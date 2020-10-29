Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Situación Actual La industria siderúrgica en Bizkaia en la actualidad es una industria c...
Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Empresas Principales ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal cuenta en Bizkaia con dos plantas de pr...
Sidenor Sidenor cuenta en Bizkaia con una planta de producción en el municipio de Basauri, dedicada a la fabricación de un...
Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Empresas Principales Olarra Olarra está ubicada en el municipio de Loiu en Bizkaia. Está...
Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Empresas Principales Bibliografía y fuentes • ESPECIAL EMPRESA XXI: Industria Siderúrgic...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Industria siderúrgica en Bizkaia

48 views

Published on

Situación actual de la industria siderúrgica en Bizkaia

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Industria siderúrgica en Bizkaia

  1. 1. Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Situación Actual La industria siderúrgica en Bizkaia en la actualidad es una industria con alta capacidad tecnológica y gran diversificación en cuanto a los productos que es capaz de ofrecer al mercado. En 2019 la producción de las acerías vascas representó el 21,4% de la producción total a nivel estatal, siendo Bizkaia el principal motor de dicha producción. En Bizkaia se cuenta a día de hoy con plantas de producción de empresas líderes en el sector como ArcelorMittal, Sidenor, Nervacero y Olarra. La fabricación de estas empresas provee de soluciones de gran valor añadido a sectores como el de la automoción, máquinas y bienes de equipo, construcción civil y naval, energía e industria petroquímica entre otros.
  2. 2. Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Empresas Principales ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal cuenta en Bizkaia con dos plantas de producción en los municipios de Sestao y Etxebarri, dedicados a la fabricación de producto plano como bobinas de acero laminadas, bobinas de acero decapadas y chapa de acero con tratamientos químicos (recubiertas de estaño, cromo u otros tratamientos).  ArcelorMittal Sestao o Ubicada en las antiguas instalaciones de ACB (Acería Compacta de Bizkaia), estas instalaciones disponen de dos hornos y tiene capacidad para fabricar 1.400.000 toneladas al año de bobinas de acero laminadas y decapadas.  ArcelorMittal Etxebarri o En las instalaciones con las que cuenta la empresa en el municipio de Etxebarri, ArcelorMittal dispone de la capacidad de producir unas 350.000 toneladas al año de chapa de acero recubiertas de estaño y cromo.
  3. 3. Sidenor Sidenor cuenta en Bizkaia con una planta de producción en el municipio de Basauri, dedicada a la fabricación de una amplia variedad de productos de aceros especiales laminados (alambrón, palanquilla, barras), calibrados y forjados. En 2019 tuvo una producción estimada en 765.000 toneladas. Nervacero – Celsa Group Nervacero dispone de una planta de producción en el municipio Vizcaíno de Trapagarán, en la que cuenta con un horno que le permite destacar en la fabricación de barras de acero tanto lisas como corrugadas, así como en la producción de rollos de aceros corrugado. Con una capacidad instalada de producción de 1.000.000 de toneladas de acero anuales, en 2019 tuvo una producción estimada real de 635.000 toneladas. Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Empresas Principales
  4. 4. Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Empresas Principales Olarra Olarra está ubicada en el municipio de Loiu en Bizkaia. Está especializada en la fabricación de aceros inoxidables, contando con una amplia gama de productos como alambrón, palanquilla, llanta y barras de diferentes perfiles (redondas, hexagonales y cuadradas). En 2019 tuvo una producción estimada en 75.000 toneladas.
  5. 5. Industria Siderúrgica en Bizkaia: Empresas Principales Bibliografía y fuentes • ESPECIAL EMPRESA XXI: Industria Siderúrgica Vasca. Recuperado de: https://www.empresaxxi.com/post/especial-empresa-xxi-industria-siderurgica-vasca • Página web Sidenor: https://www.sidenor.com/es/ • Página web Arcelor-Mittal: https://spain.arcelormittal.com/ • Página web Nervacero – Celsa Group: http://www.nervacero.com/ • Página web Olarra: https://www.olarra.com/

×