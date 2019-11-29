Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Importance of Good Posture at Work
Discover the benefits of having a good posture at work.

  1. 1. The Importance of Good Posture at Work
  2. 2. Good posture is vital whether you work at home or in an office. It aids in preventing health issues, it also contributes to achieving a more comfortable working experience. Poor posture also affects your mood, thus leads to a low quality of work performance.
  3. 3. What are the Causes of Poor Posture? • Poor setup of the workstation (uncomfortable chair, too high monitor, etc.) • Slouching too often while working • Sitting for too long, and not taking breaks to stand or walk • Doing habits such as crossing the legs and ankles • Not moving around which causes restriction of blood and nutrients going to the spinal discs
  4. 4. Importance of Good Posture • Good posture aids in preventing various health issues such as fatigue, digestive problems, backaches, neck pain, spinal curvature, varicose veins, and cardiovascular ailments. • Proper posture is crucial in achieving the proper alignment of joints and bones, good condition of muscles, ligament, tendons, and nerves. All these are essential to make sure that the work is performed properly and effectively.
  5. 5. Importance of Good Posture (cont’d) • With good posture, an effective body mechanics, which refers to the efficient and smooth motion, can be promoted. When a person performs some movements such as walking, lifting, standing, sitting, pulling, and pushing, stress should be distributed appropriately. • Managers and business owners also look on how employees act in the workplace, so proper feedback will be given to them. When employees sit in a slouched position in their workstation, this gives the impression that they are not 100% interested in what they are doing. It can be
  6. 6. Importance of Good Posture (cont’d) • Adopting proper posture can help the issue of gaining weight due to prolonged sitting. Make sure to sit upright so that your body will be free from tension, and will have excellent blood flow. • Proper posture can help you get rid of back pain. Experts have stated that slouching on your desk can cause a sprain in the spine and the muscles. You can prevent back pain by avoiding poor posture. Always sit in an upright position.
  7. 7. Importance of Good Posture (cont’d) • Good posture helps keep stress away. When you have the proper posture at the workplace, you will discover that stress will not ruin your day. Since a good posture poses high self-esteem, you can effectively handle negative emotions. • Good posture helps improve memory. You can be more focused when you sit in an upright position. Your memory is also improved, so you will be better at remembering things and events. • A good posture adds to your overall appearance.
  8. 8. Effective Ways on How to Improve your Posture in the Workplace • Evaluate yourself and the current posture that you have. • Always try to sit properly. • Perform some exercises to improve your posture. • Make sure to use ergonomic furniture and equipment.
