웹씨드 피칭데크슬라이드쉐어 사이트 등록

CHART STYLELOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CONSECTETUR ADIPISCING ELIT.
미디어 시청 패턴의 변화
Anywhere
스넥컬처의 꽃! [ 웹드라마 ]
웹콘텐츠 이용자 81% “광고는 짜증나고 거슬리고 방해된다” - 콘진 보고서(15년 12월) 설문 중 배우보다 아이돌 캐스 팅 퀄리티 재미 중장년층 확장 저 해 - 관련 기사 중
웹드라마 플랫폼 [웹씨드]만의 서비스와 3UP효 과 1.유/무료 모두 광고는 아웃 회원만족도 UP 2.공연 원작 웹드라마 전용 서비스 시장확장성 UP 3.팬과 배우/감독의 쌍방향 스킨쉽 재방문율 UP
스마트폰 보급, 앱저장, 앱이용 세계 1위 모바일의, 모바일에 의한, 모바일을 위한 환경 조성 정부지원 및 기업 투자 활 성 더 재미있고 다양한 스토 리 요구 수익모델로 인한 유료화 전환 웹콘텐츠 시장 확장
매년 가파른 성장을 하고 있는 웹콘텐 츠
매년 가파른 성장을 하고 있는 웹콘텐 츠 웹드라마는?
매년 가파른 성장을 하고 있는 웹콘텐 츠 웹드라마는? 제작편수 14년 27편 15년 67편 16년 200편 17년 250편(예상) 평균제작비 2억5천 누적조회수 약 2억명(예 상) 17년도예상 약 800~1000 억(광...
통신사 기반 : 올레TV와 옥수수 글로벌 브랜드 기반 : 유튜브, 넷플렉스, 비메오 [웹씨드]가 경쟁할 플랫폼들 인터넷 포털 기반 : 네이버와 카카오
[웹씨드]는 살아남을 수 있을까?
TV 재방, 짤방, 영화 콘텐츠 보기위해 여러 경로 선택 광고시청 [웹씨드]에는 NO! [웹씨드]에는 YES! 재미있는 웹드라마는 기본 IP제작자에게 중국시장 및 동남아시장 플랫폼 사업을 통한 IP수출활로 자리 마련
2017년 하반기 전용 모바일 플랫폼 완성 1단계 공연 원작 웹드라마 2단계 웹소설 기반 웹드라마 3단계 웹소설과 웹드라마의 해외서비스 + = 2018년 상반기 2018년 하반기 2019년 상반기
