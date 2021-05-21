FGM - Branding - Parte 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTRATÉGIAS DE BRANDING FASE 2
A marca é a síntese dos elementos físicos, racionais, emocionais e estéticos nela presentes e desenvolvidos através dos te...
ESTRATÉGIA DE MARCA FASE 2 | DIVISÃO DAS ESTRATÉGIAS Vamos reforçar a geração de valor a longo prazo e realinhar a marca c...
ESTRATÉGIAS DE MARCA Criar valor a longo prazo Realinhar a mensagem e a cultura corporativa 1
COMO A MARCA FGM SE POSICIONA HOJE? COMO SE COMUNICA? COMO SE COMPORTA ? COMO É COMPREENDIDA ?
COMO A MARCA FGM SE POSICIONA HOJE? COMO SE COMUNICA? COMO SE COMPORTA ? COMO É COMPREENDIDA ? Inovadora. Acima da média. ...
COMO A MARCA FGM SE POSICIONA HOJE? COMO SE COMUNICA? COMO SE COMPORTA ? COMO É COMPREENDIDA ? Apesar de todos esses atrib...
COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR? DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE
DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE TEMOS PERSONALIDADE, TALENTOS, CRENÇAS E DISCURSOS PRÓPRIOS. SOMOS ATRAENT...
DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE NOSSO PAPEL É INSPIRAR. OUVIMOS NOSSOS PÚBLICOS E CRIAMOS RELACIONAMENTOS ...
DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE SOMOS VERDADEIROS COM NOSSO NEGÓCIO E NOSSOS CLIENTES. NOSSO UNIVERSO VISU...
DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE NOSSO DISCURSO É ÚNICO, INDEPENDENTE DOS PONTOS DE RELACIONAMENTO. O MERCA...
DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR?
DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE
COMEÇAMOS DE DENTRO PRA FORA... A CULTURA DEVORA A ESTRATÉGIA NO CAFÉ DA MANHÃ. “ (Peter Drucker)
CULTURA FGM COM PERSONALIDADE. Quem é de fato a FGM aos olhos de sua força motriz ? Durante o diagnóstico, identificamos q...
DE DENTRO PRA FORA... Por que? O que? Como? Partindo do racional de construção de dentro para fora, elaboramos uma estrutu...
VAMOS REESCERVER NOSSO PROPÓSITO Por que? O que? Como? POR QUE EXISTIMOS E QUAL É O NOSSO PROPÓSITO? Existimos para INOVAR...
VAMOS REESCERVER NOSSO PROPÓSITO Por que? O que? Como? COMO ATINGIMOS NOSSOS OBJETIVOS? QUAIS SÃO NOSSAS CRENÇAS E VALORES...
VAMOS REESCERVER NOSSO PROPÓSITO Por que? O que? Como? QUAL É O RESULTADO DE NOSSOS ESFORÇOS? Oferecemos a EXCELÊNCIA em p...
PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS
PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS Dividiremos nossos públicos estratégicos em 3 CATEGORIAS: ESTÉTICA IMPLANTES DENTAIS PROFESSORES DR....
PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS | ESTÉTICA DR. SENIOR SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES DRA. JUNIOR DIGITAIS E MAIS ABERTOS
O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? Quais são os objetivos?...
“ Busco consolidar cada dia mais meu nome no mercado e levar qualidade para meus pacientes.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Famíl...
O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELA FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? Quais são os objetivos?...
“Quero estar antenada nas novidades do mercado e ver meu nome ser reconhecido perante meu universo de atuação .” Nome: Ida...
PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS | IMPLANTES DR. SENIOR SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES DR. JUNIOR DIGITAIS E MAIS ABERTOS
O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? Quais são os objetivos?...
“Quero manter a segurança que sempre tive na colocação de implantes.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Forma...
O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? QUAIS SÃO OS OBJETIVOS?...
“Quero praticidade e segurança na colocação de implantes.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: Lucian...
STAKEHOLDERS VENDAS DENTAL PROFESSOR INFLUENCIADOR
O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? QUAIS SÃO OS OBJETIVOS?...
“Quero auxiliar o dentista com todas as informações dos produtos ofertados.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Socia...
O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? QUAIS SÃO OS OBJETIVOS?...
“Quero ser reconhecido como melhor profissional do segmento.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: Mar...
PROPÓSITO DE MARCA QUAL O CAMINHO QUE DEVEMOS SEGUIR DAQUI PRA FRENTE?
PROPÓSITO DE MARCA O QUE FAZEMOS BEM ? • Qualidade na entrega • Relacionamento próximo • Produtos Inovadores • Atendimento...
PROPÓSITO DE MARCA COLABORADORES üRH Inclusivo e técnico üLíderes Autônomos üPlanos de Carreira üProcessos bem delineados ...
PROPÓSITO DE MARCA EVOLUÇÃO COLABORADORES üProgramas de incentivo a criação coletiva. üTecnologia de Ponta. üAmbiente fért...
PROPÓSITO DE MARCA + PERSONALIDADE Vamos construir e equilibrar esses propósitos com nossa personalidade.
ELABORADA DISTANTE RÚSTICA MADURA TRADICIONAL ESTÁTICA TRANQUILA PESADA BARATA MASCULINA SÉRIA COMUM BRUTA CLEAN PRÓXIMA R...
ELABORADA DISTANTE RÚSTICA MADURA TRADICIONAL ESTÁTICA TRANQUILA PESADA BARATA MASCULINA SÉRIA COMUM BRUTA CLEAN PRÓXIMA R...
BRAINSTORM DE ATRIBUTOS FGM É FGM NÃO É INOVADORA INTELIGENTE CONECTADA SÁBIA PIONEIRA ROBUSTA SOFISTICADA PREOCUPADA COMP...
FGM É... INOVAÇÃO INTELIGENTE CONECTADA SÁBIA PIONEIRA ROBUSTA SOFISTICADA PREOCUPADA ESPECIALIZADA ATUALIZADA COMPROMETID...
COMO SE COMPORTA NOSSO ARQUÉTIPO? Os arquétipos de personalidade direcionam comportamentos, hábitos, linguagem e conteúdos...
EXEMPLOS DE ARQUÉTIPO Este é um exemplo prático de marcas dentro de seus respectivos arquétipos.
SOMOS GOVERNANTES? Quando fizemos o exercício pela primeira vez, o arquétipo que se destacou foi o de GOVERNANTE. Estabili...
Mas permanecer dentro desse arquétipo nos traz um problema.. Ele não conversa tão bem com inovação. Apesar de redistribuir...
ARQUÉTIPO FGM O Criador “Quando o arquétipo do Criador está ativo nos indivíduos, estes se sentem compelidos a criar ou in...
ARQUÉTIPO FGM DOMINANTE E SECUNDÁRIOS CRIADOR como arquétipo dominante. GOVERNANTE e SÁBIO como secundários. O CRIADOR nos...
MOMENTOS ARQUÉTIPOS Governante Criador Sábio Através dos quadrantes ao lado, podemos observar a presença dos arquétipo em ...
GOSTOS DA MARCA O QUE A MARCA GOSTA, ADMIRA OU DESEJA? (PRODUTOS, SERVIÇOS, E ASSUNTOS DIVERSOS) SER RECONHECIDA COMO INOV...
BRAND PERSONA | FGM Ana Clara, a determinada. Ana tem 36 anos, é casada, sem filhos por enquanto, nasceu em Florianópolis ...
PERSONALIDADE (dizer para o mundo o meu jeito de ser) “Pensamos grande, nos comportamos à altura.” DIFERENCIAL: DISCURSO D...
Diferencial não percebido Irrelevante Relevante Diferencial percebido • Arquitetura de Marcas • Posicionamento • Alinhamen...
POSITIONING STATEMENT | FGM Não nascemos para sermos iguais, nos aprimoramos de maneira constante para sermos cada vez mel...
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL NOSSA PAIXÃO, NOSSA EVOLUÇÃO. COMPROMISSO COM SUA EVOLUÇÃO SUA EVOLUÇÃO, NOSSA A...
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL NOSSA PAIXÃO, NOSSA EVOLUÇÃO. COMPROMISSO COM SUA EVOLUÇÃO SUA EVOLUÇÃO, NOSSA A...
MATERIALIZAÇÃO DO POSICIONAMENTO NOSSA PAIXÃO, NOSSA EVOLUÇÃO Pluralidade Inclusão Colaboração Devoção Cuidado Comprometim...
POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL E EVOLUTION W Tenho dois pontos de reflexão aqui pra coloc...
POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL E EVOLUTION Pluraridade Inclusão Colaboração W
POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL WE EVOLUTION Inovação Superação Criação Melhoria Contínua
POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL E EVOLUTION W Empoderamento Feminino #weevolution Temos que dar luz a essa questão do significado de...
ESTRATÉGIAS DE NEGÓCIOS Restruturação da Arquitetura Repensar as propostas de valor das marcas FGM Como ofertamos os produ...
ONDE E COMO ENTRAM AS MARCAS ALVO DO PROJETO NESSE NOVO POSICIONAMENTO? Primeiro, vamos realinhar a arquitetura.
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FMG CASA COM MARCAS SUBMARCAS MARCAS ENDOSSADAS CASA DE MARCAS Grau de separação na mente do clie...
CASA COM MARCAS SUBMARCAS MARCAS ENDOSSADAS CASA DE MARCAS Grau de separação na mente do cliente Espectro de Relacionamento
ONDE ESTAMOS HOJE E QUAL CAMINHO IREMOS SEGUIR? ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM
Grau de separação na mente do cliente ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Atualmente a FGM e seus produtos se posicionam de manei...
Grau de separação na mente do cliente ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Menor investimento, maior transferência de atributos. N...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Mas para fazer isso, enfrentamos alguns problemas... 1 Em grande parte do mercado mundial, o ...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
DENTAL GROUP MARCA CORPORATIVA + MARCA PRODUTO + MARCA/LOGO DA TECNOLOGIA ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM
MARCA CORPORATIVA + MARCA PRODUTO + MARCA/LOGO DA TECNOLOGIA Esse modelo de endosso, além de trazer força para FGM, “liber...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em...
IDENTIDADE DE MARCA |
ENTENDENDO COMO NOS POSICIONAR... Relembrando... A MARCA SE POSICIONA COMO AUTORIDADE E ACREDITAMOS QUE ISSO DEVE PERMANEC...
VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | WHITENESS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO...
VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | WHITENESS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO...
FÍSICO PERSONALIDADE RELACIONAMENTO CULTURA SELF IMAGE REFLEXO PRISMA DA MARCA | KAPFERER • CLAREADORES DENTAIS • PIONEIRO...
ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Clareador dental Confiabilidade e Resultado Qualidade com preço justo Segurança e Facil...
Diferencial não percebido Irrelevante Relevante Diferencial percebido • Nomencaturas dos SKUs • Mais destaque para os atri...
Fatores de Suceso | Whiteness DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE Nosso compromisso com a excelência em todos ...
Naming SKUs Um ponto de atenção a ser analisado é a falta de consistência entre os nomes dos diferentes tipos de Whiteness...
