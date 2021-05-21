FGM - Branding - Parte 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANEJAMENTO DE BRANDING
ONDE ESTAMOS? ONDE QUEREMOS CHEGAR? FASE 1 | DIAGNÓSTICO
ETAPAS CONCLUÍDAS PARA REALIZAÇÃO DESTE DIAGNÓSTICO: 18 ENTREVISTAS DETALHADAS COM PROFISSIONAIS FGM 15 ENTREVISTAS POR CO...
PRINCIPAIS PONTOS COLETADOS NAS ENTREVISTAS: CENÁRIO ATUAL
x CRESCIMENTO DESORDENADO MOMENTO DA FGM CRESCIMENTO ACELERADO
+ CRESCIMENTO ACELERADO •PRODUTOS INOVADORES •LÍDER DISPARADO EM CLAREADORES •PIONEIRISMO EM TECNOLOGIA •ALTO INVESTIMENTO...
CRESCIMENTO DESORDENADO •CONFUSÃO NAS HIERARQUIA DE MARCAS •PROBLEMAS DE LOGÍSTCA •POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO •CENTRALIZAÇÃO N...
MARCAS & LINHAS ALVO DO PROJETO: SOMADO AO TRABALHO JUNTO A MARCA FGM TAMBÉM ABORDAREMOS ANÁLISES E ESTRATÉGIAS PARA: CLAR...
PARA PREPARAR A MARCA PARA UMA TRAJETÓRIA DE CRESCIMENTO MAIS CONSISTENTE, TRAÇAMOS ESTUDOS EM PONTOS CHAVE, IDENTIFICANDO...
ALGUMAS TENDÊNCIAS DO SEGMENTO DE ODONTOLOGIA + resolução em equipamentos radiológicos + Redução de Medo e Dor com técnica...
PARA ENTENDER A FGM E SEU MERCADO, VIMOS A NECESSIDADE DE INDENTIFICAR CARACTERÍSTICAS INDIVIDUAIS DE CADA UMA DE SUAS LIN...
CLAREADORES | WHITENESS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA
WHITENESS HP AUTOMIXX WHITENESS PERFECT WHITENESS HP BLUE WHITE CLASS WHITENESS HP MAXX WHITENESS HP WHITENESS RM WHITENES...
WHITENESS MARCA
WHITENESS MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS COMUNICADOS DA MARCA 1. RESULTADOS 2. QUALIDADE 3. CONFIANÇA 4. LIDERANÇA 5. PRATICIDADE 6. P...
WHITENESS Na sua opinião, o que Whiteness tem que os outros não têm? (106 respostas) MARCA | DIFERENCIAIS WHITENESS PRINCI...
WHITENESS MARCA | PERCEPÇÕES GERAIS PRINCIPAL PRODUTO FGM E REFERÊNCIA DE CATEGORIA. A MARCA JÁ CONQUISTOU A CONFIANÇA DE ...
MARCA | ESTRATÉGIAS DE NEGÓCIO 1. LINHA MAIS COMPLETA QUE A CONCORRÊNCIA 2. CUSTO X BENEFÍCIO 3. PORTA DE ENTRADA EM QUALQ...
WHITENESS MARCA | INTERESSE EM PESQUISAS DESTAQUE PARA MINAS GERAIS EM PRIMEIRO E PARA A REGIÃO SUDESTE QUE NÃO APARECE NA...
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | QUEM SÃO OS PRINCIPAIS:
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS: CLAREAMENTO CASEIRO - KIT CLAREAMENTO CONSULTÓRIO A OSCILAÇÃO DE PREÇO NA CAT...
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | QUAIS SÃO OS ATRIBUTOS DESSAS MARCAS? •CONFORTO: •SEGURANÇA •COMODIDADE •ALTO RENDIMENTO • CONFOR...
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | QUAL É A PERCEPEÇÃO DO PÚBLICO SOBRE AS MARCAS Percepção de U.D: • Baixa penetração • Boa Qualida...
WHITENESS INOVADOR TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - VARIEDADE - RESULTADO + VARIEDADE + RESULTADO - TEMPO APLIC. + TEMPO APLI...
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE WHITENESS SE DESTACA BEM A FRENTE DE SEUS CONCORRENTES NOS INTERE...
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | FORÇAS E FRAQUEZAS FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS PHS SDI BM4 U.DENT PHS SDI BM4 U.DENT - PREÇO - QUALIDADE QUA...
QUEM COMPRA OS PRODUTOS WHITENESS? WHITENESS PÚBLICOS DENTAIS DENTISTAS NO BRASIL NO EXTERIOR DISTRIBUIDOR IMPORTADOR
WHITENESS PÚBLICOS • Tem papel fundamental na indicação de clareadores • Um dos principais influenciadores na decisão de m...
DENTAL CREMER SPEED GRAPH GUTIERRE TANAKA SURYA APOIO BIODENTE SORRIA ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü NÃO ATUALIZADO ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü...
CARACTERÍSTICAS: WHITENESS PÚBLICOS DENTISTAS • Dentistas Mais Experientes tendem a experimentar menos novas marcas • São ...
O DESTAQUE DOS TERMOS INDICA A RELEVÂNCIA DOS MESMOS COM TODAS AS OPINIÕES COLETADAS WHITENESS Qual é sua visão/opinião so...
WHITENESS PÚBLICOS PREÇO QUALIDADE | RESULTADOS INDICAÇÃO DENTAL PRATICIDADE DENTISTAS DRIVERS DE DECISÃO CONTATO PRÉVIO N...
WHITENESS PÚBLICOS JORNADA DE COMPRA APRENDIZADO E DESCOBERTA RECONHECIMENTO DO PROBLEMA CONSIDERAÇÃO DE SOLUÇÃO DECISÃO D...
OPORTUNIDADES DA CATEGORIA: WHITENESS PÚBLICOS DENTISTAS DENTAIS • CAMPANHAS DE INCENTIVO • MATERIAL EDUCACIONAL • DISPLAY...
FATORES CRÍTICOS DE SUCESSO WHITENESS MERCADO 1. LOGÍSTICA 2. BOM RELACIONAMENTO COM DENTAIS / CONHECIMENTO DAS PECULIARID...
WHITENESS MERCADO Fontes: American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry e Mordor Intelligence TENDÊNCIAS DO SEGMENTO AMÉRICA DO S...
POTENCIAIS MUDANÇAS NA CATEGORIA WHITENESS MERCADO Dentistas passarão a usar cada vez mais LED ao invés de UV para claream...
CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO ...
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | POSICIONAMENTO APÓS ESSAS ANÁLISES, O QUE CONCLUÍMOS SOBRE O P...
WHITENESS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | POSICIONAMENTO + IDENTIDADE A MARCA SE POSICIONA COMO AUTORIDA...
IMPLANTES | ARCSYS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA
MARCA / PRODUTOS Implante Fricional Angulador Pilares/Munhão Anguláveis Estojos Brocas FGM Instrumentais Cirurgia Guiada (...
MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS COMUNICADOS ANGULADOR SELAMENTO FRICIONAL PERFURAÇÃO ÚNICA MELHOR PLANEJAMENTO PRATICIDADE SEGURANÇA RE...
MARCA | PRINCIPAIS ESTRATÉGIAS DO NEGÓCIO 1. APROVEITAR A FORÇA DE FGM EM CLAREADORES E RESINAS 2. TRAZER UM SISTEMA REVOL...
MARCA | ALGUMAS ESTRATÉGIAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO 1. TECNOLOGIA ÚNICA NO MUNDO 2. A REVOLUÇÃO DA IMPLANTOLOGIA 3. FAÇA VOCÊ MESMO...
Na sua opinião, o que Arcsys tem que os outros não têm? (48 respostas) MARCA | DIFERENCIAIS ARCSYS PRINCIPAIS DIFERENCIAIS...
Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela FGM (implantes) (61 respostas) MARCA | PERCEPÇ...
MARCA | PERCEPÇÕES GERAIS ANGULADOR DE COMPONENTES É RECONHECIDO COMO INOVAÇÃO E DIFERENCIAL. O SELAMENTO FRICIONAL E A PE...
CONCORRENTES | QUEM SÃO OS PRINCIPAIS: ARCSYS
Cite 3 marcas de IMPLANTES que você utiliza? (81 respostas) PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES É BEM DIVIDIDA, PORÉM NEODENT/STRAUMANN J...
NEODENT/STRAUMANN APARECEM COMO PREFERIDAS E A QUALIDADE, CUSTO-BENEFÍCIO E CONFIANÇA SÃO OS MOTIVOS DE ESCOLHA DENTRE TOD...
CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS: IMPLANTES COMPONENTES KIT CIRÚRGICO KIT PROTÉTICO ARCSYS
CONCORRENTES | QUAIS SÃO OS ATRIBUTOS ABORDADOS PELAS MARCAS? • ESPECIALISTAS • QUALIDADE CONFIANÇA • PRECISÃO • ESTÉTICA,...
Percepção de PHS: • Boa Qualidade • Confiança nos produtos • Preços intermediários/altos • Problemas de atendimento Percep...
INOVADOR TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - VARIEDADE - RESULTADO + VARIEDADE + RESULTADO - PRATICIDADE + PRATICIDADE PROPOSTA ...
ARCSYS CONCORRENTES| INTERESSE EM PESQUISAS ARCSYS BAIXO ÍNDICE DE INTERESSE EM ARCSYS. FOCO EM SP. DATA DE PICO DE BUSCA ...
ARCSYS ARCSYS RELEVÂNCIA DE NEODENT APARECE TAMBÉM NAS PESQUISAS ON LINE. CONCORRENTES| COMPARATIVO EM PESQUISAS
CONCORRENTES | FORÇAS E FRAQUEZAS PERCEBIDAS FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS NEODENT SIN - PENETRAÇÃO - QUALIDADE - CONFIANÇA - TRADIÇÃO ...
QUEM COMPRA OS PRODUTOS ARCSYS? PÚBLICOS DENTAIS DENTISTAS PROTÉTICOS ARCSYS
CARACTERÍSTICAS: DENTISTAS • Grande resistência à mudança de marca/sistema. Apenas 45% dos entrevistados estão abertos a t...
PRINCIPAIS ATRIBUTOS CITADOS 1. IMPLANTES 2. SISTEMA 3. ANGULAÇÃO 4. COMPONENTES COMO OS DENTISTAS DESCREVEM O PRODUTO ARC...
PREÇO QUALIDADE | RESULTADOS CONTATO PRÉVIO NA ESPECIALIZAÇÃO INDICAÇÃO PROFESSOR ATENDIMENTO PÓS VENDA VARIEDADE / VERSAT...
JORNADA DE COMPRA APRENDIZADO E DESCOBERTA RECONHECIMENTO DO PROBLEMA CONSIDERAÇÃO DE SOLUÇÃO DECISÃO DE COMPRA • INDICAÇÕ...
OPORTUNIDADES DA CATEGORIA: DENTISTAS DENTAIS • CONSTRUIR ESTRATÉGIA PARA ENTRAR NO CANAL • CAMPANHAS DE INCENTIVO • MPDV ...
FATORES DE OPORTUNIDADE MERCADO 1. PORTFÓLIO COMPLEMENTAR PARA O PROFISSIONAL DENTISTA 2. INOVAÇÃO E DIFERENCIAIS DO ANGUL...
PRINCIPAIS TENDÊNCIAS DA CATEGORIA • Microcirurgias para implantes. O uso do microscópio possibilita incisões menores e ma...
CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA...
CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | POSICIONAMENTO APÓS ESSAS ANÁLISES, O QUE CONCLUÍMOS SOBRE O POSICIONAMENTO D...
CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | POSICIONAMENTO + IDENTIDADE A MARCA SE POSICIONA NA COMUNICAÇÃO COMO REVOLUCI...
RESINAS, ADESIVOS E CIMENTOS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA APS
APS MARCAS / PRODUTOS Adesivo Ambar APS Resina Vittra APS Adesivo Ambar Universal APS Venner Allcem APS Resina Bulk Fill O...
APS
MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS DA TECNOLOGIA / MARCAS • FÁCIL MANUSEIO • APARÊNCIA NATURAL DOS RESULTADOS • PREVISIBILIDADE – NÃO MUDA...
MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS DA TECNOLOGIA / MARCAS • FACILIDADE • PREVISIBILIDADE DE COR • ESTABILIDADE DE COR • CONTROLE TOTAL DA ...
1. PORTFÓLIO COMPLEMENTAR PARA ÁREA DE DENTÍSTICA 2. PREENCHER LACUNA DE PORTFÓLIO DE POSICIONAMENTO MAIS PREMIUM 3. PRODU...
1. REPENSE SEU CONCEITO DE POLIMERIZAÇÃO (APS FGM) 2. A RESINA MAIS COMPLETA DO MERCADO (VITTRA) 3. PREENCHA TODOS OS REQU...
Na sua opinião, o que APS tem que os outros não têm? (25 respostas) MARCA | DIFERENCIAIS APS PRINCIPAIS DIFERENCIAIS COLET...
MARCA | PERCEPÇÕES GERAIS TECNOLOGIA APS TEM BAIXO CONHECIMENTO NO MERCADO QUEM CONHECE RECONHECE COMO DIFERENCIAL PARA OS...
CONCORRENTES | QUEM SÃO OS PRINCIPAIS: APS
Cite 3 marcas de COMPÓSITOS, ADESIVOS E CIMENTOS que você utiliza? (127 respostas) BOA PENETRAÇÃO DE FGM, PRÓXIMA DE 3M. A...
FGM APARECE BEM PRÓXIMA DE 3M COMO PREFERIDAS. AMBAR TAMBÉM FOI BASTANTE MENCIONADO COMO MARCA PREFERIDA. ATRIBUTOS DE DEC...
CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS: Adesivo Adesivo universal Ambar APS 6mL – FGM Adper Single Bond 6g – 3M Xp Bond 4,5mL –...
