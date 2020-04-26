COVID 19 PHARMACY MANAGEMENT AND GENERAL GUIDELINES FOR PHARMACISTS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 PHARMACY MANAGEMENT GUIDELINES FOR PHARMACISTS FROM Conducted On 26/04/2020
INDIA WITH COVID-19 TILL 25/04/2020 National Data Active Cases: 19,868 Cured: 5803 Deaths: 824 Migrated: 1 Gujarat State D...
VADODARA CITY COVID-19 CASE INFORMATION
INDIA WITH COVID-19 TILL 25/04/2020: GOOD NEWS • The Centre’s health experts said that infections were growing at a slower...
INDIA WITH COVID-19 TILL 25/04/2020: GOOD NEWS
WHAT WE WILL DISCUSS TODAY? 1. Role and Responsibilities of Railway Pharmacists in Hospital and Health Units. 2. Type of I...
RESPONSIBILITIES AND ROLE OF RAILWAY PHARMACY Railway pharmacists ( Railway Health Units& Hospital ) have the shared respo...
RESPONSIBILITIES AND ROLE OF RAILWAY PHARMACY • The entire pharmacy team should be trained not only to know what to do whe...
WHICH TYPE OF COVID-19 INFORMATION PHARMACIST SHOULD HAVE AND HOW TO COLLECT IT? Technical and scientific information on C...
PATIENT SERVICES AT OPD OR HEALTH UNITS • In order to assure the continuity of the supply of medicines and services to com...
PATIENT SERVICES AT OPD OR HEALTH UNITS • Plastic Shield or PVC curtains( Transperent) or Glass Shield • Compulsory Mask f...
PPE RATIONALS ADVISED BY HQ,MUMBAI
MEDICINES AND ITS SUPPLIES • When appropriate, the supply of medicines to pharmacies should be done without anyone externa...
HAND HYGIENE • VIDEO PRESENTATION •
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management 1st Screening( On Main Gate) • Training of Staff who can segregate or divide ...
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management Case definition When to suspect • All symptomatic individuals who have undert...
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management Immediate implementation of appropriate IPC measures • Infection prevention c...
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management NOTICE TO PATIENTS Place a notice at the entrance of the pharmacy with the ma...
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management NOTICE TO PATIENTS
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management AT THE DISPENSING COUNTER PPE: N95 Mask and Unsterile Gloves • Whenever possi...
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management SOCIAL DISTANCING • Limit the number of patients/customers entering the pharm...
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE PHARMACY TEAM • To ensure continuity of pharmacy acti...
Let’s Understand the COVID-19 OPD Management ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANING AND DISINFECTION PROTOCOL • High touch surfaces-Hypoch...
DONNING AND DOFFING OF N95 MASK IN COVID-19 MANAGEMENT
CONCOMITANT MEDICATIONS FOR COVID-19 Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors and Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB...
RECOMMENDED MEDICATIONS FOR COVID-19 Antivirals: There are insufficient clinical data to recommend either for or against u...
Potential Antiviral Drugs Under Evaluation for the Treatment of COVID-19 • Hydroxychloroquine plus Azithromycin • Recommen...
WHAT WE LEARNED AND DISCUSSED DURING SESSION? 1. Role and Responsibilities of Railway Pharmacists in Hospital and Health U...
×