Naming SKUs Acreditamos que quanto mais atributos aspiracionais a marca tiver, mais fácil será a fidelização de clientes p...
Posicionamento no Exterior A FGM optou por não realizar uma pesquisa nos mercados exteriores e manter sua estratégia de po...
Posicionamento no Exterior Não podemos oferecer uma solução para esse problema sem antes nos embasar de dados e opiniões. ...
POSITIONING STATEMENT | Whiteness A evolução do sorriso. Cada indivíduo é um ser único, complexo e gerador de sua própria ...
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL A Evolução do Sorriso Sorriso com evolução Todo sorriso importa
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL A Evolução do Sorriso Sorriso com evolução Todo sorriso importa
IDENTIDADE DE MARCA |
ENTENDENDO COMO NOS POSICIONAR... Aps não é marca e não é linha de produtos. Trata-se de um avanço tecnológico desenvolvid...
VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | APS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Fluid...
FÍSICO PERSONALIDADE RELACIONAMENTO CULTURA SELF IMAGE REFLEXO PRISMA DA MARCA | KAPFERER • ATENCIOSO • CONFIÁVEL • VERDAD...
ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Adesivos, Resinas, Cimentos Confiabilidade Resultados Superiores Cuidado e Segurança Es...
POSITION STATEMENT Vivemos em busca de um perfeito equilíbrio entre nossa vida profissional e pessoal. Queremos evoluir ju...
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “Tecnologia avançada, estética impecável” “Todo o cuidado para um sorriso perfei...
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “Tecnologia avançada, estética impecável” “Todo o cuidado para um sorriso perfei...
RELANÇAMENTO DA TECNOLOGIA Nossa proposta é COMUNICAR DE MANEIRA EFICAZ o avanço tecnológico através de um campanha massiv...
IDENTIDADE DE MARCA |
ENTENDENDO COMO NOS POSICIONAR... A MARCA SE POSICIONA NA COMUNICAÇÃO COMO REVOLUCIONÁRIA, DE ALTA QUALIDADE E COM TECNOLO...
PROBLEMA DE JORNADA | ARCSYS GERAR CONHECIMENTO • CONTEÚDOS ONLINE • EVENTOS E PALESTRAS • REVISTAS DO MEIO • PROPAGANDAS ...
VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | ARCSYS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Co...
VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | ARCSYS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Como queremos que seja....
FÍSICO PERSONALIDADE RELACIONAMENTO CULTURA SELF IMAGE REFLEXO PRISMA DA MARCA | KAPFERER • IMPLANTES DENTAIS • ANGULADOR ...
ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Sistema de Implantes Qualidade e Resistência Facilidade e Simplicidade Personalização e...
Diferencial não percebido Irrelevante Relevante Diferencial percebido • Comunicar brocas como parte da linha Arcsys. • Aju...
ARCSYS | COMO GERA VALOR DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE Sistema completo e único, com possibilidade de an...
POSICIONAMENTO ARCSYS Nossa rotina mudou muito nos últimos anos. Mais compromissos, concorrentes, mídias sociais, mais est...
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “A nova rotina da implantologia” “Viva a nova implantologia” “A simplicidade tra...
EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “A nova rotina da implantologia” “Viva a nova implantologia” “A simplicidade tra...
ESTRATÉGIAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO 3 Melhorar diferenciais competitivos em todos os pontos de contato das marcas.
Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: DEPARTAMENTOS A n ú n c i o s ...
A integração entre os departamentos durante o processo de comunicação e jornada do cliente fica clara nesse chart. DIFEREN...
Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: DEPARTAMENTOS A n ú n c i o s ...
OVERVIEW 3
FGM DENTAL GROUP DENTAL EVOLUTION SMILE EVOLUTION ATUAL NOVO
FGM We Evolution DENTAL GROUP Nossa paixão, nossa evolução DENTAL GROUP NOVO ATUAL
FGM NOVO ATUAL
FGM DENTAL GROUP DENTAL GROUP ATUAL PRIMEIRA ETAPA SEGUNDA ETAPA
Nossa paixão, nossa evolução
A evolução do sorriso Nossa paixão, nossa evolução
A evolução do sorriso Viva a nova implantologia Nossa paixão, nossa evolução
A evolução do sorriso Viva a nova implantologia Todos os detalhes levam a perfeição Nossa paixão, nossa evolução
  1. 1. ESTRATÉGIAS DE BRANDING FASE 2
  2. 2. A marca é a síntese dos elementos físicos, racionais, emocionais e estéticos nela presentes e desenvolvidos através dos tempos” “ (Pinho)
  3. 3. ESTRATÉGIA DE MARCA FASE 2 | DIVISÃO DAS ESTRATÉGIAS Vamos reforçar a geração de valor a longo prazo e realinhar a marca com sua cultura corporativa ESTRATÉGIA DE NEGÓCIOS Vamos repensar as ofertas de produtos e melhorar as propostas de valor das marcas e linhas alvo do projeto. ESTRATÉGIA DE COMUNICAÇÃO Vamos melhorar as comunicações dos diferenciais competitivos em todos os pontos de contato da marca. 2020 = Brand Driven Business
  4. 4. ESTRATÉGIAS DE MARCA Criar valor a longo prazo Realinhar a mensagem e a cultura corporativa 1
  5. 5. COMO A MARCA FGM SE POSICIONA HOJE? COMO SE COMUNICA? COMO SE COMPORTA ? COMO É COMPREENDIDA ?
  6. 6. COMO A MARCA FGM SE POSICIONA HOJE? COMO SE COMUNICA? COMO SE COMPORTA ? COMO É COMPREENDIDA ? Inovadora. Acima da média. Próxima Presente. Referência em Qualidade. Ótimo custo benefício.
  7. 7. COMO A MARCA FGM SE POSICIONA HOJE? COMO SE COMUNICA? COMO SE COMPORTA ? COMO É COMPREENDIDA ? Apesar de todos esses atributos serem positivos e representarem quem a FGM é, eles são diferentes entre si. Possuem significados e significantes distintos e não permitem que a marca corporativa crie uma unidade de comunicação e um posicionamento claro. Inovadora. Acima da média. Próxima Presente. Referência de Qualidade. Ótimo custo benefício.
  8. 8. COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR? DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE
  9. 9. DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE TEMOS PERSONALIDADE, TALENTOS, CRENÇAS E DISCURSOS PRÓPRIOS. SOMOS ATRAENTES E INFLUENCIAMOS COMPORTAMENTOS COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR?
  10. 10. DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE NOSSO PAPEL É INSPIRAR. OUVIMOS NOSSOS PÚBLICOS E CRIAMOS RELACIONAMENTOS DURADOUROS COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR?
  11. 11. DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE SOMOS VERDADEIROS COM NOSSO NEGÓCIO E NOSSOS CLIENTES. NOSSO UNIVERSO VISUAL É ASSOCIATIVO E FAZ A DIFERENÇA. COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR?
  12. 12. DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE NOSSO DISCURSO É ÚNICO, INDEPENDENTE DOS PONTOS DE RELACIONAMENTO. O MERCADO PODE MUDAR MAS NOSSA ESSÊNCIA E PERSONALIDADE PERMANECEM. COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR?
  13. 13. DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE COMO PODEMOS GERAR AINDA MAIS MAIS VALOR?
  14. 14. DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE
  15. 15. COMEÇAMOS DE DENTRO PRA FORA... A CULTURA DEVORA A ESTRATÉGIA NO CAFÉ DA MANHÃ. “ (Peter Drucker)
  16. 16. CULTURA FGM COM PERSONALIDADE. Quem é de fato a FGM aos olhos de sua força motriz ? Durante o diagnóstico, identificamos que os colaboradores enxergam na FGM atributos que de fato são repassados para os produtos, tais como Confiança, Qualidade e Inovação. Mas percebemos também que outras características interferem nas criação de uma personalidade que possa definir e nortear a marca de dentro pra fora. A Confiança por vezes é atrapalhada pelo Medo de expor suas ideias. A Qualidade pode ser diminuída pela Falta de Processos e uma Gestão Centralizada. A Inovação precisa começar em um Processo Seletivo Inclusivo e no Desenvolvimento Constante dos colaboradores.
  17. 17. DE DENTRO PRA FORA... Por que? O que? Como? Partindo do racional de construção de dentro para fora, elaboramos uma estrutura que deixe claro os pilares que a FGM irá se apropriar para esse novo momento de sua trajetória enquanto marca e empresa.
  18. 18. VAMOS REESCERVER NOSSO PROPÓSITO Por que? O que? Como? POR QUE EXISTIMOS E QUAL É O NOSSO PROPÓSITO? Existimos para INOVAR e EVOLUIR em conjunto com NOSSOS CLIENTES. Nosso propósito é promover os melhores resultados para os pacientes dos nossos dentistas. O COMPROMISSO COM A QUALIDADE dos nossos PRODUTOS e do nosso ATENDIMENTO são nossas principais forças para construir e solidificar parcerias com o mercado. Partindo do racional de construção de dentro para fora, elaboramos uma estrutura que deixe claro os pilares que a FGM irá se apropriar para esse novo momento de sua trajetória enquanto marca e empresa.
  19. 19. VAMOS REESCERVER NOSSO PROPÓSITO Por que? O que? Como? COMO ATINGIMOS NOSSOS OBJETIVOS? QUAIS SÃO NOSSAS CRENÇAS E VALORES? Nosso time técnico é o melhor, apoiamos iniciativas que possam nos colocar à frente de nossos concorrentes. Ouvimos professores e dentistas de forma constante. Seus inputs estão diretamente ligados às nossas melhorias contínuas. Damos autonomia aos nossos líderes. São eles que estão na ponta de seus departamentos, portanto apoiamos suas decisões e esperamos deles resultados. Nosso compromisso com nossos colaboradores é tão importante quanto os que oferecemos aos dentistas. Quem veste a camisa da empresa se torna uma parte real de nossa família. Partindo do racional de construção de dentro para fora, elaboramos uma estrutura que deixe claro os pilares que a FGM irá se apropriar para esse novo momento de sua trajetória enquanto marca e empresa.
  20. 20. VAMOS REESCERVER NOSSO PROPÓSITO Por que? O que? Como? QUAL É O RESULTADO DE NOSSOS ESFORÇOS? Oferecemos a EXCELÊNCIA em produtos voltados para estética, implantes dentários e biomateriais. Podemos não ser líderes em todas as áreas e definitivamente não somos os mais baratos, mas o COMPROMISSO da FGM com a QUALIDADE e EVOLUÇÃO frente a colaboradores, clientes e mercado, nos tornam ÚNICOS, COERENTES e VERDADEIROS. Partindo do racional de construção de dentro para fora, elaboramos uma estrutura que deixe claro os pilares que a FGM irá se apropriar para esse novo momento de sua trajetória enquanto marca e empresa.
