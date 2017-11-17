#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Level up your products with artfully intelligent design PART II A practical understanding of ma...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign THE NATURE OF WORK IS CHANGING
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Working FOR the machine
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Working WITH the machine
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Machines working AROUND us
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Data ubiquity digitization digital native data ubiquity
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Computing power at the core at the edge
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Machine intelligence generative designalgorithm marketplaces
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign PART I Machine learning A practical understanding What it is (and isn’t) How it works
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Artificial intelligence Any showing of “intelligence” made by a computer or robot could be call...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign “ AI is whatever hasn't been done yet. – Douglas Hofstadter
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Machine Intelligence Computer chess from the 50’s no longer considered AI AlphaGO is considered...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Intelligence can be... GPS navigationSearch Weather forecasting Autonomous carsSupply chain log...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Artificial intelligence & machine learning ▪ Machine learning ▪ Speech recognition ▪ Natural la...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign What is a cat? It’s a cat if it has whiskers and it is furry but we might get photos of lions
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign What is a cat? Algorithm v2 It’s a cat if it has whiskers and it is furry and it is small but w...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign What is a cat? Algorithm v3 It’s a cat if it has whiskers and it is furry and it is small and d...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Computing evolved Traditional Programming Algorithm Machine Data Machine Learning Algorithm Dat...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign PART II Creating intelligent experiences Structured vs unstructured data Designing for the mach...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Structured vs unstructured data ▪ Fits in a table ▪ Closed-option variables ▪ It’s “less human”...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Working with unstructured data Natural language understanding Computer vision (images, videos) ...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Feedback Loops User “Oh! You don’t like this song” Recommend different style song Recommend sim...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Explicit vs implicit feedback What I say I like (explicit) What I actually watch (implicit)
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Clever way to train the machine
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign New fundamentals of design Tap Pinch Swipe Right Touch interactions: Algorithms: Classification...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Regression (prediction) BBVA’s Valora DATA POINTS Bedrooms Bathrooms Sq ft / Sq m Location Park...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Recommendations Amazon DATA POINTS Past book purchases Other purchases Comparison purchases etc...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Combining engines iPhone
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Trust Raises questions: Lack of perceived relevance Transparency of use Questioned motives
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Integrity Zillow Designing for uncertainty
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Transparency Google
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Control Amazon Profile detox
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign PART III The (near) future of product design New skills New tools
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Voice + screen Voice only Text and/or voice New channels. New skills. Conversational UX
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign New tools Brand Insights tool Automatic personas insights.20nine.com/
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Generative design New tools Dreamcatcher youtube.com/watch?v=CtYRfMz mWFU&feature=youtu.be
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign New tools AI Canvas
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Thanks!! Any questions? @mind_arc jonah.burlingame@springstudio.com @gmoriffic greg.morantz@spr...
#ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Further reading Machine Learning for Designers by Patrick Hebron Experience Design in the Machi...
Level up your products with artfully intelligent design

  1. 1. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Level up your products with artfully intelligent design PART II A practical understanding of machine learning Creating intelligent experiences The (near) future of product design PART IIIPART I
  2. 2. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign THE NATURE OF WORK IS CHANGING
  3. 3. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Working FOR the machine
  4. 4. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Working WITH the machine
  5. 5. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Machines working AROUND us
  6. 6. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Data ubiquity digitization digital native data ubiquity
  7. 7. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Computing power at the core at the edge
  8. 8. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Machine intelligence generative designalgorithm marketplaces
  9. 9. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign PART I Machine learning A practical understanding What it is (and isn’t) How it works
  10. 10. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Artificial intelligence Any showing of “intelligence” made by a computer or robot could be called AI.