Cimento core Cimento veneer - seringa Allcem core duplo – FGM Superpost core cemet base + catalisador - Superpost R$98 R$7...
Resina premium - avulso Vittra APS 4g – FGM Z350 4g – 3M Tetric N-ceram 3,5g – Ivoclar Estelite 4,2g – PHS Spectra Smart 4...
Resina bulk fill flow - seringa Resina bulk fill - seringa Opus bulk fill flow 2g – FGM Filtek bulk fill flow 2g - 3M Tetr...
CONCORRENTES | QUAIS SÃO OS ATRIBUTOS ABORDADOS PELAS MARCAS? • CONFIANÇA • ALTO DESEMPENHO • ESTÉTICA SURPREENDENTE • ALT...
CONCORRENTES | QUAL É A PERCEPEÇÃO DO PÚBLICO SOBRE AS MARCAS Percepção de 3M: • Alta Qualidade • Disponibilidade • Confia...
INOVADOR TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - ESTABILIDADE DE COR - RESULTADO + ESTABILIDADE DE COR + RESULTADO - PRATICIDADE + P...
CONCORRENTES INTERESSE EM PESQUISAS APS APS
CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE APS Em 2018 e início de 2019, houveram dois momentos onde o volume de pesqu...
CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE APS Quando comparamos as fabricantes por marca de Resinas apenas, o Google ...
CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE APS
CONCORRENTES | FORÇAS E FRAQUEZAS FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS 3M PHS DENTSP IVOCLAR QUALIDADE TRADIÇÃO DISTRIBUIÇÃO TECNOLOGIA DE PON...
QUEM COMPRA OS PRODUTOS APS? PÚBLICOS DENTAIS DENTISTAS APS
COMO OS DENTISTAS DESCREVEM O PRODUTO/TECNOLOGIA APS? Para você, o que significa APS? Pra que serve? (26 respostas) APS BA...
CARACTERÍSTICAS: • Apresentam resistência à mudança de marca/sistema. 69% dos entrevistados estão abertos a testar novas m...
PREÇO CONFIANÇA NA MARCA CONTATO PRÉVIO NA FACULDADE INDICAÇÃO PROFESSOR PERFORMANCE DE COR | BENEFÍCIO CLÍNICO DENTISTAS ...
JORNADA DE COMPRA APRENDIZADO E DESCOBERTA RECONHECIMENTO DO PROBLEMA CONSIDERAÇÃO DE SOLUÇÃO DECISÃO DE COMPRA • INDICAÇÕ...
OPORTUNIDADES DA CATEGORIA: DENTISTAS DENTAIS • CAMPANHAS DE INCENTIVO • MPDV EDUCACIONAL • DISPLAYS CUSTOMIZADOS • CAMPAN...
FATORES CRÍTICOS DE OPORTUNIDADE MERCADO 1. BOA PENETRAÇÃO E SHARE (VITTRA , ALLCEM E AMBAR) 2. FORÇA DA FGM EM DENTÍSTICA...
POTENCIAIS TENDÊNCIAS NA CATEGORIA O Mercado de Restauração global tem uma previsão de crescimento acelerado até 2024, pod...
APS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Po...
CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA APÓS ESSAS ANÁLISES, O QUE CONCLUÍMOS SOBRE O POSICIONAMENTO DAS MARCAS COM APS? APS A...
APS | POSICIONAMENTO + IDENTIDADE AS MARCAS COM APS COMUNICAM OS VALORES DE TECNOLOGIA, RESULTADO E INOVAÇÃO E ACREDITAMOS...
A MARCA FGM ARQUITETURA POSICIONAMENTO CULTURA EMPRESARIAL
COMO AS LINHAS E MARCAS ALVO DESTE PROJETO ESTÃO ORGANIZADAS DENTRO DO GUARDA CHUVA CORPORATIVO? FGM FGM WHITENESS APS ARC...
FGM ESTÉTICA AQUI COMEÇA A CONFUSÃO... CLAREADORES ORTO CLAREADORES ADESIVOS POLIMENTO AG. CONDICIONANTES COMPÓSITOS FLUOR...
BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES ARQUITETURA FGM ESTÉTICA É POSICIONADA COMO LINHA DE DE PRODUTOS, AO LADO DE OUTRAS LINHAS QUE TAM...
O MANTRA DA EMPRESA JUNTO A SEUS COLABORADORES É: FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL “SOMOS PAIXÃO, SORRISOS E EMOÇÃO”
SERÁ QUE ELES SENTEM ISSO DE VERDADE? FOMOS ENTENDER O PAPEL DO COLABORADOR FGM DENTRO DA ESTRUTURA DE BRANDING DA MARCA E...
COLABORADORES SATISFEITOS E ENGAJADOS, QUE VESTEM A CAMISA DA EMPRESA, TENDEM A SE TORNAR DEFENSORES DA MARCA. O DOIS PONT...
FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL 67% CONSIDERAM QUE A EMPRESA POSSUI UM AMBIENTE AGRADÁVEL PARA SE TRABALHAR, DESTAQUE:
FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL 50% CONSIDERAM QUE A EMPRESA investe em sua capacitação 60% se sentem valorizados pelos seus chefe...
E QUANDO O ASSUNTO É PROPOSTA DE VALOR? SERÁ QUE O QUE ELES ENXERGAM É O MESMO QUE A EMPRESA BUSCA COMUNICAR AO MERCADO? F...
FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL COMO A DIRETORIA DA FGM SE VÊ: LANÇADORA DE TENDÊNCIA, NOVIDADES, ASSUMINDO UM PAPEL DE MOVIMENTAR...
FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL EM SUA MAIORIA, ELES SÃO DEFENSORES OU DETRATORES? QUAL É A SUA OPINIÃO SOBRE OS PRODUTOS OFERECID...
FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL QUAL MENSAGEM O LOGOTIPO FGM TRANSMITE PARA ELES? QUANDO VOCÊ OLHA PARA O LOGOTIPO FGM, O QUE VOCÊ...
FGM BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES BOA PARTE DOS COLABORADORES ENTREVISTADOS NÃO SENTEM QUE A EMPRESA INVESTE EM SUAS PRÓPRIAS CA...
FGM CONFUSÃO NA HIERARQUIA DAS LINHAS E MARCAS, DISTANCIAMENTO ENTRE TORRES DE NEGÓCIOS E POSICIONAMENTOS SEMELHANTES ENTR...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO PONTO 1 – UNIDADE DE COMUNICAÇÃO APESAR DE SER NECESSÁRIO ANALISAR AS LINHAS DE PRODUTOS DE FORMA SEPAR...
FGM
VEMOS QUE TECNOLOGIA, LIDERANÇA, INOVAÇÃO E COMPROMISSO CIENTÍFICO SÃO PILARES PRESENTES QUE CONVERSAM MUITO BEM COM O POS...
ATRIBUTOS PODEM SER SÃO EXCLUSIVOS DE CADA PRODUTO, PORÉM, BUSCAR FAZER COM QUE O INTERLOCUTOR CRIE UMA ASSOCIAÇÃO DIRETA ...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO PONTO 2 – PERCEPÇÃO DE PÚBLICO FALAMOS COM DIVERSOS DENTISTAS E ENTREVISTAMOS DIGITALMENTE MAIS DE UMA ...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela FGM. 131 respostas PERCEPÇÃ...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela 3M. 142 respostas MESMA PER...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO QUANDO QUESTIONAMOS SOBRE O AS MARCAS DENTRO DE DENTÍSTICA... O SHARE OF HEART FICA COM A 3M. ELAAPAREC...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO PONTO 3 – ASSINATURA E LOGOTIPO AO LONGO DOS ESTUDOS, NOS DEPARAMOS COM MATERIAIS QUE LEVAVAM DOIS TIPO...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO ENTENDEMOS QUE O CONCEITO E POSICIONAMENTO APONTAM PARA O FUTURO, PARA O ROMPIMENTO DE BARREIRAS RUMO À...
FGM
FGM 269 EMPRESAS ATENDEM POR FGM NO LINKEDIN.
FGM POSICIONAMENTO NO BRASIL PONTO 3 – ASSINATURA E LOGOTIPO AQUI TEMOS DOIS EXEMPLOS DE FABRICANTES INTERNACIONAIS, AUSTR...
FGM +INOVADOR +TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - PRATICIDADE/VARIEDADE - QUALIDADE/PERFORMANCE + PRATICIDADE/VARIEDADE + QUALI...
FGM A INCOERÊNCIA ENTRE A PROPOSTA DE VALOR E O POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS, PODE CAUSAR DISTORÇÃO DE PERCEPÇÃO DE ENTREGA DE...
FGM BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES POSICIONAMENTO NO BRASIL APESAR DE NÃO QUERER SE POSICIONAR COMO UMA EMPRESA DE PREÇO, ELA É P...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO QUAL É O POSICIONAMENTO CORRETO QUE A FGM PODERIA ADOTAR NO EXTERIOR PARAAJUDÁ-LAAATINGIR SEUS OBJETIVO...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O PRIMEIRO PONTO É DEFINIR QUAL É A MELHOR ESTRATÉGIA PARA INSERIR OS PRODUTOS E MARCAS FGM NO...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO O QUADRO ABAIXO RELACIONAAS VERTENTES DE PROMOÇÃO E PRODUTO, DENTRO DE CADA UMA DAS OPÇÕES: PROMOÇÃO PR...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O SEGUNDO PONTO ENVOLVE DECIDIR O GRAU DE ADAPTAÇÃO DO PRODUTO PARA NÃO PERDER A ESSÊNCIA DE S...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O TERCEIRO PONTO É ENTENDER COMO A FGM JÁ SE POSICIONA NO MERCADO EXTERIOR E QUAL É SEU GRAU D...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O TERCEIRO PONTO É ENTENDER COMO A FGM JÁ SE POSICIONA NO MERCA EXTERIOR E SEU GRAU DE PENETRA...
O PRIMEIRO PONTO QUE NOTAMOS FOI A PERMANÊNCIA DA ASSINATURA E DOS VALORES DA MARCA. NO EXTERIOR, PERCEBEMOS QUE A ORGANIZ...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR A FGM JÁ ATUA E ESTÁ SE CONSOLIDANDO EM 63 PAÍSES NOS ÚLTIMOS 3 ANOS, MAS CADA REGIÃO POSSUI C...
EUROPA: Ø Região de DESTAQUE TECNOLÓGICO e sede das maiores indústrias do segmento Ø STRAUMANN, COLTENE, VOCO, ANTIGA KAVO...
FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O QUARTO PONTO É CONHECER A FUNDO COMO FUNCIONA O PROCESSO DE TRADE E A JORNADA DE COMPRA DOS ...
CONCLUSÕES GERAIS
S W O T FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS OPORTUNIDADES AMEAÇAS PORTFÓLIO PIONEIRISMO INOVAÇÃO QUALIDADE WHITENESS CUSTO BENEFÍCIO ATENDIME...
FGM PRÓXIMOS PASSOS DIAGNÓSTICO ESTRATÉGIAS IMPLEMENTAÇÃO * PESQUISA MERCADO INTERNACIONAL 02 DE SETEMBRO APRESENTAÇÃO DIA...
  4. 4. PRINCIPAIS PONTOS COLETADOS NAS ENTREVISTAS: CENÁRIO ATUAL
  5. 5. x CRESCIMENTO DESORDENADO MOMENTO DA FGM CRESCIMENTO ACELERADO
  6. 6. + CRESCIMENTO ACELERADO •PRODUTOS INOVADORES •LÍDER DISPARADO EM CLAREADORES •PIONEIRISMO EM TECNOLOGIA •ALTO INVESTIMENTOS EM P&D •ABERTURA DE NOVOS MERCADOS •REFERÊNCIA EM ÂMBITO NACIONAL •PARTICIPAÇÃO CONSTANTE EM EVENTOS •PORTIFÓLIO VASTO E VERSÁTIL •EQUIPE COMERCIAL AGRESSIVA •PRESENÇA EM GRANDES UNIVERSIDADES
  7. 7. CRESCIMENTO DESORDENADO •CONFUSÃO NAS HIERARQUIA DE MARCAS •PROBLEMAS DE LOGÍSTCA •POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO •CENTRALIZAÇÃO NA TOMADAS DE DECISÃO •MUITOS PRODUTOS NÃO SÃO CONHECIDOS •INCONSISTÊNCIA DE PREÇOS •FALTA DE UNIDADE DE COMUNICAÇÃO •POUCA PRESENÇA DIGITAL •PROCESSOS COMERCIAIS CONFUSOS •NÚMERO EXCESSIVO DE MARCAS -
  8. 8. MARCAS & LINHAS ALVO DO PROJETO: SOMADO AO TRABALHO JUNTO A MARCA FGM TAMBÉM ABORDAREMOS ANÁLISES E ESTRATÉGIAS PARA: CLAREADORES RESINAS APS IMPLANTES
  9. 9. PARA PREPARAR A MARCA PARA UMA TRAJETÓRIA DE CRESCIMENTO MAIS CONSISTENTE, TRAÇAMOS ESTUDOS EM PONTOS CHAVE, IDENTIFICANDO DESAFIOS E OPORTUNIDADES. MARCA CONSOLIDADA MARCA MODERNIZADA NO BRASIL MARCA ESTRANGEIRA MARCA CONSOLIDADA NO EXTERIOR O FUTURO DA FGM
  10. 10. ALGUMAS TENDÊNCIAS DO SEGMENTO DE ODONTOLOGIA + resolução em equipamentos radiológicos + Redução de Medo e Dor com técnicas de hipnose Menor incidência de Restaurações, com + prevenção Restaurações + duráveis Novos Avanços com célula tronco Biomaterial para tratamento de canal Foco em Crianças Engenharia de tecidos Hábitos + saudáveis, novos comportamentos de consumo Chancela de Qualidade por parte dos Dentistas Crescimento da Terceira Idade União de profissionais | RPI (Rede Profissional Integrativa) Planejamento Virtual / CAM e CAD Nanotecnologia protagonista Fonte: www.abo.org.br De acordo com o Google, o que o público mais pesquisa são: Implantes Dentários, seguidos por Ortodontia..