  21. 21. PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS
  22. 22. PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS Dividiremos nossos públicos estratégicos em 3 CATEGORIAS: ESTÉTICA IMPLANTES DENTAIS PROFESSORES DR. JUNIOR DR. SENIOR DR. JUNIOR DR. SENIOR 1 2 3 STAKEHOLDERS
  23. 23. PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS | ESTÉTICA DR. SENIOR SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES DRA. JUNIOR DIGITAIS E MAIS ABERTOS
  24. 24. O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? Quais são os objetivos? Pensa em oferecer soluções seguras e eficientes para seus pacientes (produtos + serviços). Sente que ser reconhecido perante seu grupo é muito importante. Busca valorizar sua expertise para gerar mais valor percebido para seus pacientes. Atende as mesmas pessoas há anos e sabe como lidar com diferentes perfis de pessoas e problemas. Gosta que o paciente confie no seu trabalho. Divisão de dentistas que defendem o clareamento a laser e os que não defendem. Indicações de profissionais amigos, relatando suas experiências. Marcas lançando novas tecnologias ainda não comprovadas. Dentistas jovens sem o preparo necessário Acompanha revistas especializadas que trazem casos clínicos. Participa de congressos e eventos que reúnem profissionais e referências da área. Acompanha o trabalho de dentistas que são referência. Indica pacientes para parceiros dos quais confia. 3M é referência no mercado. Os cursos de formação atuais não exigem o quanto deveriam de seus estudantes. Produtos importados são melhores. Tratamento com luz/ led no clareamento gera status para o consultório. • Aumentar o faturamento do consultório . • Dedicar maior tempo a se atualizar para melhorar o serviço • Encontrar fornecedores que oferecem melhores preços e qualidade • Crescer o número de pacientes sem perder a qualidade • Fazer uma gestão financeira efetiva das contas de seu consultório • Gerenciamento financeiro • Procedimentos que não geram resultado esperado • Produtos caros • Paciente insatisfeito. MAPA DE EMPATIA DENTISTA ESTÉTICA SENIOR | SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES
  25. 25. “ Busco consolidar cada dia mais meu nome no mercado e levar qualidade para meus pacientes.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: Pedro 60 anos Dentista Casado, 1 filho A-B Ensino Superior e Especializações VALORES AMBIÇÕES BIO GOSTA MARCAS E PREFERÊNCIAS NÃO GOSTA PERSONALIDADE Criterioso Cuidadoso Analítico Experiente • Responsabilidade • Ética • Credibilidade • Segurança • Qualidade • Comprometimento • Aumentar o faturamento da clínica. • Permanecer referência para seu círculo de amizades profissionais. CANAIS E REDES DRIVERS DE DECISÃO • Qualidade • Custo Benefício / Preço • Benefício estético • Sensibilidade do paciente Pedro é um dentista que já atua na área há mais de 30 anos. Já passou por várias especialidades da profissão e hoje tenta focar sua atuação com estética. Busca valorizar sua expertise para gerar maior percepção de valor para o paciente. • Marcas importadas. • Produtos que beneficiam o resultado estético. • Ser cortejado pelas marcas • Produtos bons que ofereçam uma boa margem de lucro. • Ver seus nomes e trabalhos divulgados • Pacientes que solicitam marcas. • Pacientes que falam pelas costas • Dentistas que vendem soluções não comprovadas • Pacientes que não aparecem e não avisam Detalhista MAPA DE EMPATIA DENTISTA ESTÉTICA SENIOR | SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES
  26. 26. O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELA FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? Quais são os objetivos? Quer conhecer novas marcas e tecnologias. Precisa estar por dentro das novidades do mercado. Sente a necessidade de aperfeiçoar seus conhecimentos e práticas. Confia nas indicações de meus professores mas sempre busca aprender com estudos científicos. Qualidade em primeiro lugar. Divisão de dentistas que defendem o clareamento a laser e os que não defendem. Muitas marcas lançando novas tecnologias. Indicações de produtos dos professores da faculdade. Novidades sendo lançadas a toda hora. Praticidades e nuances de profissão vindo de seus exemplos mais seniores. Muitas opções de compras online como preços promocionais Gosta de utilizar a internet para acompanhar tutoriais. Participa de grupos de casos clínicos nas redes sociais. Acompanha revistas especializadas que trazem casos clínicos. Participa de congressos e eventos que reúnem profissionais e referências da área. Acompanha os canais de profissionais renomados no segmento. Busca cursos de atualização. Busca e pesquisa na internet, sendo as compras para o consultório realizadas online. Participa de concursos online para ver seu nome ganhar destaque. 3M é referência no mercado. Produtos importados são melhores. Tratamento com luz/led no clareamento gera status para o consultório. Marcas que trabalhou na faculdade são essências para o trabalho. Conteúdos técnicos de influenciadores digitais • Fazer uma gestão financeira efetiva das contas de seu consultório • Estar atualizado com as novas tecnologias, técnicas e produtos • Obter conhecimento sobre gestão e marketing • Ganhar notoriedade e reconhecimento em sua profissão • Gerenciamento financeiro • Gestão comercial da clínica • Alto investimento para novas tecnologias • Marketing Pessoal MAPA DE EMPATIA DENTISTA ESTÉTICA JUNIOR | DIGITAIS E + ABERTOS
  27. 27. “Quero estar antenada nas novidades do mercado e ver meu nome ser reconhecido perante meu universo de atuação .” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: VALORES AMBIÇÕES BIO GOSTA MARCAS E PREFERÊNCIAS NÃO GOSTA PERSONALIDADE CANAIS E REDES DRIVERS DE DECISÃO MAPA DE EMPATIA DENTISTA ESTÉTICA JUNIOR | DIGITAIS E + ABERTOS Larissa 30 anos Dentista Casada B Ensino Superior e Está cursando Especialização Criteriosa Cuidadosa Inovadora Curiosa • Ética • Segurança • Qualidade • Respaldo científico • Comprometimento • Aumentar rentabilidade da clinica. • Aperfeiçoar seus conhecimentos. • Estar atualizado com as novidades do mercado. • Obter reconhecimento de seus colegas e do mercado • Abrir seu próprio consultório e escolher seus parceiros de trabalho. • Qualidade • Custo Benefício / Preço • Tecnologia • Promoções • Inovação • Indicações Larissa é um dentista que já atua na área há 5 anos. Está cursando especialização e atende diversos perfis de paciente em clínicas de dentistas mais velhos. Está construindo sua carreira e gosta de saber das novidades do mercado. É conectada e busca conhecimento em eventos, grupos nas redes sociais e com as marcas que conhece. • Demonstrações de técnicas e produtos. • Testar produtos. • Ganhar mimos • Participar de Feiras e Congressos • Ver seus nomes e trabalhos divulgados • Se sentir preso a uma marca somente. • Trabalhar muito e ganhar pouco • Conviver com outros dentistas não comprometidos com seus pacientes Antenada
  28. 28. PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS | IMPLANTES DR. SENIOR SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES DR. JUNIOR DIGITAIS E MAIS ABERTOS
  29. 29. O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? Quais são os objetivos? MAPA DE EMPATIA DENTISTA IMPLANTOLOGIA DR. SENIOR - SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES Dificuldade em mudar de marca e sistema, pois é necessário alto investimento e principalmente precisa aprender novamente um novo sistema de implantes. Venda casada das marcas com implantes e caixa de ferramentas. Sistema de bonificação de peças para vendas de kits. Mercado aplicando a técnica de implante HE. Novas marcas nacionais oferecendo sistemas e peças Troca informações com colegas profissionais. Acompanha revistas especializadas que trazem casos clínicos. Participa de eventos que reúnem profissionais e referências da área. Neodent é referência no mercado de implantes. Implantes precisam de parafuso, inclusive para o sistema cone morse. Pode aumentar a rentabilidade com peças não originais. Mudar de sistema é custoso. • Aumentar o faturamento do consultório . • Encontrar preços de produtos que contribuam para a lucratividade. • Gerar reconhecimento de colegas e indicação de pacientes. • Logística/Tempo de entrega • Soltura do dente • Atendimento e suporte das marcas
  30. 30. “Quero manter a segurança que sempre tive na colocação de implantes.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: Antônio 55 anos Dentista Casado, 2 filhos A-B Ensino Superior e Especializações VALORES AMBIÇÕES BIO GOSTA MARCAS E PREFERÊNCIAS NÃO GOSTA PERSONALIDADE Criterioso Especialista Metódico Experiente • Responsabilidade • Ética • Segurança • Qualidade • Manter o faturamento da clínica. • Aumentar patamar de referência de status no seu círculo de amizades profissionais. CANAIS E REDES DRIVERS DE DECISÃO • Confiança/Tradição • Qualidade • Atendimento • Preço Antônio é um dentista que já atua na área há mais de 30 anos. Já passou por várias especialidades da profissão e hoje é focado em implantes. É tradicional e resistente a novas marcas. • Atendimento técnico qualificado • Grandes pesquisas e estudos de casos. • Atrasos na entrega • Problemas de qualidade • Retrabalho Detalhista IMPLANTOLOGIA | DR. SENIOR - SÁBIOS E RESISTENTES
  31. 31. O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? QUAIS SÃO OS OBJETIVOS? MAPA DE EMPATIA DENTISTA IMPLANTOLOGIA DR. JUNIOR - DIGITAIS E MAIS ABERTOS Quer estar alinhado a novas tecnologias, novidades. Quer um futuro promissor na carreira, por isso está disposto a atualizar-se. Venda casada das marcas com implantes e caixa de ferramentas. Pacientes preocupados com aparência mais natural dos dentes. Resistência de profissionais mais antigos a novas práticas. Participa de grupos de casos clínicos nas redes sociais. Acompanha revistas especializadas que trazem casos clínicos. Participa eventos que reúnem profissionais e referências da área. Acompanha os canais de profissionais renomados no segmento. Busca cursos de atualização. Pesquisa na internet, acompanha artigos científicos. Pode aumentar a rentabilidade com peças não originais. Straumann é referência no mercado de implantes. Prática do mercado são implante HE. • Encontrar preços de produtos que contribuam para a lucratividade. • Ganhos com a tecnologia: faturamento, tempo, durabilidade. • Ser referência na sua área de atuação. • Logística/Tempo de entrega • Soltura do dente • Reaprender a colocação de implantes • Alto investimento para troca de sistema.
