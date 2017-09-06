DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES JONATHAN WEBER
UBER • Uber Technologies Inc. develops, markets, and operates the Uber transportation and food delivery mobile apps. • Ube...
UBER • Founded in 2009 as UberCab by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick • Beta launch in May 2010 • App officially launched ...
INCUMBENT TECHNOLOGIES EFFECTED • Transportation service – taxis and public transit. Taxis are single group methods of tra...
IMPACT ON THE MARKET • Uber has had a tremendously adverse impact on the taxi industry, causing millions to either lose jo...
WAS UBER A DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY? • Uber was certainly a disruptive technology • It merged two great technologies into an ...
IPHONE • Steve Jobs
IPHONE • The Apple IPhone is the original commercial touch screen smart phone. • This is one of the most impactful technol...
APPLE • Apple Inc was founded in April 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne. • The original function of App...
STEVE JOBS • American Entrepreneur, businessman, inventor, and industrial designer. • Born in San Francisco to Syrian pare...
STEVE JOBS • Co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976 • Puhsed for personal computing to move towards a mouse-driven GU...
MOBILE PHONES • Mobile phones are telephones that access a cellular radio system so it can be used over a wide area withou...
MOBILE PHONE MARKETS • Just about everyone has a cell phone now. This is one disruptive effect that the IPhone has had. • ...
WHY IS THIS A DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY • This technology was the turning point for all cell phones • If you look at a picture...
WAS THIS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY SUCCESSFUL? • The IPhone was certainly a successful disruptive technology • The sheer numbe...
WAS THIS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY SUCCESSFUL? • Apple’s place in the technology industry is also an example of how this tech ...
DID THIS TECH LEAD TO FUTURE INNOVATIONS • This technology has lead to new innovations and refinings in quite a few fields...