  11. 11. PARA ENTENDER A FGM E SEU MERCADO, VIMOS A NECESSIDADE DE INDENTIFICAR CARACTERÍSTICAS INDIVIDUAIS DE CADA UMA DE SUAS LINHAS DE PRODUTOS. OLHAR DE DENTRO PARA FORA.
  12. 12. CLAREADORES | WHITENESS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA
  13. 13. WHITENESS HP AUTOMIXX WHITENESS PERFECT WHITENESS HP BLUE WHITE CLASS WHITENESS HP MAXX WHITENESS HP WHITENESS RM WHITENESS SUPER ENDO WHITENESS PERBORATO WHITENESS SIMPLE WHITENESS MARCA
  14. 14. WHITENESS MARCA
  15. 15. WHITENESS MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS COMUNICADOS DA MARCA 1. RESULTADOS 2. QUALIDADE 3. CONFIANÇA 4. LIDERANÇA 5. PRATICIDADE 6. PRECURSOR NACIONAL
  16. 16. WHITENESS Na sua opinião, o que Whiteness tem que os outros não têm? (106 respostas) MARCA | DIFERENCIAIS WHITENESS PRINCIPAIS DIFERENCIAIS COLETADOS: 1. QUALIDADE 2. PREÇO 3. RESULTADOS 4. FACILIDADE
  17. 17. WHITENESS MARCA | PERCEPÇÕES GERAIS PRINCIPAL PRODUTO FGM E REFERÊNCIA DE CATEGORIA. A MARCA JÁ CONQUISTOU A CONFIANÇA DE PRATICAMENTE TODOS OS DENTISTAS BRASILEIROS QUE ATUAM COM ESTÉTICA BUCAL.
  18. 18. MARCA | ESTRATÉGIAS DE NEGÓCIO 1. LINHA MAIS COMPLETA QUE A CONCORRÊNCIA 2. CUSTO X BENEFÍCIO 3. PORTA DE ENTRADA EM QUALQUER CONSULTÓRIO 4. POSSUI VERSÃO MAIS PREMIUM E DE COMBATE WHITENESS
  19. 19. WHITENESS MARCA | INTERESSE EM PESQUISAS DESTAQUE PARA MINAS GERAIS EM PRIMEIRO E PARA A REGIÃO SUDESTE QUE NÃO APARECE NA LISTA DOS TOP 5.
  20. 20. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | QUEM SÃO OS PRINCIPAIS:
  21. 21. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS: CLAREAMENTO CASEIRO - KIT CLAREAMENTO CONSULTÓRIO A OSCILAÇÃO DE PREÇO NA CATEGORIA ACONTECE PRINCIPALMENTE EM CLAREADORES CASEIROS. DESTAQUE PARA AS VARIAÇÕES ABRUPTAS DE DIMINUIÇÃO DE PREÇOS DA ULTRADENT E BM4.
  22. 22. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | QUAIS SÃO OS ATRIBUTOS DESSAS MARCAS? •CONFORTO: •SEGURANÇA •COMODIDADE •ALTO RENDIMENTO • CONFORTÁVEL • ADAPTATIVO • RENDE MAIS QUE OS OUTROS • PREÇOS ABAIXO DA CONCORRÊNCIA •TÉCNICA PERFEITA •SEM SENSIBILIDADE •ESTÉTICA PERFEITA •MENOS AGRESSIVO •TEMPO MÍNIMO NA CADEIRA DO DENTISTA. •PACIENTES QUE PASSAM MENOS TEMPO NO DENTISTA SENTEM SE MAIS CONFORTÁVEIS. •TEMPO DE APLICAÇÃO •RAPIDEZ EM RESULTADOS •EFICIÊNCIA •ALTAMENTE RECOMENDÁVEL •PREÇOS INTERMEDIÁRIOS •INTERCALA SESSÕES DE CONSULTÓRIO COM SESSÕES CASEIRAS | METODOLOGIA ÚNICA •PRODUTO IMPORTADO •INOVADOR •32 ANOS DE MERCADO •CRIATIVIDADE •MODELEIRAS PRÉ CARREGADAS / INOVADOR •MAIS PRÁTICO E EFICIENTE INSIGHTS COLETADOS A PARTIR DE PESQUISAS NOS SITES DAS MARCAS E DE COMUNICAÇÕES DISPONIBILIZADAS NA INTERNET.
  23. 23. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | QUAL É A PERCEPEÇÃO DO PÚBLICO SOBRE AS MARCAS Percepção de U.D: • Baixa penetração • Boa Qualidade • Preços mais altos. Percepção de PHS: • Baixa penetração • Boa Qualidade Percepção de BM4: Baixa penetração Percepção de SDI: • Baixa penetração • Boa Qualidade • Preços mais altos
  24. 24. WHITENESS INOVADOR TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - VARIEDADE - RESULTADO + VARIEDADE + RESULTADO - TEMPO APLIC. + TEMPO APLIC. - SENSIBILIDADE + SENSIBILIDADE = CONCORRENTES X WHITENESS | PROPOSTA DE VALOR - PRATICIDADE + PRATICIDADE QUANTO MAIS ALINHADOS ESTIVEREM OS ATRIBUTOS, MAIOR SE TORNA A PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR DAS MARCAS.
  25. 25. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE WHITENESS SE DESTACA BEM A FRENTE DE SEUS CONCORRENTES NOS INTERESSES DE PESQUISA VIA GOOGLE, SEGUIDO DE LONGE PELA ULTRADENT. OS GRÃFICOS INDICAM QUE OS PICOS ACONTECEM PRÓXIMO A ENTRADA DO VERÃO.
  26. 26. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES | FORÇAS E FRAQUEZAS FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS PHS SDI BM4 U.DENT PHS SDI BM4 U.DENT - PREÇO - QUALIDADE QUALIDADE DURABILIDADE - QUALIDADE - MÉTODO INOVADOR - PENETRAÇÃO GLOBAL -TECNOLOGIA -CONFIANÇA QUALIDADE PREÇO - PREÇO - POUCO CONHECIDO - SEM PENETRAÇÃO - SEM PENETRAÇÃO INSIGHTS COLETADOS A PARTIR DE PESQUISAS NOS SITES, REDES SOCIAIS , ENTREVISTAS COM DENTISTAS E ANÁLISES DOS MATERIAIS.
  27. 27. QUEM COMPRA OS PRODUTOS WHITENESS? WHITENESS PÚBLICOS DENTAIS DENTISTAS NO BRASIL NO EXTERIOR DISTRIBUIDOR IMPORTADOR
  28. 28. WHITENESS PÚBLICOS • Tem papel fundamental na indicação de clareadores • Um dos principais influenciadores na decisão de marca aos dentistas • A dental estimula a venda para as marcas, pela compra casada, no qual impulsiona o produto atrelado a negociação. • Normalmente com ambientes clean, sem muita comunicações de marcas • Preza por um bom relacionamento com a força de vendas de fabricantes • Se orgulha em vender produtos da FGM e 3M • Não costumam trabalhar com implantes CARACTERÍSTICAS: DENTAIS
  29. 29. DENTAL CREMER SPEED GRAPH GUTIERRE TANAKA SURYA APOIO BIODENTE SORRIA ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü NÃO ATUALIZADO ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü ü NÃO ATUALIZADO ü NÃO ATUALIZADO PÚBLICOS MAIORES DENTAIS WHITENESS De modo geral as dentais possuem presença digital nas grandes plataformas e redes sociais, além de trabalharem fortemente com e-commerces.
  30. 30. CARACTERÍSTICAS: WHITENESS PÚBLICOS DENTISTAS • Dentistas Mais Experientes tendem a experimentar menos novas marcas • São exigentes quanto a diminuir a sensibilidade em pacientes. • Não gostam que o paciente exija marca. • São influenciados e influenciam colegas da categoria. • Apreciam produtos importados. • Para o paciente, ofertam tratamento e não produtos. (com algumas exceções) • Necessitam valorizar sua expertise para justificar o investimento ao paciente • Depende o país, a cultura do clareamento influencia na estética final e na composição dos produtos trabalhados. Exemplo: América Latina tem um apelo estético muito relevante, já a Europa é mais conservadora, pensando sempre na funcionalidade. • Técnica de clareamento em consultório gera mais valor para o dentista. • Sua experiência com a marca inicia na faculdade, com indicações de profissionais e professores (que buscam comissão das marcas para indicar). • Existe uma divisão de dentistas que defendem o clareamento a laser e os que não defendem. Mas há uma crença de mercado que tratamento luz/led gera status para o paciente, mesmo o dentista sabendo os efeitos da luz no processo. Usam o que viram na faculdade Sofrem maior influência de Dentais Usam o que a clínica oferece Gostam + de Eventos Perfil mais narcisista Sofrem influência pelo seu network CLÍNICO ESPECIALISTA
  31. 31. O DESTAQUE DOS TERMOS INDICA A RELEVÂNCIA DOS MESMOS COM TODAS AS OPINIÕES COLETADAS WHITENESS Qual é sua visão/opinião sobre a marca Whiteness? 128 respostas Percepção WHITENESS: QUALIDADE E RESULTADOS RECONHECIDOS. PÚBLICOS COMO OS DENTISTAS PERCEBEM A MARCA WHITENESS? DENTISTAS
  32. 32. WHITENESS PÚBLICOS PREÇO QUALIDADE | RESULTADOS INDICAÇÃO DENTAL PRATICIDADE DENTISTAS DRIVERS DE DECISÃO CONTATO PRÉVIO NA FACULDADE INDICAÇÃO PROFESSOR INDICAÇÃO COLEGAS Durantes as entrevistas, percebemos que estar presente durante o processo de formação dos profissionais e ser um produto indicado por professores de confiança dos alunos, faz com que as chances de escolha e fidelização de determinados produtos aumentem exponencialmente.
  33. 33. WHITENESS PÚBLICOS JORNADA DE COMPRA APRENDIZADO E DESCOBERTA RECONHECIMENTO DO PROBLEMA CONSIDERAÇÃO DE SOLUÇÃO DECISÃO DE COMPRA • INDICAÇÕES COLEGAS • INDICAÇÕES PROFESSORES • CONTEÚDOS ONLINE • REVISTAS DO MEIO • EVENTOS E PALESTRAS • PROPAGANDAS ON & OFF GERA SENSIBILIDADE? VALE O PREÇO OFERTADO? É DE CONFIANÇA? É PRÁTICO? OS RESULTADOS SÃO RÁPIDOS? VOU COMPRAR! PODE SER ONLINE, POR TELEFONE OU NA DENTAL MAIS PRÓXIMA MAS GOSTARIA DE RECEBER NOVIDADES E PROMOÇÕES DIRECIONADAS ÀS MINHAS NECESSIDADES QUE É O DIFERENCIAL? É O MELHOR CUSTO BENEFÍCIO?
  34. 34. OPORTUNIDADES DA CATEGORIA: WHITENESS PÚBLICOS DENTISTAS DENTAIS • CAMPANHAS DE INCENTIVO • MATERIAL EDUCACIONAL • DISPLAYS CUSTOMIZADOS • MAIS PROMOÇÕES ONLINE • CAMPANHAS LOCAIS DE FIDELIZAÇÃO • AMOSTRAS GRÁTIS • CASOS CLÍNICOS • TESTES COM MANEQUIM EM EVENTOS • MAIOR PRESENÇA ONLINE • NOVAS DEMOS DE PRODUTO • NOVOS ESTUDOS DE CASO • INSERÇÃO EM FACULDADES MENORES • MERCHANDISING EM CONSULTÓRIOS
  35. 35. FATORES CRÍTICOS DE SUCESSO WHITENESS MERCADO 1. LOGÍSTICA 2. BOM RELACIONAMENTO COM DENTAIS / CONHECIMENTO DAS PECULIARIDADES DOS DISTRIBUIDORES 3. ESTAR PRESENTE NA VIDA PROFISSIONAL DOS DENTISTAS DESDE A FACULDADE 4. FALAR SOBRE SENSIBILIDADE DO PACIENTE É FUNDAMENTAL 5. PRATICIDADE E TEMPO DE CADEIRA DO PACIENTE SÃO FATORES INFLUENCIADORES 6. PROMOÇÕES ON E OFF FAZEM A DIFERENÇA 7. DESENVOLVER AÇÕES CONSTANTES COM INFLUENCIADORES
  36. 36. WHITENESS MERCADO Fontes: American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry e Mordor Intelligence TENDÊNCIAS DO SEGMENTO AMÉRICA DO SUL, ÁFRICA E ORIENTE MÉDIO APRESENTAM ÍNDICES DE MERCADOS MAIS SATURADOS, ENQUANTO O SUL ASIÁTICO E A OCEANIA SE MOSTRAM MAIS PROMISSORES. A PREOCUPAÇÃO COM A COLORAÇÃO DOS DENTES É UMA CRESCENTE GLOBAL, PRINCIPALMENTE EM ZONAS URBANAS. A FACILIDADE DE SE APROVAR NOVOS PRODUTOS NO SEGMENTO TAMBÉM IMPULSIONA O CRESCIMENTO DO SETOR.