  32. 32. “Quero praticidade e segurança na colocação de implantes.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: Luciano 35 anos Dentista Casado, 1 filho B Ensino Superior e Especializações VALORES AMBIÇÕES BIO GOSTA MARCAS E PREFERÊNCIAS NÃO GOSTA PERSONALIDADE Estudioso Antenado • Responsabilidade • Qualidade • Transparência • Comprometimento • Aumentar o faturamento da clínica e rentabilidade. • Ser reconhecido como destaque entre colegas profissionais. • Construir uma carreira de sucesso. • Ser indicado para aumentar sua carteira de clientes. CANAIS E REDES DRIVERS DE DECISÃO • Qualidade • Confiança na marca • Custo benefício • Praticidade • Versatilidade Luciano é um dentista que já atua na área há 7 anos. Especializou-se em implantes. Possui rotina intensa para aumentar a lucratividade da clínica e realizar os processos de gestão. • Demonstrações e casos de estudos. • Facilidade de manuseio • Amostras e brindes. • Frequentar cursos para aumentar seu networking • Atraso na entrega • Problemas com troca de itens • Negociação lenta/travada Organizado IMPLANTOLOGIA | DR. JUNIOR - DIGITAIS E MAIS ABERTOS Sociável
  33. 33. STAKEHOLDERS VENDAS DENTAL PROFESSOR INFLUENCIADOR
  34. 34. O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? QUAIS SÃO OS OBJETIVOS? MAPA DE EMPATIA | VENDAS DENTAL Quer estar atualizado e preparado com informações para auxiliar a venda para os dentista. Marcas não nos ajudam com materiais para facilitar as vendas. Muitas Promoções de marcas para impulsionar vendas. Poucas campanhas de incentivo para Dentais. Estratégia de vendas de produtos com venda casada e combos. Procura ver vídeos informativos para coletar dados sobre o produto e melhorar seu desempenho nas vendas; Lê revistas enviadas pelas empresas para saber novidades do mercado; Gosta de fazer cursos de rápida duração para não atrapalhar a rotina de trabalho apertada; De vez em quando recorre ao site dos fornecedores para tirar dúvidas técnicas e explicar melhor o produto para o cliente. Precisa aumentar as vendas. 3M é referência no mercado. Fabricantes abandonaram as Dentais. • Aumentar faturamento / Abrir mais pontos de venda • Venda mais consultiva • Usar as mídias sociais e ambiente online para dar melhores informações para seus clientes • Ter tempo para se atualizar • Pouco material de apoio das marcas • Agenda atarefada • Não bater suas metas • Ruptura de vendas • Atraso nas entregas dos fabricantes / distribuidores
  35. 35. “Quero auxiliar o dentista com todas as informações dos produtos ofertados.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: Wagner 37 anos Comercial Casado AB Administração VALORES AMBIÇÕES BIO GOSTA MARCAS E PREFERÊNCIAS NÃO GOSTA PERSONALIDADE Atencioso Curioso Ambicioso • Responsabilidade • Comprometimento • Pro-atividade • Transparência • Credibilidade • Criar uma rede de dentais • Abrir um canal de vendas online • Sair da operação (balcão) para poder ter uma vida mais tranquila. CANAIS E REDES DRIVERS DE DECISÃO • Relacionamento com fabricante • Estratégia comercial (margem) • Benefícios da marca • Confiança • Qualidade Wagner se formou há 10 anos e abriu a sua dental em Santa Catarina. Com perfil de vendas técnica do mercado, ele busca conhecimento sobre os produtos para ter uma venda mais qualificada. É organizado e quer sempre oferecer o melhor para seus funcionários e clientes. • Campanhas de incentivo • Material educacional de produtos • Fidelização de Clientes • Proximidade aos vendedores das marcas • Sentir-se inseguro na venda com o dentista. • Oscilações constante nos preços • Negociação ruim com fabricante. Comunicativo STAKEHOLDER | VENDAS DENTAL
  36. 36. O QUE ELE PENSA E SENTE? O QUE ELE FALA E FAZ? O QUE ELE vê? O QUE ELE ESCUTA? QUAIS SÃO AS DORES? QUAIS SÃO OS OBJETIVOS? MAPA DE EMPATIA | PROFESSOR / INFLUENCIADOR Quero associar meu nome a uma marca de renome. Quer poder usar as marcas que recomendo sem ter que investir em produtos. Sua reputação está diretamente associada com a empresa que represento. Possibilidade de se tornar mais reconhecido utilizando canais digitais tanto sozinho quanto em parcaria com marcas de expressão. Marcas buscando parceria com professores. Estudos de casos mais atualizados. Alunos mais preocupados com a parte financeira do que a parte técnica. Professores mais ativos e reconhecidos digitalmente. Atende em sua clínica, realiza palestras, cursos e dá aula na universidade. Participa de grandes congressos e acompanha todas as novidades do mercado, na internet, redes sociais, revistas, artigos científicos. Publica e realiza pesquisas e faz consultorias para algumas marcas. Brasil ainda precisa evoluir. Troca de marca com facilidade. Marcas que propõe parceria para cursos e congressos. Novas tecnologias e artigos lançados com muita frequência. Marcas importadas são melhores. • Gerar faturamento com cursos, palestras e aulas. • Gerar mais conexão com marcas de prestígio. • Conquistar mais pacientes por indicação • Reconhecimento Internacional. • Risco de perder comissões • Falta de materiais para testes em eventos • Falhas de Qualidade de produtos indicados • Falta de tempo para atender mais pacientes
  37. 37. “Quero ser reconhecido como melhor profissional do segmento.” Nome: Idade: Profissão: Família: Classe Social Formação: Marlon 42 anos Dentista Casado, 1 filho A-B Ensino Superior e Especializações VALORES AMBIÇÕES BIO GOSTA MARCAS E PREFERÊNCIAS NÃO GOSTA PERSONALIDADE Especialista Metódico Inovador • Responsabilidade • Ética • Conhecimento • Inovação • Reconhecido como profissional de destaque mundial. • Palestrar em congressos internacionais. • Realizar pesquisas para contribuir com o mercado. CANAIS E REDES DRIVERS DE DECISÃO • Parceria • Qualidade • Confiança • Benefícios da marca Marlon é um dentista que já atua na área há mais de 15 anos. Fez diversas especializações e sempre gostou muito de compartilhar conhecimento. Além de atender na sua clinica, realiza palestras, cursos e dá aula em universidades. É porta voz de algumas marcas, realizando pesquisas para o segmento. • Participar de projetos de marcas conceituadas. • Ser citado em campanhas e estudos de caso. • Sentir-se prestigiado. • Desvalorização das marcas. Detalhista STAKEHOLDER | PROFESSOR / INFLUENCIADOR Vaidoso Ambicioso
  38. 38. PROPÓSITO DE MARCA QUAL O CAMINHO QUE DEVEMOS SEGUIR DAQUI PRA FRENTE?
  39. 39. PROPÓSITO DE MARCA O QUE FAZEMOS BEM ? • Qualidade na entrega • Relacionamento próximo • Produtos Inovadores • Atendimento eficiente • Abrangência de mercados O QUE NÃO FAZEMOS BEM ? NECESSIDADES DO NOSSO PÚBLICO • Reconhecimento pessoal • Atendimento próximo • Resultados comprovados • Confiança na qualidade • Logística eficiente • Preços adequados à entrega • Praticidade e Facilidade INTERNO EXTERNO Despertar, desafiar, movimentar, estimular. Compromisso & Evolução • Discurso alinhado e consistente • Unidade de comunicação • Posicionamento como inovador • Cultura de marca inclusiva • Organização estratégica de marcas • Lançamentos de produtos Paixão: O que nos inspira? Matriz Daniel Padilha Brand Strategy
  40. 40. PROPÓSITO DE MARCA COLABORADORES üRH Inclusivo e técnico üLíderes Autônomos üPlanos de Carreira üProcessos bem delineados üParticipação em Resultados DENTISTAS üProdutos de qualidade e performance üPesquisas de melhoria constantes üCanal de relacionamento aberto üAtendimento próximo e proativo üInfluenciadores sérios e comprometidos üValorização de Fidelidade üGrande volume de estudos de caso ü Presença constante na formação MERCADO üTestes comparativos de performance üCursos de capacitação üCultura sustentável üMateriais de apoio educacionais üDiretoria transparente üLogística Eficiente SÓCIO AMBIENTAL üControle de Efluentes üSustentabilidade üIncentivos Sócio-Culturais üAssociações Educacionais COMPROMISSO
  41. 41. PROPÓSITO DE MARCA EVOLUÇÃO COLABORADORES üProgramas de incentivo a criação coletiva. üTecnologia de Ponta. üAmbiente fértil para novas ideias. üExemplos de gestores üMensuração constante de resultados, em todas as instâncias da empresa. üNão ter medo de errar. DENTISTAS üMelhor rendimento na atuação üAumento de rentabilidade üAjuda no reconhecimento pessoal üCompartilha informações relevantes üSe mostra preocupado com o sucesso üPossibilita novos rumos na carreira üPresente desde a formação MERCADO üPosicionamento colaborativo üMovimentação da economia üCompetição saudável para reinvenções e inovação SÓCIO AMBIENTAL üMentalidade sustentável üAjuda na formação e educação de novos alunos e professores mais capacitados üInforma de maneira transparente os prós e contras de produtos químicos e avanços tecnológicos
  42. 42. PROPÓSITO DE MARCA + PERSONALIDADE Vamos construir e equilibrar esses propósitos com nossa personalidade.
  43. 43. ELABORADA DISTANTE RÚSTICA MADURA TRADICIONAL ESTÁTICA TRANQUILA PESADA BARATA MASCULINA SÉRIA COMUM BRUTA CLEAN PRÓXIMA REFINADA JOVEM INOVADORA DINÂMICA ANIMADA LEVE CARA FEMININA DESCONTRAÍDA INUSITADA DELICADA FGM como ela é hoje... TERMÔMETRO DE ATRIBUTOS DE PERSONALIDADE
  44. 44. ELABORADA DISTANTE RÚSTICA MADURA TRADICIONAL ESTÁTICA TRANQUILA PESADA BARATA MASCULINA SÉRIA COMUM BRUTA CLEAN PRÓXIMA REFINADA JOVEM INOVADORA DINÂMICA ANIMADA LEVE CARA FEMININA DESCONTRAÍDA INUSITADA DELICADA TERMÔMETRO DE ATRIBUTOS DE PERSONALIDADE FGM – como achamos que ela pode evoluir..
  45. 45. BRAINSTORM DE ATRIBUTOS FGM É FGM NÃO É INOVADORA INTELIGENTE CONECTADA SÁBIA PIONEIRA ROBUSTA SOFISTICADA PREOCUPADA COMPROMETIDA SORRISOS CONFIANÇA GRANDE CRIATIVA ELEGANTE PERSPICAZ PRATICIDADE FACILIDADE ATENCIOSA QUALIDADE PRECISÃO DURABILIDADE ATRASADA SÉRIA ESPECIALIZADA RESISTÊNCIA SEGURANÇA INFORMADA ATUALIZADA JUSTA RESULTADO ENGRAÇADA SIMPLES DETALHISTA CUIDADO FRÁGIL ANTIQUADA COMUNICATIVA BONITA DESCOMPROMETIDA IRÔNICA INTROVERTIDA MACHISTA DESCONTRAÍDA PERDIDA
  46. 46. FGM É... INOVAÇÃO INTELIGENTE CONECTADA SÁBIA PIONEIRA ROBUSTA SOFISTICADA PREOCUPADA ESPECIALIZADA ATUALIZADA COMPROMETIDA SORRISOS CONFIANÇA GRANDE CRIATIVA ELEGANTE PERSPICAZ PRATICIDADE FACILIDADE ATENCIOSA QUALIDADE PRECISÃO DURABILIDADE SÉRIA ESPECIALIZADA RESISTÊNCIA SEGURANÇA INFORMADA ATUALIZADA JUSTA RESULTADO DETALHISTA CUIDADOSA COMUNICATIVA BONITA BRAINSTORM DE ATRIBUTOS Agrupamento por Similaridade O que se destaca mais?
