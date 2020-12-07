Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTERILIZACION Los distintos procesos puede llevarse a cabo de forma centralizada, en centrales de esterilización, o de fo...
Otros factores que influyen en la mayor o menor resistencia frente a los medios de esterilización son los siguientes: - Ca...
Clasificación de los materiales que se esterilizan • Entre estas características figuran: • Resistencia al método de ester...
Características de los materiales para esterilizar Vidrio: material fabricado a partir de sílice, es rígido pero frágil y ...
Preparación de los materiales El material que se va a esterilizar se limpiara de todo material orgánico y suciedad, se sec...
Características de los materiales para empaquetar - Permeabilidad al método de esterilización - Porosidad no superior a 0,...
Envoltorios de grado médico Papel de fibra no tejida (llamado papel crepado): se usa en paquetes grandes. Para autoclave y...
Envoltorios de grado no médico Muselina: para autoclave. Se lava después de cada uso, por lo que se va deteriorando y redu...
Métodos de esterilización Flameado Esta técnica tiene por objeto hacer pasar el material por la llama de un mechero de tip...
Formaldehidos Es un gas incoloro, de olor fuerte, con propiedades germicidas. Se utilizan en camaras de formalizacion cont...
Autoclave de vapor Es un medio en el que se emplea vapor saturado para producir la hidratación, coagulación e hidrólisis d...
Test de Bowie-Dick Diseño de la prueba: se haría un paquete con toallas de algodón, dobladas y apiladas horizontalmente, c...
Horno Pasteur o estufa Poupinel: Este método se basa en el calentamiento del interior de un aparato de acero inoxidable, e...
Óxido de etileno Se presenta como gas o liquido incoloro, puro o con mezcla. Penetra con facilidad en los materiales de go...
Glutaraldehído El glutaraldehído se utiliza también para la esterilización en frío, ya que posee una potente acción antimi...
  1. 1. ESTERILIZACION Los distintos procesos puede llevarse a cabo de forma centralizada, en centrales de esterilización, o de forma descentralizada, en los distintos servicios o departamentos asistenciales. Se aplique donde se aplique, se trata de un proceso al que se someten los distintos materiales sanitarios, para conseguir la eliminación de microorganismos y garantizar las condiciones de asepsia o esterilidad hasta el momento de su empleo. OMS lo define como “la técnica de saneamiento cuya finalidad es la destrucción de toda forma de vida, aniquilando todos los microorganismos, tanto patógenos como no patógenos, incluidas sus formas esporuladas, altamente resistentes”
  2. 2. Otros factores que influyen en la mayor o menor resistencia frente a los medios de esterilización son los siguientes: - Carga bacteriana total - La presencia de materia orgánica - La presencia de sales minerales - El ph - La temperatura Cuando una carga microbiana se expone a un método de esterilización, la velocidad a la que se produce su muerte es proporcional a la aplicación de ese método, durante un tiempo determinado. En función de esto, experimentalmente se determinan las curvas de muerte de los microorganismos, que permiten evaluar los métodos de esterilización.
  3. 3. Clasificación de los materiales que se esterilizan • Entre estas características figuran: • Resistencia al método de esterilización • Estabilidad • Seguridad para el personal sanitario • Libre de toxicidad • Características de fabricación
  4. 4. Características de los materiales para esterilizar Vidrio: material fabricado a partir de sílice, es rígido pero frágil y fácil de romper, suele ser tipo Pyrex, es decir, resistente a altas temperaturas, de mayor grosor y dureza Acero inoxidable: es un material compuesto por níquel, cromo, azufre, carbono, silicio y otros elementos químicos en distintas concentraciones. Es resistente a oxidación incluso en contacto con la humedad Plásticos: polímeros que pueden ser naturales (como celulosa, cera, corcho) o sintéticos (como nailon y polietileno). Son capaces de modelarse y deformarse, como material de empaquetar. Látex: material derivado del caucho, que se emplea para fabricar guantes, es responsable de muchas reacciones alérgicas en el personal sanitario, se daña fácilmente en contacto con detergentes y no es rentable su re esterilización Textiles especiales: esta compuestos por una combinación de celulosa, nailon, poliéster y polipropileno, son aislantes y permeables a algunos métodos de esterilización. Con estos materiales textiles se fabrican pañales, filtros y sobres para empaquetar. Algodón: es un material textil, natural, que se usa en la fabricación de ropa, ropa de cama, y como envoltorio de material a esterilizar. Resiste altas temperatura
  5. 5. Preparación de los materiales El material que se va a esterilizar se limpiara de todo material orgánico y suciedad, se secara, se inspeccionara y se empaquetara en un envoltorio apropiado, para después esterilizarse y almacenarse hasta su uso. El objetivo de envolverlo o empaquetarlo es interponer una barrera frente a la contaminación y poder manipularlo después en condiciones de asepsia
  6. 6. Características de los materiales para empaquetar - Permeabilidad al método de esterilización - Porosidad no superior a 0,5 mm para impedir el paso de microorganismos - Impermeabilidad a la humedad - Sellado, lo que permite la posibilidad de cierre hermético - Resistente al aire y manipulación - Atoxico Tipos de materiales de empaquetar: Pueden ser desechables y reutilizables. clasifica en tres grupos: - Materiales de grado medico: con una fabricación estandarizada por el fabricante. - Materiales de grado no medico: con una fabricación no estandarizada y que, por tanto, no tienen garantía de calidad frente a permeabilidad, resistencia ni porosidad. - Contenedores rígidos.
