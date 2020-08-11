Successfully reported this slideshow.
06 Cómo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA (séptima edición)

Manual de publicaciones de la APA 7

06 Cómo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA (séptima edición)

  1. 1. 06Medios sonoros Medios visuales Medios audiovisuales �C�mo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA ? Elaboraci�n Sergio Eduardo R�os Chala Dise�o y diagramaci�n Diana Rodr�guez Cely CONTENIDO 41 42 44 Gu�a para usar el estilo APA 7.� edici�n
  2. 2. 06 40 Gu�aparausarelestiloAPA7.�edici�n Elaboraci�nSophiaHerreraFigueroaDise�oydiagramaci�nDianaRodr�guezCely �C�mo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA? 2020 Debido a la gran diversidad audiovisual presentada en los �ltimos a�os, una de las preguntas m�s frecuentes gira en torno a c�mo referenciar videos deYouTube, pel�culas, entre otros. Aqu� encuentras una tabla de referencia seg�n el tipo de medio audiovisual y su tipo de autor correspondiente. No olvides que debes organizar la secci�n de referencias alfab�ticamente y con sangr�a francesa.En caso de tener dos fuentes del mismo autor, las separas con punto y espacio, y empiezas con la publicaci�n m�s temprana. Tipo de medio Tipo de autor Pel�cula Director Serie de televisi�n Productor ejecutivo Podcast Productor ejecutivo Canci�n Compositor Obra de arte Artista Video en l�nea Creador Fotograf�a Fot�grafo Fuente: Adaptado de American Psychological Association [APA] (2019).
  3. 3. 06 41 Gu�aparausarelestiloAPA7.�edici�n Elaboraci�nSophiaHerreraFigueroaDise�oydiagramaci�nDianaRodr�guezCely �C�mo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA? 2020 Canciones Ejemplo: The Beatles. (1965). Yesterday [Canci�n]. Help! Universal Music Group. 1. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (A�o). T�tulo de la canci�n [Canci�n]. �lbum al que pertenece. Compa��a discogr�fica. Discursos Ejemplo: Santos, J. M. (2010). Palabras durante la posesi�n presidencial 2010 [Discurso]. https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=VE0qUoB1kJM 2. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (A�o). T�tulo del discurso [Discurso]. URL. Audio
  4. 4. 06 42 Gu�aparausarelestiloAPA7.�edici�n Elaboraci�nSophiaHerreraFigueroaDise�oydiagramaci�nDianaRodr�guezCely �C�mo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA? 2020 Podcast Ejemplo: Josh. (Anfitri�n). (2020, 2 de marzo). Short Stuff: Exclamation Points! [Podcast]. Stuff You Should Know. iHeart Radio. shorturl.at/dfhrQ 3. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (Anfitri�n). (Fecha completa de publicaci�n). T�tulo del cap�tulo [Podcast]. T�tulo del Podcast. Compa��a productora. URL. Diapositivas de PowerPoint Ejemplo: Mart�nez, M. (2011, de junio). Les saisons et les temps [Diapositivas de PowerPoint]. Slideshare.https://www.slideshare.net/miguelprofairen/les-saisons-et-le-temps 4. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (Fecha completa). T�tulo de las diapositivas [Diapositivas de PowerPoint]. Lugar de recuperaci�n. URL. Visual
  5. 5. 06 43 Gu�aparausarelestiloAPA7.�edici�n Elaboraci�nSophiaHerreraFigueroaDise�oydiagramaci�nDianaRodr�guezCely �C�mo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA? 2020 Fotograf�as Ejemplo: Law, B. (2020). Vancouver [Fotograf�a]. Pexels. https://www.pexels.com/photo/ cityscape-2096697/ 5. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (A�o). T�tulo de la fotograf�a [Fotograf�a]. Lugar de recuperaci�n. URL Mapas Ejemplo: Google. (s.f.). [Direcciones en Google Maps desde Cartagena hacia Bogot� en carro]. Recuperado el 4 de marzo de 2020, disponible en https://goo.gl/maps/ dcSUKLDVWMsgtSYp9 6. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (A�o). [T�tulo del mapa]. Fecha de recuperaci�n, disponible en URL
  6. 6. 06 44 Gu�aparausarelestiloAPA7.�edici�n Elaboraci�nSophiaHerreraFigueroaDise�oydiagramaci�nDianaRodr�guezCely �C�mo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA? 2020 Obras de arte Ejemplo: Van Gogh, V. (1889). Sunflowers [Pintura]. Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, Pa�ses Bajos. https://www.vangoghmuseum.nl/en/collection/s0031V1962 7. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (A�o). Nombre de la obra [Tipo de obra]. Lugar donde se encuentra. URL. Pel�culas Ejemplo: Moore, R. y Johnston, P. (Directores). Ralph Breaks the Internet [Pel�cula]. Walt Disney Pictures. 8. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (Director). (A�o). T�tulo de la pel�cula [Pel�cula]. Compa��a productora. Audiovisual
  7. 7. 06 45 Gu�aparausarelestiloAPA7.�edici�n Elaboraci�nSophiaHerreraFigueroaDise�oydiagramaci�nDianaRodr�guezCely �C�mo referenciar medios audiovisuales en APA? 2020 Programas de televisi�n Ejemplo: Fernandez, M. (Productor ejecutivo). (1999-2001). Yo soy Betty, la fea [Programa de televisi�n]. RCN Televisi�n. 9. Apellido completo, iniciales de los nombres. (Productor ejecutivo). (A�o[s]). T�tulo del programa [Programa de televisi�n]. Compa��a productora. Video de YouTube Ejemplo: Tuggy, H. (Superholly). (2020, 2 de marzo). Traducciones MAL HECHAS del espa�ol al ingl�s [Video].YouTube. https://youtu.be/The8SObxBaM 10. Apellido, N. (Nombre del canal). (fecha completa de publicaci�n). T�tulo del video [Video].YouTube. URL. Bibliograf�a American Psychological Association [APA] (2019). Publication manual of the American Psychological Association. The Official Guide to APA style (7th ed.). American Psychological Association.