  47. 47. COMO SE COMPORTA NOSSO ARQUÉTIPO? Os arquétipos de personalidade direcionam comportamentos, hábitos, linguagem e conteúdos abordados pela marca em todos os seus pontos de contato, gerando consistência de comunicação e identificação com o consumidor. O objetivo de traçarmos o arquétipo para a FGM é aproximá-la das pessoas em um nível de comportamento e identificação mais profundo. Todos temos necessidades básicas e quando analisamos uma marca como um indivíduo, conseguimos identificar também quais são as dela. Ao identificarmos qual o arquétipo está presente na personalidade da FGM, podemos construir de maneira mais profunda como a marca deve se comportar e se comunicar. Fonte: o Herói e o Fora da Lei, Margaret Mark, Carol S. Pearson. Cultrix
  48. 48. EXEMPLOS DE ARQUÉTIPO Este é um exemplo prático de marcas dentro de seus respectivos arquétipos.
  49. 49. SOMOS GOVERNANTES? Quando fizemos o exercício pela primeira vez, o arquétipo que se destacou foi o de GOVERNANTE. Estabilidade Pertença Independência Mestria Este perfil de arquétipo gosta de estar no comando e no controle. É típico dele ser mostrado como individuo extremamente responsável, que joga com muitas responsabilidades importantes Ele invoca responsabilidade, competência e soberania, e seria preocupado com o bem-estar da sociedade e do planeta. Produtos e serviços a ele relacionados encorajam a gestão adequada desses encargos, reafirmando o poder e o prestígio do consumidor.
  50. 50. Mas permanecer dentro desse arquétipo nos traz um problema.. Ele não conversa tão bem com inovação. Apesar de redistribuirmos o peso que esse atributo terá para a marca daqui para frente, ser inovador se mantém uma premissa para marcas que queiram se destacar. A solução que enxergamos é fazer uma transição para um outro arquétipo que não faça a marca mudar de lugar no gráfico de estabilidade. Motivação Arquétipo Medo do Consumidor Ajuda o Consumidor a: Estabilidade E Controle Pertença & Prazer Risco & Maestria Independência e Satisfação Bobo da Corte Cara Comum Amante Herói Fora da Lei Mago Inocente Explorador Sábio Ruína financeira, doença, caos Exílio, orfandade, abandono Ineficácia, impotência, desamparo Cair na armadilha, ser traído, vazio Sentir-se seguro Ter amor / Comunidade Realizar-se Encontrar a Felicidade Arquétipos e Motivação Marcas que utilizam este arquétipo: BMW, Mercedes Bem, Audi, Rolex TALVEZ SEJAMOS MAIS... Criador Prestativo Governante
  51. 51. ARQUÉTIPO FGM O Criador “Quando o arquétipo do Criador está ativo nos indivíduos, estes se sentem compelidos a criar ou inovar – caso contrario, sufocam” (Pearson) Motivação Arquétipo Medo do Consumidor Ajuda o Consumidor a: Estabilidade E Controle Pertença & Prazer Risco & Maestria Independência e Satisfação Bobo da Corte Cara Comum Amante Herói Fora da Lei Mago Inocente Explorador Sábio Ruína financeira, doença, caos Exílio, orfandade, abandono Ineficácia, impotência, desamparo Cair na armadilha, ser traído, vazio Sentir-se seguro Ter amor / Comunidade Realizar-se Encontrar a Felicidade Arquétipos e Motivação Criador Prestativo Governante Marcas que utilizam este arquétipo: Lego, 3M, Apple, Post It Desejo: Criar algo de valor, duradouro, reconhecimento. Meta: Dar forma às ideias. Medo: Ter uma visão medíocre, trabalho medíocre. Estratégia: Desenvolver controle e aptidão na área artística. Tarefa: Criar cultura, expressar a própria visão. Armadilha: Perfeccionismo, criação equivocada. Quase todas as pessoas possuem uma forma de expressão por meio da criatividade. Os produtos do Criador tendem a prestar alguma assistência às pessoas em tais afazeres. A associação com este arquétipo fornece, ainda, uma evocação de status a seus produtos. “SE PODE SER IMAGINADO, PODE SER CRIADO”
  52. 52. ARQUÉTIPO FGM DOMINANTE E SECUNDÁRIOS CRIADOR como arquétipo dominante. GOVERNANTE e SÁBIO como secundários. O CRIADOR nos traz a inovação, a curiosidade e a identidade para construir soluções duradouras. O GOVERNANTE é um líder responsável, que se preocupa com os outro e, assim como o criador, busca o controle da situação. O SÁBIO tem o conhecimento para mostrar a verdade e ajudar as pessoas a tomarem as decisões certas.
  53. 53. MOMENTOS ARQUÉTIPOS Governante Criador Sábio Através dos quadrantes ao lado, podemos observar a presença dos arquétipo em cada marca do projeto. O CRIADOR sempre estará mais presente como dominante, independentemente da marca, trazendo consistência e propriedade para gerar um discurso unificado. Vamos RESSALTAR o SÁBIO quando falarmos sobre atributos funcionais, tecnologia e ciência e o GOVERNANTE quando abordarmos a grandeza e confiança de marca.
  54. 54. GOSTOS DA MARCA O QUE A MARCA GOSTA, ADMIRA OU DESEJA? (PRODUTOS, SERVIÇOS, E ASSUNTOS DIVERSOS) SER RECONHECIDA COMO INOVADORA, DE QUALIDADE E DE CONFIANÇA. VIAGENS EXÓTICAS PROGRAMAS DE NOTÍCIAS, CIÊNCIA, E VIAGENS. CINEMA LIVROS ARTE MÚSICA TOM DE VOZ DA MARCA COMO A MARCA SE COMUNICA / QUER SE COMUNICAR COM SEUS PÚBLICOS DE INTERESSE? QUAIS SÃO OS ATRIBUTOS VERBAIS DE COMO É E DE COMO NÃO É O TOM DE VOZ DA MARCA? COMO É: COMO NÃO É: • Educado • Carismático • Seguro • Inspirador • Objetivo • Próximo • Interessado • Positivo • Robotizado • Despreocupado • Coloquial • Singelo • Descolado Matriz Daniel Padilha Brand Strategy LIBERDADE CRIATIVIDADE INOVAÇÃO TECNOLOGIA DESIGN CIÊNCIA
  55. 55. BRAND PERSONA | FGM Ana Clara, a determinada. Ana tem 36 anos, é casada, sem filhos por enquanto, nasceu em Florianópolis e hoje mora com seu marido em Joinvile, no bairro América. Ana é um exemplo de mulher focada, na escola nem sempre foi a melhor aluna da classe mas sempre soube muito bem o que ela queria, o que gostava e não gostava. Ana passa a maior parte do seu tempo trabalhando, mas sempre que possível sai com seu marido para experimentar algum novo tipo de gastronomia. Ana estudou odontologia na USP de São Paulo e como era muito disciplinada, se formou com uma das primeiras de sua turma. Sua paixão pela ciência só aumentou na medida que mergulhou no universo acadêmico. Durante a faculdade desenvolveu e patenteou um novo tipo de clareador dental, fato que despertou o interesse de professores e empresários. Assim que se formou, Ana foi ganhou uma bolsa e foi se especializar em estética dental no Karolinska Institutet, Suécia. Lá conheceu seu marido, Ferdinan, um professor conceituado e pintor nas horas vagas. Quando retornou ao Brasil, junto com seu marido, mudou-se para Joinville, a convite de um empresário local para dar vida a sua empresa de produtos odontológicos, hoje uma empresa respeitada no meio. Aos finais de semana, Ana vai para sua fazenda, no interior do estado onde passa a maior parte do seu tempo cuidando de seus cavalos, uma de suas paixões. Ana adora andar a cavalos e caminhar ao ar livre, organizar seus pensamentos e possui uma rara coleção de orquídeas. Seu determinismo e seu senso de inovação fazem de Ana uma mulher hiperartiva e extremamente detalhista. Ana não sossega a não ser que seus projetos estejam perfeitos. E quando estão, imediatamente começa a projetar novos caminhos. Marcas Favoritas Livro Favorito • Paixão por Vencer, Jack Welch.
  56. 56. PERSONALIDADE (dizer para o mundo o meu jeito de ser) “Pensamos grande, nos comportamos à altura.” DIFERENCIAL: DISCURSO DA MARCA EMOCIONAL: Se podemos imaginar, podemos criar. RACIONAL DO EMOCIONAL: Não somos iguais, somos melhores. Comprometimento Inovação Pioneirismo Sorrisos Confiança Grandeza Elegância Criatividade Racional / Científico
  57. 57. Diferencial não percebido Irrelevante Relevante Diferencial percebido • Arquitetura de Marcas • Posicionamento • Alinhamento de Cultura Transformar Eliminar • Assinatura atual Vai além • Logotipo não contextualizado com o segmento Capitalizar • Comunicações focadas em ajudar os dentistas com seus pacientes. • Força de Whiteness para outras marcas e produtos. Incluir • Começar a divulgar a FGM, seu posicionamento e sua visão de forma independente para gerar mais autoridade e endossar melhores seus produtos. • Senso colaborativo
  58. 58. POSITIONING STATEMENT | FGM Não nascemos para sermos iguais, nos aprimoramos de maneira constante para sermos cada vez melhores. Mas sabemos que não podemos alcançar isso sozinhos. Somos a união de esforços e da paixão daqueles cuja a missão é promover a saúde e construir sorrisos confiantes e verdadeiros. Nosso principal objetivo é ajudar os dentistas a evoluírem e a promoverem a saúde e a auto confiança para todos os pacientes impactados pelos nossos produtos. Compartilhamos uma visão fundamentada pela ciência e pela inovação. Estamos comprometidos a fazer o necessário para inspirar e incitar a excelência e a busca continua pela evolução. Somos símbolos de uma marca forte, criativa, confiável mas também colaborativa. A FGM é única mas não somos apenas um. Somos uma extensão das necessidades e dos desejos daqueles que confiam e acreditam em nós.