  37. 37. POTENCIAIS MUDANÇAS NA CATEGORIA WHITENESS MERCADO Dentistas passarão a usar cada vez mais LED ao invés de UV para clareamentos. O uso de carvão para clareamento tem crescido cada vez mais, inclusive na aceitação por parte dos dentistas. O Uso de produtos naturais são também tendências para categoria, incluindo gel clareadores e pastas de dente. Pessoas estão buscando cada vez mais aspectos de cores naturais para seus dentes como resultado de clareamentos Adoção do uso de fotografias digitais para prever como ficará o clareamento. Luz violeta que produz a quebra dos pigmentos da superfície dental de forma física, sem o uso adicional de um gel, geralmente feito de peróxido (água oxigenada concentrada) também é apontada como tendência por cientistas. Fontes: American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry e Mordor Intelligence
  38. 38. CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Dificuldade em se tornar conhecida e consolidada mundialmente. Regulamentação em os países mais restritivos Dificuldade em entender com profundidades hábitos de consumo de dentistas no mercado exterior Agressividade comercial de novos entrantes no mercado. Os players Nacionais são relativamente novos e precisarão ganhar mais a confiança dos dentistas antes de chegarem próximos à marca Whiteness por isso, tendem a oferecer preços mais acessíveis. DENTAIS FÍSICAS: Diminuição de investimento em materiais de apoio para venda técnica. DENTISTAS: Eles sentem dificuldade em entender os diferentes tipos de Whiteness. Boa parte questionam suas dentais a respeito. No Brasil, o desafio maior é se manter líder e conquistar cada vez mais dentistas recém formados em um mercado que se mostra saturado. No exterior a tecnologia para clareadores está mudando e para se destacar, as marcas precisarão se adaptar. Avaliar a Harmonização do conceito de tecnologia com o conceito de “naturalidade” Melhorar a comunicação de seus atributos para SKUs específicos. Utilizar mais vídeos e ser mais digital, Avaliar a possibilidade de criar programas de fidelização de clientes, para evitar possível perda de mercado para concorrentes. No exterior: Considerar a apropriação de uma linguagem mais orgânica que mostre a preocupação desde a matéria prima até o pós-tratamento. Disponibilizar mais materiais educacionais para dentais. Mais Materiais de merchandising para consultórios de dentistas. Campanhas de incentivo para dentais. Aumentar a presença da marca em faculdades menores. Avaliar a oferta de uma linha de produtos com apelo orgânica/natural Novas fórmulas de clareadores que não necessitam de UV. Concentrar esforços na América do Norte, oeste Europeu, Sul da Ásia e Oceania. WHITENESS
  39. 39. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | POSICIONAMENTO APÓS ESSAS ANÁLISES, O QUE CONCLUÍMOS SOBRE O POSICIONAMENTO DA MARCA?
  40. 40. WHITENESS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | POSICIONAMENTO + IDENTIDADE A MARCA SE POSICIONA COMO AUTORIDADE E ACREDITAMOS QUE ISSO DEVE PERMANECER. Consideramos que a marca Whiteness poderia ganhar ainda mais awareness se adotasse em parte de sua comunicação ações que denotem a preocupação da empresa não apenas com resultados mas também com todos os efeitos que a fabricação desses materiais impactam, tanto na vertente de produção com o tratamento de resíduos e utilização de elementos orgânicos quando na de distribuição, com critérios rígidos na escolha de parceiros. Apesar de identificarmos esses pontos como tendências do segmento e de consumo, ainda não vimos marcas de expressão adotarem tais medidas.
  41. 41. IMPLANTES | ARCSYS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA
  42. 42. MARCA / PRODUTOS Implante Fricional Angulador Pilares/Munhão Anguláveis Estojos Brocas FGM Instrumentais Cirurgia Guiada (recém lançado) ARCSYS
  43. 43. MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS COMUNICADOS ANGULADOR SELAMENTO FRICIONAL PERFURAÇÃO ÚNICA MELHOR PLANEJAMENTO PRATICIDADE SEGURANÇA RESISTÊNCIA VERSATILIDADE SISTEMA COMPLETO RAPIDEZ NO TRATAMENTO E CONSULTA BIOCOMPATIBILIDADE SIMPLICIDADE ARCSYS
  44. 44. MARCA | PRINCIPAIS ESTRATÉGIAS DO NEGÓCIO 1. APROVEITAR A FORÇA DE FGM EM CLAREADORES E RESINAS 2. TRAZER UM SISTEMA REVOLUCIONÁRIO, ÚNICO E COMPLETO 3. O MELHOR PLANEJAMENTO E RENTABILIDADE PARA O DENTISTA 4. PRATICAR PREÇO COMPETITIVO PARA ENTRAR NO MERCADO ARCSYS
  45. 45. MARCA | ALGUMAS ESTRATÉGIAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO 1. TECNOLOGIA ÚNICA NO MUNDO 2. A REVOLUÇÃO DA IMPLANTOLOGIA 3. FAÇA VOCÊ MESMO 4. MENOR TEMPO DE TRATAMENTO 5. REDUÇÃO DE ESTOQUE 6. VIVA A PERSONALIZAÇÃO 7. VIVA A REDUÇÃO DE ESTOQUE 8. VIVA A LONGEVIDADE 9. SIMPLIFIQUE ARCSYS
  46. 46. Na sua opinião, o que Arcsys tem que os outros não têm? (48 respostas) MARCA | DIFERENCIAIS ARCSYS PRINCIPAIS DIFERENCIAIS COLETADOS: 1. ANGULAÇÃO 2. PERSONALIZAÇÃO 3. INOVAÇÃO 4. POSSIBILIDADES 5. PRATICIDADE 6. ADAPTAÇÃO 7. COMPONENTES ARCSYS
  47. 47. Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela FGM (implantes) (61 respostas) MARCA | PERCEPÇÃO ARCSYS PERCEPÇÕES COLETADAS: 1. BAIXA PENETRAÇÃO 2. BAIXO CONHECIMENTO 3. INOVAÇÃO 4. QUALIDADE BOA 5. PREÇOS INCONSTANTES* *A PERCEPÇÃO DE CUSTO FOI BEM DIVIDIDA ENTRE ALTO E BOM. AVALIAR NÍVEIS DE DESCONTO POR NEGOCIAÇÃO. ARCSYS
  48. 48. MARCA | PERCEPÇÕES GERAIS ANGULADOR DE COMPONENTES É RECONHECIDO COMO INOVAÇÃO E DIFERENCIAL. O SELAMENTO FRICIONAL E A PERFURAÇÃO ÚNICA NÃO SÃO CONHECIDOS. GRANDE RESISTÊNCIA POR PARTE DOS DENTISTAS NA MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA. GRANDE ESFORÇO DE COMUNICAÇÃO PARA ABORDAR TODOS OS BENEFÍCIOS ARCSYS
  49. 49. CONCORRENTES | QUEM SÃO OS PRINCIPAIS: ARCSYS
  50. 50. Cite 3 marcas de IMPLANTES que você utiliza? (81 respostas) PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES É BEM DIVIDIDA, PORÉM NEODENT/STRAUMANN JUNTAS APARECEM COM A MAIOR PRESENÇA, SEGUIDA DE SIN, IMPLACIL, CONEXÃO E FGM+ARCSYS. CONCORRENTES | PENETRAÇÃO ARCSYS
  51. 51. NEODENT/STRAUMANN APARECEM COMO PREFERIDAS E A QUALIDADE, CUSTO-BENEFÍCIO E CONFIANÇA SÃO OS MOTIVOS DE ESCOLHA DENTRE TODAS AS MARCAS. O USO DA NEODENT NOS CURSOS DE ESPECIALIZAÇÃO É UM PONTO DE DESTAQUE. “Neodent pela filosofia da minha escola de pós graduação” Qual a sua marca preferida de IMPLANTES, e qual o principal motivo que você considera para escolher produtos dessa marca (77 respostas) CONCORRENTES | SHARE OF HEART ARCSYS
  52. 52. CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS: IMPLANTES COMPONENTES KIT CIRÚRGICO KIT PROTÉTICO ARCSYS
  53. 53. CONCORRENTES | QUAIS SÃO OS ATRIBUTOS ABORDADOS PELAS MARCAS? • ESPECIALISTAS • QUALIDADE CONFIANÇA • PRECISÃO • ESTÉTICA, SAÚDE E LONGEVIDADE • CONFIANÇA • TRADIÇÃO DE 25 ANOS • TRADIÇÃO, CONFIANÇA • PIONEIRISMO E SOLIDEZ • TECNOLOGIA DE PONTA E INOVAÇÃO • COMPROVAÇÃO CIENTÍFICA • FEITO POR DENTISTAS PARA DENTISTAS • SOLUÇÕES COMPLETAS DE QUALIDADE E TECNOLOGIA COM PREÇO ACESSÍVEL. • MODERNIDADE E INOVAÇÃO • TECNOLOGIA SOFISTICADA • VERSATILIDADE ARCSYS INSIGHTS COLETADOS A PARTIR DE PESQUISAS NOS SITES DAS MARCAS E DE COMUNICAÇÕES DISPONIBILIZADAS NA INTERNET.
  54. 54. Percepção de PHS: • Boa Qualidade • Confiança nos produtos • Preços intermediários/altos • Problemas de atendimento Percepção de SDI: • Menor penetração • Boa Qualidade • Preços intermediários/altos • Inovadora ARCSYS CONCORRENTES | QUAL É A PERCEPÇÃO DO PÚBLICO SOBRE AS MARCAS
  55. 55. INOVADOR TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - VARIEDADE - RESULTADO + VARIEDADE + RESULTADO - PRATICIDADE + PRATICIDADE PROPOSTA DE VALOR DOS PLAYERS DO MERCADO CONCORRENTES X ARCSYS ARCSYS QUANTO MAIS ALINHADOS ESTIVEREM OS ATRIBUTOS, MAIOR SE TORNA A PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR DAS MARCAS.
  56. 56. ARCSYS CONCORRENTES| INTERESSE EM PESQUISAS ARCSYS BAIXO ÍNDICE DE INTERESSE EM ARCSYS. FOCO EM SP. DATA DE PICO DE BUSCA COINCIDE COM DATA DO CIOSP
  57. 57. ARCSYS ARCSYS RELEVÂNCIA DE NEODENT APARECE TAMBÉM NAS PESQUISAS ON LINE. CONCORRENTES| COMPARATIVO EM PESQUISAS
  58. 58. CONCORRENTES | FORÇAS E FRAQUEZAS PERCEBIDAS FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS NEODENT SIN - PENETRAÇÃO - QUALIDADE - CONFIANÇA - TRADIÇÃO - PROXIMIDADE UNIVERSIDADES NEODENT SIN - ATENDIMENTO PÓS VENDA DE QUALIDADE - DIFICULDADE DE ADAPTAÇÃO AO SISTEMA - VARIEDADE PORTFÓLIO - BOM ATENDIMENTO ARCSYS INSIGHTS COLETADOS A PARTIR DE PESQUISAS NOS SITES, REDES SOCIAIS, ENTREVISTAS COM DENTISTAS E ANÁLISES DOS MATERIAIS.
  59. 59. QUEM COMPRA OS PRODUTOS ARCSYS? PÚBLICOS DENTAIS DENTISTAS PROTÉTICOS ARCSYS
  60. 60. CARACTERÍSTICAS: DENTISTAS • Grande resistência à mudança de marca/sistema. Apenas 45% dos entrevistados estão abertos a testar novas marcas (vs 69% em Dentística) • Alta curva de aprendizado e custo para mudança de marca/sistema. • Têm receio de mudar o que já está dando certo. • Procedimentos mais delicados e de alto desembolso. • É especialista, detalhista e metódico. • Utilizam marcas que tiveram contato direto em cursos ou na especialização. • Utiliza peças piratas • São influenciados e influenciam colegas da categoria. • Maior dor do implantodontista é a soltura do dente. • Valorizam o atendimento técnico e o pós-venda. • Valorizam a variedade e versatilidade do sistema. • Geralmente compram direto do fabricante, mas também nas dentais. • Demonstrações e estudos de caso são essenciais, quanto mais melhor. PROTÉTICOS ARCSYS PÚBLICOS
  61. 61. PRINCIPAIS ATRIBUTOS CITADOS 1. IMPLANTES 2. SISTEMA 3. ANGULAÇÃO 4. COMPONENTES COMO OS DENTISTAS DESCREVEM O PRODUTO ARCYS? O que você entende por sistema ARCSYS? Pra que ele serve? 52 respostas ARCSYS PÚBLICOS
  62. 62. PREÇO QUALIDADE | RESULTADOS CONTATO PRÉVIO NA ESPECIALIZAÇÃO INDICAÇÃO PROFESSOR ATENDIMENTO PÓS VENDA VARIEDADE / VERSATILIDADE DENTISTAS DRIVERS DE DECISÃO ARCSYS PÚBLICOS Durantes as entrevistas, percebemos que estar presente durante o processo de formação dos profissionais e ser um produto indicado por professores de confiança dos alunos, faz com que as chances de escolha e fidelização de determinados produtos aumentem exponencialmente.
