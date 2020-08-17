Why Pursue Sustainable Tuna Fishing?

An executive based in Pasig, Philippines, Jonathan Y. Dee is the chief executive of Agbridge Investments Inc., an investment firm investing in food and agricultural companies in Asia. Before Agbridge, Jonathan Y. Dee led operations at Alliance Select Food, leading the company’s efforts toward sustainable tuna fishing.



Tuna is one of the world’s favorite fish, but the increasing demand for their canned, fresh, and frozen meat has depleted their populations around the world. Consider the example of the Pacific bluefin tuna, which is commonly used in sushi. Its population has declined by almost 97 percent from its historic high, largely because of overfishing. Fortunately, the adoption of sustainable fishing practices can replenish tuna stocks.



Sustainable tuna fishing ensures that there are enough tuna in the ocean for future generations. It also prevents damage to the marine ecosystem and helps maintain the livelihoods of people who depend on tuna fishing.



Commercial fishers prefer to use the purse seine method to catch tuna. This is an effective fishing technique, as it can catch hundreds of tuna at a time, but those working for sustainable fishing are against its use. This is because it undermines the effort to limit tuna catches, and because the use of the purse seine method can also result in high levels of bycatch, which is the accidental capture of unwanted species.



Proponents of sustainable tuna fishing want fishers to use lower-impact forms of fishing, such as pole and line, trolling, handline, and free-school purse seine fishing. These methods limit catches to one tuna at a time, maintaining their populations for the future.