  59. 59. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL NOSSA PAIXÃO, NOSSA EVOLUÇÃO. COMPROMISSO COM SUA EVOLUÇÃO SUA EVOLUÇÃO, NOSSA ASSINATURA
  60. 60. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL NOSSA PAIXÃO, NOSSA EVOLUÇÃO. COMPROMISSO COM SUA EVOLUÇÃO SUA EVOLUÇÃO, NOSSA ASSINATURA
  61. 61. MATERIALIZAÇÃO DO POSICIONAMENTO NOSSA PAIXÃO, NOSSA EVOLUÇÃO Pluralidade Inclusão Colaboração Devoção Cuidado Comprometimento Mantra Interno Inovação Superação Criação Melhoria Contínua
  62. 62. POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL E EVOLUTION W Tenho dois pontos de reflexão aqui pra colocar: 1. We evolution ainda com a licença poética de ser um posicionamento, tem certeza que vai soar correto e ser compreendido? NÃO TENHO CERTEZA, POR ISSO A NECESSIDADE DA EQUIPE DE CRIAÇÃO SE ENVOLVER. FALO INGLÊS FLUENTE E ACHO QUE FAZ SENTIDO, MAS O CORRETO É PERGUNTAR PARA UM AMERICANO E PASSAR COMO TAREFA AO REDATOR. O fato de termos uma organização que usa essa expressão ratifica a licença poética desta proposta. 1. We evolution é uma causa, muito maior do que FGM. Não pode ser um tiro no pé se apropriar disto? Não é muito maior, pelo contrário, muito menor. A ideia é sim trazer luz a isso e apoiar a causa, deixando-a ainda maior e minimizando os riscos de analogia errada de marca. Acho uma puta estratégia.
  63. 63. POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL E EVOLUTION Pluraridade Inclusão Colaboração W
  64. 64. POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL WE EVOLUTION Inovação Superação Criação Melhoria Contínua
  65. 65. POSICIONAMENTO GLOBAL E EVOLUTION W Empoderamento Feminino #weevolution Temos que dar luz a essa questão do significado de FGM com esse posicionamento sendo que a marca irá carregar uma tagline explicativa? MEU Voto é para sim !!
  66. 66. ESTRATÉGIAS DE NEGÓCIOS Restruturação da Arquitetura Repensar as propostas de valor das marcas FGM Como ofertamos os produtos 2
  67. 67. ONDE E COMO ENTRAM AS MARCAS ALVO DO PROJETO NESSE NOVO POSICIONAMENTO? Primeiro, vamos realinhar a arquitetura.
  68. 68. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FMG CASA COM MARCAS SUBMARCAS MARCAS ENDOSSADAS CASA DE MARCAS Grau de separação na mente do cliente A posição de cada marca no espectro reflete o grau em que estas ficam separadas na execução da estratégia e, por fim, na mente do cliente. Mesma identidade Identidade diferente Marca Master Condutora Co- orientadora Endosso Forte Nome Vinculado Endosso Oculto Endosso Sinalizado Sem Conexão Espectro de Relacionamento
  69. 69. CASA COM MARCAS SUBMARCAS MARCAS ENDOSSADAS CASA DE MARCAS Grau de separação na mente do cliente Espectro de Relacionamento
  70. 70. ONDE ESTAMOS HOJE E QUAL CAMINHO IREMOS SEGUIR? ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM
  71. 71. Grau de separação na mente do cliente ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Atualmente a FGM e seus produtos se posicionam de maneira quase independente, apenas recentemente que o uso da marca começou a aparecer de forma obrigatória em anúncios e embalagens, ainda assim de forma discreta. Ela estaria aproximadamente aqui no espectro...
  72. 72. Grau de separação na mente do cliente ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Menor investimento, maior transferência de atributos. Nosso objetivo é trazer a marca mais próxima do centro do espectro, reduzindo os investimentos necessários em cada uma das marcas e ajudando na transferência de atributos, presentes em todas elas.
  73. 73. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Mas para fazer isso, enfrentamos alguns problemas... 1 Em grande parte do mercado mundial, o peso que a FGM tem como marca mãe não é suficiente para endossar e fortalecer os seus produtos e linhas. 2 Em países onde o idioma principal é o Inglês, endossar submarcas apenas com as siglas FGM pode gerar uma associação negativa com o movimento ante mutilação genital feminina. 3 Hoje a FGM investe grande parte de seus recursos de marketing e comunicação para promover seus produtos e pouco para se promover como corporação. 4 A organização atual das linhas e produtos é um pouco confusa, tanto no site quanto nos principais portais de distribuidores.
  74. 74. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. ADIÇÃO DE UM CONTEXTO QUE RESIGNIFIQUE O LOGOTIPO FGM 1 NA SEGUNDA ESTRATÉGIA, PENSAMOS EM DUAS ETAPAS: a) Usar a força de Whiteness para transferir atributos para a FGM b) Utilizar o endosso de nome vinculado para todos os produtos FGM 2 3 CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS PARA A MARCA MÃE REORGANIZAÇÃO DA HIERARQUIA DAS CATEGORIAS 4
  75. 75. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. 1 ADIÇÃO DE UM CONTEXTO QUE RESIGNIFIQUE O LOGOTIPO FGM PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO
  76. 76. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. Ao fazermos isso, não só reduzimos as chances de uma interpretação negativa em relação à marca, como também possibilitamos que a mesma possa ser usada em qualquer contexto, acompanhada ou não de outras linhas de produto, gerando associação imediata ao segmento do qual ela ela atua. 1 ADIÇÃO DE UM CONTEXTO QUE RESIGNIFIQUE O LOGOTIPO FGM PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO DENTAL GROUP DENTAL EVOLUTION SMILE EVOLUTION
  77. 77. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. DENTAL GROUP Outra solução seria adicionar ao próprio logotipo um ícone ou símbolo que associe a empresa ao segmento. A construção da nova identidade visual da marca poderá resolver esse alinhamento. 1 ADIÇÃO DE UM CONTEXTO QUE RESIGNIFIQUE O LOGOTIPO FGM PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO
  78. 78. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. NA SEGUNDA ESTRATÉGIA, PENSAMOS EM DUAS ETAPAS: A) Adicionar um selo temporariamente nas embalagens dos produtos FGM ESTÉTICA que transfira gradativamente o peso e os atributos da marca Whiteness tanto para a FGM quanto para outras linhas. 2 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO
  79. 79. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. NA SEGUNDA ESTRATÉGIA, PENSAMOS EM DUAS ETAPAS: A) Adicionar um selo temporariamente nas embalagens dos produtos FGM ESTÉTICA que transfira gradativamente o peso e os atributos da marca Whiteness tanto para a FGM quanto para outras linhas. 2 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO Apesar de ser uma estratégia atípica, usar um produto para endossar outros, acreditamos que a força e o poder que o Whiteness já alcançou, ajudará a fazer com a FGM consiga ainda mais credibilidade, com menos investimento, para futuramente passar a endossar outros produtos de forma independente.
  80. 80. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. NA SEGUNDA ESTRATÉGIA, PENSAMOS EM DUAS ETAPAS: B) NOME VINCULADO: A marca FGM passará a assinar todas as outras logo após seus respectivos nomes. 2 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO
  81. 81. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. NA SEGUNDA ESTRATÉGIA, PENSAMOS EM DUAS ETAPAS: B) NOME VINCULADO: A marca FGM passará a assinar todas as outras logo após seus respectivos nomes. 2 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO Essa estratégia irá gerar analogia imediata com a marca mãe pelos stakerholders que costumam entrar em contato com os produtos FGM mas não se dão conta que todos fazem parte da mesma família. Queremos que os pilares de compromisso, qualidade e inovação sejam percebidos em qualquer lugar que um membro da família FGM esteja.
  82. 82. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. NA SEGUNDA ESTRATÉGIA, PENSAMOS EM DUAS ETAPAS: B) A marca FGM passará a assinar todas as outras logo após seus respectivos nomes. 2 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO A lógica de endosso valerá para todas as marcas. Hoje o APS é utilizado como endosso, porém sem uma força real. A proposta é colocar a FGM como endosso e mudar a assinatura de APS de endosso para selo de tecnologia avançada.
  83. 83. DENTAL GROUP MARCA CORPORATIVA + MARCA PRODUTO + MARCA/LOGO DA TECNOLOGIA ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM
  84. 84. MARCA CORPORATIVA + MARCA PRODUTO + MARCA/LOGO DA TECNOLOGIA Esse modelo de endosso, além de trazer força para FGM, “liberta” as marcas para terem produtos convivendo na mesma categoria sem a tecnologia aps, (como temos Ambar, Allcem e outras marcas que venham a existir) eliminando a confusão para o mercado e para os dentistas DENTAL GROUP ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM
  85. 85. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. Modelo atual... PROBLEMA
  86. 86. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. Modelo desejado... PROBLEMA
  87. 87. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS PARA A MARCA MÃE A sugestão é que assim que refizermos e materializarmos o novo posicionamento da marca FGM, lançaremos uma campanha integrada, tanto interna para colaboradores quanto externa para stakeholders, com foco em promovê-la e torná-la mais reconhecida perante seus públicos de interesse. Somados a essa campanha, estará em vigor a estratégia de trazer o endosso do Whiteness primeiramente para a FGM e posteriormente para todos os produtos da empresa. 3 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO
  88. 88. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. REORGANIZAÇÃO DA HIERARQUIA DAS CATEGORIAS. Durante o diagnóstico, identificamos que os produtos alvo deste projeto e suas respectivas linhas são comunicados de forma desorganizada. 4 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO
  89. 89. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. PROBLEMA FGM ESTÉTICA ACABAMENTO E POLIMENTO DIAMOND ACESSÓRIOS ARCFLEX CAVIBRUSH ESCALA DE COR OPPALIS WHITENESS PLACAS PARA MOLDEIRAS PROSIL HEMOSTHASE CLAREADORES ADESIVOS AMBAR AMBAR APS AMBARUNIVERSAL APS AGENTES CONDICIONANTES CONDAC CIMENTOS ALLCEM ALLCEMCORE ALLCEM VENEER APS COMPÓSITOS OPPALLIS LLIS OPPUS BULK FILL APS VITRA APS DESSENBILIZANTES DESENSIBILIZE FLÚOR FLÚOR CARE DUOFLUORID XII IONÔMERO DE VIDRO ION-Z MAXXION ORTODONTIA ORTHOCEM ORTO BITE TOP CONFORT PINOS DE FIBRA DE VIDRO WHITEPOST SELANTES PREVENT CLAREADORES WHITNEES PRÓTESE OPALLIS LAB BRAVA BLOCK IMPLANTES ARCSYS CIRÚRGIA GUIADA COMPONENTES ESTOJO ARCSYS IMPLANTES INSTRUMENTAIS BIOMATERIAIS SOLUÇÕES REGENERRATIVAS NANOSYNT APS
  90. 90. ARQUITETURA DAS MARCAS | FGM Para resolver esses impasses e conseguir fazer essa transição de maneira efetiva, pensamos em algumas estratégias a serem implementadas de maneira progressiva e imediata. REORGANIZAÇÃO DA HIERARQUIA DAS CATEGORIAS. Nossa sugestão é simplificar. Facilitar a vida de nossos clientes e permitir que novos produtos sejam lançados de forma organizada. 4 PROBLEMA SOLUÇÃO RESINAS ADESIVOS CIMENTOS ESTÉTICA IMPLANTES BIO MATERIAIS CLAREADORES PRÓTESES ORTO ASSESSÓRIOS CLÁSSICOS POLIMERIZAÇÃO AVANÇADA
  91. 91. IDENTIDADE DE MARCA |
  92. 92. ENTENDENDO COMO NOS POSICIONAR... Relembrando... A MARCA SE POSICIONA COMO AUTORIDADE E ACREDITAMOS QUE ISSO DEVE PERMANECER. Consideramos que a marca Whiteness poderia ganhar ainda mais awareness se adotasse em parte de sua comunicação ações que denotem a preocupação da empresa não apenas com resultados mas também com todos os efeitos que a fabricação desses materiais impactam, tanto na vertente de produção com o tratamento de resíduos e utilização de elementos orgânicos quando na de distribuição, com critérios rígidos na escolha de parceiros. Apesar de identificarmos esses pontos como tendências do segmento e de consumo, ainda não vimos marcas de expressão adotarem tais medidas.
