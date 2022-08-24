1-What is Civics.ppt

3.
Civics
The study of Citizenship and Government
Citizen
Have certain rights and duties usually citizens of a country
or place they live
Government
Ruling authority for a community or society
4.
The Common Good
The ultimate role of the
government is to do the greatest
good to the greatest number of
people without harming others
5.
Why We Need Gov’t?
Make laws
Keep Order
Provide Services
Prevent anarchy
(The absence of government)
6.
Levels of Government
-National
-State
-Local
County
City
7.
Democracy
Republics-- rule by the consent of the people
Democracy (people vote)
Direct democracy-a form of government where
each citizens has an actual say in the affairs of
government
Representative democracy- a form of government
where citizens elect representatives to make
decisions for them
8.
Monarchy
Form of government led by
a king or a queen
Absolute monarchy
Limited monarchy
(restricted)
Example: The Queen of
England
9.
Socialist
Type of government where individuals and
government share ownership in major businesses
and government takes on a greater role in
citizen’s lives.
10.
Communist
Type of government where the government owns and
controls all aspects of life for its citizens
Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels authors
of the Communist Manifesto
11.
Authoritarian
Dictatorship-Type of
government that is
usually controlled by one
person who allows very
little freedom or
opposition
Totalitarianism-Form of
government where little
freedom or opposition is
allowed
Oligarchy-Government that is
12.
Religious
Theocracy-
Type of government that is ruled by religious leaders
The Pope and Vatican City