus  Hoses, cleaning jets, personnel showers  Polythene sheets DECONTAMINATON DEVICES
  36. 36. Bhopal Tragedy
  37. 37.  On the night of Dec 2,1984,Bhopal and its environs fell victims to the worst industrial accident.  Approx 40 tons of the highly toxic industrial chemical Methyl isocynate(MIC) escaped from the two underground storage tanks, blanketing the highly concentrated population in an invisible choking cloud and affected about 5 mile wide perimeter BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY
  38. 38.  Methyl iso cynate was used to manufacture the insecticide carbaryl, marked under the commercial name ”sevin” in the plant.  The Govt reported that 3800 people dead,40 people were left with permanent total disabilities and 2680 people were left with permanent partial disabilities.  Damage to renal (Kidney), respiratory, reproductive and sensory systems. BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY
  39. 39.  Direct the people to move away from the site of disaster in a direction opposite to the direction of the prevailing wind.  Inform the police and the fire department for help.  Intimate regarding the nature of the contaminant and characteristics, if any.  Intimate the symptoms of the casualties.  Advise people to cover their faces with wet cloth. ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY FIRST RESPONDERS
  40. 40.  Advise the people to cover the exposed portions of their body and scrub them with earth or mud .  Advise the people to wash their eyes ,face and exposed parts of the body with soap and water.  Advise people to get undercover .  Assist in segregating serious casualties .  Assist the more affected people to take off their clothes and scrub with soap and water. ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY FIRST RESPONDERS
  41. 41. BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
  42. 42. Biological weapons (BW) are micro organisms like virus, bacteria and fungi that give rise to disease and when deliberately dispersed in an area can incapicitate, reduce resistance and even cause mortality to humans, domestic animals and crops. BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
  43. 43. Disease/Agent Stage Route of infection Possible release Anthrax Bacillus anthracis Spores Skin wounds, Inhalation, ingestion Spores as aerosol Plague Yersinia pestis Bacteria Fleas Aerosol Aerosolization or release of infected fleas Tularaemia Francisella tularensis Bacteria Aerosol Aerosolization of the bacteria Glanders Burkholderia mallei Bacteria Aerosol Aerosolization of the bacteria Cholera Vibrio cholerae Bacteria Oral Contamination of food water sourses Small Pox Variola major Virus Aerosol Aero solization of virus
  44. 44.  After the terrorist attacks on the world Trade center and Pentagon on Sept 11,2001. Four anthrax laced letters were mailed from Trenton , New Jersey, to the New York Post, the NBC Television studies in New York ,and senators Tom Daschle and Patrick leaky . A fifth letter sent to American Media .Inc was apparently discarded after being opened .  An estimated total of 10 grams of spores were contained in the letters , leading to 22 anthrax cases in four states .  I) New York, New Jersey , Florida and Connecticut) and district of Columbia .  II) Victims were infected from in lavatory anthrax (five of these died ) US ANTHRAX ATTACK -2001
  45. 45.  Awareness  Training  Equipment  Resources  Planning  Exercises PREPAREDNESS IS THE KEY TO COMBAT NBC THREAT