  93. 93. VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | WHITENESS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Como é agora... Confiança, Pioneirismo, sorrisos mais brancos. + Qualidade, + Resultados, Praticidade, - Sensibilidade. Liderança, Final Feliz
  94. 94. VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | WHITENESS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Como queremos que seja... Confiança, Pioneirismo, Sorrisos + brancos e + naturais + Qualidade & + Resultados, Praticidade, - Sensibilidade + Inovativo Liderança, Confiança, Naturalidade e Inclusão
  95. 95. FÍSICO PERSONALIDADE RELACIONAMENTO CULTURA SELF IMAGE REFLEXO PRISMA DA MARCA | KAPFERER • CLAREADORES DENTAIS • PIONEIRO NA CATEGORIA • MELHOR CUSTO BENEFÍCIO • PRODUTOS PRÁTICOS • INDICADO POR QUASE TODOS OS DENTISTAS DO BRASIL. • AJUDA DENTISTAS A VENDEREM OUTROS SERVIÇOS • AJUDA DENTAIS A VENDEREM OUTROSPRODUTOS • EXTREMAMENTE CONFIÁVEL • ESPECIALISTA E PRÓXIMO • FÁCIL DE ENCONTRAR E PODE • AGRADA MEUS PACIENTES E PODE ME GERAR UM BOM LUCRO. • MINHA PRIMEIRA ESCOLHA • NASCI PRIMEIRO E SOU O FILHO MAIS VELHO DA MINHA MÃE • TODOS CONFIAM EM MIM E EU ME PORTO À ALTURA • SOU ONIPRESENTE, TODOS GOSTAM DE MIM E COSTUMAM ME RECEBER SEMPRE EM SUAS CASAS • SOMOS COMPROMETIDOS EM AJUDAR OS NOSSOS PARCEIROS A CRESCEREM. • TEMOS ORGULHO DE SERMOS DONOS DESSA MARCA. • LIDER • PIONEIRO • ESPECIALISTA • REFERÊNCIA • LUCRATIVO EMISSOR (FGM) RECEPTOR (PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS) EXTERNALIZAÇÃO INTERNALIZAÇÃO
  96. 96. ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Clareador dental Confiabilidade e Resultado Qualidade com preço justo Segurança e Facilidade Inovação e Variedade NÍVEIS DE ENTREGA DA MARCA ENTREGA ESPERADA ENTREGA BÁSICA BENEFÍCIO CENTRAL
  97. 97. Diferencial não percebido Irrelevante Relevante Diferencial percebido • Nomencaturas dos SKUs • Mais destaque para os atributos • Utilização apenas de cores frias Transformar Eliminar Utilização de apenas modelos loiros, brancos e bem sucedidos. Capitalizar • Variedade para todas as necessidades Tecnologia de ponta, produtos de primeira linha. Incluir • Resultados + naturais • Fabricação, Distribuição e embalagem sustentável • Nova linha orgânica • Pessoas de diferentes raças, Idades, culturas e orientações sexuais.
  98. 98. Fatores de Suceso | Whiteness DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE Nosso compromisso com a excelência em todos os aspectos da cadeia nos define. Líderes inspiram e se tornam exemplos. Whiteness foi feito para o dentista que busca o melhor para si e para seus pacientes. Não seguimos tendências, nós as criamos. Para nós, ser natural é ser excelente, em todos os aspectos. Não importa o mercado, o perfil do dentista ou o país onde atuamos. Nosso discurso é sempre o mesmo. Somos comprometidos com resultados.
  99. 99. Naming SKUs Um ponto de atenção a ser analisado é a falta de consistência entre os nomes dos diferentes tipos de Whiteness. Vemos que os nomes se espalham dentro do da pirâmide de capacidade de marcas. Quando são direcionados para uso em consultório, usa-se atributos funcionais, quando são para uso caseiro a marca avança e se comporta de forma mais emocional. Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO X CONSISTENTE
  100. 100. Naming SKUs Acreditamos que quanto mais atributos aspiracionais a marca tiver, mais fácil será a fidelização de clientes perante seus concorrentes. Durante o diagnóstico, alguns dentistas nos disseram que não sabem diferenciar apenas pelo nome um tipo de clareador Whiteness do outro. A proposta de valorizar a versatilidade da marca Whiteness e trazer um pouco mais de naturalidade e inclusão para seu uso em diferentes contextos e públicos também pode ser repassada para as submarcas. Apesar de técnicos, dentistas também almejam resultados que vão além do funcional. Podemos usar esse aprendizado e trazer um pouco mais de consistência para toda linha de clareadores. CONSISTENTE
  101. 101. Posicionamento no Exterior A FGM optou por não realizar uma pesquisa nos mercados exteriores e manter sua estratégia de posicionamento Como EXTENSÃO DIRETA. Essa decisão tem um risco alto de insucesso para a marca Whiteness pois uma vez que saímos da América latina, perdemos o posicionamento de ser o número 1. ! ! DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE
  102. 102. Posicionamento no Exterior Não podemos oferecer uma solução para esse problema sem antes nos embasar de dados e opiniões. Mas um possível caminho, norteado pelos nossos aprendizados durante a fase de Diagnóstico é nos apropriarmos do conceito de naturalidade e tropicalidade. O Brasileiro é conhecido por ter uma beleza natural, ser alegre, sorridente e criativo. Esses atributos se encaixam perfeitamente na personalidade da marca Whiteness. ? ? DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE
  103. 103. POSITIONING STATEMENT | Whiteness A evolução do sorriso. Cada indivíduo é um ser único, complexo e gerador de sua própria beleza. Não viemos para ser iguais e nem diferentes, nascemos para ser originais. Mas existe uma coisa que faz da beleza, algo puro, verdadeiro e universalmente aceito independente de culturas, raças ou religiões. O nosso sorriso. Somos frutos do sorriso, do esforço e do trabalho contínuo de diferentes profissionais, comprometidos em ajudar a promover a saúde, a beleza e a auto confiança. Natural para nós é estar presente, se manter relevante e incitar uma evolução de sorrisos, não importando de quem ele seja. Para nós, todo sorriso importa.
  104. 104. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL A Evolução do Sorriso Sorriso com evolução Todo sorriso importa
  105. 105. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL A Evolução do Sorriso Sorriso com evolução Todo sorriso importa
  106. 106. IDENTIDADE DE MARCA |
  107. 107. ENTENDENDO COMO NOS POSICIONAR... Aps não é marca e não é linha de produtos. Trata-se de um avanço tecnológico desenvolvido pela FGM e que foi inserido em algumas marcas dentro do guarda-chuva de estética sem um planejamento prévio de comunicação. O simples fato de incluir o SELO nos respectivos produtos se provou não ser eficiente, ainda mais em um mercado tão dominado pela 3M. Relembrando...
  108. 108. VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | APS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Fluidez, Comprovação • Alta Performance • Incolor • + tempo para trabalhar • livre de BPA Perfeição, Sofisticação, Delicadeza • estabilidade sob luz • baixa tensão de contração • maior profundidade de polimerização Onde estamos e devemos permanecer...
  109. 109. FÍSICO PERSONALIDADE RELACIONAMENTO CULTURA SELF IMAGE REFLEXO PRISMA DA MARCA | KAPFERER • ATENCIOSO • CONFIÁVEL • VERDADEIRO • EMPÁTICO • ESPECIALISTA E ATUALIZADO • RESULTADOS PERFEITOS • JOVEM VISIONÁRIO • INTELIGENTE • COMPROMETIDO • ESTUDIOSO • PROMOVE O PENSAMENTO CRIATIVO • ENCANTA AS PESSOAS COM A SUA SABEDORIA • SENTE ORGULHO DE ESTAR ENTRE OS MELHORES • ORGULHOSO • CONFIANTE • SENSAÇÃO DE DEVER CUMPRIDO EMISSOR (FGM) RECEPTOR (PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS) EXTERNALIZAÇÃO INTERNALIZAÇÃO • ADESIVOS, RESINAS, CIMENTOS • POLIMERIZAÇCÃO • INCOLOR • MAIS TEMPO PARA TRABALHAR • TECNOLOGIA
  110. 110. ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Adesivos, Resinas, Cimentos Confiabilidade Resultados Superiores Cuidado e Segurança Estética Perfeita NÍVEIS DE ENTREGA DA MARCA ENTREGA ESPERADA ENTREGA BÁSICA BENEFÍCIO CENTRAL
  111. 111. POSITION STATEMENT Vivemos em busca de um perfeito equilíbrio entre nossa vida profissional e pessoal. Queremos evoluir junto àqueles que estão a nossa volta, sejam familiares, amigos ou pacientes. Acreditamos que todos são merecedores do que a vida tem de melhor a oferecer, e queremos ajudá-los a se sentirem exatamente assim. Os maiores avanços tecnológicos nasceram para deixar nossas rotinas mais fluidas, nosso trabalho mais prático, seguro e com resultados ainda melhores. A tecnologia APS nasceu para FACILITAR os procedimentos do dentista e SURPREENDER seus pacientes com uma RESTAURAÇÃO PERFEITA. Entregamos mais tempo para se trabalhar, muita praticidade, fácil manipulação, e a confiança de quem entende do assunto. Somos a ponte que leva um Sistema AVANÇADO de Polimerização até a QUALIDADE ESTÉTICA IMPECÁVEL. Com a tecnologia APS, podemos contar com a perfeição.
  112. 112. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “Tecnologia avançada, estética impecável” “Todo o cuidado para um sorriso perfeito” “Tecnologia avançada, estética perfeita” “Todo o cuidado para uma estética perfeita” Todos os detalhes levam à perfeição
  113. 113. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “Tecnologia avançada, estética impecável” “Todo o cuidado para um sorriso perfeito” “Tecnologia avançada, estética perfeita” “Todo o cuidado para uma estética perfeita” Todos os detalhes levam à perfeição
  114. 114. RELANÇAMENTO DA TECNOLOGIA Nossa proposta é COMUNICAR DE MANEIRA EFICAZ o avanço tecnológico através de um campanha massiva em todos os canais da marca, para todos os stakeholders. Algumas sugestões de ação: 1. Vídeos com testes comparativos, feitos por estudantes com marcas que não possuem o sistema avançado de polimerização 2. Novos displays para pontos de venda, com materiais educacionais 3. Campanha de mídia paga, com objetivo de awareness sobre a tecnologia. 4. Mala direta para consultórios com cupom de desconto em zonas alvo do país. 5. Escolha de um influencer / embaixador APS para promover a tecnologia 6. Flyer de lançamento dentro de embalagens de outros produtos de estética. 7. Campanha de Email mkt em parceria com uma grande dental online, oferecendo cupons descontos e frete grátis 8. Série de Posts que abordam todos os diferenciais da tecnologia com foco nos benefícios para os dentistas e pacientes. 9. Todas as marcas que utilizam a tecnologia APS + FGM assinarão as comunicações.
