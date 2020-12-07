Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIPOS DE CAMAS HOSPITALARIAS En general, se pueden distinguir dos grupos. El primero lo componen las camas de descanso, de...
Cama articulada Es la que m�s se utiliza en los hospitales y consta de un somier met�lico articulado, formado por dos, tre...
Cama ortop�dica, traumatol�gica o de Judet Consta de un marco, llamado marco de Balkan, que sujeta unas varillas met�licas...
Cama roto-rest Es una cama que mantiene al paciente sujeto pero girando constantemente, por lo que reduce los puntos de pr...
Incubadora Cama que se emplea para mantener a los reci�n nacidos prematuros en un ambiente adecuado de temperatura y humed...
Camillas de exploraci�n Son camas de exploraci�n y transporte que se utilizan en los consultorios de hospitales, centros d...
Accesorios de la cama hospitalaria Almohadas Suelen ser de espuma, blanda y baja, destinada a facilitar los cambios postur...
Ropa de cama Cubrecolchon: es una cubierta impermeable y ajustable en las cuatro esquinas que se utiliza para proteger el ...
Procedimientos de arreglo de la cama En este apartado describiremos los procedimientos apropiados para preparar una cama s...
Cama cerrada Se debe comprobar que la cama no est� ocupada por un paciente infectocontagioso, es necesario utilizar una bo...
Cama abierta Es aquella que corresponde a un paciente ingresado que la ocupa, pero que puede levantarse. La puede hacer un...
Cama ocupada Si en el momento de hacer la cama hay un paciente en ella, el procedimiento a seguir ser� distinto dependiend...
Cama quir�rgica Se llama tambi�n cama de anestesia o de posoperado. Es la cama que se prepara para recibir a un paciente q...
  1. 1. TIPOS DE CAMAS HOSPITALARIAS En general, se pueden distinguir dos grupos. El primero lo componen las camas de descanso, destinadas a la estancia del paciente por largos periodos de tiempo. El segundo grupo est� formado por las camas o camillas de exploracion - Debe estar colocada de tal forma que se pueda acceder a 3 de sus 4 lados f�cilmente - 120 cm de distancia entre cama y cama, 112 entra cama y pared - La cabecera de la cama deber� estar cercana a la pared - Nunca cerca a una ventana o puerta
  2. 2. Cama articulada Es la que m�s se utiliza en los hospitales y consta de un somier met�lico articulado, formado por dos, tres o cuatro segmentos m�viles que se accionan con una manivela situada en los pies o los laterales de la cama. En las camas motorizadas la movilizaci�n se realiza a partir de un mando el�ctrico.
  3. 3. Cama ortop�dica, traumatol�gica o de Judet Consta de un marco, llamado marco de Balkan, que sujeta unas varillas met�licas, situadas por encima de la cama, para acoplar unas poleas que, mediante cuerdas, soportan diferente tipo de pesas para realizar la tracci�n, uno de los extremos se aplica al paciente y en el otro se colocan las pesas.
  4. 4. Cama roto-rest Es una cama que mantiene al paciente sujeto pero girando constantemente, por lo que reduce los puntos de presi�n, utilizado para evitar ulceras por presi�n. - Armaz�n o sujeci�n laterales - Armaz�n o sujeci�n de la cabeza - Armaz�n o sujeci�n de los pies - Armaz�n o sujeci�n para el giro - Almohadillas amortiguadoras
  5. 5. Incubadora Cama que se emplea para mantener a los reci�n nacidos prematuros en un ambiente adecuado de temperatura y humedad, con el fin de asegurar sus condiciones de vida. Permite la manipulaci�n del bebe desde el exterior a trav�s de unos dispositivos a modo de guantes o puertas. Se pueden regular con precisi�n la humedad, la temperatura y la concentraci�n de ox�geno.
  6. 6. Camillas de exploraci�n Son camas de exploraci�n y transporte que se utilizan en los consultorios de hospitales, centros de salud, etc. Deben cubrirse con una sabanilla antes de colocar al paciente, que ser� cambiada despu�s de su utilizaci�n. Pueden ser r�gidas o articuladas. R�gida Tiene una estructura de tubo met�lico hueco, sobre la que se asienta un colch�n con base r�gida, recubierto de piel o alg�n material f�cil de lavar. Puede llevar ruedas, cuyo caso deber� estar provista de un sistema de freno que bloquee las ruedas. Articulada Es una estructura de tubo met�lico hueco, sobre la que se asienta un colch�n con base movible.