  63. 63. JORNADA DE COMPRA APRENDIZADO E DESCOBERTA RECONHECIMENTO DO PROBLEMA CONSIDERAÇÃO DE SOLUÇÃO DECISÃO DE COMPRA • INDICAÇÕES COLEGAS • UTILIZAÇÃO NA ESPECIALIZAÇÃO • INDICAÇÕES PROFESSORES • CONTEÚDOS ONLINE • REVISTAS DO MEIO • EVENTOS E PALESTRAS • PROPAGANDAS ON & OFF É DE CONFIANÇA? TEM ESTUDOS COMPROVADOS? ATENDE A TODOS OS CASOS E PERFIS DE PACIENTE? MEUS COLEGAS USAM? VOU COMPRAR! FAÇO CONTATO COM O CONSULTOR/VENDEDOR DA EMPRESA DA QUAL JÁ FAÇO USO DOS PRODUTOS/SISTEMA. QUAL O BENEFÍCIO? E O PREÇO? SE TIVER UM PROBLEMA, POSSO CONTAR COM A MARCA? ARCSYS PÚBLICOS
  64. 64. OPORTUNIDADES DA CATEGORIA: DENTISTAS DENTAIS • CONSTRUIR ESTRATÉGIA PARA ENTRAR NO CANAL • CAMPANHAS DE INCENTIVO • MPDV EDUCACIONAL • DISPLAYS CUSTOMIZADOS • CAMPANHAS LOCAIS DE FIDELIZAÇÃO • TESTES COM MANEQUIM EM EVENTOS • MAIOR PRESENÇA ONLINE • NOVAS DEMOS DE PRODUTO • NOVOS ESTUDOS DE CASO • INSERÇÃO EM FACULDADES MENORES • COMPARATIVOS COM CONCORRENTES PROTÉTICOS ARCSYS PÚBLICOS
  65. 65. FATORES DE OPORTUNIDADE MERCADO 1. PORTFÓLIO COMPLEMENTAR PARA O PROFISSIONAL DENTISTA 2. INOVAÇÃO E DIFERENCIAIS DO ANGULADOR SÃO RECONHECIDOS 3. AVALIAR A ABORDAGEM DA REVOLUÇÃO EM IMPLANTOLOGIA 4. POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS ATRAPALHA PERCEPÇÃO DE INOVAÇÃO+QUALIDADE ARCSYS
  66. 66. PRINCIPAIS TENDÊNCIAS DA CATEGORIA • Microcirurgias para implantes. O uso do microscópio possibilita incisões menores e mais precisas. • Mini Implantes - inseridos diretamente através gengiva, sem necessidade de procedimento cirúrgico. • Implantes em corpo único. • Planejamento com foco no resultado de longo prazo. • Tratamentos mais rápidos – Teeth in one hour (Dente em uma hora) Fontes: American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry e http://www.tmj.eg.net “A tecnologia relacionada à Ortodontia está muito forte, com a Ortodontia Digital, que trouxe recursos como os scanners intrabucais, toda a parte relacionada aos alinhadores, a ancoragem esquelética, o MARPE, que é a expansão rápida da maxila assistida por miniparafusos, mini- implantes, biomecânica com aparelhos autoligados e os propulsores mandibulares”, ARCSYS MERCADO
  67. 67. CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA MARCA/SISTEMA AINDA POUCO CONHECIDO NO MERCADO POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇO DE “DE ENTRADA” PODE TER DESGASTADO A PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR DA MARCA. DESCONFIANÇA DOS BENEFÍCIOS GRANDE RESISTÊNCIA DOS DENTISTAS PARA TROCA DE SISTEMA/MARCA ACOMODADOS COM O SISTEMA QUE AINDA DEPENDE DO PROTÉTICO DIFICULDADE DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO/ LOGÍSTICA AUMENTAR PRESENÇA VIA ABERTURA DE VENDAS EM DENTAIS FÍSICAS ABRIR CANAIS DE VENDAS E RELACIONAMENTO ONLINE. PARCERIAS COM DISTRIBUIDORAS E/OU CORREIOS MAIOR APROXIMAÇÃO VIA CURSOS DE ESPECIALIZAÇÃO PROMOVER CONVERSÃO EM EVENTOS HANDS ON EM DENTAIS FÍSICAS REPENSAR NA EXPERIËNCIA DE DEMONSTRACÃO DE PRODUTOS PROMOVER MAIS ESTUDOS DE CASOS REAIS DO ANGULADOR E DO SELAMENTO FRICIONAL COMPARANDO COM SISTEMAS CONCORRENTES. COMUNICAÇÃO FOCADA NA JORNADA DO DENTISTA E NO RESULTADO FINAL DO PACIENTE. SISTEMAS MAIS ANTIGOS E TRADICIONAIS CONSTRUÍRAM UMA CERTA DEPENDÊNCIA JUNTO AO DENTISTA. REVER POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS. ÁREA DE PRICING. ARCSYS
  68. 68. CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | POSICIONAMENTO APÓS ESSAS ANÁLISES, O QUE CONCLUÍMOS SOBRE O POSICIONAMENTO DA MARCA? ARCSYS
  69. 69. CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | POSICIONAMENTO + IDENTIDADE A MARCA SE POSICIONA NA COMUNICAÇÃO COMO REVOLUCIONÁRIA, DE ALTA QUALIDADE E COM TECNOLOGIA ÚNICA NO MUNDO E ACREDITAMOS QUE SEJA O CAMINHO CORRETO, PORÉM EXISTE UMA OPORTUNIDADE DE UM REALINHAMENTO ENTRE COMUNICAÇÃO E POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS E UMA POSSÍVEL SIMPLIFICAÇÃO DA QUANTIDADE DE ATRIBUTOS COM FOCO NAS DORES DOS DENTISTAS. PÚBLICO SE MOSTRA RESISTENTE À MUDANÇAS DE SISTEMA, AINDA MAIS TÃO RADICAL QUANTO O ARCSYS SE MOSTRA SER. TEMOS UM SISTEMA REVOLUCIONÁRIO EM TODAS AS ETAPAS DO PROCESSO DE IMPLANTE (BROCAS, CONE FRICIONAL, ANGULADOR, COMPONENTES...) AVALIAR COMO AJUSTAR A COMUNICAÇÃO PARA AUMENTAR O INTERESSE EM TESTAR A SOLUÇÃO E REDUZIR A RESISTÊNCIA. ARCSYS
  70. 70. RESINAS, ADESIVOS E CIMENTOS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA APS
  71. 71. APS MARCAS / PRODUTOS Adesivo Ambar APS Resina Vittra APS Adesivo Ambar Universal APS Venner Allcem APS Resina Bulk Fill OPUS APS Resina Bulk Fill Flow OPUS APS
  72. 72. APS
  73. 73. MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS DA TECNOLOGIA / MARCAS • FÁCIL MANUSEIO • APARÊNCIA NATURAL DOS RESULTADOS • PREVISIBILIDADE – NÃO MUDA A COR • SISTEMA SIMPLIFICADO DE 16 CORES • SERINGA INTELIGENTE • LIVRE DE BPA • ATIVADA POR TODOS OS FOTOPOLIMERIZADORES • MAIOR TEMPO DE TRABALHO (4x+) • COM SILICATO DE ZIRCONIA ESFEROIDAL • ALTA PERFORMANCE DE POLIMENTO • LONGEVIDADE DO BRILHO • EXCELENTE VISCOSIDADE PARA MANUSEIO • ALTO DESEMPENHO MECÂNICO E ESTÉTICA APS • APLICAÇÃO EM GRANDES INCREMENTOS – ATÉ 5mm • GRANDE PROFUNDIDADE DE CURA • BAIXA TENSÃO DE POLIMERIZAÇÃO • MAIOR TEMPO DE RETRABALHO • ELEVADA RESISTÊNCIA À COMPRESSÃO E FLEXÃO • MAIOR OPACIDADE • APLICAÇÃO EM GRANDES INCREMENTOS – ATÉ 4mm • GRANDE PROFUNDIDADE DE CURA • FLUIDEZ IDEAL • EFEITO REOLÓGICO AUTONIVELANTE E ANTIGRAVIDADE • MAIOR TEMPO DE RETRABALHO
  74. 74. MARCA | BENEFÍCIOS DA TECNOLOGIA / MARCAS • FACILIDADE • PREVISIBILIDADE DE COR • ESTABILIDADE DE COR • CONTROLE TOTAL DA CIMENTAÇÃO • MÁXIMA PREVISIBILIDADE DE RESULTADOS • EXCELENTES PROPRIEDADES MECÂNICAS APS • ESTÉTICA. INCOLOR • ELEVADA ADESÃO • ALTO GRAU DE CONVERSÃO • MAIOR RESISTÊNCIA E LONGEVIDADE ADESIVA • LIVRE DE BPA • MENOR ÍNDICE DE INFILTRAÇÃO • ESTABILIDADE DE COR APÓS ENVELHECIMENTO • COM MDP • LONGEVIDADE DE UNIÃO À DENTINA • MAIS INDICADO PARA INTRACANAL • AUTOCONDICIONANTE • MDP POTENCIALIZADO • LIVRE DE BPA • VERSATILIDADE COM MÍNIMA SENSIBILIDADE
  75. 75. 1. PORTFÓLIO COMPLEMENTAR PARA ÁREA DE DENTÍSTICA 2. PREENCHER LACUNA DE PORTFÓLIO DE POSICIONAMENTO MAIS PREMIUM 3. PRODUTOS DE ALTA PERFORMANCE E ÓTIMOS RESULTADOS PARA O PACIENTE 4. DIFERENCIAIS TECNOLÓGICOS PARA A LINHA DE PRÓTESES APS MARCA | ESTRATÉGIAS DE NEGÓCIO
  76. 76. 1. REPENSE SEU CONCEITO DE POLIMERIZAÇÃO (APS FGM) 2. A RESINA MAIS COMPLETA DO MERCADO (VITTRA) 3. PREENCHA TODOS OS REQUISITOS DE UMA RESTAURAÇÃO PERFEITA (OPUS) 4. TECNOLOGIA ALÉM DA GRAVIDADE (OPUS) 5. A MELHOR ADESÃO EM DENTINA ÚMIDA. COMPROVADA CIENTIFICAMENTE (AMBAR) 6. ALTO DESEMPENHO EM DENTINA ÚMIDA (AMBAR UNIVERSAL) 7. PERFEIÇÃO E DELICADEZA EM SUAS MÃOS (ALLCEM) APS MARCA | ESTRATÉGIAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO
  77. 77. Na sua opinião, o que APS tem que os outros não têm? (25 respostas) MARCA | DIFERENCIAIS APS PRINCIPAIS DIFERENCIAIS COLETADOS: 1. POLIMERIZAÇÃO 2. INCOLOR 3. AVANÇADO 4. SISTEMA 5. TECNOLOGIA APS
  78. 78. MARCA | PERCEPÇÕES GERAIS TECNOLOGIA APS TEM BAIXO CONHECIMENTO NO MERCADO QUEM CONHECE RECONHECE COMO DIFERENCIAL PARA OS RESULTADOS ARQUITETURA DE MARCAS COMPLEXA ATRAPALHA O AWARENESS DA TECNOLOGIA GRANDE ESFORÇO DE COMUNICAÇÃO PARA ABORDAR TODAS AS MARCAS, POSICIONAMENTOS E BENEFÍCIOS ALGUMAS MARCAS POSSUEM SKUS COM E SEM APS, O QUE PODE GERAR INCOERÊNCIA DE POSICIONAMENTO E DIFERENCIAIS. APS
  79. 79. CONCORRENTES | QUEM SÃO OS PRINCIPAIS: APS
  80. 80. Cite 3 marcas de COMPÓSITOS, ADESIVOS E CIMENTOS que você utiliza? (127 respostas) BOA PENETRAÇÃO DE FGM, PRÓXIMA DE 3M. AMBAR E ALLCEM TAMBÉM TÊM BOA PRESENÇA NAS REPOSTAS. CONCORRENTES | PENETRAÇÃO APS
  81. 81. FGM APARECE BEM PRÓXIMA DE 3M COMO PREFERIDAS. AMBAR TAMBÉM FOI BASTANTE MENCIONADO COMO MARCA PREFERIDA. ATRIBUTOS DE DECISÃO MAIS CITADOS FORAM QUALIDADE E PREÇO Qual a sua marca preferida de COMPÓSITOS, ADESIVOS E CIMENTOS, e qual o principal motivo que você considera para escolher produtos dessa marca (128 respostas) CONCORRENTES | SHARE OF HEART APS
  82. 82. CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS: Adesivo Adesivo universal Ambar APS 6mL – FGM Adper Single Bond 6g – 3M Xp Bond 4,5mL – Dentsply Tetric N Bond 6g - Ivoclar R$95 R$105 R$154 R$183 Ambar Universal APS 5mL – FGM Single Bond Universal 5mL – 3M Prime&Bond 4mL – Dentsply Tetric N Bond Universal 6g - Ivoclar R$115 R$299 R$280 R$325 Fonte: dental Cremer APS
  83. 83. Cimento core Cimento veneer - seringa Allcem core duplo – FGM Superpost core cemet base + catalisador - Superpost R$98 R$74 Allcem veneer 2,5g – FGM RelyX Veneer 3g – 3M Nature Veneer 2g – BM4 Variolink duak 1,5mL - Ivoclar R$158 R$385 R$150 R$267 Fonte: dental Cremer APS APS CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS:
  84. 84. Resina premium - avulso Vittra APS 4g – FGM Z350 4g – 3M Tetric N-ceram 3,5g – Ivoclar Estelite 4,2g – PHS Spectra Smart 4g – Dentsply Charisma Diamond 4g - Heraeus R$103 R$178 R$136 R$219 R$80 R$99 Fonte: dental Cremer APS CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS:
  85. 85. Resina bulk fill flow - seringa Resina bulk fill - seringa Opus bulk fill flow 2g – FGM Filtek bulk fill flow 2g - 3M Tetric N-Flow nulk fill – Ivoclar Estelite flow 1mL – PHS Surefill flow 2 seringas 1g - Dentsply R$95 R$147 R$106 R$219 R$134 Opus bulk fill 4g – FGM Filtek bulk fill 4g - 3M Tetric Ceram bulk fill 3,5g – Ivoclar Aura bulk fill - SDI R$105 R$185 R$186 R$98 Fonte: dental Cremer APS APS CONCORRENTES | COMO SÃO OS PREÇOS:
  86. 86. CONCORRENTES | QUAIS SÃO OS ATRIBUTOS ABORDADOS PELAS MARCAS? • CONFIANÇA • ALTO DESEMPENHO • ESTÉTICA SURPREENDENTE • ALTA PERFORMANCE • RESULTADOS SURPREENDENTES • RESULTADOS EFICIENTES E CONFIÁVEIS • SOLUÇÕES INOVADORAS • PIONEIRISMO E REVOLUÇÃO • INOVAÇÃO • ALTA QUALIDADE • NOVOS PADRÕES EM ATENDIMENTO ODONTOLÓGICO APS
  87. 87. CONCORRENTES | QUAL É A PERCEPEÇÃO DO PÚBLICO SOBRE AS MARCAS Percepção de 3M: • Alta Qualidade • Disponibilidade • Confiança • Preço alto Percepção de PHS: • Alta Qualidade • Baixa penetração • Preço alto Percepção de DENTSPLY: • Qualidade boa/regular • Custo-benefício • Preço acessível Percepção de IVOCLAR: • Boa Qualidade • Segurança • Preço intermediário/alto APS
  88. 88. INOVADOR TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - ESTABILIDADE DE COR - RESULTADO + ESTABILIDADE DE COR + RESULTADO - PRATICIDADE + PRATICIDADE - RESISTÊNCIA + RESISTÊNCIA PROPOSTA DE VALOR DOS PLAYERS DO MERCADO CONCORRENTES X APS APS QUANTO MAIS ALINHADOS ESTIVEREM OS ATRIBUTOS, MAIOR SE TORNA A PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR DAS MARCAS.
