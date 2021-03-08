Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Psychedelic Trip: Everything You Should Know About Psilocybin Mushrooms &Ayahuasca and Their Healing Power
https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B084VHY73P ✔Embark on the ultimate psychedelic voyage with ayahuasca and magic mushrooms!❤ The word &#8220;psychedelic&#8221; instantly triggers a negative attitude in most people. We have been trained by media to treat psychedelic compounds as just harmful drugs. But&nbsp;&quot;psychedelic&quot;&nbsp;is a term that describes experiences in which our state of consciousness is broadened. You&#8217;ve probably heard about another thing that strives to achieve that. It&#8217;s called yoga. Nothing negative comes to mind when you heard that⭐ right? Psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca both contain a psychoactive compound that changes perspectives and make you perceive the world around you in a different way. They have been used for millenniums⭐ not as drugs⭐ but as healing substances. Mushrooms are even depicted in some Stone Age cave paintings⭐ and the ayahuasca brew or tea is still popular among Amazon tribes and shamans.&nbsp; But the real magic lies in their healing properties. According to scientific research⭐ psychedelic compounds can be used to treat mental illnesses such as depression⭐ anxiety⭐ PTSD⭐ and many others.&nbsp;This bundle is the ultimate guide on these two incredible nature&#8217;s gifts and the only thing you need to embark on a quest to self-discovery. Here&#8217;s what you&#8217;ll learn:&nbsp; The scientific stories behind psilocybin and ayahuasca The healing and therapeutic properties of both substances Steps to determine the right dosage for different effects The legality of mushrooms and ayahuasca Ways to use them to treat anxiety⭐ depression⭐ and other mental health issues Techniques for getting into a meditative trance&nbsp; Common mistakes and accidents to avoid Techniques for cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms And much more! There is a safe way to use psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca for both spiritual and medical benefits. However⭐ accidents do happen⭐ and we do not recommend the use of these substances!&nbsp; To start this journey⭐ scroll up and click on the &quot;buy now&quot; button. ✔Disclaimer: ❤Ayahuasca and psilocybin are two potentially illegal substance⭐ and we do not promote the use of legal or illegal psychoactive substances. This audiobook has the only purpose of being informative.