  7. 7. Envoltorios de grado médico Papel de fibra no tejida (llamado papel crepado): se usa en paquetes grandes. Para autoclave y óxido de etileno. Papel mixto: combina el papel de grado médico y un polímero transparente. Es el envoltorio común de las centrales de esterilización. Tiene una parte transparente y otra opaca. Para autoclave, óxido de etileno y vapor de formaldehído. Polipropileno no tejido: es amoldable, atóxico y repelente al agua. Para autoclave, óxido de etileno y peróxido de hidrógeno Tyvek Mylar: compatible con óxido de etileno y peróxido de hidrogeno, lleva indicador químico incorporado.
  8. 8. Envoltorios de grado no médico Muselina: para autoclave. Se lava después de cada uso, por lo que se va deteriorando y reduce su eficacia. Papel kraft: derivado de la celulosa. Es un material certificado. Papel corriente: para autoclave, aunque no se considera una barrera adecuada Contenedores rígidos: son metálicos de diferentes formas y tamaños. Pueden tener o no perforaciones. Las que tienen so compatibles con vapor y los que no, con calor seco.
  9. 9. Métodos de esterilización Flameado Esta técnica tiene por objeto hacer pasar el material por la llama de un mechero de tipo Bunsen hasta lograr su incandescencia. Se acostumbra a usar en los laboratorios de microbiologia, para esterilizar asas de siembra, tubos de vidrio o pipetas, mediante la aplicación directa de la llama. Incineración Es una forma de destruir la carga microbiana por combustión. Se utiliza para eliminación de residuos biopeligrosos mediante su combustión en hornos crematorios o incineradores de características especiales Miniclaves Son autoclaves de pequeñas dimensiones y capacidad reducida de uso en centros de salud, pequeños laboratorios, consultas de odontología, etc. Posibilitan la esterilización de instrumental de pequeño volumen de forma rápida y eficaz
  10. 10. Formaldehidos Es un gas incoloro, de olor fuerte, con propiedades germicidas. Se utilizan en camaras de formalizacion controlando los parametros estelirizacion. Se presenta como líquido, que se volatiliza, y actúa a 60 ºC durante dos horas. El agente es cancerígeno potencial y mutagénico, y requiere instalaciones controladas por su toxicidad Filtro microporosos Su acción esterilizante se produce por filtración. Gracias al diminuto tamaño de sus poros (0,01 a 1,1 micras), la acción de criba o tamiz impide el paso de bacterias, virus y micoplasmas. Se utilizan para esterilizar fluidos, líquidos y gases. Ácido peracético Tiene mayor actividad antimicrobiana que el peróxido de hidrógeno. Es un oxidante, soluble en agua, que no deja residuos tóxicos. Es muy corrosivo para los instrumentos. A la vez es desinfectante de alto nivel y esterilizante. Existen sistemas automáticos que lo emplean en endoscopios y material de microcirugía.