  89. 89. CONCORRENTES INTERESSE EM PESQUISAS APS APS
  90. 90. CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE APS Em 2018 e início de 2019, houveram dois momentos onde o volume de pesquisa de Resinas da FGM ultrapassou o volume de Resinas 3M. Não conseguimos identificar o motivo, mas encontrar essas respostas poderá ser oportuno para futuras estratégias.
  91. 91. CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE APS Quando comparamos as fabricantes por marca de Resinas apenas, o Google nos mostra existe uma equivalência entre as marcas, que se revezam na liderança de pesquisas online. Atualmente ambas se encontram equiparadas, com perda de interesse.
  92. 92. CONCORRENTES | COMPARATIVO DE PESQUISAS ONLINE APS
  93. 93. CONCORRENTES | FORÇAS E FRAQUEZAS FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS 3M PHS DENTSP IVOCLAR QUALIDADE TRADIÇÃO DISTRIBUIÇÃO TECNOLOGIA DE PONTA CONFIANÇA NO RESULTADO QUALIDADE INOVADOR PENETRAÇÃO GLOBAL PREÇO PORTFÓLIO AMPLO DISTRIBUIÇÃO ALTO CUSTO POUCA COMUNICAÇÃO MENOR RESULTADO ESTÉTICO BAIXA PENETRAÇÃO ALTO CUSTO PORTFÓLIO ABRANGENTE DIFICULTA COMUNICAÇÃO ESPECÍFICA COM O SEGMENTO (SITE 3M) 3M PHS DENTSP IVOCLAR APS
  94. 94. QUEM COMPRA OS PRODUTOS APS? PÚBLICOS DENTAIS DENTISTAS APS
  95. 95. COMO OS DENTISTAS DESCREVEM O PRODUTO/TECNOLOGIA APS? Para você, o que significa APS? Pra que serve? (26 respostas) APS BAIXO CONHECIMENTO PÚBLICOS
  96. 96. CARACTERÍSTICAS: • Apresentam resistência à mudança de marca/sistema. 69% dos entrevistados estão abertos a testar novas marcas. • Utilizam marcas que tiveram contato direto em cursos ou na especialização. • Primeiro contato com as marcas acontecem durante a graduação, através da indicação de profissionais e professores. • São influenciados e influenciam colegas da categoria. • Buscam resultado estético. • Valorizam praticidade de manuseio/modelagem. APS PÚBLICOS DENTISTAS
  97. 97. PREÇO CONFIANÇA NA MARCA CONTATO PRÉVIO NA FACULDADE INDICAÇÃO PROFESSOR PERFORMANCE DE COR | BENEFÍCIO CLÍNICO DENTISTAS DRIVERS DE DECISÃO RESISTÊNCIA APS PÚBLICOS Durantes as entrevistas, percebemos que estar presente durante o processo de formação dos profissionais e ser um produto indicado por professores de confiança dos alunos, faz com que as chances de escolha e fidelização de determinados produtos aumentem exponencialmente.
  98. 98. JORNADA DE COMPRA APRENDIZADO E DESCOBERTA RECONHECIMENTO DO PROBLEMA CONSIDERAÇÃO DE SOLUÇÃO DECISÃO DE COMPRA • INDICAÇÕES COLEGAS • INDICAÇÕES PROFESSORES • CONTEÚDOS ONLINE • REVISTAS DO MEIO • EVENTOS E PALESTRAS • PROPAGANDAS ON & OFF É DE CONFIANÇA? ATENDE AS NECESSIDADES DOS MEUS CASOS E PERFIS DE PACIENTES? VOU COMPRAR! ACESSO O SITE DA DENTAL OU FAÇO CONTATO POR TELEFONE. SOU IMPACTADO POR PROMOÇÕES E ESCOLHO O MELHOR CUSTO BENEFÍCIO DAQUELE MOMENTO. QUAL O BENEFÍCIO? QUANTO CUSTA? BOA PREVISIBILIDADE DE COR? RESISTÊNCIA É BOA? É PRÁTICO? É SEGURO? APS PÚBLICOS
  99. 99. OPORTUNIDADES DA CATEGORIA: DENTISTAS DENTAIS • CAMPANHAS DE INCENTIVO • MPDV EDUCACIONAL • DISPLAYS CUSTOMIZADOS • CAMPANHAS LOCAIS DE FIDELIZAÇÃO • TESTES COM MANEQUIM EM EVENTOS • MAIOR PRESENÇA ONLINE • NOVAS DEMOS DE PRODUTO • NOVOS ESTUDOS DE CASO • INSERÇÃO EM FACULDADES MENORES APS PÚBLICOS
  100. 100. FATORES CRÍTICOS DE OPORTUNIDADE MERCADO 1. BOA PENETRAÇÃO E SHARE (VITTRA , ALLCEM E AMBAR) 2. FORÇA DA FGM EM DENTÍSTICA COM CLAREADORES 3. QUALIDADE DIFERENCIADA, PORÉM AINDA NÃO (RE)CONHECIDA 4. PORTFÓLIO COMPLETO EM RESTAURAÇÕES EM TODOS OS TIERS DE PREÇO APS
  101. 101. POTENCIAIS TENDÊNCIAS NA CATEGORIA O Mercado de Restauração global tem uma previsão de crescimento acelerado até 2024, podendo alcançar uma movimentação financeira de U$ 536 milhões. Os principais motivos para esse crescimento são: Envelhecimento da população que por consequência remete a uma maior preocupação bucal A substituição de Amálgama por resinas compostas em processos de preenchimento dental também se torna um fator impulsionador de mercado. O crescimento do mercado de estética como um todo também impulsiona o mercado de compósitos e resinas. A utilização de materiais Nano Híbridos e Micro Híbridos também se mostram como práticas e tendências que chegaram para ficar, devido sua facilidade de aplicação e diminuição do tempo em que o paciente precisa ficar sentado na cadeira do dentista. A Europa continuará a ser o maior mercado de compósitos e preenchimentos dentais do planeta devido a presença das principais empresas do segmento nessa região. Mas a região do pacífico na Asia será aquela que apresentará a maior taxa de crescimento, devido principalmente a sua alta taxa de crescimento demográfico. As principais empresas da categoria que dominam esse mercado de forma global são: 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Coltene Holding, The Danaher Corporation, Denmat Holdings, Heraeus Kulzer GmbH Fontes: Stratview Research 2018 APS MERCADO
  102. 102. APS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Portfólio amplo com diversas marcas na mesma categoria gera menos foco de vendas e mais complexidade de controle de budget e ROI. Tecnologia APS se confunde com as marcas. Algumas marcas estão no mercado há bastante tempo e tendem a gerar mais confiança para os dentistas do que as linhas da FGM contendo a Tecnologia APS DENTAIS FÍSICAS: Sentem falta de materiais de apoio que possam vender de forma mais técnica a seus pacientes. DENTISTAS: APS ainda é desconhecido e A principal barreira que a tecnologia APS enfrenta é conseguir se provar para dentistas acostumados a utilizar outras marcas mais tradicionais. Avaliar arquitetura para fortalecer marcas com maior penetração. Ampliar estratégia on line via influenciadores Promover mais estudos de caso com comparações com concorrentes Criar programas de fidelização de clientes para evitar perda de mercado para concorrentes. Aumentar a presença das marcas em faculdades. Disponibilizar mais materiais educacionais para dentais. Mais Materiais de merchandising para consultórios de dentistas. Campanhas de incentivo para dentais. Reavaliar vocabulário de marca (mais racional) APS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Repensar na forma em que a tecnologia APS vem se apresentando aos dentistas pode ser uma excelente saída. Quanto ao mercado Global, atacar regiões como o sudeste asiático também se mostrou uma oportunidade interessante,
  103. 103. CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA APÓS ESSAS ANÁLISES, O QUE CONCLUÍMOS SOBRE O POSICIONAMENTO DAS MARCAS COM APS? APS APS | POSICIONAMENTO + IDENTIDADE
  104. 104. APS | POSICIONAMENTO + IDENTIDADE AS MARCAS COM APS COMUNICAM OS VALORES DE TECNOLOGIA, RESULTADO E INOVAÇÃO E ACREDITAMOS QUE ISSO DEVA PERMANCER. PORÉM, DEVE-SE REAVALIAR COMO CADA UMA PODE SE COMUNICAR E SE POSICIONAR, VISTO QUE ALGUMAS DAS MESMAS MARCA POSSEM PRODUTOS SEM A TECNOLOGIA. ISSO PODE CAUSAR UMA PERCEPÇÃO DE INCOERÊNCIA E REDUZIR O VALOR PERCEBIDO DA LINHA COMO UM TODO. A ARQUITETURA DE MARCAS DENTRO DE APS APRESENTA UMA OPORTUNIDADE DE REVISÃO APS APS CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA
  105. 105. A MARCA FGM ARQUITETURA POSICIONAMENTO CULTURA EMPRESARIAL
  106. 106. COMO AS LINHAS E MARCAS ALVO DESTE PROJETO ESTÃO ORGANIZADAS DENTRO DO GUARDA CHUVA CORPORATIVO? FGM FGM WHITENESS APS ARCSYS ARQUITETURA
  107. 107. FGM ESTÉTICA AQUI COMEÇA A CONFUSÃO... CLAREADORES ORTO CLAREADORES ADESIVOS POLIMENTO AG. CONDICIONANTES COMPÓSITOS FLUOR DESSENSIBILIZANTES IONÔMERO PINOS DE FIBRA DE VIDRO SELANTES CIMENTOS AMBAR OPALIS BRAVA ALLCEM VITRA OPUS WHITENESS APS ARCSYS NANOSYNT FGM BIOMATERIAIS IMPLANTES PRÓTESE FGM WHITENESS APS ARCSYS BROCAS ORTHOCEM ARQUITETURA
  108. 108. BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES ARQUITETURA FGM ESTÉTICA É POSICIONADA COMO LINHA DE DE PRODUTOS, AO LADO DE OUTRAS LINHAS QUE TAMBÉM FAZEM PARTE DE SEU GUARDA-CHUVA. A TECNOLOGIA APS ESTÁ DENTRO DE ESTÉTICA, PORÉM AS MARCAS QUE A LEVAM FAZEM PARTE TAMBÉM DA LINHA DE PRÓTESES. CLAREADORES APARECEM TANTO COMO. SUBCATEGORIA DE ESTÉTICA QUANTO COMO LINHA DE PRODUTOS NÃO FICA CLARO SE AS BROCAS SÁO PRODUTOS EXCLUSIVOS DO SITESMA ARCSYS OU SE FUNCIONAM DE MANEIRA INDEPENDENTE DENTRO DE IMPLANTES A ORGANIZAÇÃO DE ESTÉTICA, COMO UMA CATEGORIA ANÁLOGA À DENTÍSTICA E PARALELA A BIOMATERIAIS PODERÁ MELHORAR A ESTRUTURA DE HIERARQUIA DAS MARCAS E LINHAS DE PRODUTOS. O DIFERENCIAL DOS PRODUTOS COM APS PODE SER MELHOR EXPLORADO SE FOR INCLUÍDO DENTRO DA LINHA DE PRODUTOS DO QUAL FAZ PARTE, ABAIXO DO GUARDA CHUVA DE ESTÉTICA E AO LADO DAS DEMAIS LINHAS. MANTER CLAREADORES APENAS COMO LINHA DE PRODUTO PODERÁ FACILITAR O CRESCIMENTO TANTO DE WHITENESS QUANTO DE NOVAS MARCAS QUE POSSAM SURGIR. BROCAS SÃO PRODUTOS DE MENOR VALOR E PODEM SER UMA ÓTIMA PORTA DE ENTRADA PARA QUE DENTISTAS CONHEÇAM O SISTEMA ARCSYS.
  109. 109. O MANTRA DA EMPRESA JUNTO A SEUS COLABORADORES É: FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL “SOMOS PAIXÃO, SORRISOS E EMOÇÃO”
  110. 110. SERÁ QUE ELES SENTEM ISSO DE VERDADE? FOMOS ENTENDER O PAPEL DO COLABORADOR FGM DENTRO DA ESTRUTURA DE BRANDING DA MARCA E VALIDAMOS COMO ISSO PODE GERAR IMPACTO, TANTO POSITIVO QUANTO NEGATIVO. FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL
  111. 111. COLABORADORES SATISFEITOS E ENGAJADOS, QUE VESTEM A CAMISA DA EMPRESA, TENDEM A SE TORNAR DEFENSORES DA MARCA. O DOIS PONTOS PRINCIPAIS INFLUENCIADOS POR ESSES INDICADORES SÃO: IMAGEM DA MARCA E RETENÇÃO DE CLIENTES. ALÉM DAS ENTREVISTAS COM ESPECIALISTAS, APLICAMOS TAMBÉM UMA PESQUISA COM ESTE OBJETIVO PARA 70 PESSOAS. FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL Fonte: Gallup.com
  112. 112. FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL 67% CONSIDERAM QUE A EMPRESA POSSUI UM AMBIENTE AGRADÁVEL PARA SE TRABALHAR, DESTAQUE:
  113. 113. FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL 50% CONSIDERAM QUE A EMPRESA investe em sua capacitação 60% se sentem valorizados pelos seus chefes imediatos. DESTAQUE:
  114. 114. E QUANDO O ASSUNTO É PROPOSTA DE VALOR? SERÁ QUE O QUE ELES ENXERGAM É O MESMO QUE A EMPRESA BUSCA COMUNICAR AO MERCADO? FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL
  115. 115. FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL COMO A DIRETORIA DA FGM SE VÊ: LANÇADORA DE TENDÊNCIA, NOVIDADES, ASSUMINDO UM PAPEL DE MOVIMENTAR E ATUALIZAR O MERCADO DE ODONTOLOGIA. COMO OS COLABORADORES A VÊEM: 1. INOVAÇÃO 2. QUALIDADE 3. CRESCIMENTO 4. FAMÍLIA 5. OPORTUNIDADE 6. RESPONSABILIDADE 7. FUTURO 8. MOTIVAÇÃO
  116. 116. FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL EM SUA MAIORIA, ELES SÃO DEFENSORES OU DETRATORES? QUAL É A SUA OPINIÃO SOBRE OS PRODUTOS OFERECIDOS PELA EMPRESA DE MODO GERAL? SE VOCÊ FOSSE DESCREVER A FGM PARA ALGUÉM, COMO VOCÊ A DESCREVERIA?