  7. 7. Accesorios de la cama hospitalaria Almohadas Suelen ser de espuma, blanda y baja, destinada a facilitar los cambios posturales y la acomodaci�n del paciente. En general, se dispone de m�s de una almohada por paciente. Colch�n de l�tex: es el mas utilizado porque constituye una buena base para el reposo del paciente Colch�n de espuma se deja vencer f�cilmente por el peso del paciente Colch�n de esferas fluidificado: esta formado por esferas de vidrio muy finas que se mantienen en movimiento por el aire constante Colch�n anti escaras posee dos motores se hacen que el colch�n se hinche y deshinche constantemente Colchones: Pueden ser de diferentes formas y estructuras, algunos ayudan a evitar las ulceras por presi�n
  8. 8. Ropa de cama Cubrecolchon: es una cubierta impermeable y ajustable en las cuatro esquinas que se utiliza para proteger el colch�n Sabanas: generalmente son de algod�n o material similar. La sabana bajera se dobla a lo largo, y con el derecho hacia el interior. La sabana encimera se dobla a lo ancho, y con el rev�s hacia el interior Entremetida: es del mismo tejido que las s�banas. Se coloca en el centro de la cama, a la altura de la pelvis Manta: suele ser de color claro. Su tejido debe resistir los lavados frecuentes y tener poco peso. Debe abrigar sin pesar. Se dobla a lo ancho Colcha o cubrecama: es la pieza que cubre las s�banas y la manta. Debe ser resistente a los lavados y blanca
  9. 9. Procedimientos de arreglo de la cama En este apartado describiremos los procedimientos apropiados para preparar una cama seg�n la situaci�n en la que se encuentre el paciente, a) Cama cerrada (cama vac�a, a la espera de un nuevo paciente). b) Cama abierta (en ella hay un paciente, pero no la ocupa en el momento de hacerla). c) Cama ocupada (el paciente permanece en ella). d) Cama quir�rgica (preparada para recibir a un paciente operado).
  10. 10. Cama cerrada Se debe comprobar que la cama no est� ocupada por un paciente infectocontagioso, es necesario utilizar una bolsa de sucio especial para los insumos de la cama, la funda ser� de color roja - Un cubre colch�n. - Dos s�banas (encimera y bajera). - Una entremetida o empapador de celulosa. - Una manta. - Una colcha. - Una funda de almohada. - Un almohad�n. - Carro de ropa limpia y sucia. - Bolsa de pl�stico para la ropa sucia. - Guantes desechables. - Manivela de la cama. Materiales:
  11. 11. Cama abierta Es aquella que corresponde a un paciente ingresado que la ocupa, pero que puede levantarse. La puede hacer un solo auxiliar de enfermer�a - En pico: para ello se dobla el extremo superior de la s�bana encimera, la manta y la colcha por el lado por donde va a acceder el paciente en sentido diagonal de la cama. -En abanico o fuelle: se coge toda la ropa de cama superior (s�bana encimera, manta y colcha) y se forman peque�os pliegues hasta llegar a los pies de la cama. - O bien, se dobla toda la ropa de cama superior hasta los pies de la cama (de tal forma que esta queda abierta) y, despu�s, se vuelve el embozo hacia la cabecera.
  12. 12. Cama ocupada Si en el momento de hacer la cama hay un paciente en ella, el procedimiento a seguir ser� distinto dependiendo del grado de colaboraci�n del paciente. Si puede colaborar, ser� suficiente un auxiliar de enfermer�a, que indicar� al paciente de qu� forma debe colocarse para facilitar la realizaci�n de la t�cnica. Si no puede colaborar, es aconsejable que intervengan dos auxiliares de enfermer�a para que el arreglo de la cama se haga de forma m�s c�moda y sin riesgos para el paciente.
  13. 13. Cama quir�rgica Se llama tambi�n cama de anestesia o de posoperado. Es la cama que se prepara para recibir a un paciente que ha sido operado o a cualquier persona que haya sido anestesiada. El objetivo general es proporcionar un medio limpio y c�modo y facilitar el traslado del paciente desde la mesa de operaciones, o la camilla, hasta la cama.

