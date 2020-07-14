Successfully reported this slideshow.
Iterating on Developer Marketing...with Metrics
1 Table of Contents 2 3 Introducing myself and our community Analyzing three case studies Reflecting on lessons learned
1 Introducing myself and our community
JonHey! I’m Gottfried. ● Co-Founder of Major League Hacking ● Formerly Twilio, StartupBus, Hacker Union, and more ● Yes, I...
Meet Major League Hacking (MLH). We’re a Public Beneﬁt Corporation & our mission is to empower hackers. Hackers join our c...
Our customers are the world’s leading technology companies. Today, every company is a technology company. As a result, the...
Willingness to learn, minimal established preferences, and raw feedback make students a valuable group to sample. Students...
2 Analyzing three case studies
Developer Onboarding How we analyzed signup UX with our community to increase conversions during onboarding. Documentation...
Developer Onboarding Goal: Get Developers signed up to a specific promotional campaign.☁
A Proven CTA! This pre-event email campaign had a 60% open rate and a 20% click rate. The audience had increased by 80% YO...
<50% successfully got started Let’s measure their experience.
Failed veriﬁcation notices came hours after they ﬁlled out the signup form with ambiguous explanations. Problem 1: Bad Ver...
Everyone is competing for a developer’s attention. If you create friction, they will move on. Why is this a problem?
Give developers real-time feedback as they ﬁll out the promotional form. How did we ﬁx it?
The new signup form had almost 30 questions on it. People, quite simply, were getting bored halfway through. Problem 2: Ar...
Knowing your customer by collecting more information can be at odds with the ease of their experience. Delight and inspire...
Eliminate excess questions and make a higher percentage of questions optional. How did we ﬁx it?
People who made it through the form often churned immediately because they selected the wrong account type and couldn’t do...
Developers want to solve a problem, not nitpick account features. Developer experience matters as much in billing workﬂows...
Provide clear signup paths for different account types with explanations of exactly what each account is for. How did we ﬁ...
Conversion Rate Grew By 50%
Developer Onboarding Takeaway: Core marketing metrics should influence how DevX and DevRel folks think about their communi...
Documentation Goal: Promote a new hardware platform to developers.��
Bleeding Edge Tools A new device, with all the features. Powerful cross-platform compatibility. Thousands of developers tr...
15% conversion rate This number is important, but let’s get qualitative.
“During the 7 or so hours we spent trying to figure out how to set up the board…” Qualitative Feedback
New systems shouldn’t just launch to the world with nonexistent documentation. Problem 1: New System Survey Questions: Tel...
“It was very hard to find accessible guides to the board. We struggled to set it up, and could not find a comprehensive so...
If you build it, they will not come. Developers can easily sign up and move on if a system lacks clarity or explanation. W...
We wrote 20 single-spaced pages of basic documentation on how to set up and get started. How did we ﬁx it?
A lot of feedback had to do with self doubt. This implies that the marketing makes it sound simpler than it is, when more ...
“Not much doc on what certain ports do or are capable of, with more information I might be able to do more intricate and c...
Developers are technical, and highly skilled. But they can’t read your mind. Things that are obvious to one person are cry...
We created clear visuals as an onboarding resource for developers. How did we ﬁx it?
Developers often wrote complex software that ran perfectly but couldn’t get the hardware to work with it. Problem 3: Softw...
“the power requirement felt rather high, and left us unable to envision moving our project away from a wall-powered source...
Often problems with developer platforms are hard to investigate because there are so many points of failure. Why is this a...
We created pre-conﬁgured OS images that automatically set up most needed hardware compatibility. How did we ﬁx it?
Conversion Rate Doubled
Documentation Takeaway: Listen to your community, look at qualitative metrics. Onboarding tutorials and documentation are ...
Messaging Goal: Introduce developers to a new type of tooling.��
Build Enterprise Dev Community They have a powerful enterprise platform, but need to get community developers excited abou...
Multi-Channel Promotion Tracking
“Try Our Multi-tenant Auto-scaling Non-Relational Data Store” Problem 1: Confusing Jargon Metrics: Email open rate, net ne...
Industry jargon is often about semantics, not use cases. Focus on inspiring and exciting developers with the possibilities...
“Build a better database into your application.” Keep it simple. How did we ﬁx it?
Problem 2: Wasted Visuals Metrics: Sharing rates, clickthrough, viewing time.
People are scrolling by. You need to capture their attention quickly - in a slideshow, in an ad, in an email campaign. Mak...
Fun, shareable and explanatory graphics. How did we ﬁx it?
Developers are making an investment in your product for the long term. They have strong, varied opinions that you might be...
As evidenced in previous case studies, sometimes all you have to do is ask. A CTA to simply sign up could miss out on rele...
Not only ask people to sign up. Ask them to email you. How did we ﬁx it?
Brand Preference Increased By 40%
Messaging Takeaway: DevRel folks often touch many aspects of a product, and marketing copy and engagement is key to that. ...
3 Reflecting on lessons learned
Developer Onboarding How we analyzed signup UX with our community to increase conversions during onboarding. Documentation...
Watch Your Developers Literally watch someone go through your signup form when you have the chance, and take notes on the ...
Survey, Survey, Survey Utilize surveying for users at all stages of usage. Ask the hard questions that inform your work. K...
Ask Why Metrics Are a Certain Way By looking at what low engagement, or open/click rates actually mean, you can identify a...
Thanks! Questions? ● Contact me at jon@majorleaguehacking.com ● https://mlh.io/
×