  115. 115. IDENTIDADE DE MARCA |
  116. 116. ENTENDENDO COMO NOS POSICIONAR... A MARCA SE POSICIONA NA COMUNICAÇÃO COMO REVOLUCIONÁRIA, DE ALTA QUALIDADE E COM TECNOLOGIA ÚNICA NO MUNDO E ACREDITAMOS QUE SEJA O CAMINHO CORRETO, PORÉM EXISTE UMA OPORTUNIDADE DE UM REALINHAMENTO DA COMUNICAÇÃO E POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS. PÚBLICO SE MOSTRA RESISTENTE À MUDANÇAS DE SISTEMA, AINDA MAIS TÃO RADICAL QUANTO O ARCSYS SE MOSTRA SER. TEMOS UM SISTEMA REVOLUCIONÁRIO EM TODAS AS ETAPAS DO PROCESSO DE IMPLANTE (BROCAS, CONE FRICIONAL, ANGULADOR, COMPONENTES...) AJUSTAREMOS A COMUNICAÇÃO PARA AUMENTAR O INTERESSE EM TESTAR A SOLUÇÃO E REDUZIR A RESISTÊNCIA. Relembrando...
  117. 117. PROBLEMA DE JORNADA | ARCSYS GERAR CONHECIMENTO • CONTEÚDOS ONLINE • EVENTOS E PALESTRAS • REVISTAS DO MEIO • PROPAGANDAS ON & OFF • BRINDES • UTILIZAÇÃO NA ESPECIALIZAÇÃO (longo prazo) *gráfico nuvens: Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela FGM (implantes) (61 respostas) ATACAR PRIORITARIAMENTE AWARENESS E CONSIDERAÇÃO GERAR CONFIANÇA • INDICAÇÕES PROFESSORES • MANUSEIO DOS MATERIAS • ESTUDOS DE CASO • AMOSTRAS Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização DISPONIBILIDADE • ENCURTAR O CAMINHO ATÉ A CONVERSÃO. • VENDA ON-LINE SITE • NOVAS PARCERIAS COM DENTAIS • PORTFÓLIO FOCALIZADO POR CANAL SEM PERDER DE VISTA OS PROBLEMAS DE COMPRA E FIDELIZAÇÃO GERAR RECOMPRA • ATENDIMENTO TÉCNICO EFICIENTE • PÓS VENDAS PRÓ-ATIVO • VENDAS CASADAS
  118. 118. VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | ARCSYS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Emocionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Como é agora... Personalização, Autonomia + Simplicidade + Praticidade Planejamento e Rentabilidade Angulador e Cone Friccional Tratamento mais Rápido Inovação, evolução
  119. 119. VALORES E CAPACIDADES DA MARCA | ARCSYS Atributos Funcionais Atributos Aspiracionais DIFERENCIAÇÃO Como queremos que seja... Rotina de trabalho mais leve Transformação da vida do paciente Atributos Emocionais Personalização, Autonomia + Simplicidade + Praticidade Planejamento e Rentabilidade Angulador e Cone Friccional Tratamento mais Rápido Inovação, evolução
  120. 120. FÍSICO PERSONALIDADE RELACIONAMENTO CULTURA SELF IMAGE REFLEXO PRISMA DA MARCA | KAPFERER • IMPLANTES DENTAIS • ANGULADOR DE COMPONENTES • SISTEMA NOVO E DIFERENTE • ATENCIOSO • COMPROMETIMENTO • CONFIÁVEL • GERA RENTABILIDADE • ORGANIZADO • ESPECIALISTA E ATUALIZADO • TRATAMENTO EFICAZ E MAIS RÁPIDO • INTELIGENTE E ESTUDIOSO • PRÓATIVO • ÁGIL E VERSÁTIL • PARCEIRO DO DENTISTA • COMPARTILHA INFORMAÇÕES E NOVIDADES • PLANEJA MELHOR A ROTINA • AJUDA OS PARCEIROS A EVOLUIREM. • TEM ORGULHO DE SER ARCSYS E FGM • ORGULHOSO • CONFIANTE • DSENSASÃO DE DEVER CUMPRIDO RECEPTOR (PÚBLICOS ESTRATÉGICOS) EXTERNALIZAÇÃO INTERNALIZAÇÃO EMISSOR (FGM)
  121. 121. ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Sistema de Implantes Qualidade e Resistência Facilidade e Simplicidade Personalização e Resultados Produtividade e Rotina mais leve NÍVEIS DE ENTREGA DA MARCA ENTREGA ESPERADA ENTREGA BÁSICA BENEFÍCIO CENTRAL
  122. 122. Diferencial não percebido Irrelevante Relevante Diferencial percebido • Comunicar brocas como parte da linha Arcsys. • Ajustar o posicionamento de preço de acordo com a entrega real da marca. Evitar perda de valor. Transformar Eliminar • Comunicação sem atributos emocionais, apenas com 1 atributo funcional. (ex: viva a redução de estoque) Capitalizar • Evolução da rotina de trabalho com situações reais com o Angulador, Cone Friccional e a perfuração única Incluir • Humanização, pacientes reais satisfeitos. • Arcsys é parceiro do implantologista que se mantém atualizado. • Qualidade e confiança FGM (endosso) • Sempre trazer a promessa principal
  123. 123. ARCSYS | COMO GERA VALOR DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE Sistema completo e único, com possibilidade de angulação de componentes e selamento friccional. Facilitamos a rotina do dentista e transformamos o sorriso do paciente, com menor tempo de tratamento e resultados duradouros. Representamos a NOVA IMPLANTOLOGIA, aprimorada em todas as fases do tratamento. Acreditamos no nosso potencial e buscamos o aperfeiçoamento da rotina dos implantologistas e de seus paciente em tudo o que fazemos.
  124. 124. POSICIONAMENTO ARCSYS Nossa rotina mudou muito nos últimos anos. Mais compromissos, concorrentes, mídias sociais, mais estudos, metas e objetivos cada vez maiores e mais desafiadores. Nesse cenário precisamos de parceiros de confiança eficientes, que estejam sempre um passo à frente, prontos para nos ajudar nas tarefas mais complexas e no planejamento de nossa rotina, tornando-a mais leve e produtiva. O Arcsys da FGM tem a missão de FACILITAR a vida do implantologista com um NOVO CONCEITO em Sistema de Implantes. Mais resultados e rentabilidade com um trabalho prático e rápido. A SIMPLICIDADE e a QUALIDADE do Sistema Arcsys proporcionam a LIBERDADE para planejar melhor os implantes e transformar sorrisos com mais AUTONOMIA e VERSATILIDADE. Experimente uma nova rotina de trabalho com o Arcsys.
  125. 125. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “A nova rotina da implantologia” “Viva a nova implantologia” “A simplicidade transforma sorrisos” “Resultados que transformam sorrisos”
  126. 126. EMOCIONAL RACIONAL FUNCIONAL ASPIRACIONAL “A nova rotina da implantologia” “Viva a nova implantologia” “A simplicidade transforma sorrisos” “Resultados que transformam sorrisos”
  127. 127. ESTRATÉGIAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO 3 Melhorar diferenciais competitivos em todos os pontos de contato das marcas.
  128. 128. Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: DEPARTAMENTOS A n ú n c i o s R e v i s t a F G M P r o f e s s o r e s C o m e n t á r i o C o l e g a s I n f l u e n c e r s B l o g s S i t e E v e n t o s I m p r e n s a E s t u d o s d e C a s o I n d i c a ç ã o C o l e g a s P r o m o ç õ e s R e t a r g e t i n g D e n t a i s O n l i n e D e n t a i s F í s i c a s D i s t r i b u i d o r e s V e n d e d o r e s F G M P r o m o ç õ e s V i s i t a s P e r i ó d i c a s B r i n d e s C o n v i t e s E v e n t o s N P S E x p e r i ê n c i a s C a m p a n h a s d e I n c e n t i v o Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra MARKETING VENDAS / COMERCIAL EVENTOS FINANCEIRO RECRUTAMENTO JURÍDICO P&D LOGÍSTICA EXPORTAÇÃO OPERAÇÃO ESTRATÉGIAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO | FGM S o c i a l M e d i a
  129. 129. A integração entre os departamentos durante o processo de comunicação e jornada do cliente fica clara nesse chart. DIFERENCIADO RELEVANTE PROPRIETÁRIO CONSISTENTE Todos os envolvidos em cada etapa participam do processo e contribuem com seus inputs técnicos A autonomia dos líderes para tomadas de decisão durante a jornada e a definição de processos claros fazem toda diferença para o fluidez e assertividade das ações. O senso colaborativo e compromissado dos envolvidos trazem para a FGM um discurso uniforme e proprietário. Vários produtos, Múltiplos canais, Diferente públicos Uma mensagem: COMPROMISSO & EVOLUÇÃO.
  130. 130. Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: DEPARTAMENTOS A n ú n c i o s R e v i s t a F G M P r o f e s s o r e s C o m e n t á r i o C o l e g a s I n f l u e n c e r s B l o g s S i t e E v e n t o s I m p r e n s a E s t u d o s d e C a s o I n d i c a ç ã o C o l e g a s P r o m o ç õ e s R e t a r g e t i n g D e n t a i s O n l i n e D e n t a i s F í s i c a s D i s t r i b u i d o r e s V e n d e d o r e s F G M P r o m o ç õ e s V i s i t a s P e r i ó d i c a s B r i n d e s C o n v i t e s E v e n t o s N P S E x p e r i ê n c i a s C a m p a n h a s d e I n c e n t i v o Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra FGM MARCA MÃE WHITENESS SISTEMA APS ARCSYS ESTRATÉGIAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO | FGM S o c i a l M e d i a Novo equilíbrio nos esforços e investimentos de comunicação.
  131. 131. OVERVIEW 3
  132. 132. FGM DENTAL GROUP DENTAL EVOLUTION SMILE EVOLUTION ATUAL NOVO
  133. 133. FGM We Evolution DENTAL GROUP Nossa paixão, nossa evolução DENTAL GROUP NOVO ATUAL
  134. 134. FGM NOVO ATUAL
  135. 135. FGM DENTAL GROUP DENTAL GROUP ATUAL PRIMEIRA ETAPA SEGUNDA ETAPA
  136. 136. Nossa paixão, nossa evolução
  137. 137. A evolução do sorriso Nossa paixão, nossa evolução
  138. 138. A evolução do sorriso Viva a nova implantologia Nossa paixão, nossa evolução
  139. 139. A evolução do sorriso Viva a nova implantologia Todos os detalhes levam a perfeição Nossa paixão, nossa evolução

×