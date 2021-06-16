Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Aristotle, Libri Naturales”, 13th Century British Library
Permite subrayar y hacer anotaciones
Replicar anotaciones e inciar una discusión
Anotaciones conjuntas en grupos privados
Durante el semestre 21-1 se incorporó hypothesis como Tecnología Educativa (EdTech) en la materia metodología de la invest...
Lo utilizaron dos grupos del área de administración y negocios (30 alumnos). Hypothesis en Metodología de la Investigación
Hypothesis en Metodología de la Investigación Hypothesis les permitió hacer revisiones bibliográficas (individuales y en e...
Beneficios de la Anotación Digital Incrementa la comprensión lectora Promueve el pensamiento crítico Facilita la lectura d...
Cómo puedo obtener hypothesis ❏ Crea una cuenta ❏ https://web.hypothes.is/ ❏ Instala la extensión ❏ Disfruta (y aprende) ❏...
Integración en LMS (learning management system)
● Tips de anotación digital (netiquette) para estudiantes ● Taxonomía ilustrada sobre los distintos tipos de anotación ● A...
251 Universidades colaboran con Hypothesis
Cómo implementar la anotación digital como estrategia docente en el aula
jonathan.jimenez@cetys.mx
Jun. 16, 2021

Socialización del conocimiento y desarrollo del pensamiento crítico a partir de una herramienta de lectura y anotación en línea: el caso de hypothesis

EdTech de anotación digital

  Socialización del conocimiento y desarrollo del pensamiento crítico a partir de una herramienta de lectura y anotación en línea: el caso de hypothesis. Intercambio de experiencias docentes / jonathan.jimenez@cetys.mx / 16-06-2021
  2. 2. “Aristotle, Libri Naturales”, 13th Century British Library
  3. 3. EdTech ancestral “Aristotle, Libri Naturales”, 13th Century British Library EdTech (Educational Technology) es la aplicación práctica de herramientas y aplicaciones que ayudan a la mejora del aprendizaje.
  4. 4. EdTech ancestral “Aristotle, Libri Naturales”, 13th Century British Library EdTech (Educational Technology) es la aplicación práctica de herramientas y aplicaciones que ayudan a la mejora del aprendizaje. Anotación: apunte, nota, glosa, comentario, explicación, acotación, aclaración, observación.
  5. 5. EdTech ancestral “Aristotle, Libri Naturales”, 13th Century British Library EdTech (Educational Technology) es la aplicación práctica de herramientas y aplicaciones que ayudan a la mejora del aprendizaje. Anotación: apunte, nota, glosa, comentario, explicación, acotación, aclaración, observación. Anotación Digital: permite anotar, etiquetar y subrayar texto, imágenes, canciones, videos, sitios web y más.
  6. 6. Permite subrayar y hacer anotaciones
  7. 7. Replicar anotaciones e inciar una discusión
  8. 8. Anotaciones conjuntas en grupos privados
  9. 9. Durante el semestre 21-1 se incorporó hypothesis como Tecnología Educativa (EdTech) en la materia metodología de la investigación. Hypothesis en Metodología de la Investigación
  10. 10. Lo utilizaron dos grupos del área de administración y negocios (30 alumnos). Hypothesis en Metodología de la Investigación
  11. 11. Hypothesis en Metodología de la Investigación Hypothesis les permitió hacer revisiones bibliográficas (individuales y en equipo) lo cual facilitó la elaboración del estado del arte y el marco teórico de su proyecto de investigación.
  12. 12. Beneficios de la Anotación Digital Incrementa la comprensión lectora Promueve el pensamiento crítico Facilita la lectura dirigida Fomenta la colaboración Estructura el proceso de revisión por pares Permite la socialización del conocimiento
  13. 13. Cómo puedo obtener hypothesis ❏ Crea una cuenta ❏ https://web.hypothes.is/ ❏ Instala la extensión ❏ Disfruta (y aprende) ❏ Desarrollo libre y abierto ❏ Promueve el Open Access
  14. 14. Integración en LMS (learning management system)
  15. 15. ● Tips de anotación digital (netiquette) para estudiantes ● Taxonomía ilustrada sobre los distintos tipos de anotación ● Agrega imágenes, videos y links a tus anotaciones Recursos para exigentes aquí Recursos de apoyo
  16. 16. 251 Universidades colaboran con Hypothesis
  17. 17. Cómo implementar la anotación digital como estrategia docente en el aula
  18. 18. Cómo implementar la anotación digital como estrategia docente en el aula
  19. 19. jonathan.jimenez@cetys.mx