  11. 11. Autoclave de vapor Es un medio en el que se emplea vapor saturado para producir la hidratación, coagulación e hidrólisis de las albúminas y las proteínas en las células microbianas. Es con diferencia el método mas idóneo y utilizado, requiere 135ºC (7-10 minutos) o 121 ºC (durante 20 minutos). Como el aire y el vapor no son mezclables entre sí, y es necesario que el vapor contacte directamente con todos los objetos esterilizables Etapas de un ciclo de esterilizacion por autoclave a) Calentamiento inicial de la cámara: con la salida de aire (extracción del aire o prevacío) de su interior, en donde se encuentran los paquetes con el material colocado correctamente: limpio, seco y debidamente empaquetado. Según el tipo de autoclave, puede haber varias extracciones o vacíos sucesivos. b) Calentamiento de la temperatura del interior: con inyecciones de vapor, hasta alcanzar las condiciones (temperatura y presión) de esterilización. c) Realización del ciclo de esterilización: con el mantenimiento de los parámetros citados prefijado. d) Expulsión del vapor o desvaporizacion: con caída de la presión (descompresión). e) Secado final: con la igualación de la presión interior El tiempo total es la suma de todas las etapas descriptas, para un ciclo de 20 minutos, la duración estaría siendo entre 50-70 minutos
  12. 12. Test de Bowie-Dick Diseño de la prueba: se haría un paquete con toallas de algodón, dobladas y apiladas horizontalmente, con unas medidas aproximadas de 22 x 30 x 27 cm. En la mitad del paquete se colocaría una hoja impresa con sustancias químicas reactivas al vapor saturado. Este paquete se envuelve en papel crepado, se introduce en el autoclave y se coloca en la parte inferior y junto a la puerta. Posteriormente se llevaría a cabo un programa de 134 ºC (durante tres minutos) para conseguir el contacto con el vapor. Materiales esterilizables: Instrumental metálico, material textil, vidrios, líquidos, gomas y plásticos termo resistentes. Ventajas: - Gran eficiencia - Rapidez - Nula toxicidad residual - Costo realmente bajo en relación a su gran rendimiento - Felicidad de monitorizar el proceso Inconvenientes: elevada temperatura que imposibilita la esterilización de materiales termo sensibles.
  13. 13. Horno Pasteur o estufa Poupinel: Este método se basa en el calentamiento del interior de un aparato de acero inoxidable, en el que se eleva la temperatura, por energía eléctrica, que controla un termostato. En su interior se coloca el material limpio y seco en unas bandejas a distintas alturas. Es que el aire caliente destruya por oxidación las proteínas microbianas; es un proceso lento que necesita altas temperaturas. Materiales esterilizables: Objetos de vidrio termorresistente, porcelana e instrumental de acero inoxidable, petrolatos y polvos. Ventajas: sencillez de instalación, nula toxicidad residual y posibilidad de esterilizar los objetos en cajas penetración. Inconvenientes: las altas temperaturas pueden llegar a deteriorar elementos articulados que tengan distinta aleación. Es un método difícil de certificar. También existen zonas frías durante el proceso
  14. 14. Óxido de etileno Se presenta como gas o liquido incoloro, puro o con mezcla. Penetra con facilidad en los materiales de goma y plásticos ( en estado gaseoso) Es un medio de esterilización a bajas temperaturas ( 30-55 °C) de 3 a 8 horas; penetra con facilidad en los materiales porosos pero luego se desprende con lentitud. Cabina de aireación Todos los objetos esterilizados con óxido de etileno deben ser sometidos a un tiempo de desabsorción por aireación forzada de 10-12 horas, bien en los propios equipos o bien en las cabinas diseñadas al efecto. Sus efectos toxicos son de tipo crónico, como los posibles efectos mutagénicos, cancerigenos, teratogenicos, pero ademas irritación de ojos y piel, de vías respiratorias, trastornos digestivos y neumológicos. Materiales esterilizables En general, por este medio puede esterilizarse todo material que soporte temperaturas menores a 50°c guantes, mascarillas, accesorios de anestesia, catéteres Ventajas: sirve para esterilizar materiales termosensibles y objetos delicados de corte o punción. Inconvenientes: - El proceso de esterilización resulta demasiado largo - Es inflamable
  15. 15. Glutaraldehído El glutaraldehído se utiliza también para la esterilización en frío, ya que posee una potente acción antimicrobiana. Es utilizado como desinfectante de alto nivel de equipos médicos como endoscopios, laparoscopios, equipos de anestesia, etc. los objetos deben permanecer sumergidos en el líquido un mínimo de 8-10 horas, luego debe ser aclaradas con agua destilada estéril. No se emplea como esterilizante Ventajas: puede esterilizar a baja temperatura y no necesita instalaciones costosas. Inconvenientes: - Es irritante y toxico - Evitar inhalación y contacto con mucosa - El material utilizado por este medio debe ser aclarado con agua esteril.