  117. 117. FGM CULTURA EMPRESARIAL QUAL MENSAGEM O LOGOTIPO FGM TRANSMITE PARA ELES? QUANDO VOCÊ OLHA PARA O LOGOTIPO FGM, O QUE VOCÊ ENXERGA? (QUAIS SENSAÇÕES E ADJETIVOS VÊM À SUA MENTE?)
  118. 118. FGM BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES BOA PARTE DOS COLABORADORES ENTREVISTADOS NÃO SENTEM QUE A EMPRESA INVESTE EM SUAS PRÓPRIAS CAPACITAÇÕES. EM DIVERSAS ENTREVISTAS, FOI APONTADO UMA DIRETORIA CENTRALIZADORA QUE POR MUITAS VEZES INTERFERE NUMA DINÂMICA MAIS POSITIVA DE TRABALHO. A FALTA DE FLUXOS E PROCESSOS MAIS DEFINIDOS TAMBÉM FOI APONTADA COMO UMA DOR LATENTE. PERCEBEMOS DURANTE A COLETA DE INFORMAÇÕES QUE AS TORRES DA EMPRESA FUNCIONAM DE MANEIRA INDEPENDENTE E QUE FALTA UM FIO CONDUTOR MAIS PRESENTE QUE AMARRE E APROXIME A TODOS. A PESQUISA INTERNA, REALIZADA PELA EXIT PODE SERVIR PARA INÚMERAS AÇÕES MOTIVACIONAIS DE ENDOMARKETING A SEREM REALIZADAS EM UMA PARCERIA PELO RH E DPTO. DE MKT. COM UM NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DE MARCA E EXPANSÃO PARA MERCADOS EXTERNOS, UMA REVISÃO DE FLUXOS E PROCESSOS ORGANIZACIONAIS PODERÁ SER BENÉFICO TANTO PARA A VERTENTE COMERCIAL QUANTO PARA REDUÇÃO DE TAXAS DE TURNOVER MAIOR SENTIMENTO DE AUTONOMIA E SENSO DE PERTENCIMENTO. O TRABALHO DE CRIAR UMA UNIDADE DE COMUNICAÇÃO PARA A FGM COMO CORPORAÇÃO PODERÁ AJUDAR A RESOLVER ESSE PROBLEMA. AUMENTAR TAMBÉM O TAMANHO E AUTONOMIA DO DPTO DE MKT PODE AJUDAR A UNIFICAR TANTO MARCAS QUANTO PESSOAS. CULTURA EMPRESARIAL
  119. 119. FGM CONFUSÃO NA HIERARQUIA DAS LINHAS E MARCAS, DISTANCIAMENTO ENTRE TORRES DE NEGÓCIOS E POSICIONAMENTOS SEMELHANTES ENTRE CONCORRENTES NÃO FORAM OS ÚNICOS PONTOS DE ATENÇÃO QUE IDENTIFICAMOS... POSICIONAMENTO VAMOS SEPARAR ESSA PARTE DE ANÁLISE ENTRE BRASIL E EXTERIOR NO BRASIL
  120. 120. FGM POSICIONAMENTO PONTO 1 – UNIDADE DE COMUNICAÇÃO APESAR DE SER NECESSÁRIO ANALISAR AS LINHAS DE PRODUTOS DE FORMA SEPARADA, PROCURAMOS ENTENDER SE AS MARCAS TINHAM ELEMENTOS QUE CONVERSASSEM COM O POSICIONAMENTO DA CORPORAÇÃO. NO BRASIL
  121. 121. FGM
  122. 122. VEMOS QUE TECNOLOGIA, LIDERANÇA, INOVAÇÃO E COMPROMISSO CIENTÍFICO SÃO PILARES PRESENTES QUE CONVERSAM MUITO BEM COM O POSICIONAMENTO DA EMPRESA. PORÉM, QUANDO OLHAMOS MAIS A FUNDO EM COMUNICAÇÕES ONLINE E OFFLINE, AINDA ENCONTRAMOS DIVERGÊNCIAS NOTÓRIAS ENTRE MENSAGENS, CORES E ASSINATURAS NAS COMUNICAÇÕES...
  123. 123. ATRIBUTOS PODEM SER SÃO EXCLUSIVOS DE CADA PRODUTO, PORÉM, BUSCAR FAZER COM QUE O INTERLOCUTOR CRIE UMA ASSOCIAÇÃO DIRETA COM O FABRICANTE COSTUMA GERAR LEMBRANÇAS DE MARCA MAIS EFICIENTE. ENCONTRAMOS DIVERSOS CASOS ONDE AS COMUNICAÇÕES NÃO SEGUIAM UMA UNIDADE DE COMUNICAÇÃO, NÃO POSSUÍAM A MARCA FGM E, EM ALGUNS, O PRÓPRIO NOME DOS PRODUTOS ESTAVA ESCONDIDO.
  124. 124. FGM POSICIONAMENTO PONTO 2 – PERCEPÇÃO DE PÚBLICO FALAMOS COM DIVERSOS DENTISTAS E ENTREVISTAMOS DIGITALMENTE MAIS DE UMA CENTENA DELES. PERGUNTAMOS SOBRE A PERCEPÇÃO DOS MESMOS EM RELAÇÃO AO SIGNIFICADO DA MARCA FGM E SEUS PRODUTOS... NO BRASIL
  125. 125. FGM POSICIONAMENTO Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela FGM. 131 respostas PERCEPÇÃO DOS DENTISTAS: • EXCELENTE QUALIDADE • CONFIANÇA • PREÇOS BONS • FACILIDADE • DURABILIDADE OS PILARES DE TECNOLOGIA E INOVAÇÃO NÃO OBTIVERAM DESTAQUE. NO BRASIL
  126. 126. FGM POSICIONAMENTO Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela 3M. 142 respostas MESMA PERGUNTA PARAA 3M: • EXCELENTE QUALIDADE • CONFIANÇA • FACILIDADE • DURABILIDADE • PREÇOS ALTOS “CAROS” OS PILARES DE TECNOLOGIA E INOVAÇÃO TAMBÉM NÃO OBTIVERAM DESTAQUE. NO BRASIL
  127. 127. FGM POSICIONAMENTO QUANDO QUESTIONAMOS SOBRE O AS MARCAS DENTRO DE DENTÍSTICA... O SHARE OF HEART FICA COM A 3M. ELAAPARECE COMO MAIS CITADA DENTRE AS MARCAS. Qual a sua marca preferida de DENTÍSTICA, e qual o principal motivo que você considera para escolher produtos dessa marca? 132 respostas NO BRASIL
  128. 128. FGM POSICIONAMENTO PONTO 3 – ASSINATURA E LOGOTIPO AO LONGO DOS ESTUDOS, NOS DEPARAMOS COM MATERIAIS QUE LEVAVAM DOIS TIPO DE ASSINATURAS. AMBAS PODEM SER ENCONTRADAS EM COMUNICAÇÕES ATUAIS NA INTERNET... NO BRASIL
  129. 129. FGM POSICIONAMENTO ENTENDEMOS QUE O CONCEITO E POSICIONAMENTO APONTAM PARA O FUTURO, PARA O ROMPIMENTO DE BARREIRAS RUMO À INOVAÇÃO.... MAS QUANDO PESQUISAMOS OUTRAS EMPRESAS QUE TAMBÉM LEVAM O NOME DE FGM, ESSA MENSAGEM PASSAA NÃO FICAR TÃO EVIDENTE. AINDA MAIS SE A MARCAAPARECER LONGE DE UM DE SEUS PRODUTOS, ELA IMEDIATAMENTE PERDE SEU PROPÓSITO E SE TORNA CONFUSA... PONTO 3 – ASSINATURA E LOGOTIPO NO BRASIL
  130. 130. FGM
  131. 131. FGM 269 EMPRESAS ATENDEM POR FGM NO LINKEDIN.
  132. 132. FGM POSICIONAMENTO NO BRASIL PONTO 3 – ASSINATURA E LOGOTIPO AQUI TEMOS DOIS EXEMPLOS DE FABRICANTES INTERNACIONAIS, AUSTRALIANOS E AMERICANOS, UM QUE APONTA SOBRE SUA ÁREA DE ATUAÇÃO NA ASSINATURA E OUTRO EM SEU PRÓPRIO NOME. AANALOGIA COM O SEGMENTO E PROPÓSITO DA MARCA É IMEDIATA, ACOMPANHADA OU NÃO DE SEUS PRODUTOS.
  133. 133. FGM +INOVADOR +TRADICIONAL - PREÇO + PREÇO - PRATICIDADE/VARIEDADE - QUALIDADE/PERFORMANCE + PRATICIDADE/VARIEDADE + QUALIDADE/PERFORMANCE OBSERVA-SE UMA CARACTERÍSTICA EM COMUM NAS 3 LINHAS DE ESTUDO DO PROJETO. AS PROPOSTAS DE VALORES SÃO PAUTADAS EM INOVAÇÃO E QUALIDADE E DIFERENCIAÇÃO, PORÉM APRESENTAM UM COMPORTAMENTO DE POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇO ABAIXO DO QUE SE IMAGINA PARA MARCAS COM ESSE PERFIL DE ENTREGA. POSICIONAMENTO | PROPOSTA DE VALOR VS POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇO
  134. 134. FGM A INCOERÊNCIA ENTRE A PROPOSTA DE VALOR E O POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS, PODE CAUSAR DISTORÇÃO DE PERCEPÇÃO DE ENTREGA DE VALOR, E COM O TEMPO ENFRAQUECER A PROPOSTA E APERTAR MARGENS, TORNANDO O NEGÓCIO MENOS SUSTENTÁVEL. LINHAS FGM | PROPOSTA DE VALOR VS POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇO LINHA DE EQUVALÊNCIA ENTRE PREÇO PERCEBIDO vs VALOR PERCEBIDO APLICAÇÃO DE INCOERÊNCIA COM MENOR VALOR E MAIOR PREÇO AVALIAR ESTRATÉGIAS PARA BUSCAR A LINHA DE EQUIVALÊNCIA FGM, EM ALGUNS CASOS (ARCSYS ESPECIALMENTE) ESTÁ POSICIONADA NA REGIÃO DA LETRA B, ESTRATÉGIA ADOTADA PARA ENTRAR NO MERCADO. Fonte: THE PRICE ADVANTAGE, Ed. Wiley Finance, (Baker, Marn e Zawada) METODOLOGIA DE GESTÃO DE PRICING VISA EQUILÍBRIO ENTRE FATURAMENTO E DESCONTO. QUANTO MAIOR FAT/VOLUME, MAIOR A POSSIBILIDADE DE DESCONTO. ONDE ESTAMOS AGORA?
  135. 135. FGM BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES POSICIONAMENTO NO BRASIL APESAR DE NÃO QUERER SE POSICIONAR COMO UMA EMPRESA DE PREÇO, ELA É PERCEBIDA ASSIM POR BOA PARTE DOS DENTISTAS ENTREVISTADOS. A OSCILAÇÃO MUITAS VEZES ABRUBTA DESSA VARIÁVEL INTERFERE NO TRABALHO DE POSCIONAMENTO QUE O MKT BUSCA CONSTRUIR. AS PESQUISAS MOSTRARAM QUE O CONCEITO E POSICIONAMENTO DE TECNOLOGIA E INOVAÇÃO NÃO SÃO OS MAIS PERCEBIDOS PELOS DENTISTAS. INCOERÊNCIA NA IDENTIDADE VISUAL. MUITAS COMUNICAÇÕES DE PRODUTOS SÃO DIVULGADAS SEM QUE A MARCA FGM AS ASSINE. ALÉM DISSO, A FGM POSSUI, AO MESMO TEMPO, COMUNICAÇÕES OUSADAS E CONSERVADORAS, DEPENDENDO DE SUA LINHA DE PRODUTOS. HIERARQUIA CONFUSA, POSICIONAMENTO SEMELHANTE DE CONCORRENTES E DISTANCIAMENTO ENTRE TORRES DE NEGÓCIO SÃO PONTOS DE ATENÇÃO A SEREM MELHORADOS. LOGO E ASSINATURA FGM NÃO PERMITEM UMA CONTEXTUALIZAÇÃO DE SEGMENTO DE ATUAÇÃO E DE PROPOSTA DE VALOR QUANDO DESASSOCIADA DE ALGUMA LINHA DE PRODUTOS. NÃO PERDER A OUSADIA DE UMA MARCA INOVADORA MAS BUSCAR TRAZER ELEMENTOS VISUAIS E VOCABULÁRIOS COERENTES QUE COLABOREM PARA O ENTENDIMENTO DE QUE TODAS AS MARCAS E LINHAS FAZEM PARTE DA GIGANTE FGM. GESTÃO DE PRICING: DEFINIR BANDAS DE PREÇOS E ALÇADAS POR MARCA E MERCADO AJUDARÁ NA CONSOLIDAÇÃO DE MELHORES POSICIONAMENTOS COMO MARCAS E CORPORAÇÃO.. PROMOVER MAIS TESTES COMPARATIVOS ENTRE FGM E OUTRAS MARCAS A SEREM FEITOS DIGITALMENTE E DIVULGADOS PARA DENTISTAS AJUDARÃO A FAZER COM QUE ELES PERCEBAM AINDA MAIS A CAPACIDADE DE INOVAÇÃO DOS PRODUTOS FGM. A UTILIZAÇÃO DOS BUILDS DE WHITENESS PARA SER TRANSMITIDO PRIMEIRAMENTE PARA A FGM E SEQUENCIAMENTE PARA AS DEMAIS MARCAS PODE SER UM CAMINHO INTERESSANTE PARA AUMENTAR A LEMBRANÇA E CONHECIMENTO DA CORPORAÇÃO E MARCAS COM MENOR PENETRAÇÃO. REORGANIZAR A ARQUITETURA DE MARCA E A FORMA COMO É COMUNICADA AOS DENTISTAS PODE SER UM RECURSO PRECISOSO PARA MELHORAR A PENTREÇÃO EM MERCADOS DE NICHO JUNTO A ESPECIALISTAS. UMA NOVA ASSINATURA E LOGOTIPO, QUE REMETA AO SEGMENTO E TRANSMISTA OS VALORES DA FGM DE FORMA GLOBAL PODE SER UMA SAÍDA PERTINENTE PARA ESSE NOVO MOMENTO DE EXPANSÃO.
