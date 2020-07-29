Envolvente virtual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El objeto line nos sirve para eso, su funcionamiento es este: • Observa cómo van subiendo y/o bajando los números. • El nú...
osc~ • El objeto osc~ produce una onda senoidal con valores que van desde -1 a 1 • Por el momento nos servirá para hacer s...
Así lo usaremos 03Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
También 04Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
• Si le das clic directamente a cada caja puedes saltar a la siguiente frecuencia. 05Introducción al audio en tiempo real|...
RETOS: • 1.- Qué harías para cambiar con un ritmo fijo (por ejemplo negras) la nota al azar, el rango es el que quieras pe...
Hay un objeto que nos permite hacer varias líneas a diferentes números en los tiempos asignados y es vline~ • Siempre trab...
Este ejemplo se entendería así: • Llegará al número 100 en 1000 milisegundos (del inicio hasta la coma) luego se mantendrá...
• En este patch se muestra su uso para crear una envolvente, puedes prender el metro o darle clic al mensaje, de cualquier...
Explicación • Obviamente puedes poner menos valores para crear una envolvente, por ejemplo, que sólo use ataque y reléase....
Explicación de los valores 11Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
12Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD • Como tarda 1 milisegundo el ataque es muy rápido, si camb...
Prueba esos valores que aparecen allí, así se entenderá mejor el funcionamiento 13Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Cr...
Por último haz este cambio 14Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
  5. 5. El objeto line nos sirve para eso, su funcionamiento es este: • Observa cómo van subiendo y/o bajando los números. • El número al que llegará será el del mensaje. • Si sube o baja depende del último número al que llegó y se queda almacenado en su memoria, si no se le había mandado nada empezará en 0 (cero) 01Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
  6. 6. osc~ • El objeto osc~ produce una onda senoidal con valores que van desde -1 a 1 • Por el momento nos servirá para hacer sonidos de onda senoidal (seno, sinusoide, etc.) 02Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
  7. 7. Así lo usaremos 03Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
  8. 8. También 04Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
  9. 9. • Si le das clic directamente a cada caja puedes saltar a la siguiente frecuencia. 05Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
  10. 10. RETOS: • 1.- Qué harías para cambiar con un ritmo fijo (por ejemplo negras) la nota al azar, el rango es el que quieras pero ten en cuenta que empezarás a oír notas a partir de uno 70 Hertz. • Para oír un ejemplo de cómo debe sonar dale click a la bocina 06Introducción al audio en tiempo real| objeto osc~
  11. 11. Hay un objeto que nos permite hacer varias líneas a diferentes números en los tiempos asignados y es vline~ • Siempre trabajará con la cantidad de números a llegar que queramos, el primero funcionará igual que line, es decir llegará al número que indique el primer valor en el tiempo que indica el segundo, después tendremos que poner una COMA para separa cada uno de los nuevos datos • Este nuevo número a llegar lo indicamos con tres números, el primero es el número al que va a llegar, el segundo el tiempo que tardará en llegar a este y el tercer el tiempo que esperará en empezar a ir al nuevo valor. • Siempre se seguirá este orden y se pondrán cuantos números queramos. 07Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
  12. 12. Este ejemplo se entendería así: • Llegará al número 100 en 1000 milisegundos (del inicio hasta la coma) luego se mantendrá en 100 por 3000 milisegundos y luego irá a 1 en 1000 milisegundos (lo que está entre la primera y la segunda coma), luego esperará allí 5000 milisegundos para después ir a 300 en 1000 milisegundos (lo que indican los números después de la coma). • Haz este patch para probarlo! • El mensaje stop sirve para parar el flujo de números que sale de vline~ 08Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
  13. 13. • En este patch se muestra su uso para crear una envolvente, puedes prender el metro o darle clic al mensaje, de cualquier modo debería servir. 09Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
  14. 14. Explicación • Obviamente puedes poner menos valores para crear una envolvente, por ejemplo, que sólo use ataque y reléase. 10Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
  15. 15. Explicación de los valores 11Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
  16. 16. 12Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD • Como tarda 1 milisegundo el ataque es muy rápido, si cambias este valor se escuchará un ataque muy lento. Solo hay que ajustar los valores para que los pueda respetar bien.
  17. 17. Prueba esos valores que aparecen allí, así se entenderá mejor el funcionamiento 13Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD
  18. 18. Por último haz este cambio 14Introducción al audio en tiempo real| Crear envolvente en PD