  11. 11. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign “ AI is whatever hasn't been done yet. – Douglas Hofstadter
  12. 12. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Machine Intelligence Computer chess from the 50’s no longer considered AI AlphaGO is considered AI
  13. 13. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Intelligence can be... GPS navigationSearch Weather forecasting Autonomous carsSupply chain logistics Spam detection
  14. 14. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Artificial intelligence & machine learning ▪ Machine learning ▪ Speech recognition ▪ Natural language processing ▪ Computer vision ▪ Generative algorithms ▪ Robotics Artificial Intelligence
  15. 15. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign What is a cat? It’s a cat if it has whiskers and it is furry but we might get photos of lions
  16. 16. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign What is a cat? Algorithm v2 It’s a cat if it has whiskers and it is furry and it is small but we might get photos of koalas
  17. 17. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign What is a cat? Algorithm v3 It’s a cat if it has whiskers and it is furry and it is small and doesn’t climb trees but cats do climb trees
  18. 18. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Computing evolved Traditional Programming Algorithm Machine Data Machine Learning Algorithm DataMachineTraining Data
  19. 19. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign PART II Creating intelligent experiences Structured vs unstructured data Designing for the machine New fundamentals Trust, transparency, integrity & control
  20. 20. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Structured vs unstructured data ▪ Fits in a table ▪ Closed-option variables ▪ It’s “less human” ▪ Easier for machines Structured ▪ Organic, no predefined format ▪ Freeform text fields ▪ It’s “more human” ▪ Harder for machines Unstructured
  21. 21. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Working with unstructured data Natural language understanding Computer vision (images, videos) Speech recognition (voice) ...
  22. 22. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Feedback Loops User “Oh! You don’t like this song” Recommend different style song Recommend similar song Listen to song Like song Dislike song Skip song Recommend similar song Listen to similar song Machine Recommend different song
  23. 23. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Explicit vs implicit feedback What I say I like (explicit) What I actually watch (implicit)
  24. 24. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Clever way to train the machine
  25. 25. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Clever way to train the machine
  26. 26. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign New fundamentals of design Tap Pinch Swipe Right Touch interactions: Algorithms: Classification Scoring Regression Recommendation
  27. 27. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Regression (prediction) BBVA’s Valora DATA POINTS Bedrooms Bathrooms Sq ft / Sq m Location Parking Amenities Last sale price Comparable sales FEEDBACK LOOP User correction Actual sales price Regression engine OUTPUT Estimated price
  28. 28. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Recommendations Amazon DATA POINTS Past book purchases Other purchases Comparison purchases etc.. FEEDBACK LOOP Actual conversion Wishlist “Not interested” Star rating Recommendation engine OUTPUT Book suggestions
  29. 29. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Combining engines iPhone
  30. 30. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Trust Raises questions: Lack of perceived relevance Transparency of use Questioned motives
  31. 31. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Integrity Zillow Designing for uncertainty
  32. 32. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Transparency Google
  33. 33. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Control Amazon Profile detox
  34. 34. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign PART III The (near) future of product design New skills New tools
  35. 35. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Voice + screen Voice only Text and/or voice New channels. New skills. Conversational UX
  36. 36. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign New tools Brand Insights tool Automatic personas insights.20nine.com/
  37. 37. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Generative design New tools Dreamcatcher youtube.com/watch?v=CtYRfMz mWFU&feature=youtu.be
  38. 38. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign New tools AI Canvas
  39. 39. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Thanks!! Any questions? @mind_arc jonah.burlingame@springstudio.com @gmoriffic greg.morantz@springstudio.com
  40. 40. #ArtfullyIntelligentDesign Further reading Machine Learning for Designers by Patrick Hebron Experience Design in the Machine Learning Era by Fabien Girardin When User Experience Designers Partner with Data Scientists by Fabien Girardin and Neal Lathia The Step-By-Step PM Guide to Building Machine Learning Based Products by Yael Gavish Specially: #5: Machine Learning is Very Much a UX Problem Human-Centered Machine Learning By Josh Lovejoy and Jess Holbrook Applications Of Machine Learning For Designers by Lassi Liikkanen Data Jujitsu by DJ Patil Power to the People: How One Unknown Group of Researchers Holds the Key to Using AI to Solve Real Human Problems by Greg Borenstein The ethics of good design: A principle for the connected age by Aaron Weyenberg Are notifications a dark pattern? by Andrew Wilshere A Strategist's guide to artificial intelligence by Anand Rao