  136. 136. FGM POSICIONAMENTO QUAL É O POSICIONAMENTO CORRETO QUE A FGM PODERIA ADOTAR NO EXTERIOR PARAAJUDÁ-LAAATINGIR SEUS OBJETIVOS DE AUMENTO DE PENETRAÇÃO E MAIOR CONSOLIDAÇÃO? EXTERIOR
  137. 137. FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O PRIMEIRO PONTO É DEFINIR QUAL É A MELHOR ESTRATÉGIA PARA INSERIR OS PRODUTOS E MARCAS FGM NO EXTERIOR. SÃO 3 AS POSSIBILIDADES: 1. A EXTENSÃO DIRETA: LANÇAR O PRODUTOS EM OUTROS PAÍSES DO JEITO QUE ELES SÃO, SEM ADAPTAÇÕES. VANTAGENS: REDUÇÃO DE CUSTOS DEVIDO À PADRONIZAÇÃO DA DISTRIBUIÇÃO E PROMOÇÃO DESVANTAGENS: PODE SER ENTENDIDO COMO FALTA DE INTERESSE DA EMPRESA EM CONHECER MELHOR A CULTURA DE CADA PAÍS E ADAPTAR SEUS PRODUTOS PARA SATISFAZER DIFERENTES CONSUMIDORES. 2. AJUSTES DE PRODUTOS: PARA ATENDER EXPECTATIVAS LOCAIS. VANTAGENS: CUSTUMIZAÇÃO E MAIOR ENTENDIMENTO DO PERFIL DE CONSUMO LOCAL COM PROMOÇÕES ASSERTIVAS. DESVANTAGENS: CUSTOS MAIS ELEVADOS. 3. INVENÇÃO DE PRODUTOS: PARA ATENDER EXIGÊNCIAS ESPECÍFICAS DE MERCADOS LOCAIS. VANTAGENS: CUSTUMIZAÇÃO E MAIOR ENTENDIMENTO DO PERFIL DE CONSUMO LOCAL COM PROMOÇÕES ASSERTIVAS. DESVANTAGENS: CUSTOS MAIS ELEVADOS.
  138. 138. FGM POSICIONAMENTO O QUADRO ABAIXO RELACIONAAS VERTENTES DE PROMOÇÃO E PRODUTO, DENTRO DE CADA UMA DAS OPÇÕES: PROMOÇÃO PRODUTO NÃO MUDAR A PROMOÇÃO EXTENSÃO DIRETA ADAPTAÇÃO DO PRODUTO INVENÇÃO DO PRODUTO ADAPTAÇÃO PROMOÇÃO ADAPTAÇÃO DE COMUNICAÇÃO ADAPTAÇÃO COMPLETA DESENVOLVER O PRODUTO ADAPTAR O PRODUTO NÃO MUDAR O PRODUTO FONTE: KOTLER EXTERIOR
  139. 139. FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O SEGUNDO PONTO ENVOLVE DECIDIR O GRAU DE ADAPTAÇÃO DO PRODUTO PARA NÃO PERDER A ESSÊNCIA DE SER 100% BRASILEIRA. AO ADAPTAR MUITO O PRODUTO ÀS CONDIÇÕES DE MERCADO LOCAL, O PRODUTO IMPORTADO CORRE O RISCO DE PERDER SEU SELO E, SIMPLESMENTE, TORNAR-SE UMA MARCA COMUM, COM POUCAS DIFERENÇAS EM RELAÇÃO ÀS MARCAS LOCAIS.
  140. 140. FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O TERCEIRO PONTO É ENTENDER COMO A FGM JÁ SE POSICIONA NO MERCADO EXTERIOR E QUAL É SEU GRAU DE PENETRAÇÃO ATUAL...
  141. 141. FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O TERCEIRO PONTO É ENTENDER COMO A FGM JÁ SE POSICIONA NO MERCA EXTERIOR E SEU GRAU DE PENETRAÇÃO NO MESMO...
  142. 142. O PRIMEIRO PONTO QUE NOTAMOS FOI A PERMANÊNCIA DA ASSINATURA E DOS VALORES DA MARCA. NO EXTERIOR, PERCEBEMOS QUE A ORGANIZAÇÃO DE CATEGORIAS SE TORNA MAIS EFICIENTE E DIRETA DO QUE NO BRASIL. TODOS OS PRODUTOS ENTRAM OU EM ESTÉTICA OU EM IMPLANTES /BIO MATERIAIS. E POR FIM, VIMOS QUE A EMPRESA OPTOU POR NÃO SE APROPRIAR DA FORÇA DA MARCA WHITENESS PARA PROMOVER SEUS LANÇAMENTOS. O DESTAQUE SE DÁ PARA A TECNOLOGIA APS E PARA A SIMPLICIDADE TRAZIDA PELO SISTEMA ARCSYS.
  143. 143. FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR A FGM JÁ ATUA E ESTÁ SE CONSOLIDANDO EM 63 PAÍSES NOS ÚLTIMOS 3 ANOS, MAS CADA REGIÃO POSSUI CARACTERÍSTICAS DIFERENTES E DEMANDA UMA ANÁLISE MAIS PROFUNDA E ESPECÍFICA. PERU IRAN ECUADOR COLOMBIA CHILE UNITED KINGDOM MEXICO BOLIVIA PORTUGAL SAUDI ARABIA TURKEY RUSSIA PARAGUAY SWEDEN REP. DOMINICANA GUATEMALA ARGENTINA NIGERIA VIETNAM SPAIN UCRANIA MOROCCO IRAQ LEBANON INDONESIA KOSOVO FRANCE BULGARIA AUSTRIA ALBANIA KUWAIT GREECE AZERBAIJAN BAHREIN INDIA CZECH REPUBLIC CROATIA ITALY CHINA TUNISIA ANGOLA OMAN GERMANY MAURITIUS EGYPT POLAND LIBYA JORDAN LITHUANIA SWITZERLAND QATAR TAIWAN MOLDOVA U.A.E YEMEN ARMENIA PALESTINE AUSTRALIA CYPRUS SERBIA PHILIPPINES SLOVAKIA LUXEMBOURG
  144. 144. EUROPA: Ø Região de DESTAQUE TECNOLÓGICO e sede das maiores indústrias do segmento Ø STRAUMANN, COLTENE, VOCO, ANTIGA KAVO, ANTIGA SIRONA. Ø A Europa é muito mais avançada no que diz respeito a tecnologia, no entanto NÃO PREZAM TANTO PELA ESTÉTICA DENTAL; É UMA REGIÃO MENOS SENSÍVEL A PREÇO. Ø FGM é LÍDER EM CLAREAMENTO NA SUÉCIA e tem FORTE PRESENÇA NA FINLÂNDIA E NORUEGA; Ø Também é LÍDER EM CLAREAMENTO EM PORTUGAL; Ø DIFICULDADE EM EXPORTAR CLAREADORES DE ALTA CONCENTRAÇÃO POR CONTA DA LEGISLAÇÃO; Ø MERCADO MAIS FECHADO A PRODUTOS BRASILEIROS À PROTECIONISMO; ÁFRICA E ÁSIA: Ø PRESENÇA (MAIS PASSIVA) EM PAÍSES COMO MARROCOS, TUNÍSIA, EGITO, VIETNAM, TAILÂNDIA ORIENTE MÉDIO: ØA FGM É LÍDER EM RESINAS (PRINCIPALMENTE OPALLIS) NO IRÃ; ØÉ UM MERCADO MUITO IMPORTANTE PARA A FGM ONDE DESTACAM-SE PAÍSES COMO IRÃ, IRAQUE, ARÁBIA SAUDITA E TURQUIA; ØESSE MERCADO RECONHECE QUE PRODUTOS BRASILEIROS TEM EXCELENTE QUALIDADE E PREÇO JUSTO; ØTEM BASTANTE SIMPATIA PELO BRASIL POR SER UM PAÍS MAIS NEUTRO POLITICAMENTE (ATÉ O MOMENTO); AMÉRICA LATINA: ØJÁ EXPORTAMOS PARA ESSA REGIÃO HÁ APROX. 15 ANOS. É A REGIÃO ONDE A FGM INICIOU SUAS EXPORTAÇÕES; ØPERU É O PAÍS PARA ONDE MAIS EXPORTAMOS E TEMOS UM MARKET SHARE DE APROX. 80% EM CLAREADORES NO PAÍS; ØESSA REGIÃO É A MAIS PARECIDA COM O BRASIL CULTURALMENTE E SUA POPULAÇÃO SEGUE AS TENDÊNCIAS DO BRASIL. ELES ACREDITAM NA QUALIDADE DO PRODUTO BRASILEIRO E ADMIRAM A NOSSA ESTÉTICA; MÉXICO É UM DESAFIO POIS SOFRE INFLUÊNCIA DOS EUA AMERICANOS SÃO PATRIOTAS E DESCONFIADOS DE PRODUTOS ESTRANGEIROS OCEANIA É UM MERCADO EM PLENA EXPANSÃO PARA CLAREADORES
  145. 145. FGM POSICIONAMENTO EXTERIOR O QUARTO PONTO É CONHECER A FUNDO COMO FUNCIONA O PROCESSO DE TRADE E A JORNADA DE COMPRA DOS DENTISTAS EM CADA UMA DAS REGIÕES ALVO. PARA FAZER ISSO, NECESSITAMOS DA CRIAÇÃO DE UMA PESQUISA IN LOCO DENTRO DESSES PAÍSES. UMA COISA É PUXAR DADOS DE HISTÓRICOS E TENDÊNCIAS DE CONSUMO, OUTRA É FALAR COM CADA UM DE MANEIRA PROFUNDA COMO FIZEMOS AQUI NO BRASIL.
  146. 146. CONCLUSÕES GERAIS
  147. 147. S W O T FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS OPORTUNIDADES AMEAÇAS PORTFÓLIO PIONEIRISMO INOVAÇÃO QUALIDADE WHITENESS CUSTO BENEFÍCIO ATENDIMENTO • POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO • PRESENÇA DIGITAL • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROFESSORES • PROCESSOS INTERNOS • GESTÃO INTERNA • ARQUITETURA DE MARCAS • INFORMAÇÕES DE CONSUMO DO MERCADO EXTERIOR • PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES • PENETRAÇÃO APS • LOGÍSTICA IMPLANTES • MENOS TEMPO DE MERCADO DO QUE CONCORRENTES GLOBAIS • POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO • SIMPLIFICAÇÃO DA HIERARQUIA DE MARCAS • AÇÕES COM FOCO PARA AUMENTO DE SHARE OF HEART E CONFIANÇA • HUMANIZAÇÃO DA MARCA E DA EMPRESA. • INOVAÇÕES SUSTENTÁVEIS • UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES • BIILDS & BORROWS DE WHITENESS PARA FGM • PROCESSOS MAIS DEFINIDOS E MENOS CENTRALIZADOS • AMPLIAR CANAIS DE VENDA • ESTREITAR RELACIONAMENTO COM STAKEHOLDERS • CONHECER A FUNDO DIFERENTES CULTURAS E COMPORTAMENTOS DE CONSUMO • MELHORAR ENTENDIMENTO DO CONSUMIDOR ESTRANGEIRO • SURGIMENTO DE NOVAS MARCAS E NOVAS TECNOLOGIAS. • NÃO ACOMPANHAR TECNOLOGIAS (MUDANÇA MUITO RÁPIDA). • PERDER FORÇA DE MARCA COM POSICIONAMENTO DE COMBATE • DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE NO MERCADO DE IMPLANTES • DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE COM O APS • ESTAGNAÇÃO NO LANÇAMENTO DE NOVOS PRODUTOS • NOVO PERFIL DE CONSUMIDOR MUNDIAL • NOVOS PERFIS DE DENTISTAS, MAIS DIGITAIS • HORIZONTALIZAÇÃO DA INFORMAÇÃO • PERDA de ESPAÇO E de BOAS NEGOCIAÇÕES JUNTO ÀS DENTAIS • AUMENTO DE PROTECIONISMO EXTERIOR
  148. 148. FGM PRÓXIMOS PASSOS DIAGNÓSTICO ESTRATÉGIAS IMPLEMENTAÇÃO * PESQUISA MERCADO INTERNACIONAL 02 DE SETEMBRO APRESENTAÇÃO DIAGNOSTICO XX DE SETEMBRO APRESENTAÇÃO ESTRATÉGIAS XX DE OUTUBRO APRESENTAÇÃO FINAL

